Four Bar Breakout

Four Bar Breakout Indicator — MT5

The 4‑Bar Breakout Indicator is a clean, mechanical, non‑repainting tool designed to highlight potential turning points and continuation signals based on a simple four‑candle pattern. It works on any timeframe and any symbol, providing clear visual arrows and dots whenever a breakout condition is met.

This indicator is intentionally simple: no filters, no smoothing, no repainting, no lagging logic. Just pure price action — the same way discretionary traders have used this pattern for years.

Whether you trade trend continuation, pullbacks, or breakout structures, the 4‑Bar Breakout Indicator gives you a straightforward way to spot momentum shifts without clutter or complexity.

Features

  • Non‑repainting signals

  • Works on all timeframes

  • Works on all symbols (FX, indices, metals, crypto)

  • Clean breakout logic

  • Buy/Sell arrows and dots

  • Adjustable arrow codes and sizes

  • Optional alerts (popup, push, email)

  • Lightweight and fast

  • No external libraries

  • No repainting, no back‑painting, no delayed signals

How It Works

The indicator checks the relationship between the current candle and the highs/lows of the previous three candles. A breakout above the previous structure generates a BUY signal. A breakout below generates a SELL signal.

This simple structure makes the indicator easy to understand and easy to integrate into any trading style.

Who This Indicator Is For

  • Trend traders

  • Breakout traders

  • Pullback traders

  • Price‑action traders

  • Beginners who want clean, objective signals

  • Experienced traders who want a simple confirmation tool

Important Notes

  • This indicator does not repaint.

  • Signals appear only when the breakout condition is fully confirmed.

  • Colors are controlled through the MT5 “Colors” tab (standard MT5 behaviour).

  • This is not a full trading system — it is a clean entry technique.


Background & Credits

The 4‑bar breakout concept has been discussed by traders such as Dr. David Paul and Tom Hougaard, both known for their extensive work in price action and discretionary trading.

Dr. David Paul has a background in mathematics and decades of experience studying market behaviour, including deep research into classical trading theory. Tom Hougaard has spoken about the pattern in his live trading sessions and educational material, drawing from years of experience on broker trading floors and high‑stakes trading.

This indicator is my own MT5 implementation of the idea — adapted for chart clarity, non‑repainting behaviour, and simple breakout detection.


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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Four Bar Fractal
John Greydanus
Indicators
4‑Bar Breakout Indicator — MT4 The 4‑Bar Breakout Indicator is a clean, mechanical, non‑repainting tool designed to highlight potential turning points and continuation signals based on a simple four‑candle pattern. It works on any timeframe and any symbol, providing clear visual arrows and dots whenever a breakout condition is met. This indicator is intentionally simple: no filters, no smoothing, no repainting, no lagging logic. Just pure price action — the same way discretionary traders have us
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