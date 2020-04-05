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Aroon Cross Signal Grid EA

Trade smarter with the power of trend detection and intelligent grid recovery.

Aroon Cross Signal Grid EA is an advanced automated trading system that combines the proven accuracy of the Aroon Indicator with a sophisticated Grid Recovery Engine. Instead of opening trades randomly or at fixed price intervals, the EA waits for a confirmed Aroon crossover signal, ensuring every trading cycle begins with a technical trend confirmation.

Once a valid signal is detected, the EA automatically manages the entire position—from the initial entry to intelligent grid expansion and profit recovery—allowing traders to benefit from both trending markets and temporary pullbacks.

Key Features

Aroon Cross Entry Logic Opens BUY trades when Aroon Up crosses above Aroon Down Opens SELL trades when Aroon Down crosses above Aroon Up Optional signal inversion for alternative trading strategies

Professional Grid Recovery Engine Expands positions only when price moves against the initial trade Configurable grid spacing Adjustable lot multiplier Custom maximum grid levels

Smart Profit Management Automatically closes profitable grid combinations Pair-closing technology helps recover losing positions faster User-defined profit target for every completed grid cycle

Powerful Risk Controls Maximum spread protection One-order-per-bar filter Slippage protection Maximum order volume control Magic Number support Commission-aware profit calculations

Modern Trading Dashboard Live Aroon strength display Visual BUY/SELL bias indicator Real-time grid statistics Clean and intuitive interface



Why Choose Aroon Cross Signal Grid EA?

Unlike conventional grid systems that continuously open trades regardless of market conditions, Aroon Cross Signal Grid EA waits for a technical confirmation before initiating a trading cycle. This selective entry approach helps reduce unnecessary exposure while allowing the proven grid engine to recover temporary adverse price movements.

The result is a balanced strategy that combines:

Trend-based entries

Intelligent position management

Automated recovery

Flexible money management

Fully customizable trading parameters

Whether you're an experienced trader looking for a powerful grid solution or someone seeking a hands-free automated strategy, Aroon Cross Signal Grid EA delivers a professional blend of precision, flexibility, and automation.

Trade with confidence. Enter with confirmation. Recover with intelligence.