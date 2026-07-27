TopTick Smc Indicator
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
TOPTICK SMC
Advanced Smart Money Concepts Trading Indicator
TOPTICK SMC is a professional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trading indicator designed to help traders analyse market structure, institutional order flow, liquidity zones and high-probability trading opportunities from a single chart.
The indicator combines multiple SMC tools into one complete trading workspace, allowing traders to identify market structure shifts, order blocks, fair value gaps, premium and discount zones, key higher-timeframe levels and Fibonacci retracement levels.
Main Features
Market Structure Analysis
• Internal Break of Structure (BoS)
etc..
Smart Money Concepts
• Automatic Order Block detection
• Bullish and Bearish Order Blocks
etc..
Swing Structure
• Higher Highs (HH)
• Higher Lows (HL)
• Lower Highs (LH)
• Lower Lows (LL)
• Swing market structure visualisation
Higher Timeframe Levels
• Previous Day High
• Previous Day Low
• 4 Hour High
etc..
Auto Fibonacci
Automatically plots important Fibonacci retracement levels including:
• 0.236
etc...
Each level can be individually customised.
Visual Trading Tools
• Market Structure Labels
• Order Block Zones
etc..
Fully Customisable
Adjust every major component including:
• Structure sensitivity
etc...
Suitable For
• Smart Money Concepts Traders
• ICT Traders
• Price Action Traders
• Scalpers
• Day Traders
• Swing Traders
Compatible Markets
Works on:
• Forex
• Gold (XAUUSD)
• Indices
• Commodities
• Cryptocurrencies
• CFDs
Timeframes
Suitable for multiple timeframes, from lower intraday charts through higher timeframes depending on your trading style.
Important Notice
This indicator is designed as a technical analysis and decision-support tool. It does not guarantee profitable trades or future market performance. Always use sound risk management and confirm signals with your own trading plan.
it has been tested hence the price, 85% win rate.
(if you want the trading view version, let me know. ill provide it for free.)