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Stanislav Tomilov

Neurox AI Normal Risk

Stanislav Tomilov
Stanislav Tomilov

Stanislav Tomilov

4.4 (785)
MyFX book, real funded accounts:
Aura Gold Pro Edition https://tinyurl.com/5yuubsvm
17 products 17 signals 3 topics 33 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2026 23%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
48
Profit Trades:
39 (81.25%)
Loss Trades:
9 (18.75%)
Best trade:
44.75 USD
Worst trade:
-38.70 USD
Gross Profit:
386.42 USD (20 157 pips)
Gross Loss:
-223.94 USD (17 731 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (61.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
93.16 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
4.15%
Max deposit load:
10.02%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.79
Long Trades:
7 (14.58%)
Short Trades:
41 (85.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.73
Expected Payoff:
3.39 USD
Average Profit:
9.91 USD
Average Loss:
-24.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-57.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-57.70 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
4.25%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.09 USD
Maximal:
58.34 USD (7.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.46% (57.80 USD)
By Equity:
9.59% (73.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 48
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 162
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.4K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +44.75 USD
Worst trade: -39 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +61.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -57.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 1
AMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real35
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
5.67 × 3
FundedTraderMarkets-Server
8.00 × 4
VantageMarkets-Live 10
9.00 × 1
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
9.50 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 4
10.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
Exness-MT5Real5
14.47 × 30
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Coinexx-Live
16.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
18.46 × 84
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
BlackBullMarkets-Live
22.50 × 8
RoboForex-ECN
23.39 × 845
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
28.78 × 9
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

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Fintexea@gmail.com

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No reviews
2026.08.07 09:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.06 06:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.08.04 03:45
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.20 23:12
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.17 05:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.12 01:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.05 23:03
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.38% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.03 14:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.02 05:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.22 15:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.17 09:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.09 00:52
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.08 23:52
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 13.33% of days out of the 15 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.05 20:05
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.05 19:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.05 19:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 9.09% of days out of the 11 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.01 07:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.26 05:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.26 01:00
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.26 01:00
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Neurox AI Normal Risk
1000 USD per month
23%
0
0
USD
863
USD
11
100%
48
81%
4%
1.72
3.39
USD
10%
1:500
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