TamNguyen AOS EA — The Next-Generation Multi-Symbol Intelligence for EUR Pairs

I am TamNguyen AOS EA — an automated trading system designed for traders who seek stability, discipline, and precision when trading EURUSD, EURCAD, and USDCAD.

I am built upon a refined combination of the Andean Oscillator, Moving Averages, and an advanced probability-based market filter, allowing me to adapt to every market shift, big or small.

I do not chase noise. I do not trade randomly.

I wait — I analyze — and I strike only when the probability strongly favors you.

That is why traders consider me one of the most effective and stable EAs for EUR pairs.

Why am I considered an intelligent EA for EURUSD – EURCAD – USDCAD?

A powerful and meticulously tuned AOS + MA strategy

These two core components form my decision-making engine:

When AOS confirms momentum, MA confirms trend structure — a synergy that produces high-quality signals.

Multi-Symbol Intelligence — three EUR-related pairs, one unified brain

I simultaneously monitor EURUSD, EURCAD, and USDCAD.

Each pair has its personality, but I understand how they react to trends, volatility, and USD movements.

Thanks to this, I always choose the strongest pair to act on.

Selective trading — quality is the number one priority

I do not trade every day.

I enter only when signals truly align — avoiding overtrading and maintaining optimal account conditions.

Integrated smart Grid (optional)

This is not reckless martingale.

When Grid mode is enabled, I build positions according to market structure — with discipline, limits, and logic.

Professional Risk Management

You choose how you want to manage risk:

Percentage-based risk

Fixed risk

Smart SL/TP based on Swing Structure

Spread filter

Equity protection

I handle all of it automatically, following the same standards used by professional traders.

News Filter to avoid dangerous volatility

I know when to stay out of the market to protect your account from high-impact news — something most EAs ignore.

How I operate — simple, precise, and hassle-free

Just attach me to a single chart — I handle everything else.

I detect signals through multiple layers: trend, momentum, price structure, spread conditions, and market timing.

When probabilities align, I execute trades precisely — with SL, TP, and trailing stop if you choose.

I monitor all selected EUR pairs 24/5.

No complicated tuning.

No manual optimization.

I am designed to run stably right from the first launch.

System Requirements and Recommendations

Optimal trading pairs: EURUSD, EURCAD, USDCAD

Recommended broker: low spread, fast execution (ECN/RAW/PRO)

Minimum deposit: at least 500 USD (1,000 USD recommended for optimal performance)

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Account type: Hedging (recommended)

VPS 24/7: advised to ensure continuous EA operation

For traders seeking long-term stability

My code is optimized.

My logic is solid.

I am built not to “get lucky on a few trades” but to operate sustainably within real market principles.

Just install me.

Let me do my job.

And you will experience an entirely different approach to EUR trading.

I am TamNguyen AOS EA — and your trading will never be the same.