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Volume-Validated Momentum with Advanced Drawdown Control

Force Index Grid System

Most grid systems fail because they rely only on price action while ignoring the actual money flowing through the market.

The Force Index Grid EA is a professional-grade trading algorithm designed to solve this weakness by measuring the true strength behind market movement before deploying capital.

Built for serious algorithmic traders, this Expert Advisor utilizes Dr. Alexander Elder’s Force Index to combine price direction, momentum, and volume pressure into a single market-strength signal. The result is a smarter grid system that trades only when real participation confirms momentum.

Volume-Validated Entries

Core Strategy & Intelligent Execution

The EA continuously calculates the Force Index, which combines:

Price direction

Price momentum

Tick volume

to measure the true force driving the market.

Bullish Momentum Confirmation

A BUY sequence is initiated when the Force Index crosses above the zero line, confirming that bullish pressure and buying participation are strengthening.

Bearish Momentum Confirmation

A SELL sequence is initiated when the Force Index crosses below the zero line, confirming increasing bearish pressure and seller dominance.

This allows the EA to trade momentum supported by actual market participation instead of relying on price movement alone.

Dynamic Grid Architecture

If the market retraces after the initial entry, the EA deploys a mathematically structured recovery grid.

You maintain complete control over:

Grid spacing

Lot multipliers

Dynamic spacing expansion

Recovery progression settings

The adaptive structure is designed to respond more safely to increasing volatility and prolonged market movement.

Smart Reverse Pair Profit Taking

This is the core engine behind the EA’s drawdown reduction system.

Instead of waiting for an entire basket to recover to break-even, the EA continuously pairs:

The newest profitable position

With the oldest losing position

Once their combined profit reaches your specified target value, both positions close simultaneously.

This process:

Gradually reduces drawdown

Frees trapped margin

Reduces overall exposure

Locks in realized profits continuously

Definitive Capital Protection

Institutional-Grade Risk Management

The EA includes multiple layers of account protection:

Equity drawdown guards

Maximum total grid exposure limits

Hard monetary stop-loss protection

Emergency safeguards during extreme market conditions

Live Margin Monitoring

The system continuously monitors broker margin conditions.

If free margin falls below your configured safety threshold, the EA automatically pauses new order placement to help prevent over-leveraging and margin calls.

Dynamic Risk-Based Sizing

Initial lot sizes can automatically scale according to:

Current account equity

Maximum allowed risk percentage

Exposure management settings

This supports smoother and more controlled account growth over time.

Netting-Safe & Broker Compliant

Technical Excellence & Compatibility

Built using pure grid mechanics, the EA features:

No hedging

No position fragmentation

Full compatibility with netting accounts

Support for both A-Book and B-Book broker models

Advanced Order Management

Developed specifically for MQL5 Market standards, the EA uses advanced deferred-close logic for fast and compliant trade management while respecting:

Broker volume limitations

Spread filters

Slippage controls

Execution safety requirements

Real-Time Analytics Dashboard

A lightweight on-chart dashboard provides live visibility into:

Active grid count

Floating profit/loss

Total banked profit

Current market direction

Recovery activity

Timestamped pair-closure history

Why Choose the Force Index Grid EA?

The Force Index Grid EA is designed to align grid trading with genuine volume-backed momentum instead of blindly reacting to price fluctuations.

By combining market-force confirmation with adaptive recovery mechanics and layered institutional-grade risk management, the system provides a more disciplined and resilient framework for automated trading.

Trade with volume-confirmed momentum, intelligent exposure management, and professional-grade execution designed for long-term account stability.