Relative Vigor Index Grid EA
- Эксперты
-
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQERTo trade successfully we need to go through the proven path that others had gone and reached!
Here are 17 quotes from such successful investors:
1- Limit your size in any position so that fear does not become the prevailing instinct guiding your judgment.
Joe Vidich
- Версия: 2.20
- Обновлено: 28 мая 2026
- Активации: 5
|• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.
Energy-Validated Entries with Advanced Drawdown Control
Most grid systems fail because they rely purely on price levels, ignoring the underlying strength and conviction behind each market move.
The Relative Vigor Index (RVI) Grid EA is a professional-grade algorithmic trading system designed to solve this weakness by measuring the true energy of price action. Instead of reacting to movement alone, it evaluates whether the market has enough sustained momentum to continue its direction.
Built for serious algorithmic traders, this Expert Advisor combines energy-validated entries with an institutional-grade recovery engine designed to manage exposure and protect capital through volatile conditions.Core Strategy & Intelligent Execution
Vigor-Validated Entries
The EA continuously calculates the Relative Vigor Index (RVI) and its Signal line to assess market conviction.
Bullish Energy Confirmation
A BUY sequence is initiated when the RVI crosses above its Signal line, confirming that bullish energy is strengthening and price is closing with upward conviction.
Bearish Energy Confirmation
A SELL sequence is initiated when the RVI crosses below its Signal line, confirming that bearish energy is increasing and sellers are dominating market closes.
This ensures trades are only taken when price movement is supported by sustained directional energy, not short-term noise.Dynamic Grid Architecture
If the market moves against the initial position, the EA deploys a mathematically structured recovery grid.
You retain full control over:
-
Grid spacing
-
Lot multipliers
-
Dynamic spacing expansion
-
Recovery progression settings
The adaptive design helps manage exposure more effectively during volatility expansion and extended price swings.Smart Reverse Pair Profit Taking
This is the core mechanism behind the EA’s drawdown control system.
Instead of waiting for the entire grid basket to recover to break-even, the EA continuously pairs:
-
The newest profitable position
-
With the oldest losing position
When their combined profit reaches your target threshold, both positions close simultaneously.
This approach:
-
Gradually reduces drawdown
-
Frees locked margin
-
Lowers overall exposure
-
Locks in incremental realized profits
Definitive Capital Protection
The EA includes multiple layers of protection:
-
Equity drawdown limits
-
Maximum grid exposure controls
-
Hard stop-loss protection ( MaxLossAmount )
-
Emergency safeguards for extreme market conditions
Live Margin Monitoring
The system continuously tracks broker margin conditions.
If free margin falls below your configured safety threshold, the EA immediately pauses new order placement to reduce the risk of margin stress or liquidation.
Dynamic Risk-Based Sizing
Position sizing automatically adjusts based on:
-
Account equity
-
Maximum risk percentage
-
Configured exposure rules
This allows controlled scaling as account size grows.Technical Excellence & Compatibility
Netting-Safe & Broker Compliant
Built with strict grid logic:
-
No hedging
-
No fragmented positions
-
Full compatibility with netting accounts
-
Support for A-Book and B-Book execution environments
Advanced Order Management
Designed to meet MQL5 Market standards:
-
Non-blocking execution design
-
Deferred-close logic for efficient trade handling
-
Compliance with broker volume limits
-
Spread and slippage protection
Real-Time Analytics Dashboard
A lightweight interface provides real-time system visibility:
-
Active grid count
-
Floating profit/loss
-
Total realized profit
-
Market bias direction
-
Pair-closure history
-
System status monitoring
The Relative Vigor Index Grid EA aligns grid trading with genuine market conviction by measuring the energy behind price movement rather than reacting to price alone.
By combining energy-based confirmation with adaptive recovery logic and structured risk management, the system delivers a more disciplined and resilient approach to automated trading.
Trade with energy-confirmed conviction, intelligent exposure control, and professional-grade execution designed for long-term stability.