Diamond EA MT5

• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.

• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.

• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.





Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$)

Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win!

(Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)





Time frame: M1



Leverage : Higher the better



Spread: Lower the better



Account type : All types

(EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting)





Please please do not take unnecessary risks.

(Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)





We wish you successful trading.

(Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)







Check our other products which will be added to the market soon.