Product Description for Grid PriceBreak SmartSMA EA

Optimize for Your Needs

This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for traders who love control and customization. The Grid PriceBreak SmartSMA EA provides the foundation of a robust price action and grid trading strategy, giving you the tools to optimize it to fit your trading style and market conditions.

How It Works

The EA utilizes a combination of Simple Moving Average (SMA) and grid logic to capture price movements efficiently. Here's a closer look at the methodology:

SMA Crossover Logic

The EA uses a 20-period SMA (customizable) to identify market trends.

Buy signals are triggered when the price crosses above the SMA, and sell signals occur when it crosses below.

You can choose to apply the crossover logic to the closing price or high/low values, depending on your trading preference. Dynamic Grid Trading

Once a signal is detected, the EA places trades based on a grid strategy, with configurable grid size (default 50 points) and a maximum number of grid levels (default 5).

Each grid level can multiply trade volume using a customizable multiplier to enhance profitability in strong trends. VWAP-Based Take Profit

Positions are managed with a Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) to dynamically adjust take profit levels. This ensures profits align with market conditions and risk management rules.

Key Features

Flexible Parameters: Adjust SMA period, grid size, lot size, and more to suit your strategy.

Signal Visualization: Arrows on the chart indicate buy/sell signals, helping you monitor entry points.

Money Management: Safeguards include volume checks and automated margin validation to protect your account.

What to Expect

This EA is not pre-optimized, meaning it is an open canvas for traders to fine-tune according to their objectives. Whether you are a swing trader, scalper, or trend follower, the EA adapts to your preferred timeframe and trading environment.

Price Range

Available for $130, this EA represents an excellent value for traders seeking a reliable grid trading system with full customization capabilities.

Take control of your trading today!



