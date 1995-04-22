Relative Vigor Index Grid EA

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Energy-Validated Entries with Advanced Drawdown Control

Relative Vigor Index Grid System

Most grid systems fail because they rely purely on price levels, ignoring the underlying strength and conviction behind each market move.

The Relative Vigor Index (RVI) Grid EA is a professional-grade algorithmic trading system designed to solve this weakness by measuring the true energy of price action. Instead of reacting to movement alone, it evaluates whether the market has enough sustained momentum to continue its direction.

Built for serious algorithmic traders, this Expert Advisor combines energy-validated entries with an institutional-grade recovery engine designed to manage exposure and protect capital through volatile conditions.

Vigor-Validated Entries

Core Strategy & Intelligent Execution

The EA continuously calculates the Relative Vigor Index (RVI) and its Signal line to assess market conviction.

Bullish Energy Confirmation

A BUY sequence is initiated when the RVI crosses above its Signal line, confirming that bullish energy is strengthening and price is closing with upward conviction.

Bearish Energy Confirmation

A SELL sequence is initiated when the RVI crosses below its Signal line, confirming that bearish energy is increasing and sellers are dominating market closes.

This ensures trades are only taken when price movement is supported by sustained directional energy, not short-term noise.

Dynamic Grid Architecture

If the market moves against the initial position, the EA deploys a mathematically structured recovery grid.

You retain full control over:

Grid spacing

Lot multipliers

Dynamic spacing expansion

Recovery progression settings

The adaptive design helps manage exposure more effectively during volatility expansion and extended price swings.

Smart Reverse Pair Profit Taking

This is the core mechanism behind the EA’s drawdown control system.

Instead of waiting for the entire grid basket to recover to break-even, the EA continuously pairs:

The newest profitable position

With the oldest losing position

When their combined profit reaches your target threshold, both positions close simultaneously.

This approach:

Gradually reduces drawdown

Frees locked margin

Lowers overall exposure

Locks in incremental realized profits

Definitive Capital Protection

Institutional-Grade Risk Management

The EA includes multiple layers of protection:

Equity drawdown limits

Maximum grid exposure controls

Hard stop-loss protection ( MaxLossAmount )

Emergency safeguards for extreme market conditions

Live Margin Monitoring

The system continuously tracks broker margin conditions.

If free margin falls below your configured safety threshold, the EA immediately pauses new order placement to reduce the risk of margin stress or liquidation.

Dynamic Risk-Based Sizing

Position sizing automatically adjusts based on:

Account equity

Maximum risk percentage

Configured exposure rules

This allows controlled scaling as account size grows.

Netting-Safe & Broker Compliant

Technical Excellence & Compatibility

Built with strict grid logic:

No hedging

No fragmented positions

Full compatibility with netting accounts

Support for A-Book and B-Book execution environments

Advanced Order Management

Designed to meet MQL5 Market standards:

Non-blocking execution design

Deferred-close logic for efficient trade handling

Compliance with broker volume limits

Spread and slippage protection

Real-Time Analytics Dashboard

A lightweight interface provides real-time system visibility:

Active grid count

Floating profit/loss

Total realized profit

Market bias direction

Pair-closure history

System status monitoring

Why Choose the Relative Vigor Index Grid EA?

The Relative Vigor Index Grid EA aligns grid trading with genuine market conviction by measuring the energy behind price movement rather than reacting to price alone.

By combining energy-based confirmation with adaptive recovery logic and structured risk management, the system delivers a more disciplined and resilient approach to automated trading.

Trade with energy-confirmed conviction, intelligent exposure control, and professional-grade execution designed for long-term stability.