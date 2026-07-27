TopTick Smc Indicator

TOPTICK SMC

Advanced Smart Money Concepts Trading Indicator

TOPTICK SMC is a professional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trading indicator designed to help traders analyse market structure, institutional order flow, liquidity zones and high-probability trading opportunities from a single chart.

The indicator combines multiple SMC tools into one complete trading workspace, allowing traders to identify market structure shifts, order blocks, fair value gaps, premium and discount zones, key higher-timeframe levels and Fibonacci retracement levels.


Main Features

Market Structure Analysis

    •    Internal Break of Structure (BoS)

etc..

Smart Money Concepts

    •    Automatic Order Block detection

    •    Bullish and Bearish Order Blocks

 etc..

Swing Structure

    •    Higher Highs (HH)

    •    Higher Lows (HL)

    •    Lower Highs (LH)

    •    Lower Lows (LL)

    •    Swing market structure visualisation

Higher Timeframe Levels

    •    Previous Day High

    •    Previous Day Low

    •    4 Hour High

etc..

Auto Fibonacci

Automatically plots important Fibonacci retracement levels including:

    •    0.236

etc...

Each level can be individually customised.

Visual Trading Tools

    •    Market Structure Labels

    •    Order Block Zones

etc..


Fully Customisable

Adjust every major component including:

    •    Structure sensitivity

etc...


Suitable For

    •    Smart Money Concepts Traders

    •    ICT Traders

    •    Price Action Traders

    •    Scalpers

    •    Day Traders

    •    Swing Traders


Compatible Markets

Works on:

    •    Forex

    •    Gold (XAUUSD)

    •    Indices

    •    Commodities

    •    Cryptocurrencies

    •    CFDs


Timeframes

Suitable for multiple timeframes, from lower intraday charts through higher timeframes depending on your trading style.


Important Notice

This indicator is designed as a technical analysis and decision-support tool. It does not guarantee profitable trades or future market performance. Always use sound risk management and confirm signals with your own trading plan.

it has been tested hence the price, 85% win rate.

(if you want the trading view version, let me know. ill provide it for free.) 


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Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
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