Midas The Golden Touch
- Experts
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Volodymyr Bobal━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
🏆 My Premium EAs:
⭐ Aurora Golden Goddess: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180719
- Version: 1.27
- Updated: 9 July 2026
- Activations: 20
MIDAS — Gold Breakout EA (XAUUSD)
MIDAS is a pending-order breakout Expert Advisor built and forward-tested on GOLD (XAUUSD). It runs two independent breakout engines and protects every order with a native economic-calendar news filter and a spread guard.
HOW IT WORKS
• Daily breakout: BuyStop at the previous day's high / SellStop at the low.
• London breakout: builds the 10:00–15:00 range and places stop orders both sides.
• Aggressive trailing stop locks in profit once price moves in your favor.
• News filter pulls pending orders around USD high-impact events (built-in MT5 calendar — no DLL, no WebRequest).
• Spread filter blocks new orders when the spread is too wide.
• On-chart dashboard shows ranges, order/news status, position P/L and account.
BACKTEST (see screenshots): XAUUSD H1, ~5 years, 100% real-tick history quality, Profit Factor 1.66, historical max drawdown ~2.5% (on the suggested sizing). Historical results are not a promise of future performance. Live results differ from backtest due to slippage, spread spikes and latency. Test on demo first.
RECOMMENDED: Symbol XAUUSD, Timeframe H1, default inputs, suggested minimum deposit 3000 for 0.05 lot — scale lot to your balance. Keep filters ON.
I have been using the EA since June 2026 and I have to say I am very impressed with it Over that time it has placed 13 trades 11 winners and 2 losses I have a gain of 6.26% ,with a max Drawdown of 1.68% which is quite phenomenal and although this is only a short period I have done many backtests over various times 1 month,6 months,1 year etc up to 5 years ,and all show exceptional results There have been a couple of udates (purely to tweak some minor things). I am testing on 0.01 lots with a £200 demo account ,but will be going live at some point I have had great communication and help from Volodymyr and he is very passionate about what he does and is a great help This EA (in my opinion) is worth a lot more than the price it is being sold at All I will say is start small and watch your account grow,there are dynamic settings to increase lot size with account size (your choice),which actually is a great addition as the EA will use larger lots as your account grows BUT you also use the same risk (genius) All I can say is well done to Volodymyr for such a well developed EA and keep up your great work