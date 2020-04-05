Golden Wolf Grid PRO
- Experts
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Andrei StrashkoMy name is Andrey. I am a professional trader and developer of trading solutions for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. For more than 10 years, I have been creating trading robots, indicators, scripts, and strategies, combining real trading experience with a deep understanding of programming.
- Version: 2.21
- Activations: 10
Golden Wolf Grid PRO is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for automated trading on Gold / XAUUSD using the M15 timeframe. The EA is based on a grid trading strategy and is created to work with market fluctuations, opening and managing trades automatically according to the selected parameters.
Golden Wolf Grid PRO comes with optimized settings for XAUUSD M15, so you can use the prepared configuration or perform your own optimization and forward testing according to your broker, account type, spread, commission, and risk preferences.
The EA is best suited for broker accounts with low spread, fast execution, and stable trading conditions for Gold. ECN, RAW, or Pro accounts are recommended for better performance.
User Guide: https://c.mql5.com/6/1006/Golden_Wolf_Grid_PRO_Instructions_EN__1.txt
Main Features:
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Optimized for XAUUSD / Gold
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Recommended timeframe: M15
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Fully automated trading
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Grid-based trading logic
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Ready-to-use optimized settings
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Ability to perform your own optimization
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Suitable for forward testing
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Maximum number of positions per day
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Trading days filter
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Trading hours filter
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Maximum drawdown control with MaxDD %
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Take Profit and Stop Loss protection
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Flexible lot settings
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Trade comment settings
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Information panel on the chart
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Suitable for low-spread accounts
How It Works
Golden Wolf Grid PRO analyzes Gold price movement and opens trades according to the configured trading logic. The EA can use a structured series of orders to work with XAUUSD volatility. You can adjust all key parameters, including lot size, Take Profit, Stop Loss, maximum drawdown, trading hours, trading days, and the maximum number of positions per day.
The EA does not require constant manual control, but before using it on a live account, it is recommended to test it in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and adjust the settings according to your broker’s trading conditions.
Recommended Trading Conditions:
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Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold
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Timeframe: M15
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Platform: MetaTrader 5
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Account type: ECN / RAW / Pro
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Spread: low
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Execution: fast
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VPS: recommended for stable operation
Input Parameters:
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Lot size
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Magic Number
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Take Profit
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Stop Loss
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MaxDD %
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Maximum positions per day
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Trading days
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Trading hours
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Grid settings
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Filter settings
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Trade comment
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Chart information panel settings
Who This EA Is For
Golden Wolf Grid PRO is suitable for traders who want to automate Gold trading and use a ready-made grid trading system. It is also suitable for users who prefer to optimize parameters themselves and perform forward testing before running the EA on a real account.
Before Using
Before trading on a live account, it is recommended to test the EA on historical data, optimize it for your broker, and check its performance on a demo account or through forward testing. For better results, use a broker with a low spread on XAUUSD and stable order execution.
Risk Warning: Trading on financial markets involves risk. Grid strategies may increase exposure during strong one-directional market movements. Use reasonable risk settings, control your lot size, and do not trade with funds you cannot afford to lose.