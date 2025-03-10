Visual Dragons Pulse Indicator
- Indicators
- AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
- Version: 1.21
- Updated: 10 March 2025
- Activations: 5
Introducing "Dragons Pulse"
Are you ready to take your trading strategies to the next level? The Dragons Pulse Indicator is a powerful tool designed with flexibility in mind, empowering you to optimize it according to your unique trading style. While not pre-optimized, this indicator provides you with a foundation to unleash your creativity and craft strategies that truly work for you!
Key Features:
- RSI-Based Insights:
- Uses the trusted Relative Strength Index (RSI) to analyze market momentum.
- Provides buy and sell signals based on customizable RSI thresholds.
- Visual Signals:
- Clear Buy Signals are marked with green arrows when opportunities arise.
- Precise Sell Signals are represented with red arrows for easy identification.
- Customizable Parameters:
- Fine-tune RSI periods and thresholds to align with your preferred trading setup.
- Delay signal generation with adjustable bars to reduce noise.
- Enable or disable logs to monitor the indicator’s activity in detail.
- User-Centric Design:
- No two traders are alike! Dragons Pulse allows you to configure and optimize it to match your trading environment perfectly.
Why Choose Dragons Pulse?
- Simplicity Meets Power: Easy-to-use visuals and robust logic.
- Customization Freedom: Tailor the indicator for scalping, day trading, or swing trading.
- Insightful RSI Guidance: A foundation rooted in a proven market indicator.
Special Note:
This indicator is sold as a base framework for you to optimize. The power lies in your hands to unlock its full potential!
For just $65, Dragons Pulse is a must-have addition to your trading arsenal!
Visit our website to explore Dragons Pulse and other top-notch Expert Advisors. Don't miss out on tools that can transform your trading journey!