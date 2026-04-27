Persian Ichimoku Fibonacci MTF

5
  • 指标
  • Mostafa Ghanbari
    Mostafa Ghanbari

    Mostafa Ghanbari

    5 (37)
    ✅ MGH Products 创始人
    ✅ 软件工程师 | 自定义指标与智能交易系统（EA）开发者
    ✅ MQL5.com 已发表作者
    您好！我是 Mostafa，一名专注的软件工程师，热衷于将复杂的交易策略转化为高性能、可靠的工具。凭借扎实的软件工程学术背景和多年的专业编程经验，我在严谨的软件架构与充满活力的算法交易世界之间架起桥梁。
    🛠 技术专长：
    语言：精通 MQL4/MQL5、C++、Python 及现代软件开发框架。
    算法设计：打造稳健的自定义指标、智能交易系统（EA）和自动化实用工具。
    18 产品 1 文章 21 评论
  • 版本: 2.0

Persian Ichimoku Pro: The Fibonacci Evolution for MT4

Why settle for 1930s formulas when you can trade with 21st-century precision?

Most traders fail with Ichimoku because they use static, outdated settings. Persian Ichimoku Pro breaks these limits by integrating Advanced Fibonacci Mathematics and the exclusive Future Quality Line—a combination never seen before in standard indicators.

### THE "UNFAIR ADVANTAGE": WHAT’S INSIDE?

1. The Quality Line (Your Trend Sentinel)

This is the "Secret Sauce" of this indicator. By shifting a specialized Moving Average or Kijun-sen into the future, the Quality Line acts as a leading confirmation tool:

  • The Breakout Filter: If the Quality Line exits the Kumo, the momentum is real. If not, it’s a fakeout.

  • Trend Reversal Anchor: When the Quality Line enters the opposite Cloud, the trend shift is mathematically confirmed. Stop guessing, start knowing.

2. Fibonacci-Enhanced Logic

For the first time, you can replace the classic 0.5 midpoints with Golden Ratio levels (0.382, 0.618, 0.786). This aligns your Ichimoku Cloud with the natural flow of market retracements, giving you support and resistance levels that other traders simply cannot see.

3. Ultimate On-Chart Control

Forget deep menus. Our Interactive UI allows you to:

  • Switch Timeframes Instantly: Use the [ + ] and [ - ] buttons to perform top-down analysis without leaving your current chart.

  • Toggle Components: Clean your chart in one click by hiding or showing lines as needed.

  • Vertical/Horizontal Layouts: Customize the dashboard to fit your personal trading style.

4. Multi-Cross Alert Engine

Never miss a setup again. Get instant Push, Email, or Sound notifications for every possible line cross (Tenkan/Kijun, Price/Kumo, or Quality Line entries) across multiple timeframes.

### ARE YOU READY TO LEVEL UP?

This MT5 version is built for the professional trader who needs speed, precision, and a clear edge over the market.

  • Standard Ichimoku? Included.

  • Fibonacci Power? Included.

  • Future Prediction? Included.

  • Quality Line Edge? ONLY HERE.


Don’t just watch the market—predict it. Download Persian Ichimoku Pro for MT4 now!

MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/174737


评分 23
Ashkan
167
Ashkan 2026.07.26 19:51 
 

unbelievable! very very useful indicator

Ali Ghandi
129
Ali Ghandi 2026.07.25 02:14 
 

I believe there's an indicator that , Once you really understand it , can help you consistently make Good profits in the market

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该指标在图表上显示圆形水平。 它们也被称为心理、银行或主要参与者级别。 在这些水平上，多头和空头之间存在真正的斗争，许多订单的积累导致波动性增加。 该指标会自动调整到任何工具和时间范围。 当80水平被突破然后测试时，我们买入。当20级被突破然后测试时，我们卖出。目标是00。 注意力。由于强大的支撑   。   和阻力位，价格可能略低于 00 水平。 输入参数   。 Bars Count - 线条长度（以条为单位） 。 Show 00 Levels - 显示或不显示 00 级   。 Show 10, 90 Levels   。 Show 20, 80 Levels   。 Show 30, 70 Levels   。 Show 40, 60 Levels   。 Show 50 Levels   。 N Lines - 限制图表上级别数的参数   。 Distance 00 Levels - 层间距离（自动或手动） 。 Line Position - 图形前面或后面的线   。 Visual Button - 按钮显示（启用/禁用）   。 Corner - 按钮锚定角度  
FREE
Zig Zag 123
Stephen Reynolds
指标
Zig Zag 123 tells us when a reversal or continuation is more likely by looking at the shift in supply and demand. When this happens a signature pattern appears known as 123 (also known ABC) will often break out in direction of higher low or lower high. Stop loss and take profit levels have been added. There is a panel that shows the overall performance of your trades for if you was to use these stop loss and take profit levels.  We get alerted if a pattern 123 appears and also if the price re
FREE
Accuracy Meter
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (2)
指标
精度计介绍： Accuracy Meter是确定策略获胜百分比的强大工具，可以像元交易者策略测试员一样向您显示所有交易进场和出场点，您可以将简单的策略测试员作为图表上的指标，将其附加到不同的货币对和时间框架上并找出您的策略准确性百分比，更改止损和风险以奖励因素，并查看其如何影响您的交易思路。 Accuracy Meter是您简单的策略测试仪，该产品可以帮助您在与策略测试仪相同的图表上访问策略的入口和出口点，通过此产品，您可以节省您的资金，而不会浪费在建立无利可图的EA上。 常问问题 ： 如何为该指标定义策略？ 精度计的输入设置可让您调整自定义指标的路径和名称，还可以定义买卖缓冲区编号， 您可以使用以下设置：     自定义指标名称     购买缓冲区编号     卖出缓冲区编号 我可以通过不同的止损或获利来测试我的自定义指标吗？ 是的，您可以使用以下参数来调整止损并获利。     所需止损点     期望的奖励风险因素 图形仪表盘信息： 屏幕左上方设计的图形仪表板向我们显示了分析结果，您可以查看有关所选策略的有用信息。 总交易，获胜百分比，亏损百分比，开始分析时
FREE
Two Period RSI
Libertas LLC
5 (4)
指标
Two Period RSI compares long-term and short-term RSI lines, and plots a fill between them for improved visualization. Fill is colored differently according to an uptrend (short period RSI above long period RSI) or a downtrend (short period RSI below long period RSI). Short-term RSI crossing long-term RSI adds a more robust trend confirmation signal than using single period RSI alone. This is a small tool to help visualize and confirm RSI trends. We hope you enjoy! Looking for RSI alerts? You can
FREE
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Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
指标
Gann Made Easy 是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
指标
M1 SNIPER 是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
SR Liquidity 是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
指标
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (2)
指标
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO（MT4）— 7层过滤 · 自动止盈止损 · 质量评分 · 信号历史保存 | 完整的XAUUSD交易系统 实时不重绘。信号出现的瞬间，箭头、入场、止盈、止损当场锁定，之后绝不移动。你交易的就是这个实时信号。而且在v7.20中，每一个真正发出的信号都会自动保存，并在重启后精确还原。 购买者专属赠品 购买永久授权，即可免费获得 AI Zone Radar（价值$59）+ 完整PDF手册。在产品价格之外，额外附赠价值$59的赠品。购买后在MQL5上给我留言即可。 AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 在黄金交易者社区中被实际使用，因精度与易用性而广受好评。 你的难题 —— 以及解决方案 黄金一天波动$30–$50。你知道机会就在那里。但这些情况是否似曾相识： - 入场太早，价格逆行$10后才朝你的方
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
指标
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Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
指标
目前八折优惠! 这个仪表板是一个非常强大的软件，可用于多个符号和多达9个时间段。 它是基于我们的主要指标（最佳评论：高级供应需求）。 Advanced Supply Demand 该仪表板提供了一个伟大的概述。它显示。   筛选后的供需值，包括区域强度评级。 区间内和区间外的点位距离。 它突出了嵌套的区域。 在所有（9个）时间段内，它对所选符号发出4种警报。 它是高度可配置的，以满足您的个人需求! 您的利益! 对每个交易者来说，最重要的问题是。 什么是入市的最佳水平？ 在强大的供应/需求区域内或附近进入你的交易，以获得最佳的成功机会和风险/回报。 我的止损的最佳位置是哪里？ 把你的止损放在强势供应/需求区的下方/上方是最安全的。 我的最佳盈利目标是什么？ 你的退出策略和你的进入策略一样重要，了解更高的时间框架图可以帮助你。对于买入，使用下一个供应区作为目标，对于卖出，使用下一个需求区作为目标。在回撤到供应区或需求区时进场，以确保有足够的利润空间，达到更高的时间框架的供应和需求，将增加你的利润。 为什么我们要过滤强区和弱区？ 不平衡性越大，价格的变动就
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.      &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
指标
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 專業級無重繪 / 無延遲趨勢信號系統，擁有卓越勝率 | 適用於 MT4 / MT5 在較低的時間週期上效果最佳，例如 1 分鐘、5 分鐘與 15 分鐘圖表。 核心特色： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 是一套專為趨勢交易設計的智能信號系統。 其採用多重濾波邏輯，僅篩選出具有明確方向性、動能強勁且波動結構健康的走勢進場點。 本系統 不預測高點或低點 ，只有在同時滿足以下三項條件時才會觸發交易信號： 趨勢方向明確 動能持續增強 波動率結構穩定 此外，系統還結合市場流動性分析，以進一步提升信號的準確性與觸發時機。 信號特性： 所有箭頭信號皆為 100% 無重繪，無延遲 信號一旦出現即固定於圖表，不會閃爍或消失 提供圖表箭頭、資訊面板、彈出通知、聲音提示及推播訊息 支援 EA 呼叫（Buffer 輸出），可整合至自動化交易或信號跟單系統 提供預設參數模板，免調整即可使用，適合新手快速上手 總結： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 是一款邏輯清晰、穩定高效的專業趨勢型
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
指标
DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO 是一款先进的交易指标，它结合了约翰·埃勒斯 (John Ehlers) 的 Laguerre 滤波器与强大的自动优化引擎。该指标不依赖固定的参数，而是根据最新的市场状况自动搜寻最佳设置，帮助您在无需手动调整的情况下适应不断变化的市场波动。 该指标可生成清晰的买入 (BUY) 和卖出 (SELL) 信号，并提供根据当前市场波动率计算得出的自适应止损 (Stop Loss) 和止盈 (Take Profit) 水平。内置的趋势、效率系数 (Efficiency Ratio)、波动率和蜡烛图过滤功能，有助于剔除低质量的交易设置，从而提高信号的准确性。 实时性能面板会显示当前已优化的设置、利润因子 (Profit Factor)、胜率 (Win Rate)、回撤 (Drawdown) 以及其他交易统计数据。DayTrader PRO 还支持弹出窗口、推送、邮件和声音提醒，确保您不会错过任何交易机会。 主要功能 全自动参数优化 自适应买入与卖出信号 基于 ATR 的动态止损与止盈 支持每日、每周或每月重新优化 内置趋势与市场过滤功能 性能统
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
指标
现在优惠 30%！ 任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
指标
目前8折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个指标是专门用来显示任何符号的货币强度，如异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。它是同类产品中的第一个，任何符号都可以添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度。这是一个独特的、高质量的、负担得起的交易工具，因为我们已经纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 它适用于所有时间框架。你将很快能够看到TREND! 根据新的基础算法设计，它使识别和确认潜在交易变得更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了8种主要货币和一种符号的强弱。 该指标显示了8种主要货币（澳元加元瑞士法郎欧元英镑日元新西兰美元）的强弱线，再加上一个符号! 该指标显示了符号的真实价值。例如：对于XAUUSD（黄金）：价格以美元报价。如果黄金在上涨，你怎么能知道是黄金的强势还是美元的弱势？只有当黄金走强时，我们才会进行交易。该指
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
指标
折扣将在 24 小时后结束——下一价格为 69 美元 联系我获取推荐设置 首发名额有限 ZORYK — MetaTrader 4 专业 XAUUSD 黄金信号与交易计划系统 你一定经历过这种感觉。 你花时间分析黄金，等待入场，终于打开交易后，价格却立即向相反方向移动。你过早平仓，移动止损，或者因为犹豫几秒而错过机会。随后市场在没有你的情况下，准确到达你最初预期的目标。 问题并不总是方向错误。 真正的问题是不确定性。 你不知道真正的入场位置在哪里，不知道交易逻辑在什么位置失效，也不知道应该先保护较小的利润，还是继续等待更大的行情。你甚至不知道当前信号是否足够强，还是自己只是在勉强寻找一笔交易。 黄金移动速度非常快。没有明确计划的正确判断，也可能在几秒钟内变成错误决定。 ZORYK 正是为了解决这个问题而开发。 什么是 ZORYK ZORYK 是一套专门为 MetaTrader 4 和 XAUUSD M5 周期开发的完整黄金信号与交易计划系统。 它不是一个只显示 BUY 或 SELL 箭头，然后让你独自处理所有后续决定的普通指标。 每个确认信号都可以在图表上显示
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
指标
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
指标
AW 蜡烛形态指标是高级趋势指标与强大的蜡烛形态扫描仪的组合。它是识别和突出显示 30 个最可靠的烛台形态的有用工具。此外，它是一个基于彩色条的电流趋势分析器，带有   可调整大小和定位的插件多时间框架趋势面板。根据趋势过滤调整模式显示的独特能力。 优点： 轻松识别蜡烛形态 不重绘结果 内置多时间趋势面板 禁用模式类型（1、2、3 根蜡烛） 显示形态时趋势过滤的调整 MT5 version - >   HERE   / Instructions and description  -> HERE 显示模式列表： 锤模式 固定/固定 看跌 Harami / 看涨 Harami 看跌 Harami Cross / 看涨 Harami Cross 枢轴点反转向上/枢轴点反转向下 双柱低位收盘价较高/双柱低位收盘价较低 收盘价反转向上 / 收盘价反转向下 中性条 /     两个中性条 双内/内/外 向上推力杆/向下推力杆 晚星/晨星 晚上十字星 / 早上十字星 吞没看跌线/吞没看涨线 镜子酒吧 流星 乌云盖顶 十字星 输入变量： Main settings Trend Filtering Mo
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
指标
Scalper Inside PRO 帮你分析日内趋势，在入场前就把交易规划好。核心是三套专属策略，让你更精准地读懂市场。信号一出现，指标就自动判断行情方向并计算关键价位，你能提前看到潜在入场点、预期的止损以及多个止盈位。详尽的绩效统计会展示不同品种和策略在历史上的表现，帮你根据当前行情挑选合适的资产。它既可以作为独立的剥头皮工具，也可以融入你的系统，或者作为你自己 EA 的基础。运行于 MetaTrader 4 平台。 指标会直接在图表上标出入场、三个止盈位 - TP1、TP2、TP3 以及一个可选止损。你甚至可以接入自己的箭头指标，检验它们的统计数据和盈利能力。 购买后请直接联系我，即可获得指标的专属附赠 add-ons、更多关于实盘运用的说明，以及把它正确接入你自己交易系统和 EA 的帮助。 指标主要功能 内置三套专属交易策略，可即时切换。 箭头信号出现后即时计算价位：入场以及 TP1、TP2、TP3 多级目标立刻显示，方便你提前规划交易。开启手动或自动计算后，会显示止损位。 三套策略均内置优化模块：自动把参数适配到当前品种和周期，帮你快速筛选资产（仅在实时状态下可用）。 HTF
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
指标
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
Color Trend FX
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (4)
指标
Color Trend FX 直接在图表上显示当前的趋势方向，并标出入场点、trailing 跟踪止损位以及可能的出场点。该指标专为想看到开仓点、获得平仓建议并查看历史表现的交易者设计。它可以作为独立工具使用，也可以作为您自己交易系统的一部分，或作为您 Expert Advisors 的基础。 指标以彩色圆点的形式显示信号，圆点跟随趋势，同时充当持仓的 trailing 跟踪止损位。当行情动能减弱、价格开始从极值回撤时，会出现一个提示出场 / 平仓的信号。 购买后请直接联系我，获取关于如何在交易中使用该指标，以及如何将其正确接入您自己的交易系统和 Expert Advisors 的更多信息。 主要功能 趋势圆点跟随价格，充当持仓的 trailing 跟踪止损位。 当行情动能减弱、价格从极值回撤时，出现出场信号。 不重绘信号：信号出现在已收盘的 K 线上，固定不动，之后不会重新计算。 趋势变化提醒：终端弹窗、声音提示、Push 和 Email（需要在终端中额外设置）。 可灵活调节信号过滤器灵敏度（Accuracy Delta）以及出场检测灵敏度，适配不同品种和周期。 可选的时间过滤器：设
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
指标
这个指标是我们2个产品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics 的一个超级组合。 它适用于所有时间框架，并以图形方式显示8种主要货币和一种符号的强势或弱势冲动! 该指标专门用于显示任何符号的货币强度加速，如黄金、异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。这是它的第一个指标，任何符号都可以被添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度加速（冲动或速度）。 建立在新的基础算法上，它使识别和确认潜在的交易更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了一种货币的强势或弱势是否正在加速，并测量了这种加速的速度--把它想象成你汽车中的速度表。当你加速时，事情显然会发生得更快，这在外汇市场上也是一样的，即如果你配对的货币正在向相反的方向加速，你就会发现一个潜在的有利可图的交易。 动态市场斐波那契28水平被用作警报触发器，将适应市场活动。如果冲动击中黄色触发线，你将收到警报。然后你就知道作为一个交易员应该做什么。货币对和方向已经给出。只需点击警报按钮，就可以切换到该货
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
指标
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.71 (7)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Trend Trading System 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Smart Trend Trading System 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Smart Trend 信号转换为自动交易。 Smart Trend Trading System 是一套完整的交易系统，具备不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的特点，专为希望获得更清晰信号、更准确趋势方向以及更有组织交易方式的交易者打造。 Online course , manual and [download presets] . 它将 10 多种交易工具 整合到一个系统中，包括趋势检测、反转区域、Smart Cloud、移动止损逻辑、支撑与阻力、K线着色、提醒以及多周期分析。 该系统旨在帮助您应对不同的市场环境： 趋势市场： 识别主要趋势，发现回调，跟随动能，并通过止损指导和移动止损选项寻找更清晰的入场机会。
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (21)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (37)
指标
Scalper Vault 是一个专业的剥头皮系统，为您提供成功剥头皮所需的一切。该指标是一个完整的交易系统，可供外汇和二元期权交易者使用。推荐的时间范围是 M5。 该系统为您提供趋势方向的准确箭头信号。它还为您提供顶部和底部信号以及江恩市场水平。无论您拥有何种交易经验，该系统都易于使用。您只需要遵循简单的规则并每天重复该过程。 建议将此系统用于主要货币对。感谢您的关注！ 请注意，该指标在策略测试器中可能无法正常工作。因此，我建议仅在模拟或真实账户的真实交易条件下使用该系统。 指示器提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买指标后请与我联系。我将免费与您分享我的个人交易建议和出色的奖励指标！ 祝您交易愉快，盈利！
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
指标
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
指标
TREND LINES PRO 帮助您了解市场真正的方向转变点。该指标显示真实的趋势反转点以及主要参与者重新入场的时机。 您可以看到 BOS线、 趋势变化和更高时间框架的关键水平——无需复杂的设置或不必要的干扰。信号不会重绘，并在K线收盘后仍然保留在图表上。 VERSION MT 5    -   与……搭配使用时，可发挥其最大潜力   RFI LEVELS PRO 指示器 该指标显示的内容： 实际变化 趋势（BOS 线） 一旦信号出现，它就始终有效！这与会重绘的指标有着重要的区别，后者可能会发出信号后又改变信号，从而导致资金损失。现在，您可以更精准、更准确地进入市场。此外，还有一个功能，会在箭头出现后为K线着色，直到达到目标价位（止盈）或出现反转信号为止。 重复条目   以及主要玩家的充值 为了提高寻找入场点时的视觉清晰度，我们创建了一个模块，该模块首先显示买入/卖出区域，并在该区域内寻找最佳入场点。此外，我们还加入了智能逻辑来管理止损位，该逻辑会随着时间的推移逐步降低止损位的大小，从而降低入场交易时的初始风险（移动止损位）。 信号强度水平（BOS） 该指标采用三个显著性等级来衡量
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
指标
成交量突破震荡指标是一种以震荡指标的形式将价格变动与成交量趋势相匹配的指标。 我想将成交量分析整合到我的策略中，但大多数成交量指标都令我失望， 例如 OBV、资金流量指数、A/D，还有成交量加权 Macd 和许多其他指标。 因此，我为自己编写了这个指标，我对它的实用性感到满意，因此我决定将其发布到市场上。 主要特点： 它突出显示了价格在成交量增加（突破）支持下朝某个方向移动的阶段。 它突出显示了成交量增加停止并因此市场收缩的阶段。 它突出显示了价格和成交量均未移动的阶段，尤其是在时间范围（<=15 分钟）的日内交易中，因此市场已为未来的运行做好准备。 当其他 EA 交易程序发出的虚假信号不受交易量增加的支持时，可过滤掉这些信号。 它使趋势和范围阶段可视化变得非常容易 输入参数： 计算设置： 计算类型：快速、正常、慢速，用于监控短期、中期和长期，保持在同一时间范围内。 计算周期：计算周期 交易量设置： 交易量类型：TickVolume（主要用于外汇）和RealVolume（用于股票市场） 信号设置： 信号周期：信号线周期 突破水平：突破信号的阈值水平 警报设置 警报类型：收盘
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
指标
货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。 该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
作者的更多信息
MagicTrigger MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
指标
MagicTrigger — 多周期 HD/RD 背离确认指标 MagicTrigger 是一款多周期背离引擎,它在较高周期(HD)上寻找结构性背离,并等待同一价格区域内较低周期(RD)出现相匹配的背离来加以确认。只有当较高周期的摆动结构与较低周期的确认相互吻合时,指标才会标记信号,并同时给出建议的入场触发点、止损位以及两个目标位。 工作原理 指标会自动扫描当前图表周期之上和之下的一系列周期。在较高周期上,它寻找价格摆动点与平滑震荡线之间的背离形态(即"HD"背离)。随后检查在 HD 结构所定义的时间与价格区域内,较低周期是否也出现相同方向的背离(即"RD"背离)。只有当达到所需的最小数量的较低周期确认了较高周期的结构时,才会生成信号,从而减少孤立的单一周期背离信号。 主要功能 基于当前图表周期自动构建多周期扫描链,相同逻辑可自适应任何加载的周期。 可调节的历史扫描深度(History Scan Depth),用于控制图表加载时分析的K线数量。 HD Divergence Range 与 RD Divergence Range 参数用于控制每次背离所使用摆动点之间的最大距离——范围越窄
MagicLines MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (3)
指标
MGH-MagicLine — 趋势与多时间框架背离一体化工具 MagicLine 将趋势识别与背离分析整合到单一指标中——是同时运行 MultiStoch 和 MultiMACD 的精炼替代方案，输出更清晰、延迟更低。 它是一款 确认与分析工具 ，不提供入场点、止盈或止损，而是为几乎任何趋势型策略增添一层强大而灵活的确认，帮助你更清晰地解读市场。 三种线型模式——同一指标 在设置中选择 Line Type ；当前模式会直接显示在指标窗口名称上，让你随时清楚正在查看的内容： Slow — 噪音最低，用于读取长期趋势方向。线条进入 ±0.2 区域时确认主导趋势。 Long — 趋势识别清晰且更具响应性，是日常使用的均衡之选。 Fast — 反应最快，适合剥头皮和日内动量交易。 一个指标，三种不同表现——根据你的时间框架和风格自由调整。 多时间框架线条——现已支持完整时间框架控制（MT5） 由于 MetaTrader 5 比 MT4 支持更广泛的时间框架范围，本版本新增了 逐线时间框架选择功能 ——让你完全掌控每条线所代表的时间框架。 设置 TimeFrame Type 来选择时间框架的
FREE
Multi Stoch MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (1)
指标
MGH-MultiStoch — 多周期趋势识别与波浪分析（MT5） MGH-MultiStoch 是一款多周期趋势指标，可在 单一窗口中同时显示最多 6 个时间周期 。它帮助交易者跨周期确认趋势方向、直观地数清市场波浪，并根据更高周期的交叉构建前瞻性的波浪情景。 这是 MetaTrader 5 版本。由于 MT5 支持更广泛的时间周期，此版本新增了 每条线独立的周期选择 ，让您可以为六条线中的每一条分配独立的周期。 它要解决的问题 交易中一个常见的难题是：在当前图表上收到的信号缺乏更高周期的确认。设计自动交易系统的经验表明，正确的多周期一致性是交易系统最终结果的一个重要因素。 MGH-MultiStoch 在单一窗口中显示最多 6 个周期的趋势状态。这使您能够快速检查工作周期上的信号是否与更大的市场结构一致。 周期选择：Auto 或 From Inputs 此 MT5 版本通过 TimeFrame Type 设置，为六条线的周期提供两种设定方式。 当 TimeFrame Type 设为 Auto 时，指标会自动选择周期，遵循约 4 至 6 倍的相邻周期原则。您无需手动设置任何内容。
FREE
Multi Macd RD MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (4)
指标
MGH-MultiMACD-RD — 多周期 MACD 背离指标（MT5） 概述 MGH-MultiMACD-RD 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的多周期 MACD 背离指标。它可在 单一图表上同时监控最多 6 个时间周期 ，检测常规背离与隐藏背离，并在背离得到确认时发出提醒。 该指标的开发旨在解决标准 MACD 背离工具中三个常见的局限：单周期分析、信号重绘以及背离线绘制不一致。 主要功能 多周期分析 该指标在单一图表窗口中显示当前周期以及最多 5 个更高周期的 MACD 数据。每个周期分配不同的颜色以便于识别。周期可通过设置面板或图表按钮（1–6）启用或禁用。 重绘控制 信号可配置为在 K 线 0（实时）或 K 线 1（已确认、已收盘的 K 线）上触发。设为 K 线 1 时，信号不会在事后被重新绘制。 背离检测 该指标可在所有活动周期上检测常规背离与隐藏背离。「Increase Divergence Range」参数可延长回溯周期，以捕捉更远摆动点之间的背离。 多周期共振（Confluence） 当两个或更多周期的背离出现在同一价格区域内时，指标会突出显示这种重叠。交易者
FREE
MagicLines MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
指标
MGH-MagicLine — 趋势与多时间框架背离一体化工具 MagicLine 将趋势识别与背离分析整合到单一指标中——是同时运行 MultiStoch 和 MultiMACD 的精炼替代方案，输出更清晰、延迟更低。 它是一款 确认与分析工具 ，不提供入场点、止盈或止损，而是为几乎任何趋势型策略增添一层强大而灵活的确认，帮助你更清晰地解读市场。 三种线型模式——同一指标 在设置中选择 Line Type ；当前模式会直接显示在指标窗口名称上，让你随时清楚正在查看的内容： Slow — 噪音最低，用于读取长期趋势方向。线条进入 ±0.2 区域时确认主导趋势。 Long — 趋势识别清晰且更具响应性，是日常使用的均衡之选。 Fast — 反应最快，适合剥头皮和日内动量交易。 一个指标，三种不同表现——根据你的时间框架和风格自由调整。 多时间框架线条 最多绘制 6 条独立线条 ，每条对应一个更高的时间框架。 将鼠标悬停在任意线条上即可即时查看其时间框架。 通过图表上的按钮（1–6）开启/关闭每条线。 在同一窗口中同时看到更高时间框架的全局和你的入场时间框架。 常规背离与隐藏背离 将 Di
FREE
Multi Macd HD MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (5)
指标
MGH-MultiMACD-HD — 多周期 MACD 隐藏背离检测器 大多数交易者从未看到的趋势延续信号——现在可在 6 个时间周期上自动检测。 概述 常规背离告诉您趋势何时可能反转。隐藏背离告诉您趋势何时即将延续——这是专业趋势跟踪交易者最依赖的信号。问题在于，隐藏背离比常规背离明显更难发现，而 MQL5 Market 上几乎没有任何指标能够在多个时间周期上同时准确检测它。 MGH-MultiMA CD-HD 彻底改变了这一点。它构建于与 MGH-MultiMACD-RD 相同的专有多周期引擎之上，专门致力于隐藏背离检测—— 同时监控最多 6 个时间周期 ，在价格图表和 MACD 窗口上绘制精确的背离线，并在确认的形态形成时立即提醒您。这一切均无重绘。 什么是隐藏背离——它为何重要？ 大多数交易者在学习初期就掌握了常规背离。学习隐藏背离的人较少。而几乎没有人拥有能够可靠检测它的工具。 隐藏看涨背离 出现于价格创出更高的低点而 MACD 创出更低的低点时。它表明：尽管表面上出现回调，潜在的看涨动能依然完好——趋势很可能向上恢复。 隐藏看跌背离 出现于价格创出更低的高点而 MACD
FREE
RoundLevel Pro Institutional Support Resistance
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (3)
指标
Elevate your trading with the precision of "Big Figures." Financial markets are not driven by random numbers; they are driven by institutional liquidity. Central banks, hedge funds, and major commercial traders consolidate their orders at whole integer levels (e.g., 1.1000, 2000.00, 150.00). These are the "Psychological Magnets" where the real price action happens. RoundLevel Pro for MetaTrader 5 is a high-performance tool designed to visualize this invisible grid of institutional interest with
FREE
Multi Macd RD MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (3)
指标
MGH-MultiMACD-RD — 多周期 MACD 背离指标（MT4） 概述 MGH-MultiMACD-RD 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的多周期 MACD 背离指标。它可在 单一图表上同时监控最多 6 个时间周期 ，检测常规背离与隐藏背离，并在背离得到确认时发出提醒。 该指标的开发旨在解决标准 MACD 背离工具中三个常见的局限：单周期分析、信号重绘以及背离线绘制不一致。 主要功能 多周期分析 该指标在单一图表窗口中显示当前周期以及最多 5 个更高周期的 MACD 数据。每个周期分配不同的颜色以便于识别。周期可通过设置面板或图表按钮（1–6）启用或禁用。 重绘控制 信号可配置为在 K 线 0（实时）或 K 线 1（已确认、已收盘的 K 线）上触发。设为 K 线 1 时，信号不会在事后被重新绘制。 背离检测 该指标可在所有活动周期上检测常规背离与隐藏背离。「Increase Divergence Range」参数可延长回溯周期，以捕捉更远摆动点之间的背离。 多周期共振（Confluence） 当两个或更多周期的背离出现在同一价格区域内时，指标会突出显示这种重叠。交易者
FREE
Multi Macd HD MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
指标
MGH-MultiMACD-HD — 多周期 MACD 隐藏背离检测器 大多数交易者从未看到的趋势延续信号——现在可在 6 个时间周期上自动检测。 概述 常规背离告诉您趋势何时可能反转。隐藏背离告诉您趋势何时即将延续——这是专业趋势跟踪交易者最依赖的信号。问题在于，隐藏背离比常规背离明显更难发现，而 MQL5 Market 上几乎没有任何指标能够在多个时间周期上同时准确检测它。 MGH-MultiMACD-HD 彻底改变了这一点。它构建于与 MGH-MultiMACD-RD 相同的专有多周期引擎之上，专门致力于隐藏背离检测—— 同时监控最多 6 个时间周期 ，在价格图表和 MACD 窗口上绘制精确的背离线，并在确认的形态形成时立即提醒您。这一切均无重绘。 什么是隐藏背离——它为何重要？ 大多数交易者在学习初期就掌握了常规背离。学习隐藏背离的人较少。而几乎没有人拥有能够可靠检测它的工具。 隐藏看涨背离 出现于价格创出更高的低点而 MACD 创出更低的低点时。它表明：尽管表面上出现回调，潜在的看涨动能依然完好——趋势很可能向上恢复。 隐藏看跌背离 出现于价格创出更低的高点而 MACD 创出
FREE
Multi Stoch MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
指标
MGH-MultiStoch — 多周期趋势识别与波浪分析 MGH-MultiStoch 是一款多周期趋势指标，可在 单一窗口中同时显示最多 6 个时间周期 。它帮助交易者跨周期确认趋势方向、直观地数清市场波浪，并根据更高周期的交叉构建前瞻性的波浪情景。 该指标采用专为本产品开发的自定义多周期计算方法。同时适用于 MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 。 它要解决的问题 交易中一个常见的难题是：在当前图表上收到的信号缺乏更高周期的确认。设计自动交易系统的经验表明，正确的多周期一致性是交易系统最终结果的一个重要因素。 MGH-MultiStoch 在单一窗口中显示最多 6 个周期的趋势状态。这使您能够快速检查工作周期上的信号是否与更大的市场结构一致。 用作确认过滤器 该指标可作为趋势跟踪策略和反转策略的确认工具： 趋势策略： 在入场前，要求一两个更高周期与您的信号方向一致。该过滤器可以提升许多交易系统的信号质量。 反转策略： 观察更高周期上出现新交叉的时刻，这是方向可能改变的早期结构性信号。 波浪分析： 线条的交叉将市场划分为多个区段，使艾略特波浪计数更简单、更直观。
FREE
Cross Alert Histogram MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (3)
指标
Overview MGH-CrossAlert Histogram is a sub-window histogram indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays the relationship between any two configurable lines as a color-coded histogram bar by bar, showing which line is dominant, how large the gap between them is, and when a crossover occurs. The histogram runs in a separate sub-window, keeping the price chart uncluttered. How It Works Each bar on the histogram reflects the live relationship between the two selected lines: Green — Line 1 is above Line
FREE
Persian Ichimoku Fibonacci MTF MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (3)
指标
Persian Ichimoku Pro: The Fibonacci Evolution for MT5 Why settle for 1930s formulas when you can trade with 21st-century precision? Most traders fail with Ichimoku because they use static, outdated settings. Persian Ichimoku Pro breaks these limits by integrating Advanced Fibonacci Mathematics and the exclusive Future Quality Line —a combination never seen before in standard indicators. ### THE "UNFAIR ADVANTAGE": WHAT’S INSIDE? 1. The Quality Line (Your Trend Sentinel) This is the "Secret Sauce
FREE
Cross Alert MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
指标
MGH-CrossAlert — Multi-Line, Multi-Timeframe Crossover Alert Indicator MGH-CrossAlert is a crossover detection indicator for MetaTrader 5 that monitors two user-selected lines and generates alerts when they cross or reach equality. Unlike standard moving average crossover tools, this indicator supports a wide range of line types and allows each line to be drawn from an independent timeframe. Supported Line Types Each of the two monitored lines can be configured independently as one of the follo
FREE
Round Levels Psychological Zones
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
指标
Unlock the power of "Psychological Numbers" with RoundLevel . Large financial institutions, banks, and hedge funds don't place orders at random prices; they prefer round numbers (e.g., 1.1000, 105.00, 2000). These levels act as invisible magnets for price action, serving as high-probability support and resistance zones. Key Features: Universal Compatibility: Works perfectly on Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Stocks. Clean Visualization: Automatically draws horizontal levels without cluttering
FREE
Cross Alert MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (1)
指标
MGH-CrossAlert — Multi-Line, Multi-Timeframe Crossover Alert Indicator MGH-CrossAlert is a crossover detection indicator for MetaTrader 5 that monitors two user-selected lines and generates alerts when they cross or reach equality. Unlike standard moving average crossover tools, this indicator supports a wide range of line types and allows each line to be drawn from an independent timeframe. Supported Line Types Each of the two monitored lines can be configured independently as one of the follo
FREE
Cross Alert Histogram MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (1)
指标
Overview MGH-CrossAlert Histogram is a sub-window histogram indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays the relationship between any two configurable lines as a color-coded histogram bar by bar, showing which line is dominant, how large the gap between them is, and when a crossover occurs. The histogram runs in a separate sub-window, keeping the price chart uncluttered. How It Works Each bar on the histogram reflects the live relationship between the two selected lines: Green — Line 1 is above Line
FREE
MagicTrigger MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
指标
MagicTrigger — 多周期 HD/RD 背离确认指标(MT5 版) MagicTrigger 是一款多周期背离引擎,它在较高周期(HD)上寻找结构性背离,并等待同一价格区域内较低周期(RD)出现相匹配的背离来加以确认。只有当较高周期的摆动结构与较低周期的确认相互吻合时,指标才会标记信号,并同时给出建议的入场触发点、止损位以及两个目标位。 这款 MetaTrader 5 版本利用 MT5 提供的全部周期范围构建其周期链——除标准周期外,还包括 M2、M3、M4、M6、M12、M20、H2、H3、H6、H8 和 H12。根据指标所加载的周期不同,扫描链最多可包含 15 个周期,相比仅使用标准 MT4 周期集构建的周期链,能够提供明显更细致的多周期结构视图。 工作原理 指标会自动扫描当前图表周期之上和之下的一系列周期。在较高周期上,它寻找价格摆动点与平滑震荡线之间的背离形态(即"HD"背离)。随后检查在 HD 结构所定义的时间与价格区域内,较低周期是否也出现相同方向的背离(即"RD"背离)。只有当达到所需的最小数量的较低周期确认了较高周期的结构时,才会生成信号,从而减少孤立的单一周
筛选:
zahra g.h
161
zahra g.h 2026.08.02 15:10 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Ashkan
167
Ashkan 2026.07.26 19:51 
 

unbelievable! very very useful indicator

Ali Ghandi
129
Ali Ghandi 2026.07.25 02:14 
 

I believe there's an indicator that , Once you really understand it , can help you consistently make Good profits in the market

Hossein Nabi
168
Hossein Nabi 2026.07.23 00:17 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Mostafa Ghanbari
3539
来自开发人员的回复 Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:58
Really appreciate that! Glad they're coming through professional and well-designed for you 🙏
Farzaneh140540
155
Farzaneh140540 2026.07.22 21:15 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Mostafa Ghanbari
3539
来自开发人员的回复 Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:57
Glad to hear that! 🙏
1006053015
85
1006053015 2026.07.22 20:00 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Mostafa Ghanbari
3539
来自开发人员的回复 Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:58
Appreciate the feedback! Glad the Fibonacci-based levels and Quality Line are adding useful context beyond the standard Ichimoku setup, and that the on-chart controls are speeding up your timeframe switching 🙏
Mohammad Azadjami
159
Mohammad Azadjami 2026.07.21 15:31 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Mostafa Ghanbari
3539
来自开发人员的回复 Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:57
Glad to hear that! 🙏
Parsaei
164
Parsaei 2026.07.21 14:05 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Mostafa Ghanbari
3539
来自开发人员的回复 Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:57
Really appreciate that! Glad you're recommending it to fellow traders 🙏
Mahmoudrezakheiri
168
Mahmoudrezakheiri 2026.07.21 04:35 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Mostafa Ghanbari
3539
来自开发人员的回复 Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:56
Thank you so much! Glad it feels easier to work with than the original Ichimoku, and that having all the display/hide tools right at hand is proving useful 🙏
Vahid Sadeghi
160
Vahid Sadeghi 2026.07.20 12:48 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Mostafa Ghanbari
3539
来自开发人员的回复 Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 02:25
Wonderful to hear! Glad the setup was quick, charts stayed clean, and the signals delivered a solid win on BTCUSD M15 right out of the gate. Wishing you continued success ahead 🙏
aminaran
168
aminaran 2026.07.19 21:05 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Mostafa Ghanbari
3539
来自开发人员的回复 Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 01:02
Thank you very much! 🙏
alisaadat
167
alisaadat 2026.07.19 17:54 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Mostafa Ghanbari
3539
来自开发人员的回复 Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 01:00
Thank you very much! 🙏
Mohammad panahi
169
Mohammad panahi 2026.07.19 16:42 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Mostafa Ghanbari
3539
来自开发人员的回复 Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 01:00
Thank you so much for the kind words! Really glad it's performing accurately and proving easy to use in your trading. Feedback like this is truly appreciated 🙏
HAMED HAJI AHMADI
149
HAMED HAJI AHMADI 2026.07.19 16:16 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Mostafa Ghanbari
3539
来自开发人员的回复 Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 00:59
Thank you so much! 🙏
alifakhroddin
95
alifakhroddin 2026.07.19 14:47 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Mostafa Ghanbari
3539
来自开发人员的回复 Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 00:58
Thank you so much! 🙏
Ben_Ns
164
Ben_Ns 2026.07.19 13:06 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Mostafa Ghanbari
3539
来自开发人员的回复 Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 00:58
Thank you so much! Really glad it's performing well for you. Appreciate the recommendation 🙏
ems ri
170
ems ri 2026.07.19 11:48 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Mostafa Ghanbari
3539
来自开发人员的回复 Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 00:57
Thank you for the thoughtful feedback! That's exactly the goal — helping traders save time and bring more structure to their daily routine. Glad it's proving efficient for you 🙏
amirght69
154
amirght69 2026.07.19 09:19 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Mostafa Ghanbari
3539
来自开发人员的回复 Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 00:56
Thank you very much! Glad it's helping you spot support and resistance levels effectively 🙏
Kambiz Emami
91
Kambiz Emami 2026.07.19 09:06 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Mostafa Ghanbari
3539
来自开发人员的回复 Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 00:55
Thank you so much! Really glad you find it the best fit for your Ichimoku analysis 🙏
hadiphoenix
154
hadiphoenix 2026.07.18 18:52 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3539
来自开发人员的回复 Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.18 21:38
Thank you for your review! I'm glad Persian Ichimoku is working well for you. Feel free to reach out if you ever have any questions about the settings. Happy trading! 🙏
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