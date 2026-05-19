Cross Alert Histogram MT5

5

Overview

MGH-CrossAlert Histogram is a sub-window histogram indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays the relationship between any two configurable lines as a color-coded histogram bar by bar, showing which line is dominant, how large the gap between them is, and when a crossover occurs.

The histogram runs in a separate sub-window, keeping the price chart uncluttered.

How It Works

Each bar on the histogram reflects the live relationship between the two selected lines:

  • Green — Line 1 is above Line 2
  • Red — Line 2 is above Line 1
  • Yellow — the two lines are at equal value; a crossover is occurring

Professional Histogram Mode

When this mode is enabled, bars are displayed in two shades. A brighter color indicates that the gap between the lines is widening (momentum building), while a darker shade indicates that the gap is narrowing (momentum fading). This allows traders to observe changes in momentum strength before the actual crossover takes place.

Line Configuration

Both lines are independently configurable. Supported line types include:

  • Ichimoku lines: Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, Span A, Span B, Chikou Span
  • Moving Averages: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted
  • Trend Lines
  • Raw Price

Each line can reference a different timeframe. For example, an H1 Tenkan-sen can be compared against an H4 Kijun-sen on the same chart. Candle-level shifts are supported on either line for structures such as Tenkan+17. The entire histogram can also be shifted forward or backward for alignment purposes.

Alert System

Alerts can be configured for the following events:

  • Alert On Cross — fires when the two lines cross (color changes between green and red)
  • Alert On Same Value — fires when the lines reach equal value (yellow bar)
  • Candle Number To Check — set to 0 for live candle alerts, or 1 for confirmed closed-candle signals

Delivery options: popup window, sound, email, push notification.

Practical Applications

The indicator can be used in a variety of analysis workflows, including:

  • Tenkan vs Kijun histogram to monitor TK cross strength without chart clutter
  • Span A vs Span B dominance as a histogram for Kumo cloud direction
  • Multi-timeframe MA crossover tracking (for example, H4 SMA 50 vs H1 EMA 9)
  • Price vs moving average relationship bar by bar
  • Professional mode for detecting fading momentum ahead of a crossover

Setup

  1. Select Line 1 — type, period, method, timeframe, shift
  2. Select Line 2 — same options, independently configured
  3. Configure alert conditions and enable Professional Histogram mode if needed

The indicator works on any symbol and any timeframe.

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Display: separate sub-window histogram
  • Line types: Ichimoku, Moving Average, Trend Line, Price
  • Timeframe per line: independently configurable
  • Alerts: popup, sound, email, push notification
  • Repaint control: candle 0 (live) or candle 1 (confirmed)


MT4 Version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177626

Отзывы 26
zahra g.h
161
zahra g.h 2026.07.29 09:24 
 

5 star thanks

Ashkan
167
Ashkan 2026.07.26 19:40 
 

really this one is amazing!

Ali Ghandi
129
Ali Ghandi 2026.07.25 02:13 
 

What a fantastic indicator!

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
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Индикаторы
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Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
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Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
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Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
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Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
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Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
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Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
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Индикаторы
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Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
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Mostafa Ghanbari
Индикаторы
MGH-MultiStoch — Мультитаймфреймовое определение тренда и волновой анализ MGH-MultiStoch — это мультитаймфреймовый индикатор тренда, который одновременно отображает до 6 таймфреймов в одном окне . Он помогает трейдерам подтверждать направление тренда на разных таймфреймах, визуально считать рыночные волны и строить прогнозные волновые сценарии на основе пересечений на старших таймфреймах. Индикатор использует собственный метод мультитаймфреймового расчёта, разработанный специально для этого про
FREE
Persian Ichimoku Fibonacci MTF MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Persian Ichimoku Pro: The Fibonacci Evolution for MT5 Why settle for 1930s formulas when you can trade with 21st-century precision? Most traders fail with Ichimoku because they use static, outdated settings. Persian Ichimoku Pro breaks these limits by integrating Advanced Fibonacci Mathematics and the exclusive Future Quality Line —a combination never seen before in standard indicators. ### THE "UNFAIR ADVANTAGE": WHAT’S INSIDE? 1. The Quality Line (Your Trend Sentinel) This is the "Secret Sauce
FREE
Persian Ichimoku Fibonacci MTF
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Persian Ichimoku Pro: The Fibonacci Evolution for MT4 Why settle for 1930s formulas when you can trade with 21st-century precision? Most traders fail with Ichimoku because they use static, outdated settings.   Persian Ichimoku Pro   breaks these limits by integrating   Advanced Fibonacci Mathematics   and the exclusive   Future Quality Line —a combination never seen before in standard indicators. ### THE "UNFAIR ADVANTAGE": WHAT’S INSIDE? 1. The Quality Line (Your Trend Sentinel) This is the "S
FREE
Cross Alert MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Индикаторы
MGH-CrossAlert — Multi-Line, Multi-Timeframe Crossover Alert Indicator MGH-CrossAlert is a crossover detection indicator for MetaTrader 5 that monitors two user-selected lines and generates alerts when they cross or reach equality. Unlike standard moving average crossover tools, this indicator supports a wide range of line types and allows each line to be drawn from an independent timeframe. Supported Line Types Each of the two monitored lines can be configured independently as one of the follo
FREE
Round Levels Psychological Zones
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Unlock the power of "Psychological Numbers" with RoundLevel . Large financial institutions, banks, and hedge funds don't place orders at random prices; they prefer round numbers (e.g., 1.1000, 105.00, 2000). These levels act as invisible magnets for price action, serving as high-probability support and resistance zones. Key Features: Universal Compatibility: Works perfectly on Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Stocks. Clean Visualization: Automatically draws horizontal levels without cluttering
FREE
Cross Alert Histogram MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Overview MGH-CrossAlert Histogram is a sub-window histogram indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays the relationship between any two configurable lines as a color-coded histogram bar by bar, showing which line is dominant, how large the gap between them is, and when a crossover occurs. The histogram runs in a separate sub-window, keeping the price chart uncluttered. How It Works Each bar on the histogram reflects the live relationship between the two selected lines: Green — Line 1 is above Line
FREE
Cross Alert MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (1)
Индикаторы
MGH-CrossAlert — Multi-Line, Multi-Timeframe Crossover Alert Indicator MGH-CrossAlert is a crossover detection indicator for MetaTrader 5 that monitors two user-selected lines and generates alerts when they cross or reach equality. Unlike standard moving average crossover tools, this indicator supports a wide range of line types and allows each line to be drawn from an independent timeframe. Supported Line Types Each of the two monitored lines can be configured independently as one of the follo
FREE
MagicTrigger MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
Индикаторы
MagicTrigger — индикатор подтверждения дивергенции HD/RD на нескольких таймфреймах (версия для MT5) MagicTrigger — это мультитаймфреймовый механизм поиска дивергенций, который ищет структурную дивергенцию на старшем таймфрейме (HD) и ожидает её подтверждения совпадающими дивергенциями на младших таймфреймах (RD) в той же ценовой зоне. Сигнал отмечается только тогда, когда структура на старшем таймфрейме и подтверждения на младших таймфреймах совпадают, вместе с предполагаемым уровнем входа, стоп
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zahra g.h
161
zahra g.h 2026.07.29 09:24 
 

5 star thanks

Ashkan
167
Ashkan 2026.07.26 19:40 
 

really this one is amazing!

Ali Ghandi
129
Ali Ghandi 2026.07.25 02:13 
 

What a fantastic indicator!

mohsen yari
108
mohsen yari 2026.07.23 06:41 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:15
Glad to hear that! 🙏
Mahmoudrezakheiri
168
Mahmoudrezakheiri 2026.07.23 06:21 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:15
Thank you so much! Glad the crossovers are giving you confidence to enter trades 🙏
Hossein Nabi
168
Hossein Nabi 2026.07.22 21:59 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:15
Really appreciate that! Glad the dedication is showing up in tools you find amazing 🙏
Farzaneh140540
155
Farzaneh140540 2026.07.22 21:09 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:16
Glad to hear that! 🙏
Mehdi Saberi
88
Mehdi Saberi 2026.07.22 19:21 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:16
Appreciate the detailed feedback! Glad the histogram is staying simple and clutter-free, and that Professional mode is helping you read momentum strength ahead of crossovers across timeframes 🙏
mehdi emrahpour
99
mehdi emrahpour 2026.07.21 16:47 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:16
Really glad to hear that! 🙏
Parsaei
164
Parsaei 2026.07.21 14:02 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:16
Really glad to hear that! Appreciate you finding it valuable across the board 🙏
reza mond
58
reza mond 2026.07.21 10:24 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:17
Really appreciate that! Glad it stood out from the rest for its reliability and practical value 🙏
Mohammad panahi
169
Mohammad panahi 2026.07.20 18:26 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 02:50
Really appreciate that! Glad everything's working perfectly and the overall experience has been excellent 🙏
Ben_Ns
164
Ben_Ns 2026.07.19 21:18 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:04
Thank you so much! Really glad it's delivering solid accuracy and consistency for you. Appreciate the recommendation 🙏
aminaran
168
aminaran 2026.07.19 20:55 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:04
Thank you so much! 🙏
alisaadat
167
alisaadat 2026.07.19 17:55 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:04
Thank you so much! 🙏
ems ri
170
ems ri 2026.07.19 16:48 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:03
Thank you for the thoughtful feedback! Glad the practical, usability-first approach is supporting a cleaner analysis process and helping you stay disciplined when reviewing opportunities 🙏
HAMED HAJI AHMADI
149
HAMED HAJI AHMADI 2026.07.19 16:14 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:03
Thank you so much! 🙏
Vahid Sadeghi
160
Vahid Sadeghi 2026.07.19 15:24 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:02
Thank you so much for this thorough and encouraging review! Really glad the setup was smooth and that your multi-timeframe backtesting showed consistent, accurate signals with precise entry and exit points. It's great to hear it's already proven its value so early on. Excited to hear how it performs for you in live conditions going forward. Wishing you continued success 🙏
Shayan Navidi
88
Shayan Navidi 2026.07.19 07:47 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:01
Thank you so much for the kind words! Really glad the histogram view is coming through clean and making crossover signals and momentum shifts easier to interpret 🙏
hadiphoenix
154
hadiphoenix 2026.07.18 17:57 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.18 22:39
Thanks a lot for your review, I'm so glad to hear that you find Cross Alert Histogram to be a very good indicator.
When I set out to design this tool, my aim was to harness the unique advantages of histogram analysis and apply them to the problem of detecting and trading crossovers. It's always encouraging to hear from traders who appreciate the result.
As always, if you ever have any questions about using the indicator or have ideas for ways to enhance it, I'm just a message away. Your feedback is invaluable to me as I continue to refine and improve these tools.
Thanks again for taking a moment to share your thoughts. It's much appreciated. Wishing you all the best in your trading endeavors! 🙏
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