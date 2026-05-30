On Balance Volume Grid EA

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Smart Money Tracking with Advanced Drawdown Control

On Balance Volume Grid System

If you are trading only price action, you are seeing just half the market.

The On Balance Volume (OBV) Grid EA is a professional-grade algorithmic trading system designed to track the cumulative flow of institutional capital. By analyzing whether volume is flowing into or out of an asset, the system ensures grid sequences only activate when real accumulation or distribution is taking place.

Unlike basic grid bots that enter randomly and accumulate risk in low-quality conditions, this EA combines volume-validated trend shifts with an advanced recovery engine to maintain controlled exposure and pursue more defensible profits.

Smart Money Tracking

Core Strategy & Intelligent Execution

The EA continuously monitors On Balance Volume (OBV) to determine whether capital is entering or exiting the market.

Bullish Volume Shift

A BUY sequence is initiated when the OBV slope transitions from negative to positive, confirming that accumulation is beginning and buying pressure is taking control.

Bearish Volume Shift

A SELL sequence is initiated when the OBV slope transitions from positive to negative, confirming distribution and increasing selling pressure.

This allows the EA to trade based on real capital flow shifts rather than price movement alone.

Dynamic Grid Architecture

If price moves against the initial position, the EA deploys a mathematically structured recovery grid.

You retain full control over:

Grid spacing

Lot multipliers

Dynamic spacing expansion

Recovery progression settings

The adaptive structure is designed to handle volatility expansion more safely while maintaining structured exposure control.

Smart Reverse Pair Profit Taking

This is the core mechanism behind the EA’s drawdown management.

Instead of waiting for the entire basket to recover to break-even, the system continuously pairs:

The newest profitable position

With the oldest losing position

When their combined profit reaches your defined target, both positions close simultaneously.

This process:

Gradually reduces drawdown

Frees trapped margin

Reduces overall exposure

Locks in profits incrementally

Definitive Capital Protection

Institutional-Grade Risk Management

The EA includes multiple layers of defense:

Equity drawdown protection

Maximum grid exposure limits

Hard stop-loss protection ( MaxLossAmount )

Emergency safeguards for extreme market events

Live Margin Monitoring

The system continuously evaluates broker margin conditions.

If free margin falls below your configured safety threshold, the EA immediately pauses new order placement to reduce risk of margin stress or margin calls.

Dynamic Risk-Based Sizing

Position sizing automatically adjusts based on:

Account equity

Maximum risk percentage

Exposure configuration

This allows controlled scaling as the account grows.

Netting-Safe & Broker Compliant

Technical Excellence & Compatibility

Built with pure grid logic:

No hedging

No fragmented positions

Full compatibility with netting accounts

Support for A-Book and B-Book execution environments

Advanced Order Management

Engineered to strict MQL5 Market standards, including:

No blocking execution calls

Deferred-close logic for fast trade handling

Compliance with broker volume limits

Spread and slippage protections

Real-Time Analytics Dashboard

A lightweight on-chart interface provides live insights:

Active grid count

Floating profit/loss

Total banked profit

Market bias direction

Pair-closure history

System status tracking

Why Choose the On Balance Volume Grid EA?

The On Balance Volume Grid EA is designed to align grid trading with real institutional capital flow instead of reactive price-based speculation.

By combining volume-driven confirmation with adaptive recovery logic and structured risk controls, the system delivers a more disciplined and resilient framework for automated trading.

Trade with smart money alignment, controlled exposure, and professional-grade execution designed for long-term stability.