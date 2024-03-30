MovingAveragePRO

An invention that will turn your working principles upside down.





Especially in horizontal and stagnant markets, annoying losses can occur.





Besides, following trend lines, support and resistance can be tiring.





To put an end to all this, I decided to create a professional "moving average" indicator.





All you have to do is follow the colors.





If you need additional support, I recommend the "Heiken-Ashi" candle indicator in my profile.





I wish you lots of profit..