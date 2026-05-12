QUANTUM GOLD TITAN AI — The Sovereign Multi-Strategy Engine



"Why rely on a single strategy when you can have a consensus of six?"



> Engineered for elite Swing Traders and High-Capital Prop Firms. The ultimate XAUUSD AI Consensus Matrix.



Traditional Expert Advisors rely on a single, rigid strategy. When market conditions change, they break. Quantum Gold Titan AI- introduces the revolutionary 6-Engine AI Consensus Matrix. It runs six distinct analytical engines simultaneously, across multiple timeframes, and ONLY executes a trade when a supermajority of the engines agree.





The 6-Engine Consensus Logic (How It Works)



Instead of trading randomly, the EA acts as an institutional voting committee:



1. M15 Scalp Core (Stochastic):- Scans for immediate short-term reversals.

2. H1 Momentum Core (RSI):- Measures the underlying strength of the hourly wave.

3. H4 Trend Core (MACD):- Determines the medium-term directional bias.

4. D1 Macro Core (EMA):- Ensures trades are aligned with the long-term institutional trend.

5. Volume Profile Core (MFI):- Tracks where the "Smart Money" is flowing.

6. Volatility Core (ATR):- Ensures there is enough market energy to hit the target.



The Golden Rule:- The EA will NOT place a trade unless at least 4 out of the 6 engines (Consensus >= 4)- vote in the exact same direction. This filters out 95% of false breakouts and "noise," leaving only the highest probability swing setups.



---



Institutional Defenses (Prop Firm Ready)



Since Quantum Gold Titan AI is built for Swing Trading (holding trades for larger targets), it requires an impenetrable defense system:



- Dynamic Stealth Matrix (Virtual SL/TP):- Brokers cannot see your Stop Loss. Furthermore, if a news event causes a massive, temporary "Spread Spike," the EA intelligently ignores the virtual SL until the spread normalizes, saving you from Stop-Loss hunting.

- Aegis Shield (Drawdown Guard):- A hard-coded daily drawdown circuit breaker. Set it to 4% and never fail a Prop Firm 5% daily limit again.

- Auto-Breakeven System:- Once the trade reaches a set profit (e.g., 300 points), the EA automatically secures your entry price, ensuring a "secured" trade while you wait for the massive Swing Target.

- Strictly NO GRID. ONE-SHOT Execution:- Zero martingale. Zero grid. Extremely safe.



---



How to Setup (User Manual)



1. Account & Chart Requirements

- Symbol:- XAUUSD (Gold) ONLY.

- Timeframe:- Attach to the M15 or H1- chart (The EA reads multiple timeframes internally).



2. Parameter Settings



=== 6-Engine Consensus Matrix ===

- Minimum Votes to Trade (Max 6):- 4 (Recommended). Setting this to 5 or 6 will make the EA extremely conservative (trading maybe once a month). Setting it to 3 makes it more aggressive.



=== Risk Management ===

- Risk Per Trade (%):- 1.0% to 2.0% (Highly recommended for Prop Firms).

- Stop Loss Pts / Take Profit Pts:- Optimized for large Swing Trades (e.g., SL 600, TP 1200+).

- Stealth Mode:- true (Keep this ON to hide SL from brokers and protect against spread spikes).

- Auto-Breakeven:- true (Secures trades automatically).

- Aegis Shield Max Daily DD (%):- 4.0 (Set slightly below your Prop Firm's limit).



