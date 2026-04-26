Multi Currency Candlestick Pattern Scanner
- 指标
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Andrei Strashko
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 15
Multi-Currency Candlestick Pattern Scanner for MT5 is a professional dashboard indicator that automatically scans multiple symbols and timeframes for Japanese candlestick patterns in real time.
Instead of opening dozens of charts manually, you can monitor the entire market from one clean scanner panel. The indicator helps you quickly find bullish and bearish candlestick setups, check the active timeframe, and switch directly to the chart where the pattern appeared.
This tool is designed for traders who use price action, reversal patterns, trend confirmation, and multi-timeframe analysis.User Guide
Why this scanner is useful
Most candlestick indicators work only on one chart. This scanner works differently. It checks many symbols and timeframes at once and shows all detected patterns in a single dashboard.
You can scan major Forex pairs, gold, indices, crypto symbols, stocks, or any other instruments available in your MetaTrader 5 terminal.
The scanner is especially useful when you want to answer one simple question:
Where is a candlestick signal forming right now?
Main features
Multi-currency scanning
Multi-timeframe analysis
Dashboard table with detected patterns
Bullish and bearish signal classification
Visual arrows and labels on the active chart
Moving Average trend filter
MA visualization directly on the chart
Optional volume filter
Terminal alerts
Push notifications
Email alerts
Click-to-open chart navigation
Works on the last closed candle
No repainting on closed candles
Customizable symbols and timeframes
Customizable pattern filters
Suitable for Forex, metals, indices, crypto, stocks, and commodities
Detected candlestick patterns
Bullish Engulfing
Bearish Engulfing
Bullish Harami
Bearish Harami
Hammer
Hanging Man
Inverted Hammer
Shooting Star
Morning Star
Evening Star
Piercing Line
Dark Cloud Cover
Three White Soldiers
Three Black Crows
Three Inside Up
Three Inside Down
Three Outside Up
Three Outside Down
Dashboard scanner
The built-in dashboard displays symbols in rows and timeframes in columns. Each cell shows the detected pattern and its direction.
Green signals indicate bullish patterns.
Red signals indicate bearish patterns.
Empty cells mean that no selected pattern was detected on the last closed candle.
This format allows you to monitor many markets from one chart without constantly switching between symbols.
Chart visualization
When a pattern is detected on the active chart, the indicator can display arrows and text labels directly near the candle. This makes the signal easy to verify visually.
The indicator also includes Moving Average visualization, so you can quickly compare the candlestick pattern with the current trend direction.
Trend and volume filters
The scanner includes a Moving Average trend filter using SMA or EMA. This helps reduce weak signals and allows the indicator to detect patterns only in the selected market context.
The optional volume filter can be used to confirm patterns with higher-than-average tick volume.
Alerts and notifications
The indicator can notify you when a new candlestick pattern appears on a closed candle.
Supported alert types:
Terminal popup alerts
Push notifications to mobile MetaTrader
Email alerts
This allows you to monitor the market without watching the screen all the time.
Who can use this indicator
This scanner is suitable for:
Price action traders
Forex traders
Gold traders
Crypto traders
Stock and index traders
Multi-timeframe traders
Manual traders looking for reversal setups
Traders who use candlestick confirmation with trend filters
Users who want to save time scanning multiple charts
Recommended usage
Use the scanner to find potential candlestick setups, then confirm the signal with market structure, support and resistance levels, trend direction, volatility, and risk management.
For cleaner signals, use higher timeframes such as H1, H4, and D1. On lower timeframes, it is recommended to enable the trend filter and volume filter to reduce market noise.
Important
This indicator is not a trading robot and does not open trades automatically. It is a market scanning and technical analysis tool. Candlestick patterns should not be used as standalone trade entries. Always combine signals with proper analysis and risk management.
Multi-Currency Candlestick Pattern Scanner for MT5 helps you scan more markets, find setups faster, and make candlestick analysis more efficient.