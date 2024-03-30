MovingAveragePRO

An invention that will turn your working principles upside down.

Especially in horizontal and stagnant markets, annoying losses can occur.

Besides, following trend lines, support and resistance can be tiring.

To put an end to all this, I decided to create a professional "moving average" indicator.

All you have to do is follow the colors.

If you need additional support, I recommend the "Heiken-Ashi" candle indicator in my profile.

I wish you lots of profit..
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Indicators
The best quality application of the famous Super Trend indicator that requires no introduction. It is completely faithful to the original algorithm and powered by the CCI indicator. - easy to trade - It implements all kinds of warnings. - It implements a multi-timezone dashboard. - It cannot be repainted or backpainted. Input parameters - ATR Period – This is the average true range period. - ATR Multiplier - The ATR multiplier that defines the trend. - CCI - Makes trend following powerful. - M
TradingwievHeikenAshi
Volkan Mustafaoglu
Indicators
Heikin Ashi Heikin Ashi is a charting technique that can be used to predict future price movements. It is similar to traditional candlestick charts. However, unlike a regular candlestick chart, the Heikin Ashi chart attempts to filter out some of the market noise by smoothing out strong price swings to better identify trend movements in the market. To create Heiken Ashi, a formula is used in which price data is entered, while ordinary candles are built only on bare numbers, without using any c
OriginalSuperTrend
Volkan Mustafaoglu
Indicators
Supertrend is a trend following indicator based on   the Average True Range   (ATR)   . Calculating the odd line combines trend detection and volatility. It can be used to detect changes in trend direction and position stops. Basic knowledge Supertrend is a trend following indicator. It takes up space on the main chart and its plots show the current trend. A Supertrend can be used for varying durations (daily, weekly, intraday, etc.) and varying instruments (stocks, futures or forex). Supertr
MacDPowerTrend
Volkan Mustafaoglu
Indicators
MacD Power Trend — Multi-Timeframe, Color MACD Indicator Designed to help you avoid missing the most critical turning points in the market. Not a simple indicator, it speeds up the decision-making process for both novice and professional traders with its customizable color palette, multi-timeframe support, and clear visual signals. • Multi-Timeframe Support – Track 1-hour, 4-hour, daily, and more beyond your main chart with just one click. • Dynamic Color Coding – MACD line and histogram bars a
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