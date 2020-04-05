Thor Structure Matrix
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 1.18
- Обновлено: 7 августа 2026
- Активации: 5
Thor's Structure Matrix - Strike at the Structure, Ride the Bounce
The most intelligent Support & Resistance EA ever built. Thor doesn't chase the market — he waits at the fortress walls and strikes when the enemy retreats.
The Art of Structure Trading
95% of retail traders chase breakouts.- They buy when price goes up and sell when price goes down. This is exactly what institutions want — retail liquidity to fill their massive orders.
Thor's Structure Matrix does the opposite.- It identifies the KEY structural levels where institutions are likely to place their orders — Support and Resistance zones derived from actual Swing Highs and Swing Lows. Then it waits for a Rejection Candle- (Pin Bar) to confirm that the level is being defended before executing with surgical precision.
This is not indicator trading. This is structure trading.
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God-Tier Features
1. Mjolnir Structure Engine (S/R Detection)
- Automatically scans for the most recent Swing High (Resistance) and Swing Low (Support) from the last N bars.
- Creates dynamic S/R Zones- using ATR-based buffers around each level — not just a single line, but a zone of high-probability reaction.
2. Rejection Quality Scanner
- When price enters an S/R Zone, Thor analyzes the candlestick for Rejection Candle patterns- (Pin Bars / Hammer / Shooting Star).
- Calculates a Rejection Score (0-100%)- based on the wick-to-body ratio.
- Only executes trades when the rejection score meets the minimum threshold — ensuring only the highest-quality setups.
3. Aegis Shield 3.0 (Drawdown Protection)
- Real-time equity monitoring with automatic circuit breaker.
- 100% FTMO & Prop Firm Compliant.
4. Titan Risk Manager (Dynamic Kelly Sizer)
- Guardian (0.5x), Warrior (1.0x), Berserker (1.5x) aggression modes.
- Auto Kelly Penalty during drawdown periods.
5. Mjolnir Dashboard (Live On-Chart)
- Displays detected Support & Resistance levels.
- Shows real-time Rejection Score gauge.
- Structure State indicator (Scanning / At Support / At Resistance / Rejection Detected).
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Configuration Guide
Recommended Setup
- Symbol:- XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD
- Timeframe:- H1 or H4
- Account:- ECN/RAW spread broker
- VPS:- Recommended
Input Parameters
Mjolnir Engine:
- InpSwingLookback: Number of bars to scan for Swing High/Low (Default: 20).
- InpZoneATRMult: Width of S/R zone as ATR multiplier (Default: 0.5).
- InpMinWickRatio: Minimum wick ratio to qualify as rejection (Default: 0.6 = 60%).
Risk:
- InpRiskPercent: 1.0% - 2.0% recommended.
- InpATR_SL_Mult: SL = ATR × this value (Default: 2.0).
- InpATR_TP_Mult: TP = ATR × this value (Default: 3.0 = 1.5:1 R:R).
- InpMaxDrawdown: Set to Prop Firm limit (e.g., 4.0%).
The most intelligent Support & Resistance EA ever built. Thor doesn't chase the market — he waits at the fortress walls and strikes when the enemy retreats.
The Art of Structure Trading
95% of retail traders chase breakouts.- They buy when price goes up and sell when price goes down. This is exactly what institutions want — retail liquidity to fill their massive orders.
Thor's Structure Matrix does the opposite.- It identifies the KEY structural levels where institutions are likely to place their orders — Support and Resistance zones derived from actual Swing Highs and Swing Lows. Then it waits for a Rejection Candle- (Pin Bar) to confirm that the level is being defended before executing with surgical precision.
This is not indicator trading. This is structure trading.
---
God-Tier Features
1. Mjolnir Structure Engine (S/R Detection)
- Automatically scans for the most recent Swing High (Resistance) and Swing Low (Support) from the last N bars.
- Creates dynamic S/R Zones- using ATR-based buffers around each level — not just a single line, but a zone of high-probability reaction.
2. Rejection Quality Scanner
- When price enters an S/R Zone, Thor analyzes the candlestick for Rejection Candle patterns- (Pin Bars / Hammer / Shooting Star).
- Calculates a Rejection Score (0-100%)- based on the wick-to-body ratio.
- Only executes trades when the rejection score meets the minimum threshold — ensuring only the highest-quality setups.
3. Aegis Shield 3.0 (Drawdown Protection)
- Real-time equity monitoring with automatic circuit breaker.
- 100% FTMO & Prop Firm Compliant.
4. Titan Risk Manager (Dynamic Kelly Sizer)
- Guardian (0.5x), Warrior (1.0x), Berserker (1.5x) aggression modes.
- Auto Kelly Penalty during drawdown periods.
5. Mjolnir Dashboard (Live On-Chart)
- Displays detected Support & Resistance levels.
- Shows real-time Rejection Score gauge.
- Structure State indicator (Scanning / At Support / At Resistance / Rejection Detected).
---
Configuration Guide
Recommended Setup
- Symbol:- XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD
- Timeframe:- H1 or H4
- Account:- ECN/RAW spread broker
- VPS:- Recommended
Input Parameters
Mjolnir Engine:
- InpSwingLookback: Number of bars to scan for Swing High/Low (Default: 20).
- InpZoneATRMult: Width of S/R zone as ATR multiplier (Default: 0.5).
- InpMinWickRatio: Minimum wick ratio to qualify as rejection (Default: 0.6 = 60%).
Risk:
- InpRiskPercent: 1.0% - 2.0% recommended.
- InpATR_SL_Mult: SL = ATR × this value (Default: 2.0).
- InpATR_TP_Mult: TP = ATR × this value (Default: 3.0 = 1.5:1 R:R).
- InpMaxDrawdown: Set to Prop Firm limit (e.g., 4.0%).