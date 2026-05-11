Gold Slayer
- 专家
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Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu⚡ MeanFX 交易算法 ⚡
📈 打造强大的交易软件（私信咨询任何定制项目）
🔹 自定义指标 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175255
- 版本: 1.93
- 更新: 7 八月 2026
- 激活: 10
Ho acquistato gran parte dei prodotti di Eugen. Dopo averlo noleggiato per un mese ed avuto buoni risultati l'ho acquistato definitivamente. Gold Slayer è davvero un ottimo prodotto con risultati costanti. Eugen poi è sempre pronto ad aiutarti e molto rapido nell'assistenza. Consigliato!!!
Solid bot, works as described and does make decent profit. The support is amazing and the author is always there to help. Small note: I wouldn't recommend using cent account and/or a smaller balance (less then $500) as the EA can't perform optimally.
I've been testing this EA for a while, and my first impression is very positive. The developer is active, listens to user feedback, and regularly releases updates and bug fixes. One thing I really appreciate is that the EA offers different strategies and a lot of flexibility for optimization. I've been running extensive backtests and also testing it on live cent accounts before moving to a standard account. Like any trading system, risk management is essential, but so far the results have been promising. The support has also been excellent—whenever I reported a bug or shared suggestions, the developer responded quickly and was open to improving the product. Overall, I'm very satisfied with my purchase and look forward to seeing how the EA performs over the long term.
Ho acquistato gran parte dei prodotti di Eugen. Dopo averlo noleggiato per un mese ed avuto buoni risultati l'ho acquistato definitivamente. Gold Slayer è davvero un ottimo prodotto con risultati costanti. Eugen poi è sempre pronto ad aiutarti e molto rapido nell'assistenza. Consigliato!!!
Solid bot, works as described and does make decent profit. The support is amazing and the author is always there to help. Small note: I wouldn't recommend using cent account and/or a smaller balance (less then $500) as the EA can't perform optimally.
He is a scalper expert who, from my experience, works extraordinarily well. I only recommend him to those who have the patience to do their job and who are aware of the market.
After two weeks of use, this is my opinion.
Gold Slayer is not just a simple entry ea based on a indicator, but a complete execution algorithm that balances the risk trough multiple orders. For beginner traders, it is strongly recommended to use it exclusively with Standard settings (every order uses a fixed SL).
The dev is an honest person, I trust him and his products, although you should implement other functions in the ea you already start from an excellent base!! I recommend to everyone!!
Unfortunately, I have disabled this Expert Advisor. I do not believe it is in any real condition to generate a genuine profit. The backtests show exceptional results, but since it was released and started trading live, the results have been terrible from my point of view. What I did not appreciate, and what really bothered me — another reason why this review is extremely negative — is that the author first published a live signal and then removed it after it was already down more than 7% since being put online. I do not consider this to be fair or transparent behavior. For me, this Expert Advisor is pure garbage and a complete waste of money. In the comments, there is a list of trades showing exactly what happens: many tiny profits followed, inevitably, by heavy losses that compromise the overall results.
I like this Gold Slayer expert. He really deserves attention. The developer is competent and pleasant to communicate with. Thank you. We are only moving forward. I wish you success and high sales.
I like it. I rented it. I'll probably buy it. nice dev
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A trading bot should grow the capital invested. The Gold Slayer does exactly that. With no dangerous martingale strategy, traders can sleep soundly at night. You simply set up the EA and let it run. For users trading with prop firms, this bot also offers specific, tailored adjustments. The settings interface is uncluttered and provides all the most essential parameters. My current win rate stands at approximately 80%. Lot sizes adjust automatically to reflect the current capital balance. Eugen has created a truly powerful tool. He is a valuable resource and is highly responsive to inquiries. His trading bot, which is still very new to the market, holds its own against EAs from other renowned developers. Highly recommended. Please remember, however, that trading Gold inherently involves risks that one must be prepared to accept.
This is my second product from the author and results looks promising so far. I will update review after some more tests.
Этот торговый помощник показывает хорошие результаты при тестировании.
Вечером установил его на реальный центовый счёт.
Примерно за половину суток было открыто 5 сделок, которые принесли 86,9 USD (центовый счёт).
Начало радует.
I've been testing this EA for a while, and my first impression is very positive. The developer is active, listens to user feedback, and regularly releases updates and bug fixes. One thing I really appreciate is that the EA offers different strategies and a lot of flexibility for optimization. I've been running extensive backtests and also testing it on live cent accounts before moving to a standard account. Like any trading system, risk management is essential, but so far the results have been promising. The support has also been excellent—whenever I reported a bug or shared suggestions, the developer responded quickly and was open to improving the product. Overall, I'm very satisfied with my purchase and look forward to seeing how the EA performs over the long term.