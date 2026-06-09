Volt PRISM

Volt Prism EA

Most traders lose because the market moves against them. Volt Prism EA turns that around.

IMPORTANT: After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup guide with recommended settings for your broker.

LIMITED PRICE:  Price increases by $50 with every 10 purchases. Final price: $2,999. The earlier you buy, the more you save.

Real Results. Not Marketing.

Break-even in 7 days of live trading.

That's not a backtest. That's not a demo account. That's real money, real market, real results from live trading sessions. Users who started with Volt Prism EA recovered their investment within the first week.

While other EAs promise the world in backtests and disappoint live — Volt Prism delivers from day one.

What if losing trades could still close in profit?

That's exactly what Volt Prism EA does.

While most EAs panic when the market reverses, Volt Prism adapts. It reads the real direction of the market and builds positions intelligently until your cycle closes green — no matter which way the market moved at the start.

This is not your average grid bot. This is precision.

Why traders choose Volt Prism EA

🔥 It works when others fail When the market trends hard in one direction, most EAs blow up. Volt Prism's built-in intelligence detects trending vs ranging conditions and adjusts automatically — protecting your account when it matters most.

🎯 Set it. Forget it. Collect. Configure your daily target once. Volt Prism runs 24/5, builds positions, hits the target, and stops. Clean. No babysitting required.

🛡️ Smart protection built in Two independent filters work together to block entries during choppy, sideways conditions — one of the main reasons retail EAs lose money. Volt Prism only works when the market is worth trading.

📊 3 modes. One EA. Whether you prefer aggressive compounding, balanced grid trading, or directional hedging — Volt Prism has a mode built for your style.

📱 Full Telegram control Get real-time alerts and control your EA remotely. Check status, close positions, or reset anytime — straight from your phone.

This EA is for you if...

  • ✅ You want a fully automated EA that runs while you sleep
  • ✅ You can start with as little as $50 on a cent account
  • ✅ You're tired of EAs that work in backtests but fail live
  • ✅ You want daily profit targets, not random results
  • ✅ You trade XAUUSD, EURUSD, or Synthetic Indices
  • ✅ You want an EA that protects your account, not just chases pips

Key Features

  • Low Barrier to Entry — Start with just $50 on a cent account
  • Fully Automated — No manual intervention required
  • 3 Trading Modes — Choose the style that fits your risk appetite
  • Dual Market Filter — Blocks trading during sideways/ranging conditions
  • Daily Target System — EA stops automatically when goal is reached
  • Drawdown Protection — Closes all positions if drawdown exceeds your limit
  • Trailing Stop — Lock in profits as the market moves in your favor
  • Telegram Integration — Real-time notifications and remote commands
  • Multi-Symbol — Works on XAUUSD, EURUSD, synthetic indices, and more
  • Dashboard — Full on-chart visibility of all positions and status

Tested. Proven. Live.

Volt Prism EA has been running on live accounts since development. Not just backtested curves — real money, real markets, real results.

The team at VoltTrade uses this exact EA on their own accounts daily.

Settings are simple

You don't need to be a quant to run this. Set your lot size, choose your mode, enter your daily profit target — and let Volt Prism handle the rest.

Full documentation and support available via Telegram.

FAQ

What is the minimum deposit? Only $50 on a cent account — that's all you need to start. With a cent account, $50 becomes 5,000 cents, giving your EA enough room to layer positions properly without risking large capital. Perfect for beginners who want to start small and scale up.

Does it work on a small account? Yes. The EA scales with your balance. Start with a cent account or standard account — Volt Prism adapts automatically.

What symbols does it work on? XAUUSD, EURUSD, and most major pairs. Also compatible with synthetic indices (Volatility Index, Boom/Crash, etc.)

Is it fully automatic? Yes. Once attached to a chart, the EA handles everything — entries, layering, take profit, and daily target management.

What timeframe should I use? M1 or M5 recommended for best results.

Is there a demo version? Yes — use the Free Demo button to test before purchasing.

Support & Community

Questions? Need help with setup or optimization?

We respond to every message. Your success is our business.

BONUS: Purchase Volt Prism EA and get exclusive access to our private VoltTrade community with live signal updates, settings recommendations, and direct support. Ask in private for details!

Volt Prism EA — Precision. Protection. Profit.


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Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
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Scalp Master Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system designed for scalping strategies in trending market conditions. It is built to identify short-term trading opportunities in liquid markets while maintaining a strong focus on trade quality and risk control. The EA is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic and rule-based approach without manual intervention. Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD & BTCUSD It performs best on instruments with tight spreads and strong liquidity, including: XA
Monarch Golden Sparrow
Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
Experts
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
Experts
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
Experts
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Experts
Advanced Automated Gold Trading System Gold Catalyst EA MT5 is a fully automated trading solution exclusively optimized for XAU/USD (Gold) . By combining trend-following methods , price action confirmations , and dynamic risk management , this EA has demonstrated stable, reliable performance over more than 2.5 years of continuous forward testing under real market conditions — and it is still running on a VPS to this day. Behind the algorithm is a scientist with 15 years of market experience : ob
PythonX GbpUsd M1 Sniper
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Experts
PythonX GBPUSD M1 Sniper Structure-Based Precision Scalping Expert Advisor PythonX GBPUSD M1 Sniper is a high-precision Expert Advisor developed specifically for GBPUSD on the M1 timeframe. The system is built around Smart Money Concepts, focusing on market structure behavior to identify high-probability entries with minimal noise. The strategy leverages Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to detect momentum shifts and early reversals, allowing the EA to enter trades with st
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
Experts
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA is an advanced, high-frequency trading system designed specifically for extreme volatility and fast market execution. Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that rely on delayed OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close) candlestick data, this system operates entirely on pure, raw tick data . By monitoring micro-movements in the bid and ask prices, it identifies and capitalizes on explosive momentum bursts before they register on standard charts. While optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) , this E
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VoltTrade Info — Real-Time Account Statistics Panel for MT5 VoltTrade Info is a comprehensive account monitoring dashboard designed for MetaTrader 5. It displays all critical trading statistics in one clean, dark-themed panel — giving you full visibility of your account performance at a glance. Key Features: Account Overview Real-time Balance, Equity, Deposits, Withdrawals Leverage and account currency display Live date and time Exposure Monitor Buy and Sell lots currently open Net lot position
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SPARK Assistant v1.1 Entered the wrong direction? No problem. SPARK Assistant follows the latest trend to always close in profit. What is SPARK Assistant? SPARK Assistant is a semi-automatic trading EA that works as your intelligent co-pilot. You make the entry — SPARK takes it from there. Whether your manual trade goes with or against the market, SPARK automatically detects the real trend and layers positions intelligently until the full cycle closes in profit. It doesn't fight the market. I
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