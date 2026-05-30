Midas The Golden Touch

5

MIDAS — Gold Breakout EA (XAUUSD)

MIDAS is a pending-order breakout Expert Advisor built and forward-tested on GOLD (XAUUSD). It runs two independent breakout engines and protects every order with a native economic-calendar news filter and a spread guard.

HOW IT WORKS
• Daily breakout: BuyStop at the previous day's high / SellStop at the low.
• London breakout: builds the 10:00–15:00 range and places stop orders both sides.
• Aggressive trailing stop locks in profit once price moves in your favor.
• News filter pulls pending orders around USD high-impact events (built-in MT5 calendar — no DLL, no WebRequest).
• Spread filter blocks new orders when the spread is too wide.
• On-chart dashboard shows ranges, order/news status, position P/L and account.

BACKTEST (see screenshots): XAUUSD H1, ~5 years, 100% real-tick history quality, Profit Factor 1.66, historical max drawdown ~2.5% (on the suggested sizing). Historical results are not a promise of future performance. Live results differ from backtest due to slippage, spread spikes and latency. Test on demo first.

RECOMMENDED: Symbol XAUUSD, Timeframe H1, default inputs, suggested minimum deposit 3000 for 0.05 lot — scale lot to your balance. Keep filters ON.


Reviews 7
successfullseller
31
successfullseller 2026.07.12 09:23 
 

I have been using the EA since June 2026 and I have to say I am very impressed with it Over that time it has placed 13 trades 11 winners and 2 losses I have a gain of 6.26% ,with a max Drawdown of 1.68% which is quite phenomenal and although this is only a short period I have done many backtests over various times 1 month,6 months,1 year etc up to 5 years ,and all show exceptional results There have been a couple of udates (purely to tweak some minor things). I am testing on 0.01 lots with a £200 demo account ,but will be going live at some point I have had great communication and help from Volodymyr and he is very passionate about what he does and is a great help This EA (in my opinion) is worth a lot more than the price it is being sold at All I will say is start small and watch your account grow,there are dynamic settings to increase lot size with account size (your choice),which actually is a great addition as the EA will use larger lots as your account grows BUT you also use the same risk (genius) All I can say is well done to Volodymyr for such a well developed EA and keep up your great work

YDV
192
YDV 2026.07.12 03:18 
 

Придбав робота Midas місяць тому. Тестую його на демо рахунку, торгував і на реальному рахунку. Я повністю ним задоволений. Якщо виникають питання то розробник старається допомогти і підсказати. Я надіюсь, що цей робот і його якість будуть завжди на належному рівні. Якщо буде додаткова інформація то я обовязково доповню свій відгук новим.

Software
21
Software 2026.07.07 09:29 
 

Hi! I just started using your EA recently, and I really like it. However, I've run into one issue. Sometimes the EA doesn't open any trades automatically. I have to either click **"Active"** again or remove and reattach the EA to the chart before it starts opening trades. I'm not sure if this is a bug or if there's something wrong with my settings. Also, I'm currently using **version 1.24**. How can I update to the latest version? Is the update free, or do I need to pay an additional fee? I'm using MT5 on Windows. Thank you very much for your support!

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successfullseller
31
successfullseller 2026.07.12 09:23 
 

I have been using the EA since June 2026 and I have to say I am very impressed with it Over that time it has placed 13 trades 11 winners and 2 losses I have a gain of 6.26% ,with a max Drawdown of 1.68% which is quite phenomenal and although this is only a short period I have done many backtests over various times 1 month,6 months,1 year etc up to 5 years ,and all show exceptional results There have been a couple of udates (purely to tweak some minor things). I am testing on 0.01 lots with a £200 demo account ,but will be going live at some point I have had great communication and help from Volodymyr and he is very passionate about what he does and is a great help This EA (in my opinion) is worth a lot more than the price it is being sold at All I will say is start small and watch your account grow,there are dynamic settings to increase lot size with account size (your choice),which actually is a great addition as the EA will use larger lots as your account grows BUT you also use the same risk (genius) All I can say is well done to Volodymyr for such a well developed EA and keep up your great work

Volodymyr Bobal
2078
Reply from developer Volodymyr Bobal 2026.07.12 10:15
I am glad things worked for you! Hope you will be even more satisfied in future
YDV
192
YDV 2026.07.12 03:18 
 

Придбав робота Midas місяць тому. Тестую його на демо рахунку, торгував і на реальному рахунку. Я повністю ним задоволений. Якщо виникають питання то розробник старається допомогти і підсказати. Я надіюсь, що цей робот і його якість будуть завжди на належному рівні. Якщо буде додаткова інформація то я обовязково доповню свій відгук новим.

Volodymyr Bobal
2078
Reply from developer Volodymyr Bobal 2026.07.12 03:20
Thank you so much for those warm words. That is the thing that always keeps me up!
Дякую за ці теплі слова. Це те що дійсно мене підтримує!
Software
21
Software 2026.07.07 09:29 
 

Hi! I just started using your EA recently, and I really like it. However, I've run into one issue. Sometimes the EA doesn't open any trades automatically. I have to either click **"Active"** again or remove and reattach the EA to the chart before it starts opening trades. I'm not sure if this is a bug or if there's something wrong with my settings. Also, I'm currently using **version 1.24**. How can I update to the latest version? Is the update free, or do I need to pay an additional fee? I'm using MT5 on Windows. Thank you very much for your support!

Volodymyr Bobal
2078
Reply from developer Volodymyr Bobal 2026.07.07 09:50
Hi there! Thanks for your honest review. Update 1.26, that fixes all bugs is available for free at your purchases page.
Sami
141
Sami 2026.07.01 06:12 
 

This bot looks promising. Its mechanism is exactly as described; it relies on price action and there are no indicators. I liked it. The developer is also a respectful and cooperative person. I appreciate your efforts; keep it up!

Volodymyr Bobal
2078
Reply from developer Volodymyr Bobal 2026.07.01 08:56
What a blessing to have this kind of support. Will do my best to provide the best quality to you!
Mugiwara
69
Mugiwara 2026.06.09 16:09 
 

I just bought this EA today after few days of backtesting. 1st day of live trading is immediately in profit. The author is very helpful and respond fast to my queries.

Volodymyr Bobal
2078
Reply from developer Volodymyr Bobal 2026.06.09 18:35
Thank you so much for taking the time to share this. I'm really glad MIDAS is working well for you and that the support has been helpful — fast, honest help is exactly what I aim for.
taurus aldebaran
216
taurus aldebaran 2026.06.04 13:09 
 

I've tried it and it works great. I've already gotten a return on my investment in the EA. The owner provides quick support and good problem solving.

Volodymyr Bobal
2078
Reply from developer Volodymyr Bobal 2026.06.04 13:13
Thank you so much for taking the time to share this. I'm really glad MIDAS is working well for you and that the support has been helpful — fast, honest help is exactly what I aim for. As always, trade with sensible risk, and reach out anytime. A small update (v1.21) is on the way too. Thanks for your trust!
Jason Salomon Slabbers
337
Jason Salomon Slabbers 2026.06.02 06:01 
 

The backtest of Midas is very promising and shows a stable gain over a longer period. I'm now testing Midas, with low lot size, on a live account which should confirm the backtest performance. The author is very helpful and respond fast. I will update this review in about 2 weeks if I have some live results.

Volodymyr Bobal
2078
Reply from developer Volodymyr Bobal 2026.06.02 06:05
Thank you so much for the thoughtful review and for testing MIDAS the right way — verifying it live with a small lot size first is exactly the approach I'd recommend, and I really respect that. In the spirit of full transparency: live results on gold can differ from backtests depending on your broker's spread and execution, especially around news.That is the reason why spread filters were added. So testing with a low lot during the first weeks is the smart way to confirm it under your own conditions — I'd always rather set honest expectations than overpromise. I'm here to help throughout — if you have any questions during your live test or want help tuning the settings for your broker, just message me anytime. I'm also preparing a small update (improved session-time handling) that will be out shortly. Looking forward to your update in two weeks, and thank you again for the support and the kind words about the help — it genuinely means a lot for a new product.
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