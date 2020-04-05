Titan FX

Unleash the Strength of a Titan with a Quad-Strategy Grid Engine

Built for stability. Designed for control. Powered by 4 strategic layers.

Titan FX is a powerful AUDCAD H1 trading Expert Advisor built around a grid execution system enhanced by 4 different trading strategies, working together to adapt to changing market conditions and uncover high-probability opportunities.

Try the Gold Version EA < Click here

Instead of relying on a single entry model, Titan FX combines multiple strategic approaches inside one engine, allowing it to react to different phases of the market with greater flexibility and precision. The result is a more complete AUDCAD trading system designed to manage entries intelligently, optimize recovery, and improve overall trade handling during fluctuating conditions.

With customizable auto lot sizing, Titan FX gives traders the freedom to match risk with account size and personal trading style, while keeping the setup simple and efficient for both beginners and experienced users.

Why Titan FX?

Titan FX was built for traders who want a dedicated AUDCAD grid system with a smarter structure behind it - not just a basic averaging bot. By combining 4 separate strategies into one EA, Titan FX can adapt its behavior depending on price action and market context, helping it stay dynamic rather than one-dimensional.

Core Features

  • Trades AUDCAD H1

  • Grid-based execution system

  • 4 different built-in strategies working inside one EA

  • Customizable Auto Lots

  • Designed for flexibility across different broker conditions

  • Built for both beginner-friendly setup and advanced risk control

  • Focuses on structured trade management and optimized market positioning

Launch Price

$40 launch price - don’t miss this opportunity.
Price increases by $10 after every 5 purchases.

Only 3 copies left at the current price.
This EA is distributed in limited numbers to help maintain strategy performance.

Installation Guide

Setting up Titan FX is quick and simple.

Installation Steps

  1. Open MetaTrader 5

  2. In Market Watch, make sure AUDCAD is visible
    (Right-click → Show Symbol)

  3. Open the AUDCAD H1 chart

  4. Drag Titan FX onto the chart

  5. Configure your preferred Auto Lot settings and any other strategy parameters

  6. Enable AutoTrading at the top of MT5

  7. Done - Titan FX is now ready to trade

Minimum Requirements & Recommendations

Recommended Brokers

  • Broker with ECN / RAW / low spread conditions

Capital Requirements

  • Minimum initial equity: $500 (not recommended)

  • Recommended minimum equity: $1,000+
    or
    $10 cent account (1000 USC)

Account Type

  • Hedging

Minimum Leverage

  • 1:50 (not recommended)

  • 1:100+ recommended

Important Disclaimer

The author of this Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits.

Trading in financial markets involves significant risk, and losses can exceed expectations if inappropriate risk settings are used.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This EA is a professional trading tool, but it should not be interpreted as a promise of profitability.

Users are fully responsible for:

  • Testing the EA on a demo account before live use

  • Choosing appropriate risk settings

  • Understanding the risks associated with automated trading

Final Notes

Titan FX is suitable for traders who value:

  • Structured trading logic

  • Strict risk control

  • Transparent and disciplined automation

  • A system built for AUDCAD market execution

This EA is not designed for gambling or unrealistic profit expectations. It is intended for traders who take the time to test it properly, understand how it works, and adapt risk settings according to their own account and trading goals.


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