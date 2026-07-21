Gold Grinder XAU — Dual-Basket Grid Recovery System for Gold

Verified live performance (Myfxbook): +232% gain, 12.4% max drawdown, Profit Factor 6.17, 84% win rate over 547 trades on a real account: +232% gain, 12.4% max drawdown, Profit Factor 6.17, 84% win rate over 547 trades on a real account:

How it works Gold Grinder runs two independent baskets (BUY and SELL) on XAUUSD. A dual pending-stop straddle captures the initial breakout in either direction. When price moves against a basket, the Smart DCA engine averages using anchored grid distances with magnet pricing — pending orders track near the market for optimal fills. Profits are harvested two ways: Peel TP closes each position at the nearest profitable neighbor entry as price retraces through the grid, while the Basket Batch TP closes the oldest core positions at a combined dollar target. A breakeven chaser force-closes maxed baskets at profit.

Key features

Dual independent BUY/SELL baskets — designed to profit in both directions

Smart DCA with per-level adjustable grid distance and lot progression (15 levels)

Peel TP + Basket TP hybrid engine with automatic mode switching

Adopt-All: existing or manual positions on the symbol join the basket automatically

News filter with rescue mode (NFP, FOMC, CPI, GDP) and Friday close protection

Broker-friendly messaging: built-in request throttling, cooldowns and circuit breakers keep order traffic within normal limits

Auto-detects cent/standard accounts, contract sizes and 2/3-digit gold pricing

Live dashboard: floating P&L, basket state, cooldown timers, session/day/week/month statistics

Requirements

Account type: Hedging (mandatory)

Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold (any broker suffix), leverage 1:500 or higher recommended

Recommended capital: $200 (cent account) or $20,000 (standard account)

VPS recommended for 24/5 operation

Main inputs

InpSoloTP / InpBasketBuyTP / InpBasketSellTP — dollar profit targets (defaults $3 / $5 / $5)

InpBuyLot1…15 / InpSellLot1…15 — per-level lot progression (default 0.01 → 1.00)

InpDCADistance1…15 — per-level grid spacing in dollars (default $1.00)

InpBuyMaxLevels / InpSellMaxLevels — basket depth caps (default 15)

InpMagic — magic number (change when running multiple copies)

Licensing Licensing is handled by MQL5 Market activation (5 activations per purchase, per MetaQuotes standard terms). The Strategy Tester and demo accounts work without restriction — evaluate freely before going live. This product contains no account, time, or instrument limitations beyond its XAUUSD strategy design.

Risk warning This EA uses grid/martingale-style averaging. Drawdowns will occur during sustained one-way trends, and losses can exceed the profit targets shown. Past performance — including the verified live results linked above — does not guarantee future results. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose, and run a demo test before live deployment.