- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
48
Profit Trades:
39 (81.25%)
Loss Trades:
9 (18.75%)
Best trade:
44.75 USD
Worst trade:
-38.70 USD
Gross Profit:
386.42 USD (20 157 pips)
Gross Loss:
-223.94 USD (17 731 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (61.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
93.16 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
4.15%
Max deposit load:
10.02%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.79
Long Trades:
7 (14.58%)
Short Trades:
41 (85.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.73
Expected Payoff:
3.39 USD
Average Profit:
9.91 USD
Average Loss:
-24.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-57.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-57.70 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
4.25%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.09 USD
Maximal:
58.34 USD (7.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.46% (57.80 USD)
By Equity:
9.59% (73.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|48
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|162
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.4K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +44.75 USD
Worst trade: -39 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +61.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -57.70 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FXGT-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
AMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|1.90 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live
|5.67 × 3
|
FundedTraderMarkets-Server
|8.00 × 4
|
VantageMarkets-Live 10
|9.00 × 1
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|9.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|10.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.50 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|14.47 × 30
|
VantageFX-Live
|15.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|16.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|18.46 × 84
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|21.15 × 617
|
Exness-MT5Real
|21.33 × 33
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|22.50 × 8
|
RoboForex-ECN
|23.39 × 845
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|28.78 × 9
Best Broker for European Clients with trading leverage 1:500
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1000 USD per month
23%
0
0
USD
USD
863
USD
USD
11
100%
48
81%
4%
1.72
3.39
USD
USD
10%
1:500