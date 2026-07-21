Gold Grinder XAU

Gold Grinder XAU — Dual-Basket Grid Recovery System for Gold
Verified live performance (Myfxbook): +232% gain, 12.4% max drawdown, Profit Factor 6.17, 84% win rate over 547 trades on a real account:
How it works Gold Grinder runs two independent baskets (BUY and SELL) on XAUUSD. A dual pending-stop straddle captures the initial breakout in either direction. When price moves against a basket, the Smart DCA engine averages using anchored grid distances with magnet pricing — pending orders track near the market for optimal fills. Profits are harvested two ways: Peel TP closes each position at the nearest profitable neighbor entry as price retraces through the grid, while the Basket Batch TP closes the oldest core positions at a combined dollar target. A breakeven chaser force-closes maxed baskets at profit.
Key features
  • Dual independent BUY/SELL baskets — designed to profit in both directions
  • Smart DCA with per-level adjustable grid distance and lot progression (15 levels)
  • Peel TP + Basket TP hybrid engine with automatic mode switching
  • Adopt-All: existing or manual positions on the symbol join the basket automatically
  • News filter with rescue mode (NFP, FOMC, CPI, GDP) and Friday close protection
  • Broker-friendly messaging: built-in request throttling, cooldowns and circuit breakers keep order traffic within normal limits
  • Auto-detects cent/standard accounts, contract sizes and 2/3-digit gold pricing
  • Live dashboard: floating P&L, basket state, cooldown timers, session/day/week/month statistics
Requirements
  • Account type: Hedging (mandatory)
  • Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold (any broker suffix), leverage 1:500 or higher recommended
  • Recommended capital: $200 (cent account) or $20,000 (standard account)
  • VPS recommended for 24/5 operation
Main inputs
  • InpSoloTP / InpBasketBuyTP / InpBasketSellTP — dollar profit targets (defaults $3 / $5 / $5)
  • InpBuyLot1…15 / InpSellLot1…15 — per-level lot progression (default 0.01 → 1.00)
  • InpDCADistance1…15 — per-level grid spacing in dollars (default $1.00)
  • InpBuyMaxLevels / InpSellMaxLevels — basket depth caps (default 15)
  • InpMagic — magic number (change when running multiple copies)
Licensing Licensing is handled by MQL5 Market activation (5 activations per purchase, per MetaQuotes standard terms). The Strategy Tester and demo accounts work without restriction — evaluate freely before going live. This product contains no account, time, or instrument limitations beyond its XAUUSD strategy design.
Risk warning This EA uses grid/martingale-style averaging. Drawdowns will occur during sustained one-way trends, and losses can exceed the profit targets shown. Past performance — including the verified live results linked above — does not guarantee future results. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose, and run a demo test before live deployment.

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Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
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Quantum Einstein XAU is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. It employs a trend-validated dual-basket Smart DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) strategy with intelligent profit-taking mechanisms, built-in risk management, and broker hyperactivity protection. The EA operates two independent baskets — BUY and SELL — each capable of scaling up to 15 DCA levels with fully customizable lot sizes and grid distances per level. A 5-minute Quantum Tre
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