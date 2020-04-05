Thor Structure Matrix

 Thor's Structure Matrix - Strike at the Structure, Ride the Bounce

The most intelligent Support & Resistance EA ever built. Thor doesn't chase the market — he waits at the fortress walls and strikes when the enemy retreats.

 The Art of Structure Trading

95% of retail traders chase breakouts.- They buy when price goes up and sell when price goes down. This is exactly what institutions want — retail liquidity to fill their massive orders.

Thor's Structure Matrix does the opposite.- It identifies the KEY structural levels where institutions are likely to place their orders — Support and Resistance zones derived from actual Swing Highs and Swing Lows. Then it waits for a Rejection Candle- (Pin Bar) to confirm that the level is being defended before executing with surgical precision.

This is not indicator trading. This is structure trading.

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 God-Tier Features

 1. Mjolnir Structure Engine (S/R Detection)
- Automatically scans for the most recent Swing High (Resistance) and Swing Low (Support) from the last N bars.
- Creates dynamic S/R Zones- using ATR-based buffers around each level — not just a single line, but a zone of high-probability reaction.

 2. Rejection Quality Scanner
- When price enters an S/R Zone, Thor analyzes the candlestick for Rejection Candle patterns- (Pin Bars / Hammer / Shooting Star).
- Calculates a Rejection Score (0-100%)- based on the wick-to-body ratio.
- Only executes trades when the rejection score meets the minimum threshold — ensuring only the highest-quality setups.

 3. Aegis Shield 3.0 (Drawdown Protection)
- Real-time equity monitoring with automatic circuit breaker.
- 100% FTMO & Prop Firm Compliant.

 4. Titan Risk Manager (Dynamic Kelly Sizer)
- Guardian (0.5x), Warrior (1.0x), Berserker (1.5x) aggression modes.
- Auto Kelly Penalty during drawdown periods.

 5. Mjolnir Dashboard (Live On-Chart)
- Displays detected Support & Resistance levels.
- Shows real-time Rejection Score gauge.
- Structure State indicator (Scanning / At Support / At Resistance / Rejection Detected).

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 Configuration Guide

 Recommended Setup
- Symbol:- XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD
- Timeframe:- H1 or H4
- Account:- ECN/RAW spread broker
- VPS:- Recommended

 Input Parameters

Mjolnir Engine:
- InpSwingLookback: Number of bars to scan for Swing High/Low (Default: 20).
- InpZoneATRMult: Width of S/R zone as ATR multiplier (Default: 0.5).
- InpMinWickRatio: Minimum wick ratio to qualify as rejection (Default: 0.6 = 60%).

Risk:
- InpRiskPercent: 1.0% - 2.0% recommended.
- InpATR_SL_Mult: SL = ATR × this value (Default: 2.0).
- InpATR_TP_Mult: TP = ATR × this value (Default: 3.0 = 1.5:1 R:R).
- InpMaxDrawdown: Set to Prop Firm limit (e.g., 4.0%).
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ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
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Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
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5 (15)
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ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВОЕ: Купите Goldbot One и выберите 1 советник бесплатно!! (для 2 торговых счетов) ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь LIVE SIGNAL Представляем     Goldbot One   — высокотехнологичного торгового робота, разработанного для рынка золота. Goldbot One фокусируется на торговле на прорывах и использует как уровни поддержки, так и сопротивл
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Aegis Black Gold Matrix
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Aegis Black Gold Matrix - Elite Institutional Crude Oil Trader Exclusively engineered for the energy markets (Crude Oil - WTI/BRENT). Aegis Black Gold Matrix exploits the long-term macroeconomic upward bias of oil through a Smart Carry-Trade Engine and a Volatility-Adjusted Grid.  Why Trade "Black Gold"? Crude oil is fundamentally different from Forex currency pairs. Currencies mean-revert over time, but energy has intrinsic value. Historically and economically, Oil has a strong upward struc
Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix
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Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix - The Ultimate FTMO Prop-Firm Sniper The absolute apex of algorithmic trading intelligence. Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), Valkyrie operates on a strict ONE-SHOT-ONE-KILL philosophy. No Grid, No Martingale, just pure, lethal precision.  Why Grid and Martingale Systems Fail You 99% of Expert Advisors on the market use "Grid" or "Martingale" to hide bad entries. They might show a beautiful, straight upward equity curve for 6 months, but eventually, the m
Odin Quantum Matrix
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Odin Quantum Matrix - The All-Seeing Multi-Strategy AI Why buy a single strategy when you can have the entire arsenal? Odin Quantum Matrix combines Advanced Neural Prediction (MLP) with a Hybrid Multi-Strategy Core to dominate the markets.  The Master Neural Eye (H1) Odin operates using a top-down approach. The Master Neural Eye- constantly scans the H1 timeframe using deep MACD/RSI predictive logic.  - If the Neural Eye detects a Bullish macro-trend, it commands the entire EA to Buy Only. -
Chronos Auto Adaptive Matrix
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Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix
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Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
Titan XAU Quantum Breakout
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Titan XAU Quantum Breakout - AI Edition Why settle for average when you can trade at the quantum level? Titan XAU Quantum Breakout is an aggressively optimized algorithmic trading system specifically engineered to dominate the extreme volatility of the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This is not a simple Moving Average bot. It is a highly-sophisticated Quantum Renko Engine combined with Institutional AI Volatility Filters, Stealth Mode, and a Smart Recovery Matrix.  The God-Tier Arsenal Most Expert Adv
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