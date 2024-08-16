Golden Grow MT5 VIP

This EA specializes in trading gold on the M5 time frame. I have meticulously optimized it, so you just need to start it and let it run without doing anything else.


This is a trading strategy adapted from my very successful manual trading, which helps to make money in both trending and sideways markets.

- The EA has been optimized, just turn it on, and it will run without needing to do anything else.
- Only trades with XAU/USD.
Minimum balance of $200.
- Only works and makes money on the 5-minute time frame.
Only trade when the U.S. market is open.
- Because the EA has a high win rate, I use Martingale to enhance its effectiveness.
- You need to stick with the EA for over 6 months to see its effectiveness
- I use data from Exness to develop the EA, so you should also use an Exness account for optimal results. If you don't use an Exness account, please use my free signal copy service (Under development, will be completed soon).
Note: I use a real Exness account for development and backtesting. If you use a demo Exness account for backtesting, it might produce inaccurate results.

***
Special feature: Most EAs on the market have one characteristic: they may be profitable this month but could incur losses in the next. However, my EA can generate profits regardless of the month it is activated. You can run backtest for each month from 2022 until now to verify this.
The EA only takes trades when all factors for a high win rate are met, so it operates infrequently. However, this results in a very high success rate, so be patient and stay with the EA for a long time to see its effectiveness.

I wish you happiness with this EA!


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GoldRatchet MT5 Professional Automated Execution Engine for MetaTrader 5 The market decides. GoldRatchet responds. Most Expert Advisors begin working after they believe they have found an opportunity. GoldRatchet is built around a different philosophy. It does not attempt to predict the next market direction. It prepares for it. Before price reaches an execution level, GoldRatchet has already organized its execution framework around the market. When price reaches a predefined level, execution b
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4.27 (11)
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Description. This product was created as part of a project " PULSE OF MARKET ". EA "Undefeated Triangle" is an advanced system that exploits unique fluctuation between AUD, CAD, and NZD currencies. Historically results show that these pairs used in composition always return back first moved pair after fast movement in one direction. This observation can allow us to include a grid-martingale system where can get maximum points of these unique situations. EA "Undefeated Triangle" uses only 3 pai
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