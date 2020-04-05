• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.

• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.

• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.

Precision Reversals with Advanced Drawdown Control

Williams Percent Range Grid EA

The Williams Percent Range Grid EA is a professional-grade algorithmic trading system developed for MetaTrader 5 traders who want precision reversal entries backed by structured risk management.

Unlike conventional grid systems that deploy trades blindly into strong market trends, this EA uses the highly responsive Williams %R indicator to identify statistically overextended market conditions before initiating a grid sequence.

By combining exhaustion-based entries with adaptive recovery mechanics and institutional-level protection systems, the EA is engineered to pursue consistent profitability while maintaining disciplined control over drawdown.

Exhaustion-Based Market Entries

Core Strategy & Intelligent Execution

The EA continuously monitors the Williams Percent Range (%R) indicator to identify overbought and oversold market conditions.

Bullish Reversal Confirmation

A BUY sequence is initiated only when the Williams %R exits the oversold zone and crosses back above the configured threshold, confirming bullish reversal momentum and renewed buying pressure.

Bearish Reversal Confirmation

A SELL sequence is initiated only when the Williams %R exits the overbought zone and crosses back below the configured threshold, confirming bearish reversal momentum and increasing selling pressure.

This approach helps avoid random entries and focuses on statistically significant reversal opportunities.

Dynamic Grid Architecture

Advanced Grid & Recovery Mechanics

If price retraces after the initial position, the EA deploys a mathematically structured recovery grid.

You maintain full control over:

Grid spacing distances

Lot multipliers

Dynamic spacing expansion

Recovery progression behavior

The adaptive grid structure is designed to reduce dangerous order clustering during sustained market volatility.

Smart Reverse-Pair Closure

The EA incorporates an advanced drawdown-reduction mechanism designed to actively reduce exposure while securing realized profits.

Instead of waiting for the full basket to recover, the system continuously pairs:

The newest profitable order

With the oldest losing order

When their combined profit reaches your predefined target, both positions are closed simultaneously.

This process helps:

Gradually reduce drawdown

Release locked margin

Lower overall exposure

Continuously secure realized gains

Hard Monetary Stop

Institutional-Grade Risk Management

Define a maximum allowable floating loss for the entire system.

If total floating drawdown reaches this limit, the EA automatically liquidates all active positions to help protect account equity during extreme market conditions.

Dynamic Risk-Based Sizing

Position sizes automatically scale according to:

Current account balance

Configured maximum risk percentage

Exposure management parameters

This allows risk exposure to grow proportionally alongside account equity.

Live Margin Monitoring

The EA continuously monitors broker margin levels in real time.

If free margin drops below your specified safety threshold, new grid entries are automatically suspended to help prevent over-leveraging and margin calls.

Execution Filters

Built-in execution protections include:

Maximum spread filtering

Slippage protection

One-order-per-bar restrictions

Volatility-aware entry filtering

These safeguards are designed to improve execution quality during unstable market conditions.

Netting-Safe & Broker Compatible

Technical Excellence & Compatibility

The EA is built using pure grid mechanics with:

No hedging

No fragmented position structures

This ensures compatibility with:

Netting accounts

Hedging accounts

A-Book brokers

B-Book brokers

Advanced Order Management

The system uses optimized asynchronous MQL5 execution logic for:

Fast trade handling

Stable live-market execution

Broker volume-limit compliance

Efficient order management under heavy market activity

Real-Time Analytics Dashboard

The EA includes a lightweight on-chart dashboard displaying:

Current system status

Active grid count

Floating P/L

Total realized profit

Current directional bias

Next grid level spacing

Recent reverse-pair closures

This provides clear visibility into system behavior without cluttering the trading terminal.

Why Choose the Williams Percent Range Grid EA?

The Williams Percent Range Grid EA combines high-probability reversal detection with disciplined exposure management to create a more structured approach to grid trading.

By integrating responsive exhaustion-based entries, adaptive recovery mechanics, and institutional-grade risk controls, the system is designed to help traders pursue long-term account stability while capitalizing on statistically favorable market reversals.

Trade with precision reversal entries, adaptive recovery logic, and professional-grade account protection built for serious algorithmic traders.