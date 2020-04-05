Odins Return Matrix

Odin's Return Matrix - Precision Mean Reversion Engine



The ultimate BB Return strategy. Wait for the extreme, confirm the exhaustion, and ride the reversal.



The Philosophy of Calm Trading



Odin's Return Matrix- is not for impatient traders. It is designed for those who understand that in the financial markets, patience pays the highest dividends.



Instead of firing dozens of low-quality trades every day, Odin sits and waits. It monitors the market for moments of extreme panic or euphoria — when the price violently pierces outside the Bollinger Bands.



It does not blindly catch falling knives. It waits for the "Return" — the exact moment when the price closes back inside- the bands, confirming that the extreme momentum has died and a mean reversion is imminent.



High Win Rate. Low Drawdown. Zero Stress.



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God-Tier Features



1. Odin's Eye (BB Return Engine)

- Extreme Detection:- Identifies when candles close entirely outside the standard deviation of the market (Bollinger Bands breakout).

- Return Confirmation:- Only executes a trade when a subsequent candle closes back inside the band, preventing losses during strong, sustained trends.

- Precision Entries:- Designed to catch the exact pivot points of market reversals.



2. Dual Volatility Filters

- BB Width Filter:- Ensures the market is actually volatile and not just drifting in a tight squeeze.

- ATR Minimum Filter:- Prevents trading during dead market hours.



3. Aegis Shield 3.0 (Drawdown Protection)

- Built-in circuit breaker monitors your account equity in real-time.

- If the specified daily maximum drawdown is reached, Aegis Shield instantly closes all open positions and halts trading.

- Automatically resets at the start of the next trading day.

- 100% FTMO & Prop Firm Compliant.



4. Titan Risk Manager (Dynamic Kelly Sizer)

- Automatically calculates the optimal lot size based on your specified risk percentage and the dynamic ATR-based Stop Loss.

- Kelly Penalty:- Automatically reduces position size by 50% if your account experiences a drawdown > 3%, protecting your remaining capital.

- Features three aggression modes: Guardian (0.5x), Warrior (1.0x), and Berserker (1.5x).



5. Dynamic SL/TP

- Stop Loss and Take Profit are calculated dynamically based on the current ATR (Average True Range).

- Adapts to current market conditions: wider stops in volatile markets, tighter stops in calm markets.



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Configuration Guide



Recommended Setup

- Symbol:- XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD.

- Timeframe:- M5 (5-Minute) or M15 (15-Minute).

- Account:- Low spread ECN/RAW broker.

- VPS:- Highly recommended.



Input Parameters



Odin's Eye (Mean Reversion):

- InpBBPeriod: Bollinger Bands period (Default: 20).

- InpBBDeviation: Bollinger Bands standard deviation (Default: 2.0).

- InpMinBBWidthPts: Minimum BB width in points to allow trading.

- InpATRPeriod: ATR period for volatility filter (Default: 14).

- InpMinATRPts: Minimum ATR value in points to allow trading.