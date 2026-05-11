Gold Slayer

QV Unlock — Manager and tool for restoring blocked/hedged positions (MT5) Are you stuck in a lock? Two opposing positions are frozen at a loss, and now you're looking at the chart, wondering what the net profit is, how big the break-even is, and when the next drawdown should be suspended. QV Unlock is a management tool for just such a situation. It uses any existing symbol lock — orders from your own advisor, another advisor, or manual trades — to show you the full picture on one panel and (if