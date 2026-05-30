Midas The Golden Touch

MIDAS — Gold Breakout EA (XAUUSD)

MIDAS is a pending-order breakout Expert Advisor built and forward-tested on GOLD (XAUUSD). It runs two independent breakout engines and protects every order with a native economic-calendar news filter and a spread guard.

HOW IT WORKS

• Daily breakout: BuyStop at the previous day's high / SellStop at the low.

• London breakout: builds the 10:00–15:00 range and places stop orders both sides.

• Aggressive trailing stop locks in profit once price moves in your favor.

• News filter pulls pending orders around USD high-impact events (built-in MT5 calendar — no DLL, no WebRequest).

• Spread filter blocks new orders when the spread is too wide.

• On-chart dashboard shows ranges, order/news status, position P/L and account.

BACKTEST (see screenshots): XAUUSD H1, ~5 years, 100% real-tick history quality, Profit Factor 1.66, historical max drawdown ~2.5% (on the suggested sizing). Historical results are not a promise of future performance. Live results differ from backtest due to slippage, spread spikes and latency. Test on demo first.

RECOMMENDED: Symbol XAUUSD, Timeframe H1, default inputs, suggested minimum deposit 3000 for 0.05 lot — scale lot to your balance. Keep filters ON.