Fibo for any pair and directions

Fibo Any Pairs and Directions (click here to download set file )

Fibo Any Pairs and Directions is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) built upon Fibonacci sequences and advanced mathematical modeling. Designed to identify high-probability market opportunities, it delivers precise entry calculations and automated trade execution. The underlying algorithm seamlessly supports both trend-following and mean-reversion strategies across various financial instruments and timeframes.

Test It Live for Free

Experience the quantitative precision of this strategy yourself. You can test and verify this free Expert Advisor in real-time live market conditions using the official test link below:

👉 Download & Test Fibo Any Pairs EA for Free

Key Features

Mathematical Fibonacci Logic: Calculates dynamic Fibonacci retracement ($23.6\%$, $38.2\%$, $50.0\%$, $618\%$, $786\%$) and extension levels by incorporating probability distribution and statistical modeling adapted to market volatility.

Bi-Directional Execution: Simultaneously analyzes market conditions for both Long (Buy) and Short (Sell) setups.

Multi-Asset Compatibility: Optimized for cross-currency pairs, major indices, and precious metals.

XAUUSD (Gold) Tailored: Features specialized algorithmic parameters engineered to handle gold's characteristic variance and high volatility spikes.

Fully Automated Trade Management: Completely hands-free operation featuring automated Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop protocols.

Turnkey Deployment: Includes pre-optimized preset ( .set ) files for quick configuration.

Trading Parameters & Recommendations

Parameter Recommended Specification Primary Instrument XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe M15 / H1 (or your preferred, backtested timeframe) Minimum Deposit $5,000 on a Cent account equal to 50$ (or $5,000 on a Standard account) Account Type Hedging account with low spreads (ECN / RAW execution recommended) Preset Files Default inputs serve initial tests. For live trading, load the optimized .set files.

Quick Start Guide

Attach the EA to your selected XAUUSD chart in MetaTrader. Load the appropriate .set file via the Inputs tab. Verify that "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled in your MetaTrader top toolbar. Allow the EA to autonomously manage orders based on its quantitative rules.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex, Gold, and CFDs carries significant financial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Never trade with capital you cannot afford to lose. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always conduct thorough testing on a Demo or Cent account before deploying capital to live market environments.