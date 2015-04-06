AlgoSwing
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
The EA is a swing trader.
Trading is based on several indicators for entry and exit condition, taking the current market condition in respect.
Each trade has a stop loss
Use on EURUSD, D1 timeframe
The EA is not spread sensitive
DISCLAIMER: Don't forget that past performance is no guarantee for the future. Always run on demo account first or on very low risk live account, to understand better how the EA executes trades and behaves regarding profits and losses.