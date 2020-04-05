Aroon Cross Signal Grid EA


• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.
Aroon Cross Signal Grid EA

Trade smarter with the power of trend detection and intelligent grid recovery.

Aroon Cross Signal Grid EA is an advanced automated trading system that combines the proven accuracy of the Aroon Indicator with a sophisticated Grid Recovery Engine. Instead of opening trades randomly or at fixed price intervals, the EA waits for a confirmed Aroon crossover signal, ensuring every trading cycle begins with a technical trend confirmation.

Once a valid signal is detected, the EA automatically manages the entire position—from the initial entry to intelligent grid expansion and profit recovery—allowing traders to benefit from both trending markets and temporary pullbacks.

Key Features

  • Aroon Cross Entry Logic

    • Opens BUY trades when Aroon Up crosses above Aroon Down

    • Opens SELL trades when Aroon Down crosses above Aroon Up

    • Optional signal inversion for alternative trading strategies

  • Professional Grid Recovery Engine

    • Expands positions only when price moves against the initial trade

    • Configurable grid spacing

    • Adjustable lot multiplier

    • Custom maximum grid levels

  • Smart Profit Management

    • Automatically closes profitable grid combinations

    • Pair-closing technology helps recover losing positions faster

    • User-defined profit target for every completed grid cycle

  • Powerful Risk Controls

    • Maximum spread protection

    • One-order-per-bar filter

    • Slippage protection

    • Maximum order volume control

    • Magic Number support

    • Commission-aware profit calculations

  • Modern Trading Dashboard

    • Live Aroon strength display

    • Visual BUY/SELL bias indicator

    • Real-time grid statistics

    • Clean and intuitive interface

Why Choose Aroon Cross Signal Grid EA?

Unlike conventional grid systems that continuously open trades regardless of market conditions, Aroon Cross Signal Grid EA waits for a technical confirmation before initiating a trading cycle. This selective entry approach helps reduce unnecessary exposure while allowing the proven grid engine to recover temporary adverse price movements.

The result is a balanced strategy that combines:

  • Trend-based entries

  • Intelligent position management

  • Automated recovery

  • Flexible money management

  • Fully customizable trading parameters

Whether you're an experienced trader looking for a powerful grid solution or someone seeking a hands-free automated strategy, Aroon Cross Signal Grid EA delivers a professional blend of precision, flexibility, and automation.

Trade with confidence. Enter with confirmation. Recover with intelligence.


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Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a   FREE EA   as a gift. Welcome to our collection of Expert Advisors! Each EA is available for just $80, a price set to help the entire trading community succeed. My mission is to provide affordable tools that make trading easier and more accessible t
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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Unleash Market Volatility with the Titan Force Indicator! Are you ready to dominate the market by capitalizing on volatility? The Titan Force Indicator is your ultimate trading tool, designed for traders who thrive during periods of heightened market activity. Not Optimized for You – Yet! This indicator is a canvas for your creativity. It's been crafted to let you optimize it according to your unique trading strategies and preferences. Your skills, your edge! How Does the Titan Force Indicator
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