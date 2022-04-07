Penny Collector Pro MT5

Some users are very comfort 2 able keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :)





If you cannot wait on your trades, then this expert will be the best for you!





The expert tries to enter trades on a high probability of success, and in most cases it do catch the right wave.

If not , don't worry because the expert will deal with the situation by itself and will take the trades to profits!

(Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)







You can use the Expert on one currency , or on many.





If you choose to use it on one currency, then please choose the EURUSD , because this strategy had been built for it.





On the other hand, if you choose to use it on many currencies, please add more funds to protect your account.

















Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$)

Every 500$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win!

(Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)





Expert will work with less amounts, but wont be as safe as it should be.

(EURUSD can work successfully with 100$, but its not recommended)





Time frame: M15 -- Please do not use lower Time frame, because the results wont be as accurate.



Leverage : Higher the better



Spread: Lower the better



Account type : All types

(EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting)







Please please do not take unnecessary risks.

(Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)





We wish you successful trading.

(Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)







Check our other products which will be added to the market soon.