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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Slayer
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu

Gold Slayer

Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu

Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu

4.7 (39)
⚡ MeanFX Trading Algorithms ⚡ https://www.mql5.com/en/users/3022931/seller
✅ Ultima Markets:
21 products 3 signals 1 topic 3 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 105%
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
367
Profit Trades:
326 (88.82%)
Loss Trades:
41 (11.17%)
Best trade:
1 292.13 USD
Worst trade:
-351.23 USD
Gross Profit:
5 360.88 USD (70 838 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 270.09 USD (41 509 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
61 (700.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 633.53 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
2.81%
Max deposit load:
39.51%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
16 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.72
Long Trades:
173 (47.14%)
Short Trades:
194 (52.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.64
Expected Payoff:
5.70 USD
Average Profit:
16.44 USD
Average Loss:
-79.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-280.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-351.23 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
39.21%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
203.32 USD
Maximal:
1 216.15 USD (33.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.08% (1 216.57 USD)
By Equity:
8.50% (239.05 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 367
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 2.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 29K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 292.13 USD
Worst trade: -351 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +700.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -280.72 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "UltimaMarkets-Live 1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Live demonstration of Gold slayer ea : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175962

for older signal check our myfxbook page MeanFX

No reviews
2026.08.07 05:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.06 06:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.05 11:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.05 06:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.31 13:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.31 09:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.31 08:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 15:35
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.05% of days out of 74 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 07:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.28 23:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.28 18:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.27 14:57
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.27 12:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.27 00:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.24 18:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.24 13:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.24 13:37
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.41% of days out of 68 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.24 02:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.23 13:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.23 08:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Slayer
50 USD per month
105%
0
0
USD
4.1K
USD
12
100%
367
88%
3%
1.63
5.70
USD
33%
1:500
Copy

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