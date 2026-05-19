Cross Alert Histogram MT4

5

Overview

MGH-CrossAlert Histogram is a sub-window histogram indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays the relationship between any two configurable lines as a color-coded histogram bar by bar, showing which line is dominant, how large the gap between them is, and when a crossover occurs.

The histogram runs in a separate sub-window, keeping the price chart uncluttered.

How It Works

Each bar on the histogram reflects the live relationship between the two selected lines:

  • Green — Line 1 is above Line 2
  • Red — Line 2 is above Line 1
  • Yellow — the two lines are at equal value; a crossover is occurring

Professional Histogram Mode

When this mode is enabled, bars are displayed in two shades. A brighter color indicates that the gap between the lines is widening (momentum building), while a darker shade indicates that the gap is narrowing (momentum fading). This allows traders to observe changes in momentum strength before the actual crossover takes place.

Line Configuration

Both lines are independently configurable. Supported line types include:

  • Ichimoku lines: Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, Span A, Span B, Chikou Span
  • Moving Averages: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted
  • Trend Lines
  • Raw Price

Each line can reference a different timeframe. For example, an H1 Tenkan-sen can be compared against an H4 Kijun-sen on the same chart. Candle-level shifts are supported on either line for structures such as Tenkan+17. The entire histogram can also be shifted forward or backward for alignment purposes.

Alert System

Alerts can be configured for the following events:

  • Alert On Cross — fires when the two lines cross (color changes between green and red)
  • Alert On Same Value — fires when the lines reach equal value (yellow bar)
  • Candle Number To Check — set to 0 for live candle alerts, or 1 for confirmed closed-candle signals

Delivery options: popup window, sound, email, push notification.

Practical Applications

The indicator can be used in a variety of analysis workflows, including:

  • Tenkan vs Kijun histogram to monitor TK cross strength without chart clutter
  • Span A vs Span B dominance as a histogram for Kumo cloud direction
  • Multi-timeframe MA crossover tracking (for example, H4 SMA 50 vs H1 EMA 9)
  • Price vs moving average relationship bar by bar
  • Professional mode for detecting fading momentum ahead of a crossover

Setup

  1. Select Line 1 — type, period, method, timeframe, shift
  2. Select Line 2 — same options, independently configured
  3. Configure alert conditions and enable Professional Histogram mode if needed

The indicator works on any symbol and any timeframe.

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Display: separate sub-window histogram
  • Line types: Ichimoku, Moving Average, Trend Line, Price
  • Timeframe per line: independently configurable
  • Alerts: popup, sound, email, push notification
  • Repaint control: candle 0 (live) or candle 1 (confirmed)


MT5 Versionhttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177645

Отзывы 23
Ashkan
167
Ashkan 2026.07.26 19:45 
 

super useful and easy to navigate

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
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5 (3)
Индикаторы
MGH-MultiMACD-RD — Мультитаймфреймовый индикатор дивергенций MACD (MT4) Обзор MGH-MultiMACD-RD — это мультитаймфреймовый индикатор дивергенций MACD для MetaTrader 4. Он одновременно отслеживает до 6 таймфреймов на одном графике , обнаруживает как обычные, так и скрытые дивергенции и выдаёт оповещения при подтверждении дивергенции. Индикатор был разработан для устранения трёх распространённых ограничений стандартных инструментов дивергенции MACD: анализ только одного таймфрейма, перерисовка сигна
FREE
Multi Macd HD MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (5)
Индикаторы
MGH-MultiMACD-HD — Детектор скрытых дивергенций MACD на нескольких таймфреймах Сигнал продолжения тренда, который большинство трейдеров не замечают — теперь обнаруживается автоматически на 6 таймфреймах. Обзор Обычная дивергенция говорит вам, когда тренд может развернуться. Скрытая дивергенция говорит, когда он вот-вот продолжится — и это сигнал, на который больше всего полагаются профессиональные трендовые трейдеры. Проблема в том, что скрытую дивергенцию заметить значительно сложнее, чем обычн
FREE
RoundLevel Pro Institutional Support Resistance
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Elevate your trading with the precision of "Big Figures." Financial markets are not driven by random numbers; they are driven by institutional liquidity. Central banks, hedge funds, and major commercial traders consolidate their orders at whole integer levels (e.g., 1.1000, 2000.00, 150.00). These are the "Psychological Magnets" where the real price action happens. RoundLevel Pro for MetaTrader 5 is a high-performance tool designed to visualize this invisible grid of institutional interest with
FREE
Multi Macd HD MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Индикаторы
MGH-MultiMACD-HD — Детектор скрытых дивергенций MACD на нескольких таймфреймах Сигнал продолжения тренда, который большинство трейдеров не замечают — теперь обнаруживается автоматически на 6 таймфреймах. Обзор Обычная дивергенция говорит вам, когда тренд может развернуться. Скрытая дивергенция говорит, когда он вот-вот продолжится — и это сигнал, на который больше всего полагаются профессиональные трендовые трейдеры. Проблема в том, что скрытую дивергенцию заметить значительно сложнее, чем обычн
FREE
Multi Stoch MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
Индикаторы
MGH-MultiStoch — Мультитаймфреймовое определение тренда и волновой анализ MGH-MultiStoch — это мультитаймфреймовый индикатор тренда, который одновременно отображает до 6 таймфреймов в одном окне . Он помогает трейдерам подтверждать направление тренда на разных таймфреймах, визуально считать рыночные волны и строить прогнозные волновые сценарии на основе пересечений на старших таймфреймах. Индикатор использует собственный метод мультитаймфреймового расчёта, разработанный специально для этого про
FREE
Cross Alert Histogram MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Overview MGH-CrossAlert Histogram is a sub-window histogram indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays the relationship between any two configurable lines as a color-coded histogram bar by bar, showing which line is dominant, how large the gap between them is, and when a crossover occurs. The histogram runs in a separate sub-window, keeping the price chart uncluttered. How It Works Each bar on the histogram reflects the live relationship between the two selected lines: Green — Line 1 is above Line
FREE
Persian Ichimoku Fibonacci MTF MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Persian Ichimoku Pro: The Fibonacci Evolution for MT5 Why settle for 1930s formulas when you can trade with 21st-century precision? Most traders fail with Ichimoku because they use static, outdated settings. Persian Ichimoku Pro breaks these limits by integrating Advanced Fibonacci Mathematics and the exclusive Future Quality Line —a combination never seen before in standard indicators. ### THE "UNFAIR ADVANTAGE": WHAT’S INSIDE? 1. The Quality Line (Your Trend Sentinel) This is the "Secret Sauce
FREE
Persian Ichimoku Fibonacci MTF
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Persian Ichimoku Pro: The Fibonacci Evolution for MT4 Why settle for 1930s formulas when you can trade with 21st-century precision? Most traders fail with Ichimoku because they use static, outdated settings.   Persian Ichimoku Pro   breaks these limits by integrating   Advanced Fibonacci Mathematics   and the exclusive   Future Quality Line —a combination never seen before in standard indicators. ### THE "UNFAIR ADVANTAGE": WHAT’S INSIDE? 1. The Quality Line (Your Trend Sentinel) This is the "S
FREE
Cross Alert MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Индикаторы
MGH-CrossAlert — Multi-Line, Multi-Timeframe Crossover Alert Indicator MGH-CrossAlert is a crossover detection indicator for MetaTrader 5 that monitors two user-selected lines and generates alerts when they cross or reach equality. Unlike standard moving average crossover tools, this indicator supports a wide range of line types and allows each line to be drawn from an independent timeframe. Supported Line Types Each of the two monitored lines can be configured independently as one of the follo
FREE
Round Levels Psychological Zones
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Unlock the power of "Psychological Numbers" with RoundLevel . Large financial institutions, banks, and hedge funds don't place orders at random prices; they prefer round numbers (e.g., 1.1000, 105.00, 2000). These levels act as invisible magnets for price action, serving as high-probability support and resistance zones. Key Features: Universal Compatibility: Works perfectly on Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Stocks. Clean Visualization: Automatically draws horizontal levels without cluttering
FREE
Cross Alert MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (1)
Индикаторы
MGH-CrossAlert — Multi-Line, Multi-Timeframe Crossover Alert Indicator MGH-CrossAlert is a crossover detection indicator for MetaTrader 5 that monitors two user-selected lines and generates alerts when they cross or reach equality. Unlike standard moving average crossover tools, this indicator supports a wide range of line types and allows each line to be drawn from an independent timeframe. Supported Line Types Each of the two monitored lines can be configured independently as one of the follo
FREE
MagicTrigger MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
Индикаторы
MagicTrigger — индикатор подтверждения дивергенции HD/RD на нескольких таймфреймах (версия для MT5) MagicTrigger — это мультитаймфреймовый механизм поиска дивергенций, который ищет структурную дивергенцию на старшем таймфрейме (HD) и ожидает её подтверждения совпадающими дивергенциями на младших таймфреймах (RD) в той же ценовой зоне. Сигнал отмечается только тогда, когда структура на старшем таймфрейме и подтверждения на младших таймфреймах совпадают, вместе с предполагаемым уровнем входа, стоп
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zahra g.h
161
zahra g.h 2026.08.02 15:10 
 

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Ashkan
167
Ashkan 2026.07.26 19:45 
 

super useful and easy to navigate

Hossein Nabi
168
Hossein Nabi 2026.07.23 00:16 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:02
Really appreciate that! Glad the dedication is showing up in tools you find valuable 🙏
1006053015
85
1006053015 2026.07.22 19:59 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:03
Appreciate the thorough feedback! Glad the histogram is making dominance and momentum shifts easy to read, especially in Professional mode. Fair point on the initial setup — good to hear it becomes clear and efficient once configured 🙏
Mohammad Azadjami
159
Mohammad Azadjami 2026.07.21 15:45 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:02
Great to hear! Glad the filtering is helping cut down false signals and the reduced lag is standing out as a strength 🙏
Parsaei
164
Parsaei 2026.07.21 14:05 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:01
Really appreciate that! Glad you're recommending it to fellow traders 🙏
Mahmoudrezakheiri
168
Mahmoudrezakheiri 2026.07.21 04:33 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:01
Thank you so much! Glad the crossover signals are giving you good entries and results 🙏
Vahid Sadeghi
160
Vahid Sadeghi 2026.07.20 12:53 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 02:48
Really glad to hear this! Setup coming through clean and your multi-timeframe backtesting showing consistently accurate signals with precise entries and exits is great to hear. Excited to see how it performs for you live going forward 🙏
aminaran
168
aminaran 2026.07.19 21:11 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 02:47
Glad it's simple and useful for you! 🙏
Farzaneh140540
155
Farzaneh140540 2026.07.19 19:00 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 02:47
You're very welcome, glad you found it valuable! 🙏
alisaadat
167
alisaadat 2026.07.19 17:54 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 02:46
Glad to hear that! 🙏
Mohammad panahi
169
Mohammad panahi 2026.07.19 16:42 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 02:46
Really appreciate that! Glad it stood out among the others for its reliability and efficiency 🙏
HAMED HAJI AHMADI
149
HAMED HAJI AHMADI 2026.07.19 16:18 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 02:45
Glad to hear that! 🙏
alifakhroddin
95
alifakhroddin 2026.07.19 14:50 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 02:45
Appreciate that! Glad you're finding it useful 🙏
Ben_Ns
164
Ben_Ns 2026.07.19 13:09 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 02:31
Wonderful to hear! Glad it exceeded expectations. Appreciate the recommendation 🙏
ems ri
170
ems ri 2026.07.19 11:54 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 02:30
Appreciate the thoughtful feedback! Glad it's supporting a more systematic approach and improving your chart analysis workflow 🙏
mohammadparsa1365
55
mohammadparsa1365 2026.07.19 11:00 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 02:29
Great to hear! Glad the alerts are coming through timely and reliable, and helping you stay on top of important opportunities without the hassle 🙏
amirght69
154
amirght69 2026.07.19 09:25 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 02:29
Glad it's working well for you! 🙏
Kambiz Emami
91
Kambiz Emami 2026.07.19 09:10 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 02:28
So glad to hear that! 🙏
hadiphoenix
154
hadiphoenix 2026.07.18 18:59 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.18 21:46
Thanks for your review, ! I'm thrilled that CrossAlert Histogram is working perfectly for you. Don't hesitate to let me know if you ever have any questions. Wishing you great success in your trading! 🙏
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