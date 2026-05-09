Professional Trader Panel PTP Indicator MT5

UZFX Professional Trader Panel v1.0 – Your Complete Trade Monitoring Solution

Stop juggling between multiple charts and terminal tabs. Get a complete bird's-eye view of your entire trading portfolio in one elegant, real-time dashboard. Transform your chart into a professional trading command center. Monitor all open positions, account health, and floating P&L at a single glance.

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The Problem Every Trader Faces

You're running multiple positions across different currency pairs. Some are in profit, some are floating in drawdown. You need to know your total exposure, floating P&L, and account health — but the standard MetaTrader terminal forces you to scroll, switch, and calculate manually.

It's inefficient. And in trading, inefficiency costs money.

The Solution

UZFX Professional Trader Panel transforms your chart into a powerful information center. No more guessing. No more mental math. Everything you need is displayed clearly, updated in real-time, and organized for instant decision-making.

🔥 Key Features 

Multi-Symbol Tracking   Monitor all positions across any symbol

Position Types               BUY/SELL/MIXED with color coding

Total TP/SL Values         See your full risk exposure in account currency

Floating P&L                 Real-time profit/loss with % calculation

Daily Performance        Today's closed profits + percentage

Account Health             Balance, Equity, Margin, Free Margin

Market Data                  Spread + next candle timer


Multi-Symbol Support

Monitor all your open positions across any symbol, or filter to the current chart only. Custom magic number filtering lets you isolate specific strategies.

Real-Time Updates

Automatic refresh every 2 seconds ensures you never miss a price movement or P&L change.

Perfect For

  • Day Traders who need instant portfolio visibility

  • Swing Traders managing multiple positions across timeframes

  • Prop Firm Traders tracking drawdown and daily limits

  • Signal Providers monitoring overall performance

  • Account Managers overseeing multiple strategies

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does this indicator execute any trades?
A: No. This is a pure information panel — no trade execution, no risk.

Q: Will it slow down my MetaTrader?
A: The indicator is lightweight and optimized for minimal resource usage.

Q: Can I use it on multiple charts simultaneously?
A: Yes. Each chart can have its own instance with independent settings.

Q: Does it work with demo accounts?
A: Absolutely. Works on both demo and live accounts.

Q: Can I filter by EA magic number?
A: Yes — monitor specific EAs or strategies by applying a magic number filter.

Why Choose UZFX Professional Trader Panel?

Alternative UZFX Panel
Manual calculation       ✅ Automatic real-time
Multiple terminal tabs       ✅ One unified view
No position type visibility       ✅ Color-coded BUY/SELL
No daily P&L tracking       ✅ Built-in daily performance
Basic account info       ✅ Complete account health


Final Verdict

The UZFX Professional Trader Panel is more than just an indicator — it's a command center for your trading operations. Whether you're managing a handful of positions or an entire portfolio, this tool gives you the clarity and confidence to make better trading decisions.

Stop guessing. Start seeing. Safe. Lightweight. Professional. Download the UZFX Professional Trader Panel today.

© 2026 UZFX LABS | Professional Trading Tools for Serious Traders

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Muhammad Usman Siddique
Индикаторы
LTL Long Trend Locator v2.0 — профессиональный индикатор для торговли по тренду LTL Long Trend Locator помогает трейдерам находить лучшие моменты для входа и выхода из рынка, определяя сильные и устойчивые тренды. Он дает четкие сигналы о начале и конце трендов, помогая вам торговать в правильном направлении в нужное время. Он помогает трейдерам находить сильные рыночные тренды и показывает, где именно размещать сделки, с четкими уровнями входа, стоп-лосса и тейк-профита. Основные функции: Ч
Margin Required and Max Lot Size Can Open
Muhammad Usman Siddique
2 (2)
Библиотеки
Скрипт UZFX - Margin Required and Max Lot Size для MetaTrader 5 (MT5) разработан, чтобы помочь трейдерам быстро определить маржу, необходимую для открытия позиции в 1 лот, и рассчитать максимальный размер лота, которым они могут торговать, исходя из текущего капитала счета. Этот инструмент необходим для управления рисками и определения размера позиции, позволяя трейдерам эффективно планировать свои сделки. Функции: Рассчитывает маржу, необходимую для открытия сделки на 1 лот по выбранному си
FREE
Set Stop Loss to Breakeven Instantly MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Библиотеки
Скрипт UZFX - Set Stop Loss to Breakeven Instantly для MetaTrader 4 (MT4) - это мощный инструмент, который позволяет трейдерам быстро перемещать стоп-лосс всех открытых позиций к их цене входа, обеспечивая безрисковые сделки. Этот скрипт особенно полезен для эффективного управления активными сделками, гарантируя, что при благоприятном движении позиции трейдер будет защищен от возможных потерь. (Посетите профиль и проверьте все другие продукты MT4/MT5) (Пожалуйста, не забудьте оставить отзыв)
FREE
Delete All Drawing and Objects on Chart Instantly
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Библиотеки
UZFX - Delete All Drawing and Objects on Chart Instantly - это простой, но мощный скрипт для MetaTrader 5 (MT5), предназначенный для мгновенного удаления всех объектов рисования с активного графика. Этот скрипт будет полезен трейдерам, которым необходимо быстро очистить график от рисунков технического анализа, линий тренда, инструментов Фибоначчи, текстовых меток и других объектов, не удаляя их вручную по одному. Функции: Удаляет все объекты и рисунки на активном графике. Работает мгновенно
FREE
Modern Candle Timer Digital Clock UZFX MT5
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Индикаторы
UZFX Modern Candle Timer Digital Clock v1.0 Профессиональный таймер обратного отсчета с современным цифровым интерфейсом для MetaTrader 5 Повысьте эффективность своей торговли с помощью UZFX Modern Candle Timer Digital Clock — лаконичного, точного и высокофункционального индикатора, разработанного для серьезных трейдеров, которые ценят ясность и профессионализм на своих графиках. Ключевые особенности: Точный обратный отсчет по свечам: отображение в реальном времени оставшегося времени до закр
FREE
Close All Open Buy and Sell Orders Instantly MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Библиотеки
The   UZFX - Close All Open Buy & Sell Orders Instantly   script for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is a powerful tool that enables traders to   immediately close all active market positions   with a single execution. This script is ideal for emergency trade management, helping traders quickly exit the market during high volatility, news events, or strategy adjustments. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator Scalping Winning Signals Pr
FREE
Total TP SL and Timer Indicator MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Индикаторы
Индикатор UzFx-Total TP'SL & Timer-MT4 предназначен для отслеживания в режиме реального времени общих значений Take Profit (TP) и Stop Loss (SL) по всем открытым и отложенным сделкам. Кроме того, он включает в себя таймер обратного отсчета свечи, который показывает время, оставшееся до закрытия текущей свечи. Ключевые особенности: Автоматически рассчитывает общую ожидаемую прибыль и убыток по всем активным сделкам и отложенным ордерам. Отображает время, оставшееся до закрытия текущей свечи, п
FREE
Delete Only Pending Orders
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Библиотеки
Скрипт UZFX - Delete Only Pending Orders для MetaTrader 5 (MT5) - это простой, но эффективный инструмент, который автоматически удаляет все отложенные ордера (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop) с торгового счета. Этот скрипт идеально подходит для трейдеров, которые хотят мгновенно удалить свои отложенные ордера, не затрагивая активные позиции на рынке. Смотрите все мои другие индикаторы и советники для MT4/MT5 >> ЗДЕСЬ Особенности: Удаляет все отложенные ордера (Buy Limit, Sell Limit
FREE
Enhanced Live Trades and History Visualizer MT5
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Индикаторы
Live Trades and History Visualizer — это мощный индикатор MetaTrader 5, разработанный для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам отслеживать свои открытые и закрытые позиции с помощью четких визуальных подсказок. Независимо от того, отслеживаете ли вы текущие сделки или анализируете прошлые результаты, этот инструмент обеспечивает интуитивно понятное и настраиваемое отображение точек входа/выхода, прибыли/убытка и статистики торговли — прямо на вашем графике. Ключевые особенности: Визуализация активных
FREE
Check Your EA Performance PRO indicator MT5
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Check Your EA Performance v1.0 — премиум-панель аналитики для MT5 институционального уровня > > > > > УЗНАЙТЕ ПРАВДУ О РЕЗУЛЬТАТАХ ВАШЕГО СОВЕТА < < < < < Превратите необработанную историю торговли в понятный отчет о результатах, готовый к принятию решений. Check Your EA Performance v1.0 — это профессиональный индикатор для MetaTrader 5, созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, ясность и аналитика, на основе которой можно принимать решения. Вместо того чтобы гадать, является ли советник
FREE
Daily Trade Guard MT4 EA
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Эксперты
UZFX Daily Trade Guard EA — это простой и мощный инструмент для управления счетом и рисками в MetaTrader 4 (MT4), предназначенный для защиты вашего торгового счета путем мониторинга ежедневных лимитов прибыли и убытков. Созданный (UZFX LABS), надежным экспертом в области форекс, этот советник (EA) не открывает сделок, а сосредоточен на обеспечении соблюдения ваших правил управления рисками, чтобы остановить торговлю при достижении лимитов. Он помогает трейдерам всех уровней профессионально управ
FREE
Delete All Drawing and Objects on Chart MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Библиотеки
The   UZFX - Delete All Drawing and Objects on Chart Instantly   is a simple yet powerful MetaTrader 4 (MT4) script designed to instantly remove all drawing objects from the active chart. This script is useful for traders who need to quickly clear their charts from technical analysis drawings, trend lines, Fibonacci tools, text labels, and other objects without manually deleting them one by one. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5
FREE
UZFX All Trades and Pending Orders Monitor
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Индикаторы
UZFX All Running Trades & Pending Orders Monitor v1.0 Transform your MetaTrader 5 trading experience with a modern, ultra-fast, and fully customizable professional dashboard designed for serious traders. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator Scalping Winning Signals Pro SWS LTL Long Trend Locator The UZFX All Running Trades & Pending Orders Monitor gives you a complete real-time overview of all active trades and pending
FREE
CCCC Capital Control Command Center Panel UZFX
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Утилиты
Панель UZFX Capital Control Command Center v1.1 — это комплексная панель управления торговлей и рисками, разработанная для серьезных трейдеров на рынке Форекс, которым необходим полный контроль над своими торговыми операциями. Это универсальное решение превращает вашу платформу MetaTrader 5 в профессиональный командный центр с мониторингом в режиме реального времени, расширенным управлением позициями и автоматической защитой от просадки. На самом деле эта панель более полезна, чем многие инстру
FREE
Local Currency Converter Indicator MT5
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Индикаторы
UzFx-Local Currency Converter-MT5 — это мощный и простой в использовании индикатор, разработанный для трейдеров, которые хотят отслеживать свои плавающие и ежедневные прибыли и убытки (P&L) как в долларах США, так и в своей местной валюте. Этот инструмент обеспечивает конвертацию в режиме реального времени с использованием заданного пользователем обменного курса, помогая трейдерам более эффективно визуализировать свои торговые результаты. Ключевые особенности Отображает текущую прибыль и убыт
FREE
Local Currency Converter Indicator MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Индикаторы
UzFx-Local Currency Converter-MT4 — это мощный и простой в использовании индикатор, разработанный для трейдеров, которые хотят отслеживать свои плавающие и ежедневные прибыли и убытки (P&L) как в долларах США, так и в своей местной валюте. Этот инструмент обеспечивает конвертацию в режиме реального времени с использованием заданного пользователем обменного курса, помогая трейдерам более эффективно визуализировать свои торговые результаты. Ключевые особенности Отображает текущую прибыль и убыт
FREE
Delete Only Pending Orders Script MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Библиотеки
Скрипт UZFX - Delete Only Pending Orders для MetaTrader 4 (MT4) - это простой, но эффективный инструмент, который автоматически удаляет все отложенные ордера (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop) с торгового счета. Этот скрипт идеально подходит для трейдеров, которые хотят мгновенно удалить свои отложенные ордера, не затрагивая активные позиции на рынке. Ознакомьтесь с другими моими индикаторами и советниками для MT4/MT5 >> ЗДЕСЬ Особенности: Удаляет все отложенные ордера (Buy Limit, S
FREE
Funded Next Account Saver
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Индикаторы
Never Lose Your FundedNext Challenge Again UZFX FundedNext Guardian PRO is an advanced MT5 account monitoring indicator built exclusively for FundedNext traders . It is a professional account monitoring and risk management dashboard specifically designed for FundedNext traders. This powerful dashboard continuously monitors your trading account in real time and calculates every important FundedNext challenge rule, helping you avoid accidental rule violations. Whether you're trading a Stellar 1-St
Funding Pips Account Saver
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Индикаторы
The Ultimate Rule Protection Dashboard for FundingPips Traders Never Fail Another FundingPips Challenge Because of Rule Violations Most traders don't lose FundingPips challenges because they can't trade. They fail because they accidentally violate one of the firm's rules. A single mistake... One oversized loss... One overlooked drawdown... ...and weeks of hard work can disappear instantly. UZFX FundingPips Guardian PRO was created to solve exactly that problem. This intelligent MT5 dashboard con
The5ers Account Saver
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Индикаторы
UZFX The5ers Guardian PRO – The Ultimate Challenge Protection Dashboard for MT5 Pass your The5ers Challenge with confidence using the most advanced account monitoring dashboard designed specifically for The5ers traders . UZFX The5ers Guardian PRO is a professional MT5 indicator that continuously monitors your trading account, calculates every important The5ers challenge rule in real time, and alerts you before you accidentally violate drawdown limits or challenge requirements. Unlike Expert Advi
Goat Funded Trader GFT Pro
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Индикаторы
The Ultimate Challenge Protection Dashboard for Goat Funded Trader (MT5) Pass your Goat Funded Trader (GFT) challenge with confidence using a professional MT5 dashboard designed specifically to help traders stay within the firm's trading rules. UZFX Goat Funded Trader Guardian PRO is an advanced account monitoring indicator that continuously tracks your account statistics, calculates challenge rules in real time, and warns you before you violate important risk limits. It is designed exclusively
Fxify Funded Account Protector
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Индикаторы
The Ultimate FXIFY Challenge Protection Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 Trade with Confidence. Stay Within the Rules. Pass Your FXIFY Challenge. Passing an FXIFY challenge requires more than profitable trading—it requires strict compliance with the firm's risk management rules. Many traders lose their funded opportunity not because of poor market analysis, but because they accidentally violate daily drawdown, maximum drawdown, or other account restrictions. UZFX FXIFY Guardian PRO is a professional M
F T M O Funded Account Saver
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Индикаторы
UZFX FTMO Guardian PRO — это профессиональный индикатор для мониторинга счетов в MetaTrader 5, разработанный для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам безопасно проходить FTMO-челленджи и уверенно управлять финансируемыми счетами. В отличие от советников, этот инструмент не открывает, не изменяет и не закрывает сделки. Он работает как торговый помощник в режиме реального времени, который постоянно отслеживает ваш счет и рассчитывает все важные показатели FTMO, пока вы торгуете вручную. На панели инстру
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