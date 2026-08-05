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Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu

Gold Slayer New

Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu

Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu

4.7 (39)
⚡ MeanFX Trading Algorithms ⚡ https://www.mql5.com/en/users/3022931/seller
✅ Ultima Markets:
21 products 3 signals 1 topic 3 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 9%
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
78
Profit Trades:
61 (78.20%)
Loss Trades:
17 (21.79%)
Best trade:
253.08 USD
Worst trade:
-70.60 USD
Gross Profit:
507.14 USD (15 972 pips)
Gross Loss:
-415.84 USD (14 512 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (271.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
271.45 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
0.38%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
26 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.38
Long Trades:
45 (57.69%)
Short Trades:
33 (42.31%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
1.17 USD
Average Profit:
8.31 USD
Average Loss:
-24.46 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-80.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-80.68 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
9.13%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
193.19 USD
Maximal:
240.61 USD (22.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.97% (240.65 USD)
By Equity:
0.01% (0.11 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 78
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 91
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 1.5K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +253.08 USD
Worst trade: -71 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +271.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -80.68 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "UltimaMarkets-Live 1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Gold Slayer version 1.90+

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175962

No reviews
2026.08.07 05:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.06 13:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.05 22:59
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.08.05 21:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Slayer New
30 USD per month
9%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
3
100%
78
78%
0%
1.21
1.17
USD
23%
1:500
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