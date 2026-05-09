Professional Trader Panel PTP Indicator MT5

UZFX Professional Trader Panel v1.0 – Your Complete Trade Monitoring Solution

Stop juggling between multiple charts and terminal tabs. Get a complete bird's-eye view of your entire trading portfolio in one elegant, real-time dashboard. Transform your chart into a professional trading command center. Monitor all open positions, account health, and floating P&L at a single glance.

The Problem Every Trader Faces

You're running multiple positions across different currency pairs. Some are in profit, some are floating in drawdown. You need to know your total exposure, floating P&L, and account health — but the standard MetaTrader terminal forces you to scroll, switch, and calculate manually.

It's inefficient. And in trading, inefficiency costs money.

UZFX Professional Trader Panel transforms your chart into a powerful information center. No more guessing. No more mental math. Everything you need is displayed clearly, updated in real-time, and organized for instant decision-making.

🔥 Key Features

Multi-Symbol Tracking Monitor all positions across any symbol Position Types BUY/SELL/MIXED with color coding Total TP/SL Values See your full risk exposure in account currency Floating P&L Real-time profit/loss with % calculation Daily Performance Today's closed profits + percentage Account Health Balance, Equity, Margin, Free Margin Market Data Spread + next candle timer

Multi-Symbol Support

Monitor all your open positions across any symbol, or filter to the current chart only. Custom magic number filtering lets you isolate specific strategies.

Real-Time Updates

Automatic refresh every 2 seconds ensures you never miss a price movement or P&L change.

Perfect For

Day Traders who need instant portfolio visibility

Swing Traders managing multiple positions across timeframes

Prop Firm Traders tracking drawdown and daily limits

Signal Providers monitoring overall performance

Account Managers overseeing multiple strategies

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does this indicator execute any trades?

A: No. This is a pure information panel — no trade execution, no risk.

Q: Will it slow down my MetaTrader?

A: The indicator is lightweight and optimized for minimal resource usage.

Q: Can I use it on multiple charts simultaneously?

A: Yes. Each chart can have its own instance with independent settings.

Q: Does it work with demo accounts?

A: Absolutely. Works on both demo and live accounts.

Q: Can I filter by EA magic number?

A: Yes — monitor specific EAs or strategies by applying a magic number filter.

Why Choose UZFX Professional Trader Panel?

Alternative UZFX Panel Manual calculation ✅ Automatic real-time Multiple terminal tabs ✅ One unified view No position type visibility ✅ Color-coded BUY/SELL No daily P&L tracking ✅ Built-in daily performance Basic account info ✅ Complete account health





Final Verdict

The UZFX Professional Trader Panel is more than just an indicator — it's a command center for your trading operations. Whether you're managing a handful of positions or an entire portfolio, this tool gives you the clarity and confidence to make better trading decisions.

Stop guessing. Start seeing. Safe. Lightweight. Professional. Download the UZFX Professional Trader Panel today.

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