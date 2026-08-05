- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
78
Profit Trades:
61 (78.20%)
Loss Trades:
17 (21.79%)
Best trade:
253.08 USD
Worst trade:
-70.60 USD
Gross Profit:
507.14 USD (15 972 pips)
Gross Loss:
-415.84 USD (14 512 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (271.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
271.45 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
0.38%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
26 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.38
Long Trades:
45 (57.69%)
Short Trades:
33 (42.31%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
1.17 USD
Average Profit:
8.31 USD
Average Loss:
-24.46 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-80.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-80.68 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
9.13%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
193.19 USD
Maximal:
240.61 USD (22.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.97% (240.65 USD)
By Equity:
0.01% (0.11 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|78
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|91
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|1.5K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +253.08 USD
Worst trade: -71 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +271.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -80.68 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "UltimaMarkets-Live 1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Gold Slayer version 1.90+
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
9%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
3
100%
78
78%
0%
1.21
1.17
USD
USD
23%
1:500