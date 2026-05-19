- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
367
Profit Trades:
326 (88.82%)
Loss Trades:
41 (11.17%)
Best trade:
1 292.13 USD
Worst trade:
-351.23 USD
Gross Profit:
5 360.88 USD (70 838 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 270.09 USD (41 509 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
61 (700.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 633.53 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
2.81%
Max deposit load:
39.51%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
16 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.72
Long Trades:
173 (47.14%)
Short Trades:
194 (52.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.64
Expected Payoff:
5.70 USD
Average Profit:
16.44 USD
Average Loss:
-79.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-280.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-351.23 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
39.21%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
203.32 USD
Maximal:
1 216.15 USD (33.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.08% (1 216.57 USD)
By Equity:
8.50% (239.05 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|367
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|2.1K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|29K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 292.13 USD
Worst trade: -351 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +700.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -280.72 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "UltimaMarkets-Live 1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Live demonstration of Gold slayer ea : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175962
for older signal check our myfxbook page MeanFX
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
105%
0
0
USD
USD
4.1K
USD
USD
12
100%
367
88%
3%
1.63
5.70
USD
USD
33%
1:500