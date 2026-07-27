TopTick Smc Indicator

TOPTICK SMC

Advanced Smart Money Concepts Trading Indicator

TOPTICK SMC is a professional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trading indicator designed to help traders analyse market structure, institutional order flow, liquidity zones and high-probability trading opportunities from a single chart.

The indicator combines multiple SMC tools into one complete trading workspace, allowing traders to identify market structure shifts, order blocks, fair value gaps, premium and discount zones, key higher-timeframe levels and Fibonacci retracement levels.





Main Features

Market Structure Analysis

• Internal Break of Structure (BoS)

etc..

Smart Money Concepts

• Automatic Order Block detection

• Bullish and Bearish Order Blocks

etc..

Swing Structure

• Higher Highs (HH)

• Higher Lows (HL)

• Lower Highs (LH)

• Lower Lows (LL)

• Swing market structure visualisation

Higher Timeframe Levels

• Previous Day High

• Previous Day Low

• 4 Hour High

etc..

Auto Fibonacci

Automatically plots important Fibonacci retracement levels including:

• 0.236

etc...

Each level can be individually customised.

Visual Trading Tools

• Market Structure Labels

• Order Block Zones

etc..





Fully Customisable

Adjust every major component including:

• Structure sensitivity

etc...





Suitable For

• Smart Money Concepts Traders

• ICT Traders

• Price Action Traders

• Scalpers

• Day Traders

• Swing Traders





Compatible Markets

Works on:

• Forex

• Gold (XAUUSD)

• Indices

• Commodities

• Cryptocurrencies

• CFDs





Timeframes

Suitable for multiple timeframes, from lower intraday charts through higher timeframes depending on your trading style.





Important Notice

This indicator is designed as a technical analysis and decision-support tool. It does not guarantee profitable trades or future market performance. Always use sound risk management and confirm signals with your own trading plan.

it has been tested hence the price, 85% win rate.

(if you want the trading view version, let me know. ill provide it for free.)