Cross Alert Histogram MT4

Overview

MGH-CrossAlert Histogram is a sub-window histogram indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays the relationship between any two configurable lines as a color-coded histogram bar by bar, showing which line is dominant, how large the gap between them is, and when a crossover occurs.

The histogram runs in a separate sub-window, keeping the price chart uncluttered.

How It Works

Each bar on the histogram reflects the live relationship between the two selected lines:

Green — Line 1 is above Line 2

Red — Line 2 is above Line 1

Yellow — the two lines are at equal value; a crossover is occurring

Professional Histogram Mode

When this mode is enabled, bars are displayed in two shades. A brighter color indicates that the gap between the lines is widening (momentum building), while a darker shade indicates that the gap is narrowing (momentum fading). This allows traders to observe changes in momentum strength before the actual crossover takes place.

Line Configuration

Both lines are independently configurable. Supported line types include:

Ichimoku lines: Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, Span A, Span B, Chikou Span

Moving Averages: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted

Trend Lines

Raw Price

Each line can reference a different timeframe. For example, an H1 Tenkan-sen can be compared against an H4 Kijun-sen on the same chart. Candle-level shifts are supported on either line for structures such as Tenkan+17. The entire histogram can also be shifted forward or backward for alignment purposes.

Alert System

Alerts can be configured for the following events:

Alert On Cross — fires when the two lines cross (color changes between green and red)

Alert On Same Value — fires when the lines reach equal value (yellow bar)

Candle Number To Check — set to 0 for live candle alerts, or 1 for confirmed closed-candle signals

Delivery options: popup window, sound, email, push notification.

Practical Applications

The indicator can be used in a variety of analysis workflows, including:

Tenkan vs Kijun histogram to monitor TK cross strength without chart clutter

Span A vs Span B dominance as a histogram for Kumo cloud direction

Multi-timeframe MA crossover tracking (for example, H4 SMA 50 vs H1 EMA 9)

Price vs moving average relationship bar by bar

Professional mode for detecting fading momentum ahead of a crossover

Setup

Select Line 1 — type, period, method, timeframe, shift Select Line 2 — same options, independently configured Configure alert conditions and enable Professional Histogram mode if needed

The indicator works on any symbol and any timeframe.

Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Display: separate sub-window histogram

Line types: Ichimoku, Moving Average, Trend Line, Price

Timeframe per line: independently configurable

Alerts: popup, sound, email, push notification

Repaint control: candle 0 (live) or candle 1 (confirmed)





MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177645