Force Index Grid EA

• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.

Force Index Grid System

Volume-Validated Momentum with Advanced Drawdown Control

Most grid systems fail because they rely only on price action while ignoring the actual money flowing through the market.

The Force Index Grid EA is a professional-grade trading algorithm designed to solve this weakness by measuring the true strength behind market movement before deploying capital.

Built for serious algorithmic traders, this Expert Advisor utilizes Dr. Alexander Elder’s Force Index to combine price direction, momentum, and volume pressure into a single market-strength signal. The result is a smarter grid system that trades only when real participation confirms momentum.

Core Strategy & Intelligent Execution

Volume-Validated Entries

The EA continuously calculates the Force Index, which combines:

  • Price direction

  • Price momentum

  • Tick volume

to measure the true force driving the market.

Bullish Momentum Confirmation

A BUY sequence is initiated when the Force Index crosses above the zero line, confirming that bullish pressure and buying participation are strengthening.

Bearish Momentum Confirmation

A SELL sequence is initiated when the Force Index crosses below the zero line, confirming increasing bearish pressure and seller dominance.

This allows the EA to trade momentum supported by actual market participation instead of relying on price movement alone.

Dynamic Grid Architecture

If the market retraces after the initial entry, the EA deploys a mathematically structured recovery grid.

You maintain complete control over:

  • Grid spacing

  • Lot multipliers

  • Dynamic spacing expansion

  • Recovery progression settings

The adaptive structure is designed to respond more safely to increasing volatility and prolonged market movement.

Smart Reverse Pair Profit Taking

This is the core engine behind the EA’s drawdown reduction system.

Instead of waiting for an entire basket to recover to break-even, the EA continuously pairs:

  • The newest profitable position

  • With the oldest losing position

Once their combined profit reaches your specified target value, both positions close simultaneously.

This process:

  • Gradually reduces drawdown

  • Frees trapped margin

  • Reduces overall exposure

  • Locks in realized profits continuously

Institutional-Grade Risk Management

Definitive Capital Protection

The EA includes multiple layers of account protection:

  • Equity drawdown guards

  • Maximum total grid exposure limits

  • Hard monetary stop-loss protection

  • Emergency safeguards during extreme market conditions

Live Margin Monitoring

The system continuously monitors broker margin conditions.

If free margin falls below your configured safety threshold, the EA automatically pauses new order placement to help prevent over-leveraging and margin calls.

Dynamic Risk-Based Sizing

Initial lot sizes can automatically scale according to:

  • Current account equity

  • Maximum allowed risk percentage

  • Exposure management settings

This supports smoother and more controlled account growth over time.

Technical Excellence & Compatibility

Netting-Safe & Broker Compliant

Built using pure grid mechanics, the EA features:

  • No hedging

  • No position fragmentation

  • Full compatibility with netting accounts

  • Support for both A-Book and B-Book broker models

Advanced Order Management

Developed specifically for MQL5 Market standards, the EA uses advanced deferred-close logic for fast and compliant trade management while respecting:

  • Broker volume limitations

  • Spread filters

  • Slippage controls

  • Execution safety requirements

Real-Time Analytics Dashboard

A lightweight on-chart dashboard provides live visibility into:

  • Active grid count

  • Floating profit/loss

  • Total banked profit

  • Current market direction

  • Recovery activity

  • Timestamped pair-closure history

Why Choose the Force Index Grid EA?

The Force Index Grid EA is designed to align grid trading with genuine volume-backed momentum instead of blindly reacting to price fluctuations.

By combining market-force confirmation with adaptive recovery mechanics and layered institutional-grade risk management, the system provides a more disciplined and resilient framework for automated trading.

Trade with volume-confirmed momentum, intelligent exposure management, and professional-grade execution designed for long-term account stability.


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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Experts
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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