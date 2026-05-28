Relative Vigor Index Grid EA

• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.

Relative Vigor Index Grid System

Energy-Validated Entries with Advanced Drawdown Control

Most grid systems fail because they rely purely on price levels, ignoring the underlying strength and conviction behind each market move.

The Relative Vigor Index (RVI) Grid EA is a professional-grade algorithmic trading system designed to solve this weakness by measuring the true energy of price action. Instead of reacting to movement alone, it evaluates whether the market has enough sustained momentum to continue its direction.

Built for serious algorithmic traders, this Expert Advisor combines energy-validated entries with an institutional-grade recovery engine designed to manage exposure and protect capital through volatile conditions.

Core Strategy & Intelligent Execution

Vigor-Validated Entries

The EA continuously calculates the Relative Vigor Index (RVI) and its Signal line to assess market conviction.

Bullish Energy Confirmation

A BUY sequence is initiated when the RVI crosses above its Signal line, confirming that bullish energy is strengthening and price is closing with upward conviction.

Bearish Energy Confirmation

A SELL sequence is initiated when the RVI crosses below its Signal line, confirming that bearish energy is increasing and sellers are dominating market closes.

This ensures trades are only taken when price movement is supported by sustained directional energy, not short-term noise.

Dynamic Grid Architecture

If the market moves against the initial position, the EA deploys a mathematically structured recovery grid.

You retain full control over:

  • Grid spacing

  • Lot multipliers

  • Dynamic spacing expansion

  • Recovery progression settings

The adaptive design helps manage exposure more effectively during volatility expansion and extended price swings.

Smart Reverse Pair Profit Taking

This is the core mechanism behind the EA’s drawdown control system.

Instead of waiting for the entire grid basket to recover to break-even, the EA continuously pairs:

  • The newest profitable position

  • With the oldest losing position

When their combined profit reaches your target threshold, both positions close simultaneously.

This approach:

  • Gradually reduces drawdown

  • Frees locked margin

  • Lowers overall exposure

  • Locks in incremental realized profits

Institutional-Grade Risk Management

Definitive Capital Protection

The EA includes multiple layers of protection:

  • Equity drawdown limits

  • Maximum grid exposure controls

  • Hard stop-loss protection ( MaxLossAmount )

  • Emergency safeguards for extreme market conditions

Live Margin Monitoring

The system continuously tracks broker margin conditions.

If free margin falls below your configured safety threshold, the EA immediately pauses new order placement to reduce the risk of margin stress or liquidation.

Dynamic Risk-Based Sizing

Position sizing automatically adjusts based on:

  • Account equity

  • Maximum risk percentage

  • Configured exposure rules

This allows controlled scaling as account size grows.

Technical Excellence & Compatibility

Netting-Safe & Broker Compliant

Built with strict grid logic:

  • No hedging

  • No fragmented positions

  • Full compatibility with netting accounts

  • Support for A-Book and B-Book execution environments

Advanced Order Management

Designed to meet MQL5 Market standards:

  • Non-blocking execution design

  • Deferred-close logic for efficient trade handling

  • Compliance with broker volume limits

  • Spread and slippage protection

Real-Time Analytics Dashboard

A lightweight interface provides real-time system visibility:

  • Active grid count

  • Floating profit/loss

  • Total realized profit

  • Market bias direction

  • Pair-closure history

  • System status monitoring

Why Choose the Relative Vigor Index Grid EA?

The Relative Vigor Index Grid EA aligns grid trading with genuine market conviction by measuring the energy behind price movement rather than reacting to price alone.

By combining energy-based confirmation with adaptive recovery logic and structured risk management, the system delivers a more disciplined and resilient approach to automated trading.

Trade with energy-confirmed conviction, intelligent exposure control, and professional-grade execution designed for long-term stability.


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4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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TICK STACK LTD
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
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5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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