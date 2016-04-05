Phoenix Training

At first, I got my teeth into Phoenix Ultra Expert Advisor.


This Expert Advisor will support automatic close order if the direction is correct and perform recovery if the direction is wrong.

If you enter an order:

1. The price goes in the right direction and hits the Min Profit Point, trailing stop 20% of the current profit.

2. The price goes in the opposite direction, the Expert Advisor will place the order with the volume is Recovery Volume Percent at the input,

the distance to enter the next order will be Step Point

3. The recovery volume will be 1 1 2 3 5 8... For example: 0.01, 0.01, 0.02, 0.03... All orders has same stop loss of first order.

The recovery algorithm using Dragon Ultra Expert Advisor.


Over Trading Is A Forex Trader’s Biggest Mistake

Over-trading is perhaps the most prevalent trading mistake that Forex traders make. This article will fully explore

over-trading and provide some solid tips to help you overcome this extremely destructive emotional trading problem.


• Are you over-trading?

If you don’t know if you are over-trading you probably are. In fact, most traders who are not making money consistently

in the markets are over-trading, whether they realize it or not. The problem with over-trading is that it can be difficult

for the trader to know if they are doing it or not because it has many different ways of “sneaking” up on you without you realizing it.

For example, if you have committed to learning and mastering the daily charts first, do you still find yourself going and looking at

the lower time frames more than you are looking at the daily charts? This is a very easy way to start over-trading. Traders who have

not yet mastered price action trading on the daily charts are very likely to over-trade if they focus on the lower time frames instead.

This is because lower time frames tend to be riddled with lower-probability trade setups that often tempt traders to take positions

that they would not have otherwise taken had they been focused on the daily charts.

The main problem is that many traders are simply unaware that they are over-trading when they are in the moment. It is very easy to become

fixated on a less-than-perfect trade setup and forget about your trading plan and not be consciously aware of whether or not you are over-trading.

Due to the fact that the emotion-inducing situations that occur in the market can sometimes be hard to detect and sometimes even over-whelming,

we have to combat this enemy by planning out our trading plan and trading strategies while we are away from the market and not in any trades…


• The best way to stop over-trading is before you start…

As we just discussed above; because it can be difficult to realize you are over-trading when you are “in the moment” of trading, it is best to simply

go on the offensive against over-trading by planning your trading strategy and trading pla n in advance.

We can think of trading as a sort of war. The war basically boils down to your logical or objective  b rain mechanisms vs. your “fight or flight” or

emotional brain mechanisms. It is extremely difficult to over-ride thousands of years of human-brain evolution…especially “in the moment”.

The best way to win this war is to make a comprehensive f orex trading plan, and stick to it…passionately.

I would bet money on the fact that if you are reading this right now, and you do not have a tangible  and practical Forex trading plan, you are

probably over-trading. It is absolu tely essential to create a Forex trading plan and foll ow it if you want to get on and stay on the right trading path.

All traders must do this in the beginning to develop the proper trading habits of logical and objective trading rather than emotional trading.

Trading the markets naturally induces emotion and em otional trading…so if you don’t purposely make a plan to counter this reality, you are almost certain  to over-trade.


• You can control yourself, not the market…

Simply put; over-traders are trying to control the market…you need to honestly stop and ask yourself if you think you feel like you are trying

to control the market. Once you realize and fully ACCEPT that you really have NO control over the market, you will begin to think differently

because you will realize you have to master a trading edge…and then you have to only trade when the market shows you your edge.


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