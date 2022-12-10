Blue Diamond EA


GBPUSD - 1H

$1,000 to $11,000 ... Jan 2018 - Dec 2022  (1% Risk. Low Risk. Change risk percent from zero to 1 to start trade or test).

$10,000 to $5,000,000 ...   Jan 2018 - Dec 2022 (2% High Risk Trade, Can have high drawdown)


NOTE: (1% or less risk percent is recommended. This will help to maintain low Drawdown but with high returns.)


RISK Management: Do not put the auto risk above 2% increase.

It is always better to stay in the game for a long term growth rather than one time win trades.

Blue Diamond EA uses an averaging technique to mitigate against risk. Take Profit and Stoploss are hidden by the EA and auto calculates each

profit base on the parameters of the trade. 

This EA works with as little as $1,000. However, the higher the account balance, the lower the risk.


STATICTICS: (GBPUSD) - H1

The Backtest of Blue Diamond shows a steady growth over time. From $1,000 to $11,700 from Jan 2018 - Dec 2022(now) with 1% risk on GBPUSD.

It also shows $10,000 to $5,000,000 with 2% risk from Jan 2018 to Dec 2022(now). (This is considered as High Risk)

It is always better to stick it to (GBPUSD) on one account. 1H Time frame


Settings: -1H time frame

The default settings is ok on GBPUSD. (H1 - Time)


Lots = When you prefer to use fixed risk. ( Good idea to use Risk percent).

 Risk percent(0=fix) = Use the desired risk to auto trade. ( Do not use more than 2%. 1% is recommended.) Risk percent increases the lot size every time the account balance increases.

-When Risk-percent is 0, it means you want to use fixed risk.


Desired profit Target = When you want to use fixed lotsize. If you prefer to use fixed lot size, Use the below guidelines to not over risk the account

Example

Account Balance .--------  Fixed Lots Recommended .  -- --------  . Desired Profit per Trade.

$1,000  _______________     0.01   _______________________________  15

$2,000  _______________     0.02   _______________________________  30

$3,000  _______________     0.03  ________________________________  45

$4,000  ________________   0.04  _______________________________   60

$5,000  ________________   0.05  ________________________________  75

$10,000  ______________     0.1  _______________________________    150

$100,000.                                                                                         1500


Contact for the recommended fixed lot size if you have different account balance.


Start time to Trade  = 9:00 Time to start trading

Stop time to Trade   = 18:00     Time to stop the EA from trading


- This EA can work with any broker, Preferred leverage 1:100 or up. However ECN broker has a better win rate with this Robot
-No need to disable it during news. 


If you face any challenge, just leave me a massage.






Recommended products
Golden Grow MT5 VIP
Phami Thanh Hoang
Experts
This EA specializes in trading gold on the M5 time frame. I have meticulously optimized it, so you just need to start it and let it run without doing anything else. This is a trading strategy adapted from my very successful manual trading, which helps to make money in both trending and sideways markets. - The EA has been optimized, just turn it on, and it will run without needing to do anything else. - Only trades with XAU/USD. -  Minimum balance of $200. - Only works and makes money on the 5-
Qilin Imperial Grid Gold Mech
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
QILIN IMPERIAL-GRID GOLD MECH  H1 SuperTrend Smart Grid with Crash Protection Qilin Imperial-Grid Gold Mech  is an advanced trend-following Smart Grid Expert Advisor. Inspired by the "Qilin" (Kirin), the ancient mythical creature that brings immense wealth and divine protection, this EA is designed to safely accumulate profit while avoiding catastrophic market crashes. While traditional grid systems are extremely dangerous and often blow accounts when the market trends strongly against them,
Money Magnet
Farhad Kia
Experts
is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURUSD on the H1 timeframe.  If you are a long-term investor looking at yearly profits with high Sharpe-ratio then Money magnet is a good option. Please check the comment part to share your settings with others and enjoy the latest optimal settings uploaded by other users.  Expert Advisor Advantages High Sharpe-ratio The EA does not use such systems as martingale, hedging,  gr
Golden E advisor
Djuharjati
Experts
Golden E Advisor MT5 Overview Golden E Advisor MT5 is an advanced automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), implementing a robust Swing Breakout and Retracement Strategy . It scans market structures across multiple timeframes ( H1 and H4 ) to capture high-probability momentum breakouts following significant swing points. Built with professional-grade risk management and strict execution checks, this EA adapts dynamically to market conditions while ensuring safety features li
Expert Dollar Cost Averaging Strategy Version 3
Van Quang Nguyen
Experts
Expert Dollar Cost Averaging Strategy Version 3   is a specialized Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that implements a Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) trading strategy. The EA allows for fully customizable input configurations, including the number of DCA times, the volume for the first entry, the number of pips for each DCA step, a money-based stop loss limit, an equity drawdown-based stop loss limit, and the percentage of price retracement compared to the first entry position to close all orders. Th
Thor Structure Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Thor's Structure Matrix - Strike at the Structure, Ride the Bounce The most intelligent Support & Resistance EA ever built. Thor doesn't chase the market — he waits at the fortress walls and strikes when the enemy retreats.  The Art of Structure Trading 95% of retail traders chase breakouts.- They buy when price goes up and sell when price goes down. This is exactly what institutions want — retail liquidity to fill their massive orders. Thor's Structure Matrix does the opposite.- It identif
Nexara AI MT5 Intelligent Trading Experts
Viccon Reynold Anak Robert
Experts
Nexara AI MT5 – Super Intelligent AI Trading System Advanced AI-Powered Expert Advisor with Daily Profit Lock & Storm Protection Let’s change the world of trading forever. I’m Viccon Reynold Anak Robert from Malaysia, and after years of watching traders lose money to greedy grid EAs, over-optimized robots, and sudden drawdowns, I built something completely different. Nexara AI MT5 is not just another Expert Advisor. It is a next-generation intelligent trading brain that combines real DeepSeek AI
CMFXGold
Chethan V
Experts
CMFX GOLD — Tactical Intelligence for the XAUUSD Battlefield Precision. Patience. Power. CMFX GOLD isn’t just another Expert Advisor — it’s a tactical swing-trading algorithm engineered to dominate Gold (XAUUSD) with discipline, precision, and capital protection. Support For any doubts, queries, or setup assistance, please contact me via MQL5 private message . I respond to every message personally and assist with installation, optimization, and guidance. ----------------------------------
Crown EA MT5
Ismael Nayif Ismael Ismael
Experts
Crown Trading Crown, Expert Advisors for Meta Trader 5    Ultra Global Invest Hub       Crown AI is a complex and novel algorithm that uses Artificial Intelligence in combination with traditional technical analysis to predict market movements. This Expert Advisor makes       use of Recurrent Neural Networks, specifically Long-Short-Term-Memory cells, that are trained using data from technical analysis indicators. Through this method, the EA is able to           learn which indicators are most r
QuantFusion
Sadra Mohammadi
Experts
I Am QuantFusion – Multi-Strategy EURUSD Trading Engine Overview I am QuantFusion — an advanced algorithmic trading system developed exclusively for the EURUSD pair in ECN trading environments. Instead of relying on a single trading logic, I combine 46 independent swing-trading strategies into one diversified portfolio structure. My architecture is designed to adapt to changing market conditions including trending, ranging, volatile, and low-volatility environments. Rather than depending
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Experts
Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
MoJan
Ahmed Sabry Mohammed Youssef Elgendi
Experts
IMPORTANT(1): This Expert Advisor was developed specifically for Gold trading on the M15 timeframe. MOJAN MT5 is designed to work with its default parameters on Gold M15, so no additional preset file is required for the recommended setup. If you want to use the EA on other symbols, other timeframes, or different broker conditions, you must perform your own backtests, forward tests, and risk evaluation. Results outside the recommended Gold M15 setup are not guaranteed. IMPORTANT(2):   Lot Size
Baxia Golden Shell Mech
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
BAXIA GOLDEN-SHELL MECH AI  Asymmetric Zero-Point Equilibrium Grid (No SL) Baxia Golden-Shell Mech  is an ultra-premium, highly durable Expert Advisor built for extreme market conditions. Inspired by the Chinese mythical Dragon-Turtle (Baxia)—a creature known for its impenetrable shell and ability to carry massive weight—this EA is designed to absorb market drawdowns and turn them into profit using "Zero-Point" mathematics. Traditional Stop Losses ensure that you lose money. Baxia replaces tr
GoldGridBest XAU
Saint Ll L
Experts
GoldGridBest --- Intelligent Grid Trend Trading System Author: StableTrade AI Version: 1.0 GoldGridBest --- Capturing Trends Through Intelligent Grid Launch Promotion --- Dynamic Pricing Original Price: $799 The price increases by $50 for every 10 copies sold. Secure your copy now at the lowest available price! Why GoldGridBest Stands Out This EA originates from the core strategy of our team's private live trading account, combining the advantages of trend identification and intelligent grid
Super Gold Trend
Sugianto
Experts
Introducing the Super Gold Trend Expert Advisor (EA) Unlock the potential of trend-based breakout trading with Super Gold Trend , a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (GOLD) . Built on a trend-following strategy and leveraging pending orders , this EA aims for precise entries by aligning with market liquidity, ensuring enhanced accuracy and profitability. Setfile  | Input Parameter Manual Guide Key Features Real Market Strategy : Super Gold Trend adapts to real-
Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Experts
CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
Dual Grider RSI
Rudi Rupian
Experts
DualGrider EA DualGrider EA is an automated trading system designed to follow market direction using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its primary trade confirmation. The strategy opens Buy or Sell positions only when RSI conditions align with the prevailing market trend, helping to reduce entries against momentum. The EA applies a trend-following averaging method, meaning additional positions are added only in the direction of the existing trend. It does not intentionally average against the
Fidelity MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
2 (4)
Experts
Description : Fidelity EA is an Expert Advisor for trading on all Forex pairs and all timeframe. EA is powered with specific trend detection algorithms. The algorithm is fully smart and automatic. So the use and setup of EA is very simple and there is no need to have deep knowledge about the market.   Growing the EA : The EA will be updated and supported always. New features will be added later for free. If you need a specific feature to be added to the EA, please write your idea on the commen
Intersection EA
Kalinka Capital OU
Experts
Intersection EA is a fully automated software (trading robot), executing trading orders on the currency market in accordance with the algorithm and unique trading settings for each currency pair. Intersection EA is perfectly suitable for beginner traders as well as for professionals who got solid experience in trading on financial markets. Traders and programmers of Kalinka Capital OU company, worked hard developing the Intersection EA forex robot, starting from the year 2011. Initially, this s
Piporyx EA MT5
Sadaf Noreen
Experts
Piporyx EA MT5 – Breakout Pending Order Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Overview Piporyx EA MT5 is a breakout-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for structured, rule-based trading with controlled risk management. This MT5 EA uses pending BuyStop and SellStop orders to capture confirmed market momentum during volatility expansion. The strategy is built for traders seeking a breakout strategy without martingale, grid, or high-risk recovery systems. It is optimized primarily for XAUUSD (Gold)
Salva EA
Pavel Komarovsky
Experts
Salva EA is an advanced and fully automated system. The basis of this strategy is the price chart itself, the trade is conducted from the price movement range. Benefits This is not martingale, not arbitration Ready for operation without PreSetting Always use a stop loss and take profit to save your investments Easy to use (does not have complex settings) The results of the tester converge with the results on a real account High speed testing (can be optimized for 1 minute OHLC) Salva EA works b
Open Season
Philipp Shvetsov
Experts
Open Season is a fully automated Expert Adviser that allows 'active' and 'set and forget' traders to trade high probability EURUSD H1 price action breakouts. It detects price action set ups prior to the London Open and trades breakdowns. The EA draws from human psychology to trade high probability shorts Every trade is protected by a stop loss In-built time filter Three position sizing techniques to suit your trading style Two trade management techniques The EA does not use a Martingale system T
XAU Trend Hunter
Aboubakr Belhamidiya
Experts
XAU Trend Hunter EA XAU Trend Hunter EA is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. It is designed to identify high-probability market trends while filtering out low-quality trading opportunities through a combination of multiple technical indicators and advanced risk management. The strategy combines EMA 8 , EMA 50 , EMA 100 , ATR , and RSI to confirm trend direction, momentum, and entry timing. Orders are executed only when all predefined
Saiko Scalper Robot
Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
Experts
SAIKO NEURO Scalper PRO Multi Trade  – High-Precision Tick Impulse Trading Robot 4 trade with smart sys SAIKO Scalper is an advanced algorithmic trading robot designed to detect and exploit real market momentum using tick-level impulse analysis. Instead of relying only on traditional indicators, the robot monitors consecutive price movements in real time and enters trades when a strong directional impulse is detected. This approach allows SAIKO Scalper to capture fast market opportunities while
HB Trading Gold Ultra
Manoj Lohar
Experts
HB Trading Solution Ultra | Professional Gold EA for MetaTrader 5 Fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. No manual work needed. [Limited-Time Price Price increases by $50 after every 5 purchases. KEY FEATURES Smart basket management — multiple trades managed as one group Virtual trailing — locks profit progressively, no hard stop-loss exposed Dynamic grid spacing — adapts automatically to market volatility using ATR Built-in news filter — auto-pauses before high-i
Statistical MT5 scanner dashboard for forex pairs
Mark Nicole Olarte
Experts
THE 8 PILLARS OF STATISTICAL EDGE TRADING:  Introduction In trading, the past doesn't predict the future. But patterns embedded in time reveal the rhythm of markets waiting to repeat. This guide introduces you to the Eight Pillars of Statistical Edge Trading—a comprehensive framework that transforms historical data into actionable trading intelligence. At the heart of this system stands Historical Data. Unlike fleeting indicators or lagging signals, historical patterns reveal the seasonal heart
ARScalpro
Arief Raihandi Azka
Experts
ARScalpro EA – High-Precision Algorithmic Scalper ARScalpro EA is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who seek precision, speed, and advanced risk management in the volatile financial markets. Engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) and major Forex pairs like EURUSD , this EA utilizes a dual-logic approach to capture market momentum while safeguarding your capital. ️ MANDATORY REQUIREMENT: AR MODE For the EA to perform at its maximum potential and utilize its
NAS100 Strategy EA v1
Sergio Millares Raposo
Experts
A professional Expert Advisor (EA) for the Nasdaq 100 and XAU/USD that operates on a 5-minute timeframe, based on moving average crossovers to detect trends and clean entries in Gold and the Nasdaq 100. It is designed to capture fast and solid movements, filtering out false signals and avoiding noise in sideways markets. Ideal for traders seeking automation, consistency, and a clear strategy in a high-volatility asset. The system adapts to the dynamics of XAU/USD and Nasdaq and can be used on bo
Gold Super Trends AutoTrader Robot
Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat
5 (5)
Experts
60% Discount General description; This EA is made to be used in the Gold market. It's made for trading Gold in mind. This Trading Robot is based on more than 14 years of winning patterns and will open trades by the minute, 24 hours a day. It will handle everything, from opening positions, closing them, managing risk. Features; - Timeframe-Less Expert Advisor that works by the second and recalculate everything with whichever situation that might exist. - Dynamic market watcher that adjust itse
Doctor Riches
Hamdee Hayeealee
Experts
Doctor Riches EA is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to support trend-following entries, step-index grid logic, and intelligent opposite-direction hedging. for trading Gold, BTC, EURUSD. For Expert Advisor need hedge type account  Contact me immediately after the purchase if you prefer to get commission (Rebate) up to 40$/Lot!    Settings, Manual and .set files  here Please note that I do not sell my EA's  on another platform, it is only available on Mql5 and my
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.5 (8)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (34)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (146)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (104)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.5 (124)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conn
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.32 (53)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
Experts
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
Golden Tree
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.11 (18)
Experts
Golden Tree is an aggressive multi-cycle scalper designed for Gold (XAUUSD) M1 . Each cycle is independent . It uses a sequence of orders and has its own TP and SL . It uses a martingale system. This EA uses strong recurrences of the past to take positions and achieve a high success rate . It is very important to read the blog post before you start. The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:500 leverage. An autolot system is included . I recommend a 1:500 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Experts
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.06 (17)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Experts
AiQ Gen 2 - Precision Pending-Order Intelligence for Fast-Moving Markets. AiQ Gen 2 is built to identify developing market movement, prepare before the opportunity fully unfolds, and position with precision through intelligent pending orders. Instead of waiting until price has already reached the intended entry area, AiQ analyzes current market structure, direction, timing, volatility, and expansion potential before deciding where an order should be placed. It prepares before the move, but only
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (43)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
Prestige 5
M Ardiansyah
1 (1)
Experts
Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
Apex Drawdown Zero
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Experts
Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who care about drawdown control first. It trades a proprietary daily session-range model on the H1 timeframe, taking a maximum of one qualified trade per day with a fixed, percent-based risk and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry. No martingale. No grid. No averaging. No recovery
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Experts
THE GOLD DIGGER - A SCALPER LIKE NO OTHER Precision. Purpose. Performance. NOT JUST AN EA – A PRECISION ENGINEERED XAUUSD SCALPING SYSTEM PythonX M1 Scalper isn’t just another Gold EA — it’s a specialized, high-performance scalping framework built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . It has been engineered to deliver precise entries, smart risk control, and consistent returns over time — not just in ideal conditions, but across 9 major brokers over multi-year periods. With a starting bal
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Experts
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
XAU Breakout Scalper MT5
Yassir Lamrichi
5 (4)
Experts
Abandon Dangerous Grid Algorithms. Transition to Logic-Driven Gold Trading. XAU Breakout Scalper MT5 is a strict anti-grid, anti-martingale trading engine. It is engineered specifically for traders who demand 100% transparent logic, asymmetric risk-to-reward profiles, and evaluation-ready capital protection. PATH A: PLUG & PLAY (For Hands-Off Traders & Busy Professionals) Don't want to spend hours running backtests and optimizing settings? You don't have to. We do the heavy lifting for you. Be
More from author
Long Journey EA
Frederick Mensah
Experts
- No Martingale - No Grid - No high Risk Strategy.                  - Target big moves - Swing - Low Risk This EA is good for busy individuals who doesn't have time to monitor the screen at all times. Just place it on 4H Timeframe and let it do all underground work. This excellent expert advisor is not a scalper. It’s made to target greater moves and a long term big wins while minimizing losses. Long Journey EA is a sophisticated mathematical algorithm that analyzes market data, it's based on
Hunter US30
Frederick Mensah
Experts
Hunter  US30  Expert Advisor is created to trade US30 (Dow Jones). The intelligence behind it uses current information to determine it trading direction. If you want to trade low risk for passive income,  US30 Hunter is your best Advisor. Hunter US30 is a for Swing Trading, however, scalpers can trade in its direction when a trade is running. Works best on the Daily time frame This Expect Advisor is a low risk strategy. No Martingale , No Grid, or any other lethal strategy. We believe in consis
Sika EA
Frederick Mensah
Experts
Sika EA works on GBPUSD - 1H $1,000 to $11,700   ... Jan 2020 - Dec 2022  (1% Risk. Low Risk. Change risk percent from zero to 1 to start trade or test). $10,000 to $5,000,000 ...   Jan 2018 - Dec 2022 (2% Risk Trade) RISK Management : It is always better to stay in the game for a long term growth rather than one time win trades. Sika EA uses an  averaging  technique to mitigate against risk. Take Profit and Stop loss are hidden by the EA and auto calculates each profit base on the parameters
SIKA Scalper
Frederick Mensah
Experts
$70 to $17,400 ---- Good for growing small account as well. Massive Discount ongoing . Scalping Requirements: - Trading pairs ----------  EURUSD  and GBPUSD - Timeframe ---- -- ------ H1 - Minimum deposit --- -  Any - Leverage -------       ---Not important for this EA (Works on all leverage accounts) - News Trading --------- Allowed - Risk ------------------- Choose lot size you are comfortable with, EA has high win ratio on EURUSD - Set Up ------           --  Use Recommended settings. There i
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review