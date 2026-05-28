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Intelligent Momentum & Advanced Recovery

Volumes Grid EA

The Volumes Grid EA is a professional-grade, non-hedging grid trading system engineered for MetaTrader 5 traders who demand momentum-based execution and disciplined risk management.

Unlike traditional grid systems that deploy trades blindly against market movement, this EA uses real market volume activity to identify statistically significant momentum events before activating a grid sequence.

By combining volume-confirmed entries with adaptive recovery mechanics and institutional-grade protection systems, the EA is designed to pursue consistent profitability while maintaining controlled exposure during volatile market conditions.

Volume-Driven Market Detection

Core Strategy & Entry Logic

The EA continuously monitors market activity using both:

Tick Volume

Real Volume (when supported by the broker)

A dynamic baseline average is calculated in real time. Grid activation occurs only when current market volume exceeds this baseline by your configured multiplier threshold.

Bullish Volume Expansion

A BUY sequence is initiated when a bullish candle forms alongside a statistically significant volume spike, confirming strong buying participation and upward momentum.

Bearish Volume Expansion

A SELL sequence is initiated when a bearish candle forms alongside a significant increase in volume, confirming aggressive selling pressure and downward momentum.

This ensures entries are aligned with real participation and directional conviction rather than random price movement.

Dynamic Grid Spacing

Advanced Grid & Recovery Mechanics

The EA deploys a mathematically structured recovery grid when price retraces after the initial entry.

You maintain full control over:

Grid spacing distances

Lot multipliers

Dynamic spacing expansion

Recovery progression behavior

The adaptive structure is designed to reduce dangerous order clustering during extended market trends and volatility expansion.

Smart Reverse-Pair Closure

This is the core mechanism behind the EA’s drawdown reduction system.

Instead of waiting for the entire basket to recover to break-even, the EA continuously pairs:

The newest profitable order

With the oldest losing order

When their combined profit reaches your specified target, both positions close simultaneously.

This process:

Gradually reduces drawdown

Frees trapped margin

Lowers overall exposure

Continuously locks in realized profits

Hard Monetary Stop

Institutional-Grade Risk Management

Define a maximum allowable account loss threshold.

If total floating loss reaches this limit, the EA executes an emergency liquidation of all active grid positions to help protect account equity during extreme market events.

Dynamic Auto-Sizing

Position sizing automatically adjusts according to:

Current account balance

Maximum configured risk percentage

Exposure management settings

This supports smoother account scaling and more controlled risk distribution.

Total Risk & Margin Protection

The EA continuously monitors:

Total account exposure

Equity drawdown levels

Broker margin conditions

New grid entries are automatically paused if predefined safety thresholds are breached.

Execution Filters

Built-in execution safeguards include:

Maximum spread protection

Slippage limitations

One-order-per-bar restrictions

Entry filtering during unstable conditions

These controls are designed to reduce the risk of runaway exposure during abnormal market volatility.

Professional On-Chart Analytics

The EA includes a lightweight and customizable on-chart dashboard displaying:

System status

Active grid count

Current floating P/L

Next grid level spacing

Total realized profit

Recent pair-closure history

Directional market bias

This provides real-time visibility without cluttering the trading terminal.

Broker & Account Compatibility

Built for Professional Execution

The EA is engineered for:

Netting accounts

Hedging accounts

A-Book broker environments

B-Book broker environments

Optimized MQL5 Architecture

Built using clean asynchronous MQL5 execution logic, the system supports:

Fast order processing

Broker volume-limit compliance

Efficient trade handling

Stable live-market operation

Why Choose the Volumes Grid EA?

The Volumes Grid EA is designed to align grid trading with genuine market participation rather than random price movement.

By combining volume-confirmed momentum detection, adaptive recovery mechanics, and layered institutional-grade risk controls, the system provides a more disciplined and resilient approach to automated grid trading.

Trade with real market participation, intelligent exposure management, and professional-grade execution designed for long-term account stability.