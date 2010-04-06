Neuro Gann

Neurologic Learning Indicator: Set it on the chart and let it find its own best settings.


Neuro Gann AI is a Neural learning signal indicator for MetaTrader 5 that does something most tools leave to you. It studies the recent history and the actual market state of the symbol you are on, finds out all the best settings for the indicator filters, the stop and target distances that would give the best results, and applies them for you. Switch to another timeframe and it learns again from scratch, so you are always trading settings that fit the chart in front of you instead of numbers you guessed at.

The method behind it is W.D. Gann's division of a price range. When price returns to the signal zone in line with the higher timeframe trend, the indicator marks the entry on the candle and plots an entry line, three targets and a stop. It confirms also signals with a moving average and her bands filter and picks the higher timeframe confirmation for you, so you are not stuck with one fixed setting across every market, you are trading with the trend mainly.

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  1.  Proven statistical performance (works almost on every asset ) M1 - M5 - M15 - M30 - H1 very versatille can work on all timeframe at once for more signals!
  2.  Adapts strategy and all settings on LIVE generating trades with high winrate percentage and all the statistical edge on our side
  3.  Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart
  4.  Adaptive TP and SL levels generated by the indicator for each trade
  5.  Average Winrate 75%+
  6.  Alarms and notifications also sent on Mobile Phone
  7.  Prop firm friendly trading approach 
  8.  Easy to understand - suitable for all levels of experience
  9.  Personal support from the creator
  10.  100% Non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging


What the learning part actually does

Most indicators give you a fixed stop and fixed targets and hope they suit your symbol. Neuro Gann AI does not. It replays the recent signals on your chart, tries a range of stop and target distances within sensible limits, and keeps the combination that holds a strong win rate first and then captures the most points. You choose the minimum win rate you are comfortable with. The default is seventy five percent.

It stays honest. The search is bounded, so it can never hide behind an unrealistic stop that simply never gets hit. It will not trust a result built on a handful of trades, so on quiet symbols it keeps your own settings until there is enough history to learn from. It tunes once when it loads and refreshes about once a day, adjusting gently as the market changes rather than jumping around.

On the chart

Entries are marked with clear arrows. Targets and the stop show as labelled lines, and each one updates the moment it is reached. A trade that reaches the second target keeps working toward the third, and if a fresh setup appears the new one takes over. Every past signal is left on the chart as a light marker, so the record of the method is always in front of you rather than hidden away.

The panel keeps you informed at a glance. It shows the direction, the confirmation timeframe, whether the engine has tuned and how many past signals it studied, the exact settings it chose, and rolling win rate and point totals for the last seven and thirty days. A single click hides or shows the Gann levels when you want a cleaner view.

Good to know

This is an indicator. It draws signals, levels and statistics and sends alerts by popup, push and email. It does not open or manage trades for you. The figures on the panel are measured from the price history on your chart and show how the method would have resolved. They are a record, not a promise of what comes next. Test any settings on your own broker before you rely on them, and remember that trading always carries risk.

Inputs cover the Gann lookback and higher timeframe filter, the target and stop distances, the self tuning controls and its search limits, the moving average filter, the entry arrow style and colours, the information panels and the alert channels.

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ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
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Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
Utilities
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Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
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Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
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