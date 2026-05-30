Force Index Grid EA
- Experts
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQERTo trade successfully we need to go through the proven path that others had gone and reached!
Here are 17 quotes from such successful investors:
1- Limit your size in any position so that fear does not become the prevailing instinct guiding your judgment.
Joe Vidich
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 30 May 2026
- Activations: 5
Force Index Grid System
• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.
Volume-Validated Momentum with Advanced Drawdown Control
Most grid systems fail because they rely only on price action while ignoring the actual money flowing through the market.
The Force Index Grid EA is a professional-grade trading algorithm designed to solve this weakness by measuring the true strength behind market movement before deploying capital.
Built for serious algorithmic traders, this Expert Advisor utilizes Dr. Alexander Elder’s Force Index to combine price direction, momentum, and volume pressure into a single market-strength signal. The result is a smarter grid system that trades only when real participation confirms momentum.Core Strategy & Intelligent Execution
Volume-Validated Entries
The EA continuously calculates the Force Index, which combines:
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Price direction
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Price momentum
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Tick volume
to measure the true force driving the market.
Bullish Momentum Confirmation
A BUY sequence is initiated when the Force Index crosses above the zero line, confirming that bullish pressure and buying participation are strengthening.
Bearish Momentum Confirmation
A SELL sequence is initiated when the Force Index crosses below the zero line, confirming increasing bearish pressure and seller dominance.
This allows the EA to trade momentum supported by actual market participation instead of relying on price movement alone.Dynamic Grid Architecture
If the market retraces after the initial entry, the EA deploys a mathematically structured recovery grid.
You maintain complete control over:
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Grid spacing
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Lot multipliers
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Dynamic spacing expansion
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Recovery progression settings
The adaptive structure is designed to respond more safely to increasing volatility and prolonged market movement.Smart Reverse Pair Profit Taking
This is the core engine behind the EA’s drawdown reduction system.
Instead of waiting for an entire basket to recover to break-even, the EA continuously pairs:
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The newest profitable position
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With the oldest losing position
Once their combined profit reaches your specified target value, both positions close simultaneously.
This process:
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Gradually reduces drawdown
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Frees trapped margin
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Reduces overall exposure
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Locks in realized profits continuously
Definitive Capital Protection
The EA includes multiple layers of account protection:
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Equity drawdown guards
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Maximum total grid exposure limits
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Hard monetary stop-loss protection
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Emergency safeguards during extreme market conditions
Live Margin Monitoring
The system continuously monitors broker margin conditions.
If free margin falls below your configured safety threshold, the EA automatically pauses new order placement to help prevent over-leveraging and margin calls.
Dynamic Risk-Based Sizing
Initial lot sizes can automatically scale according to:
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Current account equity
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Maximum allowed risk percentage
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Exposure management settings
This supports smoother and more controlled account growth over time.Technical Excellence & Compatibility
Netting-Safe & Broker Compliant
Built using pure grid mechanics, the EA features:
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No hedging
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No position fragmentation
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Full compatibility with netting accounts
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Support for both A-Book and B-Book broker models
Advanced Order Management
Developed specifically for MQL5 Market standards, the EA uses advanced deferred-close logic for fast and compliant trade management while respecting:
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Broker volume limitations
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Spread filters
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Slippage controls
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Execution safety requirements
Real-Time Analytics Dashboard
A lightweight on-chart dashboard provides live visibility into:
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Active grid count
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Floating profit/loss
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Total banked profit
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Current market direction
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Recovery activity
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Timestamped pair-closure history
The Force Index Grid EA is designed to align grid trading with genuine volume-backed momentum instead of blindly reacting to price fluctuations.
By combining market-force confirmation with adaptive recovery mechanics and layered institutional-grade risk management, the system provides a more disciplined and resilient framework for automated trading.
Trade with volume-confirmed momentum, intelligent exposure management, and professional-grade execution designed for long-term account stability.