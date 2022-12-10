



GBPUSD - 1H

$1,000 to $11,000 ... Jan 2018 - Dec 2022 (1% Risk. Low Risk. Change risk percent from zero to 1 to start trade or test).

$10,000 to $5,000,000 ... Jan 2018 - Dec 2022 (2% High Risk Trade, Can have high drawdown)





NOTE : (1% or less risk percent is recommended. This will help to maintain low Drawdown but with high returns.)





RISK Management: Do not put the auto risk above 2% increase.

It is always better to stay in the game for a long term growth rather than one time win trades.

Blue Diamond EA uses an averaging technique to mitigate against risk. Take Profit and Stoploss are hidden by the EA and auto calculates each

profit base on the parameters of the trade.

This EA works with as little as $1,000. However, the higher the account balance, the lower the risk.





STATICTICS: (GBPUSD) - H1

The Backtest of Blue Diamond shows a steady growth over time. From $1,000 to $11,700 from Jan 2018 - Dec 2022(now) with 1% risk on GBPUSD.

It also shows $10,000 to $5,000,000 with 2% risk from Jan 2018 to Dec 2022(now). (This is considered as High Risk)

It is always better to stick it to (GBPUSD) on one account. 1H Time frame





Settings: -1H time frame

The default settings is ok on GBPUSD. (H1 - Time)



Lots = When you prefer to use fixed risk. ( Good idea to use Risk percent).

Risk percent(0=fix) = Use the desired risk to auto trade. ( Do not use more than 2%. 1% is recommended.) Risk percent increases the lot size every time the account balance increases.

-When Risk-percent is 0, it means you want to use fixed risk.





Desired profit Target = When you want to use fixed lotsize. If you prefer to use fixed lot size, Use the below guidelines to not over risk the account

Example

Account Balance .-------- Fixed Lots Recommended . -- -------- . Desired Profit per Trade.

$1,000 _______________ 0.01 _______________________________ 15

$2,000 _______________ 0.02 _______________________________ 30

$3,000 _______________ 0.03 ________________________________ 45

$4,000 ________________ 0.04 _______________________________ 60

$5,000 ________________ 0.05 ________________________________ 75

$10,000 ______________ 0.1 _______________________________ 150

$100,000. 1 1500





Contact for the recommended fixed lot size if you have different account balance.





Start time to Trade = 9:00 Time to start trading

Stop time to Trade = 18:00 Time to stop the EA from trading





- This EA can work with any broker, Preferred leverage 1:100 or up. However ECN broker has a better win rate with this Robot

-No need to disable it during news.





If you face any challenge, just leave me a massage.



















