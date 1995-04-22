Williams Percent Range Grid EA

• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.

Williams Percent Range Grid EA

Precision Reversals with Advanced Drawdown Control

The Williams Percent Range Grid EA is a professional-grade algorithmic trading system developed for MetaTrader 5 traders who want precision reversal entries backed by structured risk management.

Unlike conventional grid systems that deploy trades blindly into strong market trends, this EA uses the highly responsive Williams %R indicator to identify statistically overextended market conditions before initiating a grid sequence.

By combining exhaustion-based entries with adaptive recovery mechanics and institutional-level protection systems, the EA is engineered to pursue consistent profitability while maintaining disciplined control over drawdown.

Core Strategy & Intelligent Execution

Exhaustion-Based Market Entries

The EA continuously monitors the Williams Percent Range (%R) indicator to identify overbought and oversold market conditions.

Bullish Reversal Confirmation

A BUY sequence is initiated only when the Williams %R exits the oversold zone and crosses back above the configured threshold, confirming bullish reversal momentum and renewed buying pressure.

Bearish Reversal Confirmation

A SELL sequence is initiated only when the Williams %R exits the overbought zone and crosses back below the configured threshold, confirming bearish reversal momentum and increasing selling pressure.

This approach helps avoid random entries and focuses on statistically significant reversal opportunities.

Advanced Grid & Recovery Mechanics

Dynamic Grid Architecture

If price retraces after the initial position, the EA deploys a mathematically structured recovery grid.

You maintain full control over:

  • Grid spacing distances

  • Lot multipliers

  • Dynamic spacing expansion

  • Recovery progression behavior

The adaptive grid structure is designed to reduce dangerous order clustering during sustained market volatility.

Smart Reverse-Pair Closure

The EA incorporates an advanced drawdown-reduction mechanism designed to actively reduce exposure while securing realized profits.

Instead of waiting for the full basket to recover, the system continuously pairs:

  • The newest profitable order

  • With the oldest losing order

When their combined profit reaches your predefined target, both positions are closed simultaneously.

This process helps:

  • Gradually reduce drawdown

  • Release locked margin

  • Lower overall exposure

  • Continuously secure realized gains

Institutional-Grade Risk Management

Hard Monetary Stop

Define a maximum allowable floating loss for the entire system.

If total floating drawdown reaches this limit, the EA automatically liquidates all active positions to help protect account equity during extreme market conditions.

Dynamic Risk-Based Sizing

Position sizes automatically scale according to:

  • Current account balance

  • Configured maximum risk percentage

  • Exposure management parameters

This allows risk exposure to grow proportionally alongside account equity.

Live Margin Monitoring

The EA continuously monitors broker margin levels in real time.

If free margin drops below your specified safety threshold, new grid entries are automatically suspended to help prevent over-leveraging and margin calls.

Execution Filters

Built-in execution protections include:

  • Maximum spread filtering

  • Slippage protection

  • One-order-per-bar restrictions

  • Volatility-aware entry filtering

These safeguards are designed to improve execution quality during unstable market conditions.

Technical Excellence & Compatibility

Netting-Safe & Broker Compatible

The EA is built using pure grid mechanics with:

  • No hedging

  • No fragmented position structures

This ensures compatibility with:

  • Netting accounts

  • Hedging accounts

  • A-Book brokers

  • B-Book brokers

Advanced Order Management

The system uses optimized asynchronous MQL5 execution logic for:

  • Fast trade handling

  • Stable live-market execution

  • Broker volume-limit compliance

  • Efficient order management under heavy market activity

Real-Time Analytics Dashboard

The EA includes a lightweight on-chart dashboard displaying:

  • Current system status

  • Active grid count

  • Floating P/L

  • Total realized profit

  • Current directional bias

  • Next grid level spacing

  • Recent reverse-pair closures

This provides clear visibility into system behavior without cluttering the trading terminal.

Why Choose the Williams Percent Range Grid EA?

The Williams Percent Range Grid EA combines high-probability reversal detection with disciplined exposure management to create a more structured approach to grid trading.

By integrating responsive exhaustion-based entries, adaptive recovery mechanics, and institutional-grade risk controls, the system is designed to help traders pursue long-term account stability while capitalizing on statistically favorable market reversals.

Trade with precision reversal entries, adaptive recovery logic, and professional-grade account protection built for serious algorithmic traders.


推荐产品
SuperAgentPRO
Orcun Kaya
专家
SuperAgent v7.0 Diamond Pro - 量化评分与动态风险管理 描述： SuperAgent v7.0 Diamond Pro 是将高级 Python 金融算法移植到 MT5 平台的高保真专家助手 (EA)。它结合了 量化评分引擎 与 动态风险管理 ，提供专业级的投资组合管理。 核心功能： 多层决策引擎：   从三个维度评估市场：低延迟信号处理、趋势偏差确认和动量评分。 Auto-Lot (动态风险)：   根据用户定义的可用保证金风险百分比自动计算手数，防止“资金不足”错误，确保资本的数学保护。 StopLevel Guard：   实时监控经纪商的“止损电位”和“冻结电位”。自动规范化止损 (SL) 和止盈 (TP) 水平，以符合经纪商限制。 主动保证金检查：   在订单执行前计算所需保证金，如果余额不足则跳过交易，保持日志清洁。 市场合规性：   优化至 0 错误和 0 警告。具备自动填充类型检测 (FOK/IOC)，可在单边持仓 (Netting) 和锁仓 (Hedging) 账户上顺畅运行。
Speedy EA MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a   FREE EA   as a gift. Trading using Experts are the best ways to win in Forex! Here are our second Expert Advisor, where you can Set and forget! Time frame: M1 All currency Pairs will work perfectly on the EA Account type: All (If hedging is not
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
专家
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
Dynamic Linear Regression EA
Abraao Moreira
4.75 (8)
专家
The Expert Advisor (EA) is based on the Dynamic Linear Regression indicator ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/49702 ). User inputs: Number of candles is considered when calculating linear regression; Distance to the top line; Distance to the bottom line; Stop the loss of. The EA executes purchase and sale orders in the market when the value of a line, higher or lower, is reached at the current price, when the lower line is reached, a buy order at market is executed and when the upper li
FREE
Cat Box EA MT5
Hong Yi Li
专家
目前這個 EA 定價為兩年 5900.00 美元，有意願購買的話請用 MQL5 帳號或其它聯絡方式與我聯繫，購買後會再贈送之前已經上市發布的 EA。 由於客戶太多，這已經嚴重影響到我開發新 EA 的進度和公司營運了，因此僅在每年的 10 月 01 日至隔年的 03 月 01 日進行銷售，其餘時間不進行任何銷售。 （舊客戶續約和租用新 EA 不受此限制） 1.) 交易信號 Cat Box EA MT5 Medium risk：  https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2382696 我的所有 EA 與信號列表： https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/sqrc/seller 2.) 產品特點 在 MQL5 上罕見的 US500 + XAUUSD 投資組合，不是單一交易策略。 由10組US500交易策略與5組XAUUSD交易策略組成，共15組交易策略。 US500和XAUUSD 具有長期上漲的性質，因此 EA 只進行做多交易，確保交易長期與大趨勢同方向。 安全第一！不是馬丁格爾和網格交易策略，確保了資金的安全，只要做好資金管理就不會爆倉。
EmpireInvestBot 700
Ruy Christian Hoffmann
5 (1)
专家
Manual de Instalação     Update 1.4     Update 1.8     Update 1.9   Update 1.10   Update 1.12   Update 1.19 Mercado : B3 - BM&F Índices WIN - Contas Netting ou Hedge Timeframe : M6 (gráfico de Candle em 6 minutos) Capital Mínimo : R$ 1.000,00 Capital Máximo : R$ 100.000,00 Período de uso indicado : Ano inteiro VPS : Bastante recomendado uso de VPS, este robô tem melhor performance com velocidades de conexões mais rápidas. Martingale : NÃO, ou seja, operações únicas e com clara visibilidade de ga
Position Sizer Order Assistant MT5
Konstantin Evseev
专家
Version 2.60 Released Position Sizer & Order Assistant MT5 is a semi-automatic trading assistant for MetaTrader 5. It calculates position size based on risk percentage and allows visual placement of Stop Loss, Entry, and Take Profit levels directly on the chart. This tool helps traders maintain strict risk control and avoid manual calculation errors. WHAT IT DOES This EA does not trade automatically. It assists traders with: Calculating position size based on specified risk percentage Visually s
FREE
Double MA Grid EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a   FREE EA   as a gift. Double MA Grid EA is built for traders who want structured automation instead of random market exposure. This system combines the precision of a dual moving average trend filter with the consistency of adaptive grid execution, c
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.71 (34)
专家
推出促销： 按当前价格仅提供数量极少的副本！ 最终价格：999美元 新品（349 美元起）-->免费获得 1 个（适用于 2 个交易账户号码）。 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO 欢迎来到比特币收割者！   在黄金收割者取得巨大成功之后，我决定是时候将同样的成功原则应用到比特币市场了，而且，它看起来很有希望！   我开发交易系统已有二十多年了，到目前为止，我的专长是突破策略。 这种简单有效的策略一直以来都位居最佳交易策略之列，并且几乎适用于任何市场。     对于像比特币这样波动剧烈的市场来说，它更是锦上添花！   那么该策略如何发挥作用？ 突破策略将交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的走势。     该策略将为每笔交易设置止损、止盈和各种追踪止损功能。 对于比特币收割者，我在 H1 时间范围内实现了这一点，这使得它交易频繁，但仍然非常有效。   此外，我还确保了 EA 能够自动适应比特币未来的价格变化。     所以，如果比特币交易价格在 10 万左右、1 万左右或
Parabolic SAR Grid EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a   FREE EA   as a gift. Parabolic SAR Grid System Precision Momentum Entries with Advanced Drawdown Control Most grid systems fail because they blindly fight the trend. The Parabolic SAR Grid EA solves this critical flaw by aligning grid sequences with
Smart Order Duplicator
Mykhailo Karpiuk
专家
Description: SmartOrder Duplicator is an essential tool for traders looking to maximize their profits while maintaining strict risk management. The EA automatically reacts to your manual trades and creates a strategic dual-exit plan. How it works: You open a trade manually and set a Stop Loss. The EA instantly opens a second trade (duplicate) with the same lot size. The EA automatically calculates and sets Take Profit levels: For the first (manual) trade: 1:1 risk-to-reward ratio. For the
FREE
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
专家
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Golden Retracement
Raza Khan
专家
Harness the power of the universe's most perfect number. Golden Retracement is an Expert Advisor meticulously engineered to identify and trade precise reversals at key Fibonacci retracement levels. It automatically detects significant market swings and calculates the golden ratio levels (38.2%, 50.0%, 61.8%), waiting for the price to "bounce" with a powerful confirmation. This bot brings mathematical elegance and disciplined execution to your trading, helping you capitalize on deep corrections a
FREE
Alligator Grid EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a   FREE EA   as a gift. Alligator Grid EA Trend Awakening & Intelligent Drawdown Control Welcome to the Alligator Grid Trading System , a professional-grade non-hedging Expert Advisor built for MetaTrader 5. Traditional grid systems often fail because
GoldRushX
Mateus Barboza De Paula
专家
GoldRushX - 您不可错过的交易机器人 介绍GoldRushX，这是您在金融市场上实现利润最大化的新自动化伙伴。GoldRushX基于强大的算法开发，并直接从Pine Script转换，为寻求高效、精准和先进风险控制的交易者提供完整的解决方案。 主要功能： 布林带和移动平均线： 准确的布林带计算使该机器人能够根据市场波动和可调节的移动平均线（SMA或EMA）识别买卖机会，为您的操作带来更多清晰度。 集成的风险管理： 您可以轻松设定每笔交易的风险，基于账户余额的百分比。GoldRushX自动计算理想的手数，并确保您在经纪商允许的交易量范围内进行操作。 自动化买卖操作： 机器人会根据全面的技术分析自动开仓买卖单。您可以根据自己的策略自定义买卖操作的激活条件。 移动止损和固定止损： GoldRushX为喜欢使用移动止损的人提供了灵活性，确保您尽可能多地捕获利润，同时也为喜欢固定止损的人提供了操作安全性。 运动和回调预测： 通过运动和回调预测，机器人基于调整后的百分比自动计算潜在的移动目标，增强您的策略，以充分利用趋势反转或延续。 订单的全面控制： 通过订单类型限制和操作之间的时间管理
VAJRA The Indestructible Thunderbolt of Indra
Alisten A
专家
VAJRA — 不可摧毁的雷电 Vajra EA 是专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上 XAUUSD（黄金） 交易而精心打造的专业智能交易系统。其名称来自梨俱吠陀中因陀罗神的神圣武器——坚不可摧、精准无误、势不可挡。Vajra 在突破时精准入场，并以智能追踪止损保护利润。 运作原理 Vajra 识别前一交易日的关键价格边界，并在每个新交易日开始时自动挂出待执行订单，捕捉强劲的方向性行情。一旦方向确认，反方向订单立即取消——纪律严明，全程自动化。 智能风险管理 基于账户余额百分比的自动手数计算 固定手数模式，支持手动风险控制 从入场起即启动的智能追踪止损 每日权益保护——达到回撤上限时 EA 自动暂停 点差过滤器，防止在不利市场条件下入场 周末缺口保护 再入场系统 若市场在止损后反转，Vajra 的智能再入场逻辑将自动准备第二次交易机会，无需人工干预，最大化捕捉真实日内行情的概率。 高级实时仪表板 仪表板内嵌实时迷你K线图 实时 BID / ASK / 点差监控 账户余额、净值、当日盈亏与浮动盈亏 清晰显示当日关键交易价位 持仓跟踪器，含实时盈亏显示 使用要求 交易品种： XAUUS
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
PullBackSniper
Fernando Da Silva Candido
专家
PullBackSniper PullBackSniper is an Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5, focused on pullback trading, market structure confirmation, and precise entries near relevant technical zones. The robot was designed to search for trading opportunities after price corrections, avoiding impulsive entries and attempting to operate only when there is confluence between a technical level, market context, price rejection, and a valid entry trigger. The main logic of the system is to identify important ch
SignalPro Divergence EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a   FREE EA   as a gift. SignalProDivergence EA – Your Gateway to Customizable Trading Success! Welcome to SignalProDivergence, an innovative Expert Advisor designed to empower traders with a robust foundation for optimized trading strategies. This EA i
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.21 (24)
专家
歡迎來到指數！ 道具準備就緒！ -> 在這裡 下載設定文件 推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) 終極組合優惠   ->   點擊此處 加入公共團體： 點擊此處   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   將我 15 年在創建專業交易演算法方面的經驗帶入指數市場。 EA 使用經過深思熟慮的演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   我很高興地說，在多年的 EA 開發過程中，我已經完善了這個策略 該 EA 專為 US500、US30 和 NAS100 指數交易而開發。 這些市場特別適合這種類型的策略交易。 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。 
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.33 (9)
专家
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
EA34 Tanin Force
Nhat Tien Duong
5 (2)
专家
[FREE EA] EA34 TANIN FORCE: MACD & STOCH ENGINE (Prop Firm Ready) Are you tired of market noise and false breakouts? Meet EA34 Tanin Force, a commercial-grade Expert Advisor designed specifically for the EURUSD on the M15 timeframe. This system combines the raw trend-following power of MACD with the precision timing of the Stochastic Oscillator. PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS (6-Year Stress Test 2020 - 2026): * Symbol & Timeframe: EURUSD | M15 * Set & Forget: Hard Stop Loss and Take Profit. No
FREE
Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.29 (7)
专家
The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
FREE
VWAP Mean Reversion
Avinash Pagadala
专家
XAU VWAP Mean Reversion H4 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU VWAP Mean Reversion H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. Intraday VWAP mean-reversion style participation on gold H4. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not publ
FREE
The Fibonacci Scalper
STANTON ROUX
4.22 (45)
专家
The Fibonacci Trader MQL5 expert advisor uses the Fibonacci levels to determine a buy or sell trade with the MACD as confirmation. The Fibonacci levels work as follows: Above 61.8 SELL if MACD trend is SELL Trading Range (Ability to select trading input parameters) BUY if MACD trend is BUY SELL if MACD trend is SELL Below 23.6 BUY if MACD trend is BUY Default settings are configured for EURUSD on M5 Chart. To work with the news server, you must add the URL ‘ http://ec.forexprostools.com/ ’ in t
FREE
Meteoro
Gabriel Joel Dos Passos
专家
FORCE CANDLE PRO MT5 请留下您的反馈和评分，然后给我发消息，我会把测试后的参数发给您。 一款 动量 交易 机器人 以 纪律 和 清晰 捕捉 强势 行情 只 在 市场 出现 真实 的 强势 蜡烛 时 入场 实体 明显 反向 影线 受控 读取 客观 执行 稳健 不 夸张 不 依赖 外部 组件 不 使用 马丁策略 不 使用 网格策略 为什么 选择 FORCE CANDLE PRO 它 寻找 价格 能量 在 单根 强势 蜡烛 中 集中的 时刻 当 这种 情况 出现 时 延续 概率 往往 提升 机器人 衡量 实体 强度 与 ATR 的 关系 评估 实体 与 全程 的 比例 并 检查 反向 影线 是否 受控 你 也 可以 启用 近期 高点 或 低点 的 突破 确认 结果 是 更 干净 的 入场 有 背景 有 逻辑 专注 捕捉 走势 的 主动 段 适用 人群 希望 入场 清晰 降低 噪音 的 交易者 偏好 轻量 实用 且 无 外部 库 依赖 的 EA 的 交易者 希望 快速 配置 使用 点 位 止损 和 止盈 的 交易者 追求 执行 一致 且 风险 控制 简洁 的 交易者 本 E
FREE
Wavy Grid EA mt5
HUSEYIN CETINEL
专家
Wavy Grid EA – MetaTrader 5 高级网格智能交易系统 Wavy Grid EA是一款专为MetaTrader 5平台开发的自动化网格交易系统，它基于价格波动的波浪特性。该智能交易系统旨在分析市场短期和中期价格波动，使用户能够分阶段建仓，并在预设的风险范围内管理这些仓位。 这款智能交易系统完全自动运行，无需人工干预。所有交易的开仓、管理和平仓流程均按照预设的算法规则执行。用户只需根据自身风险承受能力设定相应的参数即可。 战略方法和交易逻辑 波浪网格EA算法依赖于价格的自然波动行为，而非试图预测趋势。市场上涨和下跌过程中出现的回调和震荡构成了该系统决策机制的基础。 智能交易系统会在价格达到特定水平时逐步建立买入或卖出仓位。已开仓位并非单独评估，而是作为一个整体进行评估。其目标是根据所有未平仓位的总体结果实现可控平仓。 这种方法旨在从价格走势的整体行为中获利，而不是依赖于单笔交易的结果。 网格结构和位置管理 Wavy Grid EA采用用户可调的网格间距。网格结构可配置为固定或灵活。仓位会根据设定范围内的价格波动逐步建立。 在职位管理过程中： 系统会检查未平仓交易数
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
专家
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - 2025 版本 $249 仅限前5名购买者！ 实时信号 查看 Sonic R Pro Enhanced 的实时表现： 交易策略 Sonic R Pro Enhanced 是经典 Sonic R 策略的升级版，通过 Dragon Band（EMA 34 和 EMA 89）进行自动化交易，并结合先进算法以提高盈利能力。 时间周期：M15, M30 支持货币对：XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY 交易风格：回调交易 & 反趋势交易 最低资金要求：500 USD 杠杆比例：1:200 起 用户指南 设置：只需配置一个参数 - RiskAmount 如果 RiskAmount < 0：按账户余额的百分比计算风险 如果 RiskAmount > 0：每笔交易的固定风险金额 (USD) 示例： RiskAmount = -1 : 风险为账户余额的 1% RiskAmount = -2.5 : 风险为账户余额的 2.5% RiskAmount = 50 : 每笔交易固定风险 50 USD RiskAmou
Scalping Pro New
Cheng Kah Seng
专家
PRODUCT NAME New Gold PRODUCT TYPE Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 PRICE Free SHORT DESCRIPTION New Gold is an Expert Advisor designed for short-term trading on XAUUSD. It is intended for the M1 and M5 timeframes and supports lot sizes from 0.01 to 0.10. FULL DESCRIPTION New Gold is an automated trading Expert Advisor developed for XAUUSD scalping on MetaTrader 5. Recommended setup: - Symbol: XAUUSD (the symbol name may vary by broker) - Timeframe: M1 or M5 - Lot size: 0.01 to 0.10 - Platf
FREE
Range Breaker EA
Simon Reger
3 (1)
专家
Range Breaker EA – 自动区间突破交易系统 Range Breaker EA 是一款基于经典 区间突破策略（Range Breakout Strategy） 的 MetaTrader 自动交易机器人。该 EA 会在指定的时间段内识别价格区间，一旦市场价格突破该区间，系统将自动开仓进行交易。 工作原理 交易者可以设置 区间开始时间和持续时间 。在此时间段内，EA 会自动计算该区间的 最高价和最低价 。 当价格向上或向下突破该区间时，EA 会自动开立相应的 Buy 或 Sell 订单 。 每笔交易都会自动设置 Stop Loss（止损）和 Take Profit（止盈） ，以确保风险控制。 主要功能 自动 区间突破交易策略 可自定义 区间开始时间和持续时间 突破时自动开立 Buy / Sell 订单 内置 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 全自动交易系统 简单易用且灵活的参数设置 适用市场 该 EA 可以用于 所有可交易资产 。该策略在以下市场表现尤为良好，因为这些市场在特定时间通常会出现 强烈的价格突破 ： 外汇（Forex） 股票指数 黄金及其他贵金属 比
FREE
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (2)
专家
Quantum Titan 将机构级交易引入 Quantum 生态系统，为精准度、纪律性和经证实的实时市场表现树立了新的标准。 Titan 是为那些对黄金智能交易系统有更高期望的交易者而开发的，代表了量子交易技术的下一个发展阶段。 全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。 特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 隆重推出量子泰坦 Quantum Titan 是我从未打算公开发布的黄金级智能交易系统。 几个月来，我一直用自己的资金私下交易 Titan，并且
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (28)
专家
传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.87 (30)
专家
Smart Gold Hunter 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的 XAUUSD / Gold 交易 Expert Advisor。它适合希望使用无网格、无马丁格尔、真实 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 逻辑，并且重视风险控制的黄金交易者。 您可以在购买前查看实时信号： Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Gold Hunter 不是网格 EA，也不是马丁格尔 EA。它不依赖无限加仓、恢复单或亏损后加倍手数。EA 的主要思路是用受控逻辑、保护设置和真实交易管理来交易黄金，而不是使用高风险的平均加仓方式。 该 EA 主要为 XAUUSD / Gold 设计。您可以将其用于 XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的黄金品种，例如 XAUU
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (140)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.18 (40)
专家
LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.68 (25)
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (7)
专家
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金自动交易开发的智能交易系统。 该 EA 适用于 M15 周期的 XAUUSD 和 GOLD。系统通过专有的多因素决策引擎识别符合条件的交易机会，并自动管理交易仓位。 系统综合分析市场结构、趋势方向、K线质量、成交量、动量以及交易执行条件。它会耐心等待合适的市场环境，而不是持续频繁开仓。 Live Signal — TMGM 主要功能 专为 XAUUSD 和 GOLD 开发 推荐周期：M15 全自动交易 不使用网格策略 自动 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 动态移动止损 按风险比例或固定手数计算仓位 趋势和动量过滤器 K线质量和成交量过滤器 高影响力新闻过滤器 节假日和市场关闭保护 滑点调整系统 每日交易次数限制和冷却机制 信息交易面板 针对 Exness 的自动点数调整 推荐交易条件 ThunderGold Scalper 对点差、滑点、流动性和执行速度较为敏感，因此经纪商的交易条件可能会显著影响结果。 该 EA 已在以下经纪商环境中进行测试： TM
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
2.55 (11)
专家
重要信息: 支持和问题解答仅在这里提供:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: 台湾 ); Zoomini 是 GoGoPips 项目 2026 年 7 月最新研究中的一小组机器学习模型。 这些模型仅适用于 XAUUSD H1 / Gold 。 信号: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 需要了解的重要事项: 这些模型只使用 一个订单 进行交易，并采用相同的 SL/TP。 支持: Netting 账户 和任何杠杆。 支持大额入金，因为交易类型为中期交易。  100% 交易活跃度 。 这意味着模型不会回避入场，并且始终处于交易状态。 这些模型经过专门训练，不是寻找方便的入场点，而是每分钟预测价格方向。 购买前完全透明 。   目前，暂时，或如果该 EA 的所有者不反对则永久，该 EA 的模型正在我们公开的 Live 排行榜上交易: 所有统计数据、所有交易，无延迟、无过滤。 购买此 EA 时，您将有机会获得新研究中的模型，该研究计划在今年 8 月完成。 这些模型背后的研究是
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
专家
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (132)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
专家
Smart Gold Impulse 现巴进入特别早鸟发布阶段。 这是我目前正在使用的 EA，并在我的 Ultima Markets 实盘信号账户上取得了令人瞩目的成绩。您可以通过 Ultima 的实盘信号结果来查看当前表现，Smart Gold Impulse 在真实的市场环境下已经展现出了非常强劲的潜力。我的 Ultima 实盘信号账户所使用的同款设置文件（set file），将仅分享给 Smart Gold Impulse 的购买者。 同时，这仍然是一个发布初始版本，而不是完全进入大众推广阶段的最终产品。之所以给出特别的发布优惠价，原因很简单：我希望早期用户能够对其进行测试、跟进结果、分享反馈，并帮助我了解 Smart Gold Impulse 在不同经纪商和账户条件下的表现。 任何人都可以在这次早鸟发布期间购买 Smart Gold Impulse 并获得我的直接支持。但是，只有 Smart Gold Hunter 的持有者才会被邀请加入特别改进小组，我们将在那里共同讨论经纪商表现、设置、更新、设置文件以及未来的优化方案。 到目前为止，我自己团在 Ultima 上的结果非常强
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
作者的更多信息
Simple SMA Cross EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a   FREE EA   as a gift. Welcome to our collection of Expert Advisors! Each EA is available for just $80, a price set to help the entire trading community succeed. My mission is to provide affordable tools that make trading easier and more accessible t
EMA CrossPro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (2)
专家
将您的交易提升到新水平，使用EMA CrossPro EA，这是一款复杂但用户友好的专家顾问，旨在最大化趋势市场中的利润。该EA利用指数移动平均线（EMA）的力量，精准高效地检测并利用强劲的市场趋势。 EMA CrossPro EA的逻辑： 买入信号：当快速EMA突破慢速EMA时，EA会启动买入交易，表示可能开始上涨趋势。 卖出信号：当快速EMA跌破慢速EMA时，触发卖出交易，表明可能开始下跌趋势。 退出策略：当EMA反向交叉时，系统会自动平仓，确保及时退出以保护您的资本。 灵活的风险管理选项： 止损和止盈：设置固定的止损和止盈水平，保护您的投资并锁定收益。 动态策略退出：启用基于策略的退出选项，提供更多灵活性。 EMA CrossPro EA的主要特点： 趋势掌控：专为趋势市场表现卓越而设计。 定制化：根据您的交易风格调整EMA周期、手数和风险设置。 多功能性：适用于日内交易和波段交易策略。 为什么选择EMA CrossPro EA？ 自动化：完全自动化交易决策，节省您的时间。 经过验证的策略：基于经过时间考验的EMA交叉方法。 强大而可靠：经过测试，能够在多种市场条件下稳定表现。
Happy and Steady
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Happiness in Forex Means Winning! What if we made your winnings "Steady Winnings!" This will make you happier! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We implemented a safe and reliable strategy, that proved itself since 2010 until today! It passed COVID 19 fluctuations without any issues! The idea behind the expert to to be a super scalping expert, attacking few pips at a time. This happens while using big lot size, thus insuring handsome profit. Expert entries are very selective, w
Safe and Steady Profits Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Safety in Forex trading is the main concern of the traders! There is no use to trade today, and loose everything tomorrow! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Here comes the power of our expert! The idea behind it is safety to the investors fund, then comes the profit. Thus this expert wont be the expert that will double your account by xx fold. It will be the expert you can rely on for steady, hassle free profits. To do so, the targets pips are minimal to insure
Penny Collector EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Some users are very comfortable keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other products which will be added to the market soon.
Penny Collector Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
专家
Some users are very comfort 2 able keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) If you cannot wait on your trades, then this expert will be the best for you! The expert tries to enter trades on a high probability of success, and in most cases it do catch the right wave. If not , don't worry because the expert will deal with the situation by itself and will take the trades to profits! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning) You
Drag Race Scalper
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Drag Race Scalper" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this is what we ended by! A drag racing scalper! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) In this scalper you would expect few points per trade only. This expert is fo
Against The Surf EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Trading Forex has a million way! One of the innovative ways is to go against the surf! Here we fight the market and work out to get our bread and butter from it :) (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) From here began the idea! Fighting the market. The Expert uses a combination of : Hedging, Grid and trend strategies to operate. This operation allows it to arrive safely even if it worked against the surf! (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) Please find the 99.9% tick data back test res
Cent Collector
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Cent Collector is the second Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the second EA : Cent Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will work on managing itself by averaging and will cash out as soon as it could. This version is called Cent
Yen Collector
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Yen Collector is the Third Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller The second one was Cent collector:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65344?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the third EA : Yen Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will w
Super Hedge Fighter EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
专家
**非常重要：请调整“订单间距”设置。将其减少至最佳结果的范围，从2到10。** 在外汇和波动性市场中交易可能非常复杂和风险重重。几乎没有任何策略能在100%时间内都有效！ 使用我们新的专家顾问“Super Hedge Fighter EA”，你将从新的角度看待市场！ 你将不再害怕波动性，因为它将成为你的收入来源。 “Super Hedge Fighter EA”是专为不稳定时期设计的，可以完美应对市场的剧烈波动。 它也可以通过稍微调整设置来适应稳定市场。 虽然外汇交易始终存在风险，但你现在可以以专业的方式应对这些风险！ 该EA采用纯趋势跟踪策略，按照当前市场的方式运行。 你还可以选择使用马丁格尔策略，这将加速交易退出。如果你的账户资金充足，这将非常有利。 EA最重要的特点是使用对冲！如果市场方向发生变化，EA将会相应地打开新的订单。每个新订单将与旧订单形成完美对冲！这样，如果你选择了合适的经纪商，可能会将保证金要求降到0%。因此，你将告别保证金追加，因为市场的任何变化都会减少你的保证金需求。 **注意：**是的，回撤可能会增加，所以不要只关注保证金水平而忽视这一
Market Master EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
2.5 (2)
专家
非常重要：请调整“订单间距”... 调小它以获得良好的结果。调高它会让EA变得更安全。 外汇交易有无数种方式！ 其中一种创新的方式是逆流而上！ 在这里，我们与市场斗争，努力从中赚取我们的生计 :) （交易有风险，可能会亏损！） 从这里开始了这个想法！与市场作斗争。 该专家顾问使用了：对冲、网格和趋势策略的组合。 这种操作方式使得它即使逆流而上也能安全到达！ （交易有风险，可能会亏损！） 请在附件中找到99.9% tick数据回测结果。 警告： 1- 该EA是逆势操作的！ 2- 不要在小账户上使用该策略。 3- 根据货币的波动性调整订单间距。默认设置适用于波动性适中的货币。 账户类型：对冲 杠杆：杠杆越高越好 时间框架：不依赖于任何时间框架。 最后的话：永远不要让市场拿走你辛苦赚来的钱！交易有风险，负责任地交易。 祝你交易成功。 你可以在这里找到我们的其他产品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/1218858/seller#products 如何专业使用EA？ 1- 你可以通过缩小每个订单之间的距离来使用它作为剥头皮技术。 这样会给你带来可观的利润，但也有被市
Magnet Scalper Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
Speedy EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Trading using Experts are the best ways to win in Forex! Here are our second Expert Advisor, where you can Set and forget! Time frame: M1 All currency Pairs will work perfectly on the EA Account type: All (If hedging is not allowed, please disable either Sell or Buy) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other pro
Diamond EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell
Impala EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell f
EX Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Fox EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)
Good Mood Trading EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Hope EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Moderate EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
More Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Nu Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Shooting Star EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Tiger EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Treasure EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
LevelGuard Smart SMA EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
LevelGuard SmartSMA Master Support & Resistance Trading with Precision LevelGuard SmartSMA leverages the power of moving averages to help you trade confidently across markets. Designed to identify dynamic support and resistance levels, this EA delivers precise trade entries and exits, empowering traders to capitalize on market movements with ease. How It Works Core Strategy: Uses a central SMA (e.g., 50 or 200-period) as a dynamic support or resistance line. Additional SMAs (optional) provide s
Basic SMA Price Cross EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Explore Our Full EA Collection Visit our website for an extensive range of expertly crafted Expert Advisors designed to empower traders of all levels. Whether you're new to trading or a seasoned professional, our tools are tailored to meet your needs. Affordable Trading for Everyone We believe in making trading accessible to everyone. That’s why all our Expert Advisors are priced at just $65 each, helping our community achieve success without breaking the bank. Unlock the Power of Automation Th
Visual Lions Roar Trend Strength Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
指标
Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator Are you ready to take control of your trading journey? The Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator is here to help you identify and harness powerful market trends with precision and confidence. Designed with traders in mind, this advanced tool is built on a robust strategy that combines trend direction with momentum validation using the Average True Range (ATR). This indicator is not pre-optimized, giving YOU the freedom to tailor it to your unique trading
Visual Titan Force Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
指标
Unleash Market Volatility with the Titan Force Indicator! Are you ready to dominate the market by capitalizing on volatility? The Titan Force Indicator is your ultimate trading tool, designed for traders who thrive during periods of heightened market activity. Not Optimized for You – Yet! This indicator is a canvas for your creativity. It's been crafted to let you optimize it according to your unique trading strategies and preferences. Your skills, your edge! How Does the Titan Force Indicator
筛选:
无评论
回复评论