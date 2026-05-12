Quantum Gold Titan AI

 QUANTUM GOLD TITAN AI — The Sovereign Multi-Strategy Engine

"Why rely on a single strategy when you can have a consensus of six?"

> Engineered for elite Swing Traders and High-Capital Prop Firms. The ultimate XAUUSD AI Consensus Matrix.

Traditional Expert Advisors rely on a single, rigid strategy. When market conditions change, they break. Quantum Gold Titan AI- introduces the revolutionary 6-Engine AI Consensus Matrix. It runs six distinct analytical engines simultaneously, across multiple timeframes, and ONLY executes a trade when a supermajority of the engines agree.


 The 6-Engine Consensus Logic (How It Works)

Instead of trading randomly, the EA acts as an institutional voting committee:

1. M15 Scalp Core (Stochastic):- Scans for immediate short-term reversals.
2. H1 Momentum Core (RSI):- Measures the underlying strength of the hourly wave.
3. H4 Trend Core (MACD):- Determines the medium-term directional bias.
4. D1 Macro Core (EMA):- Ensures trades are aligned with the long-term institutional trend.
5. Volume Profile Core (MFI):- Tracks where the "Smart Money" is flowing.
6. Volatility Core (ATR):- Ensures there is enough market energy to hit the target.

The Golden Rule:- The EA will NOT place a trade unless at least 4 out of the 6 engines (Consensus >= 4)- vote in the exact same direction. This filters out 95% of false breakouts and "noise," leaving only the highest probability swing setups.

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 Institutional Defenses (Prop Firm Ready)

Since Quantum Gold Titan AI is built for Swing Trading (holding trades for larger targets), it requires an impenetrable defense system:

- Dynamic Stealth Matrix (Virtual SL/TP):- Brokers cannot see your Stop Loss. Furthermore, if a news event causes a massive, temporary "Spread Spike," the EA intelligently ignores the virtual SL until the spread normalizes, saving you from Stop-Loss hunting.
- Aegis Shield (Drawdown Guard):- A hard-coded daily drawdown circuit breaker. Set it to 4% and never fail a Prop Firm 5% daily limit again.
- Auto-Breakeven System:- Once the trade reaches a set profit (e.g., 300 points), the EA automatically secures your entry price, ensuring a "secured" trade while you wait for the massive Swing Target.
- Strictly NO GRID. ONE-SHOT Execution:- Zero martingale. Zero grid. Extremely safe.

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 How to Setup (User Manual)

 1. Account & Chart Requirements
- Symbol:- XAUUSD (Gold) ONLY.
- Timeframe:- Attach to the M15 or H1- chart (The EA reads multiple timeframes internally).

 2. Parameter Settings

 === 6-Engine Consensus Matrix ===
-  Minimum Votes to Trade (Max 6):- 4 (Recommended). Setting this to 5 or 6 will make the EA extremely conservative (trading maybe once a month). Setting it to 3 makes it more aggressive.

 === Risk Management ===
-  Risk Per Trade (%):- 1.0% to 2.0% (Highly recommended for Prop Firms).
-  Stop Loss Pts / Take Profit Pts:- Optimized for large Swing Trades (e.g., SL 600, TP 1200+).
-  Stealth Mode:- true (Keep this ON to hide SL from brokers and protect against spread spikes).
-  Auto-Breakeven:- true (Secures trades automatically).
-  Aegis Shield Max Daily DD (%):- 4.0 (Set slightly below your Prop Firm's limit).

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传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (140)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
专家
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
专家
Syna 7 - 全程陪伴交易的 AI 大多数交易系统在入场之后就停止思考了。 Syna 不会。 Syna 7 是一个 AI 交易助手，也是一套自主交易系统，从分析到离场全程参与。 它可以监控当前行情、记住交易的来龙去脉、评估新闻与波动、管理持仓、协调账户，并在订单成交之后继续重新审视自己的决策。 交易不会在入场时结束。 智能也不该如此。 从分析到离场，一以贯之的智能。 频道与社区 关注频道，获取更新、信号、发布消息和产品演示。加入公开群组，提问并与其他交易者交流。 关注我的 MQL5 频道 加入我的 MQL5 公开群组 什么是 Syna？ Syna 的设计目标，是充当整个交易运作的智能层。 它可以配合： 自身的自主交易策略 由其他 EA 开出的持仓 手动交易 多个 MetaTrader 5 终端 多个经纪商与账户 不同的品种、策略和风险配置 你可以把 Syna 当作自主交易者、AI 助手、持仓管理器、投资组合协调者，或者四者兼具。 AI 的优势不再局限于单一入场信号或某个孤立的 EA。 Syna 为何改变你的交易方式 传统 EA 遵循预先设定的逻辑，只能沿着开发者事先编写好的路径做
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
专家
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
专家
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
专家
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AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (16)
专家
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
专家
AiQ Gen 2 – 更快。更智能。前所未有的强大。 我们在2024年末用Mean Machine开启了这一变革。它是最早将真正的前沿AI引入实盘零售交易的系统之一。 AiQ Gen 2是这条路线上的下一次进化。 AiQ Gen 2为完全不同层次的速度而生。挂单是其优势的核心，使其能够在动能扩展之前精准定位，然后让自适应智能接管。 大多数AI工具回答一次就忘记一切。 AiQ Gen 2不会。 它记住每一个挂单设置、每次下单或调整背后的推理、为什么触发或为什么等待，以及市场的确切反应。每个会话的完整上下文。随时间不断累积的持久智能。 这不是另一个为了营销而添加AI的EA。 这是一个围绕精准挂单执行构建的高速专业智能。 传统EA仍然困在固定逻辑中。AiQ Gen 2从真实结果中学习，磨练其选择能力，优化执行时机，并持续改进在实盘条件下的响应方式。 它不会重置。它不会过时。它不会被淘汰。 AiQ Gen 2作为一个强大的独立系统运行，干净、精准且快速。对于希望进行可选生态系统集成的交易者，它也可以无缝接入Syna作为专属Agent，共享持久记忆并将其高速挂单优势贡献给更广泛的投资组合。
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
专家
Bonnitta EA 基于挂单策略 (PPS) 和非常先进的秘密交易算法。 Bonnitta EA 的策略是秘密自定义指标、趋势线、支撑和阻力位（价格行动）和上述最重要的秘密交易算法的组合。 不要在没有超过 3 个月的任何真实货币测试的情况下购买 EA，我花了超过 100 周（超过 2 年）在真实货币上测试 BONNITTA EA 并在下面的链接中查看结果。 BONNITTA EA 由爱和力量组成。 仅适用于少数买家，这是盗版算法的价格和实施的原因。 Bonnitta EA 在 22 年的时间内使用质量为 99.9% 的真实报价成功通过了压力测试，滑点和佣金接近真实市场条件。 Expert Advisor包含统计采集和滑点控制的算法，具有完整的统计控制； 此信息用于保护您免受经纪人的欺骗。 Bonnitta EA 在下订单之前控制经纪人执行的质量，它还成功地通过了历史数据和不同数据馈送的蒙特卡罗模拟方面的严格标准。 结果 策略测试器的 Expert Advisor 结果：初始存款为 1000 美元的 Bonnitta EA 在 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2021 年
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (43)
专家
量子男爵EA 石油被称为黑金是有原因的——现在，有了 Quantum Baron EA，您可以以无与伦比的精度和信心来开采它。 Quantum Baron 旨在主宰 M30 图表上 XTIUSD（原油）的高辛烷值世界，是您升级和进行精英精度交易的终极武器。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣   价格 。     每购买10件，价格增加50美元。最终价格为4999美元 量子男爵频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Baron MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私信询问！ 我是一款精心打造的网格EA，旨在最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。我拥有超过15年的交易经验，经过精心设计，已近乎完美。我的创建者将他们丰富的市场知识和专业知识融入到我的每一行代码中，以确保我能够提供最佳的性能。 量子皇帝
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
专家
精准、高效、稳定 不只是一个EA，而是一套完整的交易系统 PythonX M1 Scalper 是专为 XAUUSD 1分钟图表 设计的智能交易系统，依托高频市场结构与价格行为逻辑，结合多重指标过滤，精准捕捉高胜率交易机会。 我们在 9 家全球主流经纪商平台上进行了长达十年以上的历史测试，每次初始资金仅为 $500，均取得卓越表现，最高净利润超过 $500,000 。 无马丁，无网格，逻辑公开，稳定可控。 智能进场逻辑 —— 多指标联合过滤系统 PythonX 的进场策略并非依赖单一信号，而是通过以下指标的组合分析，提升交易信号的质量与稳定性： 吞没形态识别（Engulfing Pattern） CCI趋势确认 RSI动量支持 EMA均线趋势过滤 成交量激增检测（Volume Spike） 即便部分过滤条件在设置中关闭，它们仍辅助其它条件判断，从而强化整套交易逻辑的协同过滤效果。 风控设置概览 固定止盈：170 点 固定止损：145 点 可开启或关闭 24 小时交易 可灵活选择交易日（周一至周五） 不使用马丁策略 不使用加仓网格 此策略的交易频率适中，注重稳定回报与可控风险的结合。
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
专家
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
BulletProof BTC
Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
5 (1)
专家
BULLETPROOF BTC — Session Breakout EA for BTC/USD A fully automated session-breakout system for Bitcoin. NO martingale. NO grid. NO averaging down. NO hidden recovery tricks. SL and TP on every position, always. 6 risk profiles with one-click configuration. Validated on a full year of out-of-sample data. ------------------------------- WHY THIS EA IS DIFFERENT: VALIDATION, NOT PROMISES ------------------------------- Most EAs show you one beautiful backtest. BulletProof BTC was built the har
Undefeated Triangle MT5
Nauris Zukas
4.27 (11)
专家
描述。 该产品是作为“ PULSE_OF_MARKET ”项目的一部分创建的。 EA“Undefeated Triangle”是一个先进的系统，利用澳元、加元和新西兰元货币之间的独特波动。历史结果表明，组合中使用的这些对总是在向一个方向快速移动后返回第一个移动的对。这种观察可以允许包含一个网格-鞅系统，该系统可以获得这些独特情况的最大点数。 EA“不败三角”仅使用 3 对：AUDCAD、AUDNZD 和 NZDCAD。 MT4 version 好处。 真实账户监控 ； 比类似的替代品便宜得多； 操作迷你账户甚至 1 美元； 没有复杂的针参数； 便于使用。 参数。 Short Name (In Comment Section) – 出现在评论部分的日记或帐户历史中；  Print Logs On Chart - 开/关信息面板；  Display Options – 允许调整 4K 显示分辨率；  One Chart Setup Pairs – 选定的交易对列表（必须更改后缀）；  Magic - 交易头寸标识符；  No more Initial Trades (onl
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
专家
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
专家
*** 请将其附加到 M1 或 M5 图表，以获得最佳效果和快速进出场 *** Minting – 黄金剥头皮（精简版 / Lite Edition） 是由 Ramulo Software Ltd. 开发的一款精简而专业级的智能交易系统（EA），专为捕捉黄金（XAUUSD）的高波动性和高盈利潜力而设计。它将基于 EMA 的智能市场结构、ATR 趋势识别、分级美元追踪止盈以及严格的回撤控制融合为一套轻量、高效、易于运行的交易系统。 Minting 是进入 Emerge 生态系统的入口级产品。它经过刻意简化，旨在提供稳定性、透明性和持续性的账户增长。官方推荐的路径是：使用 Minting 所产生的利润升级到 Emerge —— 更高级的旗舰 EA，拥有更强的交易智能、更深入的市场逻辑以及更激进的盈利能力。 本 EA 的核心理念是： 先保护资金，其次创造利润。 核心交易逻辑 Minting 使用精炼的 EMA 结构： 快速 EMA（5） 慢速 EMA（9） 并结合： 基于 ATR 的趋势检测 多周期确认（M1、M5、M15） 针对趋势市场与震荡市场的独立交易逻辑 这使 Minting 能够
EA Miracolo
Amazing Traders
专家
Real monitoring     :   EA Miracolo    1 Real monitoring       :   EA Miracolo     2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.83 (42)
专家
Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 – 原创。现在更智能、更强大、前所未有的卓越。 我们在2024年末用Mean Machine开启了整个变革。它是最早将真正的前沿AI引入实盘零售交易的系统之一。 Mean Machine GPT Gen 2是那个原创愿景的下一次进化。 我们没有替换原版。我们让它进化了。 大多数系统响应一次、行动一次，然后忘记一切。 Mean Machine GPT Gen 2不会。 它记住每一笔交易、每一个决策、每一个结果，以及为什么入场、为什么持有、为什么退出背后的确切推理。每个会话的完整上下文。随时间不断累积的持久智能。 这不是另一个为了营销而添加AI的EA。 这是原版Mean Machine，重建为持久的专业智能。 传统EA仍然困在固定逻辑中。Mean Machine GPT Gen 2从真实结果中学习，跨越变化的市场状态进行适应，并持续优化在实盘条件下应用均值回归和趋势跟随逻辑的方式。 它不会重置。它不会过时。它不会被淘汰。 核心保持不变：围绕英联邦货币对构建的专业策略，针对低波动性时段优化，由Sacred Phi仓位管理和多模型共识驱动。 但现
Amazing Brain MT5
Amazing Traders
5 (1)
专家
Real monitoring   :   EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring :   EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To c
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
专家
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
专家
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业 XAUUSD 网格、马丁格尔、对冲与篮子风险控制交易EA 产品概述 Super Hybrid EA AI Pro 是一款主要为 XAUUSD 交易开发的 MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统。该EA结合了网格交易、马丁格尔式手数递增、可选对冲、篮子利润管理、交易时段控制、新闻过滤、美联储事件过滤、回撤保护、点差控制以及基于规则的市场风险防御模块。 该EA采用篮子级别的交易管理方式。它不是将每一笔订单作为单独交易处理，而是可以将多个由EA管理的持仓作为一个完整交易周期进行统一管理。根据用户选择的设置，当价格朝不利方向移动时，EA可以开立额外订单，按照马丁格尔逻辑增加手数，使用分阶段网格距离，并通过对冲逻辑管理不利市场波动。 该EA的主要目标是为 XAUUSD 提供一个结构化的篮子交易管理框架，并配备可调节的风险控制工具。它并不是低风险交易系统。网格和马丁格尔策略可能会快速增加市场敞口，尤其是在市场出现强烈单边走势时。因此，该EA内置了多种防御工具，包括回撤限制、每日亏损保护、篮子总手数限制、最大单笔
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
专家
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
Quantum Time Sovereign
Tingting Yu
专家
Quantum Time Sovereign Institutional-Grade Time-Based Trading System for XAUUSD (H1) IMPORTANT! After purchase, you can instantly download the setting files from the Download Area on my personal website, or send me a private message if needed. Next Price 159 9 $ Development Background & Research Effort Quantum Time Sovereign is not a typical Expert Advisor. This system is the result of extensive research into the structural behavior of the gold market, including: • Thousands of hours of strategy
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Autobot Genesis EVO
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Autobot Genesis EVO - The Ultimate AI-Driven Trading System Welcome to the future of automated trading. Autobot Genesis EVO- is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for serious traders who demand precision, protection, and consistent performance. Engineered with our proprietary "Gemma Strategy" and fortified by the "Aegis Shield", this system doesn't just trade—it adapts to the market in real-time.  Key Features & Capabilities  1. Aegis Shield (Ultimate Drawdown Protection) Stop worryi
Renko Phantom Breakout
Napat Puangjunkum
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Renko Phantom Breakout EA - Master Edition  The Ultimate Pure Renko Ecosystem for Institutional Trading. Welcome to the Renko Phantom Breakout EA, a state-of-the-art algorithmic trading system designed for professional traders who demand precision, speed, and mathematical superiority. Unlike amateur robots that rely on lagging time-based indicators (like M1 or H1 candles), the Phantom operates inside a Pure Time-Independent Ecosystem.  It sees the market purely as distance and momentum, stri
Currency Strength Arbitrage
Napat Puangjunkum
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Currency Strength Arbitrage EA Institutional-Grade Multicurrency Arbitrage System for MetaTrader 5 - GOD-TIER ARBITRAGE Default Integration:- The EA now comes pre-configured with the highly optimized "GOD-TIER ARBITRAGE" setup out of the box, verified by our Python Data Science engine. - Enhanced Gap Threshold:- Increased the default Min Strength Gap to Trade from 1.5 to 1.8, ensuring the EA only enters trades with the highest statistical edge. - Dynamic Lot Optimization:- Refined the Risk Per
News Sniper Straddle
Napat Puangjunkum
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News Sniper AI Automated News Straddle Breakout System for MetaTrader 5 While most EAs run away from high-impact news, this one was built to hunt them. News Sniper AI connects directly to the MQL5 built-in Economic Calendar, detects upcoming NFP, CPI, FOMC, and GDP releases, and automatically places a precision straddle (Buy Stop + Sell Stop) around the current price seconds before the data drops. When the number hits and price explodes in one direction, the triggered order rides the spike wh
Phantom Exit Guard
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Phantom Exit Guard Intelligent Trade Management Utility for MetaTrader 5 You open the trade. This EA handles everything after that. Phantom Exit Guard is not a trading robot. It does not open positions. Instead, it monitors every trade on your chart (manual or from another EA) and applies professional-grade exit management that most retail traders simply cannot execute by hand.  Key Features  1. Automatic Breakeven Once your trade reaches a configurable profit threshold (default: 200 Poin
Phantom Renko Breakout EA
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Phantom Renko Breakout EA Noise-Free Virtual Renko Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Phantom Renko Breakout EA brings the power of institutional Renko charting directly into your standard MT5 terminal.  Standard time-based charts (like M15, H1) are full of market noise, fake breakouts, and unpredictable wicks. Renko charts solve this by completely ignoring time and only drawing a new block when price moves a specific distance.  Unfortunately, MT5 does not natively support trading directly fro
Market Regime Dashboard
Napat Puangjunkum
实用工具
Market Regime Dashboard Real-Time Trend & Reversal Detection for MetaTrader 5 Are you buying at the top of a trend right before a crash? Or selling at the bottom? The Market Regime Dashboard- is a professional utility EA that analyzes the state of the market in real-time, warning you before the trend changes direction. It uses an advanced blend of ADX (Average Directional Index) and a Triple-EMA alignment (20, 50, 200) to classify the market into 5 distinct regimes. ---  The 5 Market Regim
Advanced Kelly Risk Manager
Napat Puangjunkum
实用工具
Advanced Kelly Risk Manager Institutional Drawdown & Lot Controller for MetaTrader 5 Are your other Expert Advisors trading too aggressively? Are you tired of waking up to blown accounts because a "Grid" or "Martingale" bot went out of control? The **Advanced Kelly Risk Manager** acts as the ultimate supervisor for your MetaTrader 5 account. It constantly monitors your account drawdown and intelligently shrinks the lot size of *any* trade placed by *any* EA to protect your balance. --- How
Phantom Currency Heatmap Pro
Napat Puangjunkum
实用工具
Phantom Currency Heatmap Pro Real-Time Currency Heatmap & Trade Recommender for MetaTrader 5 Stop guessing which pairs to trade! The Phantom Currency Heatmap Pro- is an essential visual tool for manual traders. It analyzes the 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, NZD) across all 28 major pairs to calculate their true underlying strength in real-time. By pairing the strongest currency against the weakest currency, you give yourself the highest probability of catching a stron
Phantom Correlation Shield
Napat Puangjunkum
实用工具
Phantom Correlation Shield Institutional Over-Exposure & Correlation Guard for MetaTrader 5 Are you running multiple EAs or trading multiple currency pairs at the same time? Then you are almost certainly over-exposed- without knowing it. When you Buy EUR/USD and Buy GBP/USD at the same time, you are essentially doubling your risk on the same trade — because these two pairs move together with a correlation above 0.85. If one trade loses, the other will lose too. Your account takes double the d
Phantom Quant Momentum
Napat Puangjunkum
指标
Phantom Quant Momentum AI-Inspired 6-Agent Scoring Indicator with Buy/Sell Arrows for MetaTrader 5 Tired of simple moving-average crossovers that give too many false signals? Phantom Quant Momentum- is a next-generation indicator built on quantitative logic originally designed for institutional AI trading systems. Instead of relying on a single indicator, this system runs 6 independent scoring agents- simultaneously — each analyzing a different dimension of the market. Only when the majority
Phantom Trade Analytics
Napat Puangjunkum
实用工具
Phantom Trade Analytics Professional Performance Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 How good is your trading? Do you actually know your Sharpe Ratio? Your Expectancy? Your real Win Rate including commissions and swaps? Most traders look at their balance and "feel" like they're doing okay. But without proper institutional-grade metrics, you're flying blind. Phantom Trade Analytics- puts a professional performance dashboard directly on your chart, analyzing your real trade history in real-time.  What
Phantom Dual Mode EA
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Phantom Dual Mode EA 2-in-1 Trading System: Safe & Aggressive Modes for MetaTrader 5 Markets don't behave the same way every day. Some days are calm and ranging — perfect for buying dips. Other days are explosive with momentum — perfect for riding breakouts with trailing stops. Phantom Dual Mode EA- gives you two complete trading strategies in one EA. Simply switch between Safe Mode- and Aggressive Mode- based on the current market conditions.  The Two Modes  Safe Mode — "Buy the Dip / Se
Phantom Circuit Breaker
Napat Puangjunkum
实用工具
Phantom Circuit Breaker Triple Shield Account Protector for MetaTrader 5 Your account is under constant threat. One bad news event, one EA going rogue, one overnight gap — and your balance can be wiped out in minutes. Phantom Circuit Breaker- is a military-grade defense system that wraps your entire account in 3 layers of real-time protection. It doesn't trade — it guards. Attach it to a single chart and it will monitor every position from every EA, automatically closing trades and halting o
Phantom Stat Arb Scanner
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Phantom Stat-Arb Scanner (Institutional Arbitrage)  The "Unfair Advantage" Prop Firms & Hedge Funds Use Phantom Stat-Arb Scanner- is an institutional-grade utility that brings Statistical Arbitrage (Stat-Arb) to the MetaTrader 5 platform. While retail traders struggle with single-pair indicators, Hedge Funds and Prop Firms thrive on "Mean-Reversion Divergence"—trading the spread between highly correlated assets. Our scanner tracks up to 20 currency pairs in real-time, building a dynamic corre
Phantom Quantum Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
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Phantom Quantum Matrix  The Institutional 6-in-1 Engine for XAUUSD Phantom Quantum Matrix- is not just another trading robot—it is an institutional-grade, multi-strategy flagship engine engineered specifically to conquer the XAUUSD (Gold) market.  Priced in the premium tier, this is the ultimate solution for professional traders, prop firm funded accounts, and high-net-worth investors who demand the absolute best in automated algorithmic trading. While amateur robots rely on a single, rigid
Olympus Genesis Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Olympus Genesis Matrix - The God-Tier Trading Engine The absolute pinnacle of institutional trading technology. Born from the fusion of the legendary Autobot Genesis Aegis Shield and the Phantom Quantum 6-in-1 Matrix.  The Ultimate "Plug & Play" AI Olympus Genesis Matrix is designed for hedge funds, prop firm challengers, and institutional traders who demand Capital Preservation- and Consistent Yields.  - NO Complex Set Files Required:- The built-in Market Regime Detector automatically analyz
Chronos Apex Pulse
Napat Puangjunkum
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Chronos Apex Pulse - The Time-God Engine The world's first indicator-free EA that trades like an institution. Powered by seasonal time patterns and session breakout algorithms — no lagging indicators, no guesswork.  Why Chronos Apex Pulse is Different Most EAs are slaves to indicators.- RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands — they all lag behind price. By the time they give you a signal, the institutional money has already moved. Chronos Apex Pulse doesn't use ANY indicators.- Instead, it uses what he
Valhalla Apex Engine
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Valhalla Apex Engine - Where Warriors of the Market Ascend The world's most advanced Volatility Compression Breakout system. While others react to the market — Valhalla PREDICTS the explosion before it happens.  Unique Features (Not Found in Any Other EA)  1. Triple Compression Detection (Exclusive) Unlike single-indicator EAs, Valhalla uses 3 independent layers- to confirm compression: - Layer 1 — ATR Compression:- When ATR drops below 70% of its 50-bar average - Layer 2 — Bollinger Band Sq
Odins Return Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
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Odin's Return Matrix - Precision Mean Reversion Engine The ultimate BB Return strategy. Wait for the extreme, confirm the exhaustion, and ride the reversal.  The Philosophy of Calm Trading Odin's Return Matrix- is not for impatient traders. It is designed for those who understand that in the financial markets, patience pays the highest dividends. Instead of firing dozens of low-quality trades every day, Odin sits and waits. It monitors the market for moments of extreme panic or euphoria — wh
Thor Structure Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
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Thor's Structure Matrix - Strike at the Structure, Ride the Bounce The most intelligent Support & Resistance EA ever built. Thor doesn't chase the market — he waits at the fortress walls and strikes when the enemy retreats.  The Art of Structure Trading 95% of retail traders chase breakouts.- They buy when price goes up and sell when price goes down. This is exactly what institutions want — retail liquidity to fill their massive orders. Thor's Structure Matrix does the opposite.- It identif
Fenrir Night Blade
Napat Puangjunkum
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Fenrir Night Blade - The Silent Predator of Quiet Markets Make money while you sleep. Fenrir hunts in the darkness of the overnight session — scalping profits from the quietest, most predictable hours of the forex market.  Why Night Scalping is the elite trading system Here's a secret that most retail traders don't know:- The easiest money in forex is made between 21:00 and 02:00 GMT. During these hours, both the European and American sessions have closed. Only the low-volume Asian session
Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix
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Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix - The All-Seeing Eye of the Market A true Multi-Timeframe Convergence Engine. Heimdall analyzes the macro trend while perfectly executing the micro entry. No more huge stop losses. No more blown accounts.  The Problem with "AI" Expert Advisors Most "AI" EAs on the market claim to use ChatGPT or Grok to predict the market. The reality? They use delayed external API calls and, worst of all, they use massive Stop Losses (500+ pips)- to hide their inaccurate entries.
Prometheus AI Deep Matrix
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Prometheus AI Deep Matrix - The Titan of Quantum Intelligence Bringing Institutional Deep Learning to the Retail Trader. Prometheus analyzes hidden Markov Regimes and executes sniper-precision pending orders at institutional breakout zones. No Grid. No Martingale. Pure Artificial Intelligence.  What Makes Prometheus Different? Most Expert Advisors use simple moving averages and call it "AI". They execute blind market orders and hope for the best.  Prometheus AI is different. It thinks befor
Aegis Gold Titan Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
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Aegis Gold Titan Matrix - The Ultimate XAUUSD Protector Designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Aegis Gold Titan features a 3-Layer Protection System including an ATH Guard, Flash Crash Detector, and Max Drawdown Circuit Breaker. Sleep peacefully while the Titan protects your capital.  PRO-TIP GUIDE FOR MAXIMUM YIELD 1. Never Disable ATH Guard:- Gold tends to spike violently during geopolitical events. The ATH Guard is your ultimate defense against buying the absolute top. Keep InpATHBufferPt
Aegis Black Gold Matrix
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Aegis Black Gold Matrix - Elite Institutional Crude Oil Trader Exclusively engineered for the energy markets (Crude Oil - WTI/BRENT). Aegis Black Gold Matrix exploits the long-term macroeconomic upward bias of oil through a Smart Carry-Trade Engine and a Volatility-Adjusted Grid.  Why Trade "Black Gold"? Crude oil is fundamentally different from Forex currency pairs. Currencies mean-revert over time, but energy has intrinsic value. Historically and economically, Oil has a strong upward struc
Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix
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Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix - The Ultimate FTMO Prop-Firm Sniper The absolute apex of algorithmic trading intelligence. Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), Valkyrie operates on a strict ONE-SHOT-ONE-KILL philosophy. No Grid, No Martingale, just pure, lethal precision.  Why Grid and Martingale Systems Fail You 99% of Expert Advisors on the market use "Grid" or "Martingale" to hide bad entries. They might show a beautiful, straight upward equity curve for 6 months, but eventually, the m
Odin Quantum Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
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Odin Quantum Matrix - The All-Seeing Multi-Strategy AI Why buy a single strategy when you can have the entire arsenal? Odin Quantum Matrix combines Advanced Neural Prediction (MLP) with a Hybrid Multi-Strategy Core to dominate the markets.  The Master Neural Eye (H1) Odin operates using a top-down approach. The Master Neural Eye- constantly scans the H1 timeframe using deep MACD/RSI predictive logic.  - If the Neural Eye detects a Bullish macro-trend, it commands the entire EA to Buy Only. -
Chronos Auto Adaptive Matrix
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Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
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Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
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