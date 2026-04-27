Persian Ichimoku Fibonacci MTF

5

Persian Ichimoku Pro: The Fibonacci Evolution for MT4

Why settle for 1930s formulas when you can trade with 21st-century precision?

Most traders fail with Ichimoku because they use static, outdated settings. Persian Ichimoku Pro breaks these limits by integrating Advanced Fibonacci Mathematics and the exclusive Future Quality Line—a combination never seen before in standard indicators.

### THE "UNFAIR ADVANTAGE": WHAT’S INSIDE?

1. The Quality Line (Your Trend Sentinel)

This is the "Secret Sauce" of this indicator. By shifting a specialized Moving Average or Kijun-sen into the future, the Quality Line acts as a leading confirmation tool:

  • The Breakout Filter: If the Quality Line exits the Kumo, the momentum is real. If not, it’s a fakeout.

  • Trend Reversal Anchor: When the Quality Line enters the opposite Cloud, the trend shift is mathematically confirmed. Stop guessing, start knowing.

2. Fibonacci-Enhanced Logic

For the first time, you can replace the classic 0.5 midpoints with Golden Ratio levels (0.382, 0.618, 0.786). This aligns your Ichimoku Cloud with the natural flow of market retracements, giving you support and resistance levels that other traders simply cannot see.

3. Ultimate On-Chart Control

Forget deep menus. Our Interactive UI allows you to:

  • Switch Timeframes Instantly: Use the [ + ] and [ - ] buttons to perform top-down analysis without leaving your current chart.

  • Toggle Components: Clean your chart in one click by hiding or showing lines as needed.

  • Vertical/Horizontal Layouts: Customize the dashboard to fit your personal trading style.

4. Multi-Cross Alert Engine

Never miss a setup again. Get instant Push, Email, or Sound notifications for every possible line cross (Tenkan/Kijun, Price/Kumo, or Quality Line entries) across multiple timeframes.

### ARE YOU READY TO LEVEL UP?

This MT5 version is built for the professional trader who needs speed, precision, and a clear edge over the market.

  • Standard Ichimoku? Included.

  • Fibonacci Power? Included.

  • Future Prediction? Included.

  • Quality Line Edge? ONLY HERE.


Don’t just watch the market—predict it. Download Persian Ichimoku Pro for MT4 now!

MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/174737


Отзывы 23
Ashkan
167
Ashkan 2026.07.26 19:51 
 

unbelievable! very very useful indicator

Ali Ghandi
129
Ali Ghandi 2026.07.25 02:14 
 

I believe there's an indicator that , Once you really understand it , can help you consistently make Good profits in the market

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
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5 (3)
Индикаторы
MGH-MultiMACD-RD — Мультитаймфреймовый индикатор дивергенций MACD (MT4) Обзор MGH-MultiMACD-RD — это мультитаймфреймовый индикатор дивергенций MACD для MetaTrader 4. Он одновременно отслеживает до 6 таймфреймов на одном графике , обнаруживает как обычные, так и скрытые дивергенции и выдаёт оповещения при подтверждении дивергенции. Индикатор был разработан для устранения трёх распространённых ограничений стандартных инструментов дивергенции MACD: анализ только одного таймфрейма, перерисовка сигна
FREE
Multi Macd HD MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (5)
Индикаторы
MGH-MultiMACD-HD — Детектор скрытых дивергенций MACD на нескольких таймфреймах Сигнал продолжения тренда, который большинство трейдеров не замечают — теперь обнаруживается автоматически на 6 таймфреймах. Обзор Обычная дивергенция говорит вам, когда тренд может развернуться. Скрытая дивергенция говорит, когда он вот-вот продолжится — и это сигнал, на который больше всего полагаются профессиональные трендовые трейдеры. Проблема в том, что скрытую дивергенцию заметить значительно сложнее, чем обычн
FREE
RoundLevel Pro Institutional Support Resistance
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Elevate your trading with the precision of "Big Figures." Financial markets are not driven by random numbers; they are driven by institutional liquidity. Central banks, hedge funds, and major commercial traders consolidate their orders at whole integer levels (e.g., 1.1000, 2000.00, 150.00). These are the "Psychological Magnets" where the real price action happens. RoundLevel Pro for MetaTrader 5 is a high-performance tool designed to visualize this invisible grid of institutional interest with
FREE
Multi Macd HD MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Индикаторы
MGH-MultiMACD-HD — Детектор скрытых дивергенций MACD на нескольких таймфреймах Сигнал продолжения тренда, который большинство трейдеров не замечают — теперь обнаруживается автоматически на 6 таймфреймах. Обзор Обычная дивергенция говорит вам, когда тренд может развернуться. Скрытая дивергенция говорит, когда он вот-вот продолжится — и это сигнал, на который больше всего полагаются профессиональные трендовые трейдеры. Проблема в том, что скрытую дивергенцию заметить значительно сложнее, чем обычн
FREE
Multi Stoch MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
Индикаторы
MGH-MultiStoch — Мультитаймфреймовое определение тренда и волновой анализ MGH-MultiStoch — это мультитаймфреймовый индикатор тренда, который одновременно отображает до 6 таймфреймов в одном окне . Он помогает трейдерам подтверждать направление тренда на разных таймфреймах, визуально считать рыночные волны и строить прогнозные волновые сценарии на основе пересечений на старших таймфреймах. Индикатор использует собственный метод мультитаймфреймового расчёта, разработанный специально для этого про
FREE
Cross Alert Histogram MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Overview MGH-CrossAlert Histogram is a sub-window histogram indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays the relationship between any two configurable lines as a color-coded histogram bar by bar, showing which line is dominant, how large the gap between them is, and when a crossover occurs. The histogram runs in a separate sub-window, keeping the price chart uncluttered. How It Works Each bar on the histogram reflects the live relationship between the two selected lines: Green — Line 1 is above Line
FREE
Persian Ichimoku Fibonacci MTF MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Persian Ichimoku Pro: The Fibonacci Evolution for MT5 Why settle for 1930s formulas when you can trade with 21st-century precision? Most traders fail with Ichimoku because they use static, outdated settings. Persian Ichimoku Pro breaks these limits by integrating Advanced Fibonacci Mathematics and the exclusive Future Quality Line —a combination never seen before in standard indicators. ### THE "UNFAIR ADVANTAGE": WHAT’S INSIDE? 1. The Quality Line (Your Trend Sentinel) This is the "Secret Sauce
FREE
Cross Alert MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Индикаторы
MGH-CrossAlert — Multi-Line, Multi-Timeframe Crossover Alert Indicator MGH-CrossAlert is a crossover detection indicator for MetaTrader 5 that monitors two user-selected lines and generates alerts when they cross or reach equality. Unlike standard moving average crossover tools, this indicator supports a wide range of line types and allows each line to be drawn from an independent timeframe. Supported Line Types Each of the two monitored lines can be configured independently as one of the follo
FREE
Round Levels Psychological Zones
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Unlock the power of "Psychological Numbers" with RoundLevel . Large financial institutions, banks, and hedge funds don't place orders at random prices; they prefer round numbers (e.g., 1.1000, 105.00, 2000). These levels act as invisible magnets for price action, serving as high-probability support and resistance zones. Key Features: Universal Compatibility: Works perfectly on Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Stocks. Clean Visualization: Automatically draws horizontal levels without cluttering
FREE
Cross Alert Histogram MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Overview MGH-CrossAlert Histogram is a sub-window histogram indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays the relationship between any two configurable lines as a color-coded histogram bar by bar, showing which line is dominant, how large the gap between them is, and when a crossover occurs. The histogram runs in a separate sub-window, keeping the price chart uncluttered. How It Works Each bar on the histogram reflects the live relationship between the two selected lines: Green — Line 1 is above Line
FREE
Cross Alert MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (1)
Индикаторы
MGH-CrossAlert — Multi-Line, Multi-Timeframe Crossover Alert Indicator MGH-CrossAlert is a crossover detection indicator for MetaTrader 5 that monitors two user-selected lines and generates alerts when they cross or reach equality. Unlike standard moving average crossover tools, this indicator supports a wide range of line types and allows each line to be drawn from an independent timeframe. Supported Line Types Each of the two monitored lines can be configured independently as one of the follo
FREE
MagicTrigger MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
Индикаторы
MagicTrigger — индикатор подтверждения дивергенции HD/RD на нескольких таймфреймах (версия для MT5) MagicTrigger — это мультитаймфреймовый механизм поиска дивергенций, который ищет структурную дивергенцию на старшем таймфрейме (HD) и ожидает её подтверждения совпадающими дивергенциями на младших таймфреймах (RD) в той же ценовой зоне. Сигнал отмечается только тогда, когда структура на старшем таймфрейме и подтверждения на младших таймфреймах совпадают, вместе с предполагаемым уровнем входа, стоп
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zahra g.h
161
zahra g.h 2026.08.02 15:10 
 

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Ashkan
167
Ashkan 2026.07.26 19:51 
 

unbelievable! very very useful indicator

Ali Ghandi
129
Ali Ghandi 2026.07.25 02:14 
 

I believe there's an indicator that , Once you really understand it , can help you consistently make Good profits in the market

Hossein Nabi
168
Hossein Nabi 2026.07.23 00:17 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:58
Really appreciate that! Glad they're coming through professional and well-designed for you 🙏
Farzaneh140540
155
Farzaneh140540 2026.07.22 21:15 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:57
Glad to hear that! 🙏
1006053015
85
1006053015 2026.07.22 20:00 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:58
Appreciate the feedback! Glad the Fibonacci-based levels and Quality Line are adding useful context beyond the standard Ichimoku setup, and that the on-chart controls are speeding up your timeframe switching 🙏
Mohammad Azadjami
159
Mohammad Azadjami 2026.07.21 15:31 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:57
Glad to hear that! 🙏
Parsaei
164
Parsaei 2026.07.21 14:05 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:57
Really appreciate that! Glad you're recommending it to fellow traders 🙏
Mahmoudrezakheiri
168
Mahmoudrezakheiri 2026.07.21 04:35 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:56
Thank you so much! Glad it feels easier to work with than the original Ichimoku, and that having all the display/hide tools right at hand is proving useful 🙏
Vahid Sadeghi
160
Vahid Sadeghi 2026.07.20 12:48 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 02:25
Wonderful to hear! Glad the setup was quick, charts stayed clean, and the signals delivered a solid win on BTCUSD M15 right out of the gate. Wishing you continued success ahead 🙏
aminaran
168
aminaran 2026.07.19 21:05 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 01:02
Thank you very much! 🙏
alisaadat
167
alisaadat 2026.07.19 17:54 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 01:00
Thank you very much! 🙏
Mohammad panahi
169
Mohammad panahi 2026.07.19 16:42 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 01:00
Thank you so much for the kind words! Really glad it's performing accurately and proving easy to use in your trading. Feedback like this is truly appreciated 🙏
HAMED HAJI AHMADI
149
HAMED HAJI AHMADI 2026.07.19 16:16 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 00:59
Thank you so much! 🙏
alifakhroddin
95
alifakhroddin 2026.07.19 14:47 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 00:58
Thank you so much! 🙏
Ben_Ns
164
Ben_Ns 2026.07.19 13:06 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 00:58
Thank you so much! Really glad it's performing well for you. Appreciate the recommendation 🙏
ems ri
170
ems ri 2026.07.19 11:48 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 00:57
Thank you for the thoughtful feedback! That's exactly the goal — helping traders save time and bring more structure to their daily routine. Glad it's proving efficient for you 🙏
amirght69
154
amirght69 2026.07.19 09:19 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 00:56
Thank you very much! Glad it's helping you spot support and resistance levels effectively 🙏
Kambiz Emami
91
Kambiz Emami 2026.07.19 09:06 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 00:55
Thank you so much! Really glad you find it the best fit for your Ichimoku analysis 🙏
hadiphoenix
154
hadiphoenix 2026.07.18 18:52 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.18 21:38
Thank you for your review! I'm glad Persian Ichimoku is working well for you. Feel free to reach out if you ever have any questions about the settings. Happy trading! 🙏
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