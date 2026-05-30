DeMarker Grid EA
- Experts
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQERTo trade successfully we need to go through the proven path that others had gone and reached!
Here are 17 quotes from such successful investors:
1- Limit your size in any position so that fear does not become the prevailing instinct guiding your judgment.
Joe Vidich
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 30 May 2026
- Activations: 5
|• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.
High-Probability Exhaustion Entries with Advanced Drawdown Control
Stop deploying grid systems that enter the market randomly and become trapped inside prolonged trends.
The DeMarker Grid EA is a professional-grade trading system designed for serious algorithmic traders who want to identify genuine market exhaustion before committing capital.
By utilizing the DeMarker indicator, the EA detects statistically overextended price conditions and waits for confirmation of reversal momentum before initiating a grid sequence. Combined with intelligent recovery mechanics and institutional-grade risk management, the system is built to trade reversals with greater precision and controlled exposure.Core Strategy & Intelligent Execution
Exhaustion-Triggered Entries
The EA continuously monitors the DeMarker oscillator to identify overbought and oversold market conditions.
Bullish Reversal Confirmation
A BUY sequence is initiated when the indicator enters oversold territory and then crosses back above the oversold threshold, confirming strengthening bullish reversal momentum.
Bearish Reversal Confirmation
A SELL sequence is initiated when the indicator exits overbought territory and crosses back below the overbought threshold, confirming bearish reversal momentum.
This allows the EA to enter trades only after statistical exhaustion conditions begin to reverse — not while momentum is still accelerating against the position.Dynamic Grid Architecture
If price continues moving against the initial entry, the EA deploys a mathematically structured recovery grid.
You maintain full control over:
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Grid spacing
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Lot multipliers
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Dynamic spacing expansion
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Recovery progression settings
The adaptive structure is designed to respond more safely to increasing volatility and prolonged market movement.Smart Reverse Pair Profit Taking
This is the core engine behind the EA’s drawdown management system.
Instead of waiting for an entire basket to slowly recover to break-even, the EA continuously pairs:
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The newest profitable position
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With the oldest losing position
Once their combined profit reaches your target value, both positions close simultaneously.
This process:
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Gradually reduces drawdown
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Frees trapped margin
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Reduces overall exposure
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Locks in realized gains continuously
Definitive Capital Protection
The EA includes multiple layers of account protection:
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Equity drawdown guards
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Maximum total grid exposure limits
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Hard monetary stop-loss protection ( MaxLossAmount )
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Emergency safeguards during extreme market conditions
Live Margin Monitoring
The system continuously monitors broker margin conditions.
If free margin falls below your configured safety threshold ( MinMarginLevel ), the EA automatically pauses new order placement to help prevent over-leveraging and margin calls.
Dynamic Risk-Based Sizing
Initial lot sizes can automatically scale according to:
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Current account equity
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Maximum allowed risk percentage
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Exposure management settings
This supports smoother and more controlled account growth over time.Technical Excellence & Compatibility
Netting-Safe & Broker Compliant
Built using pure grid mechanics, the EA features:
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No hedging
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No position fragmentation
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Full compatibility with netting accounts
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Support for both A-Book and B-Book broker models
Advanced Order Management
Developed specifically for MQL5 Market standards, the EA avoids execution-blocking code such as Sleep() commands and uses advanced deferred-close logic for fast and compliant trade management while respecting:
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Broker volume limits
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Spread filters
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Slippage controls
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Execution safety requirements
Real-Time Analytics Dashboard
A lightweight on-chart dashboard provides live visibility into:
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Active grid count
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Floating profit/loss
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Total banked profit
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Current market direction
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Recovery activity
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Timestamped pair-closure history
The DeMarker Grid EA is designed to trade genuine market exhaustion and reversal conditions instead of blindly entering unstable trends.
By combining statistically confirmed reversal entries with adaptive recovery mechanics and layered institutional-grade risk management, the system provides a more disciplined and resilient approach to automated grid trading.
Trade with exhaustion-confirmed entries, intelligent exposure management, and professional-grade execution designed for long-term account stability.