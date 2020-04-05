Relative Vigor Index Grid EA

• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.

Relative Vigor Index Grid System

Energy-Validated Entries with Advanced Drawdown Control

Most grid systems fail because they rely purely on price levels, ignoring the underlying strength and conviction behind each market move.

The Relative Vigor Index (RVI) Grid EA is a professional-grade algorithmic trading system designed to solve this weakness by measuring the true energy of price action. Instead of reacting to movement alone, it evaluates whether the market has enough sustained momentum to continue its direction.

Built for serious algorithmic traders, this Expert Advisor combines energy-validated entries with an institutional-grade recovery engine designed to manage exposure and protect capital through volatile conditions.

Core Strategy & Intelligent Execution

Vigor-Validated Entries

The EA continuously calculates the Relative Vigor Index (RVI) and its Signal line to assess market conviction.

Bullish Energy Confirmation

A BUY sequence is initiated when the RVI crosses above its Signal line, confirming that bullish energy is strengthening and price is closing with upward conviction.

Bearish Energy Confirmation

A SELL sequence is initiated when the RVI crosses below its Signal line, confirming that bearish energy is increasing and sellers are dominating market closes.

This ensures trades are only taken when price movement is supported by sustained directional energy, not short-term noise.

Dynamic Grid Architecture

If the market moves against the initial position, the EA deploys a mathematically structured recovery grid.

You retain full control over:

  • Grid spacing

  • Lot multipliers

  • Dynamic spacing expansion

  • Recovery progression settings

The adaptive design helps manage exposure more effectively during volatility expansion and extended price swings.

Smart Reverse Pair Profit Taking

This is the core mechanism behind the EA’s drawdown control system.

Instead of waiting for the entire grid basket to recover to break-even, the EA continuously pairs:

  • The newest profitable position

  • With the oldest losing position

When their combined profit reaches your target threshold, both positions close simultaneously.

This approach:

  • Gradually reduces drawdown

  • Frees locked margin

  • Lowers overall exposure

  • Locks in incremental realized profits

Institutional-Grade Risk Management

Definitive Capital Protection

The EA includes multiple layers of protection:

  • Equity drawdown limits

  • Maximum grid exposure controls

  • Hard stop-loss protection ( MaxLossAmount )

  • Emergency safeguards for extreme market conditions

Live Margin Monitoring

The system continuously tracks broker margin conditions.

If free margin falls below your configured safety threshold, the EA immediately pauses new order placement to reduce the risk of margin stress or liquidation.

Dynamic Risk-Based Sizing

Position sizing automatically adjusts based on:

  • Account equity

  • Maximum risk percentage

  • Configured exposure rules

This allows controlled scaling as account size grows.

Technical Excellence & Compatibility

Netting-Safe & Broker Compliant

Built with strict grid logic:

  • No hedging

  • No fragmented positions

  • Full compatibility with netting accounts

  • Support for A-Book and B-Book execution environments

Advanced Order Management

Designed to meet MQL5 Market standards:

  • Non-blocking execution design

  • Deferred-close logic for efficient trade handling

  • Compliance with broker volume limits

  • Spread and slippage protection

Real-Time Analytics Dashboard

A lightweight interface provides real-time system visibility:

  • Active grid count

  • Floating profit/loss

  • Total realized profit

  • Market bias direction

  • Pair-closure history

  • System status monitoring

Why Choose the Relative Vigor Index Grid EA?

The Relative Vigor Index Grid EA aligns grid trading with genuine market conviction by measuring the energy behind price movement rather than reacting to price alone.

By combining energy-based confirmation with adaptive recovery logic and structured risk management, the system delivers a more disciplined and resilient approach to automated trading.

Trade with energy-confirmed conviction, intelligent exposure control, and professional-grade execution designed for long-term stability.


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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
Speedy EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Trading using Experts are the best ways to win in Forex! Here are our second Expert Advisor, where you can Set and forget! Time frame: M1 All currency Pairs will work perfectly on the EA Account type: All (If hedging is not allowed, please disable either Sell or Buy) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other pro
Diamond EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell
Impala EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell f
EX Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Fox EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)
Good Mood Trading EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Hope EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Moderate EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
More Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Nu Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Shooting Star EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Tiger EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Treasure EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
LevelGuard Smart SMA EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
LevelGuard SmartSMA Master Support & Resistance Trading with Precision LevelGuard SmartSMA leverages the power of moving averages to help you trade confidently across markets. Designed to identify dynamic support and resistance levels, this EA delivers precise trade entries and exits, empowering traders to capitalize on market movements with ease. How It Works Core Strategy: Uses a central SMA (e.g., 50 or 200-period) as a dynamic support or resistance line. Additional SMAs (optional) provide s
Basic SMA Price Cross EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Explore Our Full EA Collection Visit our website for an extensive range of expertly crafted Expert Advisors designed to empower traders of all levels. Whether you're new to trading or a seasoned professional, our tools are tailored to meet your needs. Affordable Trading for Everyone We believe in making trading accessible to everyone. That’s why all our Expert Advisors are priced at just $65 each, helping our community achieve success without breaking the bank. Unlock the Power of Automation Th
Visual Lions Roar Trend Strength Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Индикаторы
Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator Are you ready to take control of your trading journey? The Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator is here to help you identify and harness powerful market trends with precision and confidence. Designed with traders in mind, this advanced tool is built on a robust strategy that combines trend direction with momentum validation using the Average True Range (ATR). This indicator is not pre-optimized, giving YOU the freedom to tailor it to your unique trading
Visual Titan Force Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Индикаторы
Unleash Market Volatility with the Titan Force Indicator! Are you ready to dominate the market by capitalizing on volatility? The Titan Force Indicator is your ultimate trading tool, designed for traders who thrive during periods of heightened market activity. Not Optimized for You – Yet! This indicator is a canvas for your creativity. It's been crafted to let you optimize it according to your unique trading strategies and preferences. Your skills, your edge! How Does the Titan Force Indicator
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