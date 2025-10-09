Introduction

Visual PMax Profit Maximizer - Professional Trading Solution

The Visual PMax Profit Maximizer is a sophisticated MetaTrader Expert Advisor designed for serious traders who want a customizable trading solution. This EA is provided in an unoptimized state deliberately, allowing you to tailor it to your specific trading style and preferred market conditions. The base price of $130 represents excellent value for what this tool can achieve after proper optimization.

Core Strategy

The Expert Advisor utilizes a refined implementation of the PMax (Profit Maximizer) indicator with enhanced visualization and trading capabilities. At its core, the strategy employs:

ATR-based volatility measurement with customizable period and multiplier

Multiple Moving Average types to suit different market environments (8 options including EMA, SMA, WMA, ZLEMA and more)

Smart trend detection using Moving Average and PMax crossover signals

Enhanced entry confirmation to reduce false signals

Comprehensive bar-based signal and order delay mechanism to avoid overtrading

Key Trading Features

Precise stop loss and take profit settings in points

Volatility-based position sizing

Trading direction control (buy only, sell only, or both)

Magic number identification for trade management

Robust trade exit management

Minimum bar delay between signals to prevent clustering

Minimum bar delay between orders to prevent overtrading

Visual Components

What sets this EA apart from competitors is its superior visual feedback:

Customizable information panel displaying current market status, PMax values, signals, and trade timing

Signal history display for tracking performance

Chart log for real-time signal tracking

Comprehensive color customization options for both panels

Advanced Settings

ATR Calculation Method options (standard or modified)

ATR Normalization for percentage-based measurement

Panel size and position customization

Detailed logging options with file-based logging support

Technical Implementation

The EA employs sophisticated programming techniques including:

Efficient buffer management for optimal performance

Comprehensive error handling and safety checks

Symbol-specific parameter adjustments

Advanced moving average calculations with 8 different types

Signal validation and confirmation logic

Bar-based delay mechanisms to prevent overtrading

Installation and Usage Notes

The EA is provided in unoptimized form so you can fine-tune it to your trading style. We recommend:

Testing the default settings in a demo environment first Adjusting the ATR period and multiplier to match your timeframe volatility Testing different Moving Average types to find the best fit for your selected market Optimizing the bar delay parameters to match your trading frequency preferences Adjust the stop loss and take profit settings based on your risk tolerance

Disclaimer

This Expert Advisor is a trading tool and not a fully automated trading system. It requires proper optimization and risk management. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and all trading involves risk. You are responsible for your trading decisions.

Please visit our website to check our other professional trading tools.



