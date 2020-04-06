TamNguyen AOS EA

TamNguyen AOS EA — The Next-Generation Multi-Symbol Intelligence for EUR Pairs

I am TamNguyen AOS EA — an automated trading system designed for traders who seek stability, discipline, and precision when trading EURUSD, EURCAD, and USDCAD.
I am built upon a refined combination of the Andean Oscillator, Moving Averages, and an advanced probability-based market filter, allowing me to adapt to every market shift, big or small.

I do not chase noise. I do not trade randomly.
I wait — I analyze — and I strike only when the probability strongly favors you.

That is why traders consider me one of the most effective and stable EAs for EUR pairs.

 

Why am I considered an intelligent EA for EURUSD – EURCAD – USDCAD?

A powerful and meticulously tuned AOS + MA strategy
These two core components form my decision-making engine:
When AOS confirms momentum, MA confirms trend structure — a synergy that produces high-quality signals.

Multi-Symbol Intelligence — three EUR-related pairs, one unified brain
I simultaneously monitor EURUSD, EURCAD, and USDCAD.
Each pair has its personality, but I understand how they react to trends, volatility, and USD movements.
Thanks to this, I always choose the strongest pair to act on.

Selective trading — quality is the number one priority
I do not trade every day.
I enter only when signals truly align — avoiding overtrading and maintaining optimal account conditions.

Integrated smart Grid (optional)
This is not reckless martingale.
When Grid mode is enabled, I build positions according to market structure — with discipline, limits, and logic.

Professional Risk Management
You choose how you want to manage risk:

  • Percentage-based risk
  • Fixed risk
  • Smart SL/TP based on Swing Structure
  • Spread filter
  • Equity protection

I handle all of it automatically, following the same standards used by professional traders.

News Filter to avoid dangerous volatility
I know when to stay out of the market to protect your account from high-impact news — something most EAs ignore.

 

How I operate — simple, precise, and hassle-free

Just attach me to a single chart — I handle everything else.

I detect signals through multiple layers: trend, momentum, price structure, spread conditions, and market timing.
When probabilities align, I execute trades precisely — with SL, TP, and trailing stop if you choose.

I monitor all selected EUR pairs 24/5.

No complicated tuning.
No manual optimization.
I am designed to run stably right from the first launch.

 

System Requirements and Recommendations

  • Optimal trading pairs: EURUSD, EURCAD, USDCAD
  • Recommended broker: low spread, fast execution (ECN/RAW/PRO)
  • Minimum deposit: at least 500 USD (1,000 USD recommended for optimal performance)
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher
  • Account type: Hedging (recommended)
  • VPS 24/7: advised to ensure continuous EA operation

 

For traders seeking long-term stability

My code is optimized.
My logic is solid.
I am built not to “get lucky on a few trades” but to operate sustainably within real market principles.

Just install me.
Let me do my job.
And you will experience an entirely different approach to EUR trading.

I am TamNguyen AOS EA — and your trading will never be the same.

 


Recommended products
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Experts
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Money Magnet
Farhad Kia
Experts
is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURUSD on the H1 timeframe.  If you are a long-term investor looking at yearly profits with high Sharpe-ratio then Money magnet is a good option. Please check the comment part to share your settings with others and enjoy the latest optimal settings uploaded by other users.  Expert Advisor Advantages High Sharpe-ratio The EA does not use such systems as martingale, hedging,  gr
Layer Grid
Dominic Mbothu
Experts
Layer Grid Expert Advisor – Full Product Description  SECTION 1: Executive Overview A System Built on Structure, Intelligence, and Adaptability Layer Grid is a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand more than just automation—they seek systems rooted in structure, refined through intelligence, and proven through real-world consistency. Unlike mass-market EAs built on rigid, outdated templates, Layer Grid is a living algorithm, designed to evolve with the markets it enga
King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus
Akapop Srisang
4.25 (4)
Experts
King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus EA The King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus EA is built on a real breakout strategy-No AI, No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging. It identifies key buy and sell levels and places stop buy/sell orders accordingly. Once an order is executed, the scalper engine takes over to manage the position efficiently. This EA is versatile and works on various pairs, including GOLD and more. The default preset is optimized for GOLD, and you can find additional set files for other pairs below
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
Experts
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5   is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair   BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced   BTC Scalper EA specifically designed for the   BTCUSD   pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensi
R1 Deep Seek EA
Canberk Dogan Denizli
Experts
R1 Deep Seek EA - The Ultimate Precision Trading Solution! If you are searching for a highly efficient, consistent, and sustainable trading approach in the Forex market, combined with an advanced mathematically-driven averaging system, then R1 Deep Seek EA is the perfect solution for you! What Makes R1 Deep Seek EA Unique? R1 Deep Seek EA is designed with an intelligent strategy that executes precise and calculated trades. It places multiple buy and sell orders at predetermined intervals around
Gold Trend Accelerator Combo
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Experts
Smart Multi-System EA for XAUUSD (Gold) Gold Trend Accelerator Combo is a professional multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . It combines trend-following and counter-trend logic in one integrated system to adapt to different market conditions — whether gold is trending strongly or moving in volatile ranges. This EA is built for traders who want controlled risk , clear structure , and no grid or martingale . Live signal MT5 :   Click Here Instant Setup:  Get the
Expert Smart Trend
Ruslan Pishun
3 (6)
Experts
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" account
Femto Core
Imam Nasrudin
5 (1)
Experts
[Femto Core] Professional, reliable & safe gold trading robot. Introducing the advanced Expert Advisor developed for the XAUUSD pair, EA combines 2 Core Level Breakout Engines in 1 EA, namely Breakout M5 and M6, then this EA is designed in such a way by using custom fibonacci levels and using the BULL BEAR POWER comparison filter to detect trend strength on the M15 TimeFrame,  This indicator is a special indicator developed by the maker, to determine the percentage of BULL and BEAR candle streng
Missy Fab MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Missy Fab MT5 — Automated Trading System Missy Fab MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built on advanced market analysis algorithms and risk management strategies. It operates in a fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! Why Choose Missy Fab MT5? Market Analysis Algorithms: 24/7 automated trading powered by built-in models. Flexibility: adapts to volatility and changing market conditions
Smart TrendGrid MT5
Nawar Dheyaa Abdulhameed Naji
Experts
Smart TrendGrid EA is a professional Expert Advisor designed to combine trend-following accuracy with the flexibility of a grid-based system. It integrates advanced analytical tools and intelligent risk control to maintain consistency and adaptability across different market conditions. The system identifies the main market trend using indicators such as SuperTrend , while combining RSI , MACD , and Bollinger Bands to refine entry signals and filter out false ones. When the technical confirmati
Momentum Trend Gold Metals plus
Retail Trading Realities LTD
Experts
RTR Momentum Trend Gold Metals plus edition Expert Advisor for MT5. Quick Online Manual Full pdf manual and optimization guide (11.3MB) Set Files  Live Signal RTR Momentum Trend Expert Advisor is a multi-time frame, multi asset , trend following, fully automated, systematic trading system. It has fantastic backtest results across many assets classes including Crypto, FX, Commodities, Indices and Stocks. A truly Amazing system that uses low leverage of less than 1:25 , which is rare on MQL5.com m
HuiAi
Saeid Soleimani
Experts
HUIAI Trading Robot LIVE TESTED - Contact me to see live performance Next Price 399$ HUIAI is an automated trading system designed for analyzing and trading Nas100 on the H1 timeframe. Technical Specifications Target Market: Nas100 Timeframe: H1 Recommended Minimum Balance: $100 Platform: MetaTrader 5 Core Features Risk Management System Automatic lot size calculation Trailing stop adjustment Spread analysis and adjustment Volatility-based risk optimization Technical Capabilities Automatic tim
Gold Throne
DRT Circle
4.36 (11)
Experts
Gold Throne EA – Non-Martingale Grid Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD) The   Gold Throne EA   is a Expert Advisor designed exclusively for   Gold (XAUUSD)   trading. It operates on a structured   grid trading methodology   while avoiding the use of   martingale   money management. Instead of increasing lot sizes exponentially after losses, the EA uses a fixed or incrementally adjustable lot sizing approach, giving traders greater control over exposure and risk. By removing martingale logic, Gold
M5 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Forex M5 Gold Scalper is a highly effective trading robot designed for automated gold trading (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. The robot specializes in scalping, using five-minute chart analysis to quickly respond to market fluctuations and ensure stable income with minimal time investment. Features of the robot Analyzes graphs using PA. Quickly opens and closes positions when support and resistance levels are crossed. Offers automation of processes with manual configuration of key parame
Femto Ground
Imam Nasrudin
Experts
[Femto Ground] Professional, reliable & safe GBPUSD trading robot. Introducing the advanced Expert Advisor developed for the GBPUSD pair, EA combines 2 Core Level Breakout Engines in 1 EA, namely Breakout M5 and M12, then this EA is designed in such a way by using custom fibonacci levels and using the BULL BEAR POWER comparison filter to detect trend strength on the M15 TimeFrame,  This indicator is a special indicator developed by the maker, to determine the percentage of BULL and BEAR candle s
FTMO Trading EA MT5
Samuel Kiniu Njoroge
5 (1)
Experts
Enhance your trading with ftmo trading ea , the cutting-edge price action expert advisor designed to elevate your trading experience to new heights. Harnessing the power of advanced algorithms and meticulous analysis of price movements, ftmo trading ea empowers traders with unparalleled insights into the market. Gone are the days of relying solely on indicators or lagging signals. With ftmo trading ea, you gain access to real-time data interpretation, it makes informed decisions swiftly and con
Open Season
Philipp Shvetsov
Experts
Open Season is a fully automated Expert Adviser that allows 'active' and 'set and forget' traders to trade high probability EURUSD H1 price action breakouts. It detects price action set ups prior to the London Open and trades breakdowns. The EA draws from human psychology to trade high probability shorts Every trade is protected by a stop loss In-built time filter Three position sizing techniques to suit your trading style Two trade management techniques The EA does not use a Martingale system T
Abab RSI
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Abab RSI is a professional expert system designed to analyze markets based on the RSI indicator and a special system of restrictions. The Expert Advisor works with one order (not a series), each order is accompanied by a trailing stop activated by a trailing start, and each order is insured by stop loss and take profit. Thus, the expert system uses safe orders to work. The indicator entry itself can also be considered reliable, since the standard RSI indicator is used, just keep in mind that it
GoldenMind EA
Krzysztof Sitko
Experts
GoldenMind EA - Advanced Momentum Scalping Expert Advisor Overview GoldenMind EA is a sophisticated, low-latency scalping Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. This EA employs momentum-based trading strategies to capitalize on short-term price movements with minimal market exposure. Key Features Ultra-Fast Execution Optimized tick processing with minimal overhead ️ Low-latency order execution using MqlTradeRequest Circular buffer system for efficient price data managem
The Gold Breaker MT5
Xuan Bach Nguyen
5 (1)
Experts
This Expert Advisor (EA) combines trend analysis with a breakout strategy to identify trading opportunities in gold. The EA first determines the prevailing market trend using key trendlines. In an uptrend, it focuses on the nearest resistance level, anticipating a breakout through it. Similarly, in a downtrend, it targets the closest support level, preparing for a breakout below. The strategy is designed to align trades with market momentum, following predefined conditions for breakout scenarios
EurUsd Market Analyzer Expert Advisor
Standard Capital Group LLC
Experts
MT5 EA for EUR/USD (1-Hour Chart) – Dominate the Markets with Confidence! Experience the power of algorithmic trading with our   MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) , developed specifically for the   EUR/USD pair on the 1-hour (H1) timeframe .  Why Choose This EA? Currency-Specific Design   – Built exclusively for   EUR/USD , ensuring optimized strategy execution. Timeframe-Sensitive   – Precision-tuned for the   1-Hour (H1)   chart.   (Applying it to other timeframes may affect performance.) Fully
Prop Firm Friendly Range Breakout EA
Allen Delid
Experts
Prop Firm Friendly Range Breakout EA   is a sophisticated trading robot designed specifically for prop firm environments. The EA is designed to be "Set and Forget" while maintaining strict risk controls and providing clear visual feedback on your trading performance. It handles all the technical details while you focus on overall strategy and account management. Recommended Settings: Timeframe: Any Pairs: XAUUSD Minimum balance: $100 Core Strategy: Finds breakout ranges during specific hours 
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
Exclusive Prime MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Exclusive Prime MT5 — Professional Trading Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Exclusive Prime MT5 is a next-generation expert advisor designed for traders who value automation, stability, and strict risk control. The algorithm combines intelligent market analysis with a capital management system, ensuring precise trade execution and adaptation to various market conditions. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! IMPORTANT: All examples, screenshots, and tests are pr
Channel Trigger ProfRoboTrading EA
Irina Cherkashina
Experts
This universal advisor is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous operation of a trading strategy based on our  Indicator " Channel Sgnals ProfRoboTrading" and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the opportunity to set up their own risk management system with two filters to control deposit drawdowns . The advisor's algorithm is
Volatility Pullback
Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
Experts
Volatility Pullback EA is an automated trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . The EA trades pullbacks during high-volatility conditions using auto-generated grid levels that dynamically adapt to current market volatility, allowing intelligent position scaling during price retracements instead of fixed grid spacing. To protect trading capital, especially on small and cent accounts , the EA includes equity protection that automatically pauses trading when predefined equity limits
Full Snap
Elzbieta Furyk
5 (1)
Experts
Full Snap operates on a fundamental principle: each currency pair has its own personality, volatility patterns and optimal trading conditions. Rather than applying generic strategies across all markets, Full Snap employs eight distinct algorithmic approaches, each specifically calibrated to extract maximum efficiency from its target currency pair. This Expert Advisor is all about precision-matched strategies where each algorithm exploits the unique characteristics that make each currency pair p
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (19)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Experts
Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them. Live Signal __________     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
4.67 (9)
Experts
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PRICE $499 –Last 2 copies avaiable - Final price-> $1999 USD IMPORTANT: USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SET FILE:  DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  Seven Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  USER GUIDE What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests IMPORTANT:  -> you must add the URL "http : // worldtimeapi . org"  (remove
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
AI Map
Saeid Soleimani
3.75 (4)
Experts
AI MAP Trading System AI MAP is an automated Expert Advisor designed to analyze market conditions and execute trades based on algorithmic logic. The system utilizes a multi-layered analytical framework to evaluate price action, volume, and market sentiment without manual intervention. Live monitoring ( + 3 month )    || Chat Group   || Setup Guide   || Statement +3 month  || Live signal setfiles  System Architecture The EA incorporates specialized processing modules to handle different market a
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review