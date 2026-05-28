Volumes Grid EA
- Experts
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQERTo trade successfully we need to go through the proven path that others had gone and reached!
Here are 17 quotes from such successful investors:
1- Limit your size in any position so that fear does not become the prevailing instinct guiding your judgment.
Joe Vidich
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 28 May 2026
- Activations: 5
|• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.
Intelligent Momentum & Advanced Recovery
The Volumes Grid EA is a professional-grade, non-hedging grid trading system engineered for MetaTrader 5 traders who demand momentum-based execution and disciplined risk management.
Unlike traditional grid systems that deploy trades blindly against market movement, this EA uses real market volume activity to identify statistically significant momentum events before activating a grid sequence.
By combining volume-confirmed entries with adaptive recovery mechanics and institutional-grade protection systems, the EA is designed to pursue consistent profitability while maintaining controlled exposure during volatile market conditions.Core Strategy & Entry Logic
Volume-Driven Market Detection
The EA continuously monitors market activity using both:
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Tick Volume
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Real Volume (when supported by the broker)
A dynamic baseline average is calculated in real time. Grid activation occurs only when current market volume exceeds this baseline by your configured multiplier threshold.
Bullish Volume Expansion
A BUY sequence is initiated when a bullish candle forms alongside a statistically significant volume spike, confirming strong buying participation and upward momentum.
Bearish Volume Expansion
A SELL sequence is initiated when a bearish candle forms alongside a significant increase in volume, confirming aggressive selling pressure and downward momentum.
This ensures entries are aligned with real participation and directional conviction rather than random price movement.Advanced Grid & Recovery Mechanics
Dynamic Grid Spacing
The EA deploys a mathematically structured recovery grid when price retraces after the initial entry.
You maintain full control over:
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Grid spacing distances
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Lot multipliers
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Dynamic spacing expansion
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Recovery progression behavior
The adaptive structure is designed to reduce dangerous order clustering during extended market trends and volatility expansion.Smart Reverse-Pair Closure
This is the core mechanism behind the EA’s drawdown reduction system.
Instead of waiting for the entire basket to recover to break-even, the EA continuously pairs:
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The newest profitable order
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With the oldest losing order
When their combined profit reaches your specified target, both positions close simultaneously.
This process:
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Gradually reduces drawdown
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Frees trapped margin
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Lowers overall exposure
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Continuously locks in realized profits
Hard Monetary Stop
Define a maximum allowable account loss threshold.
If total floating loss reaches this limit, the EA executes an emergency liquidation of all active grid positions to help protect account equity during extreme market events.
Dynamic Auto-Sizing
Position sizing automatically adjusts according to:
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Current account balance
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Maximum configured risk percentage
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Exposure management settings
This supports smoother account scaling and more controlled risk distribution.
Total Risk & Margin Protection
The EA continuously monitors:
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Total account exposure
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Equity drawdown levels
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Broker margin conditions
New grid entries are automatically paused if predefined safety thresholds are breached.
Execution Filters
Built-in execution safeguards include:
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Maximum spread protection
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Slippage limitations
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One-order-per-bar restrictions
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Entry filtering during unstable conditions
These controls are designed to reduce the risk of runaway exposure during abnormal market volatility.Professional On-Chart Analytics
The EA includes a lightweight and customizable on-chart dashboard displaying:
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System status
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Active grid count
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Current floating P/L
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Next grid level spacing
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Total realized profit
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Recent pair-closure history
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Directional market bias
This provides real-time visibility without cluttering the trading terminal.Built for Professional Execution
Broker & Account Compatibility
The EA is engineered for:
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Netting accounts
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Hedging accounts
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A-Book broker environments
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B-Book broker environments
Optimized MQL5 Architecture
Built using clean asynchronous MQL5 execution logic, the system supports:
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Fast order processing
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Broker volume-limit compliance
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Efficient trade handling
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Stable live-market operation
The Volumes Grid EA is designed to align grid trading with genuine market participation rather than random price movement.
By combining volume-confirmed momentum detection, adaptive recovery mechanics, and layered institutional-grade risk controls, the system provides a more disciplined and resilient approach to automated grid trading.
Trade with real market participation, intelligent exposure management, and professional-grade execution designed for long-term account stability.