Goldentrix EA

💎 Goldentrix EA - The Ultimate Professional Trading Tool for MT4 💎

Are you tired of staring at charts all day? Do you want a Top Rated Forex Robot that knows exactly when to trade and when to stop? Meet Goldentrix EA.

This is not just another bot; it is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to help you navigate the markets with precision and safety. Whether you are looking for a Passive Income source or a powerful tool to trade the London and New York sessions, Goldentrix is engineered for you.

🌟 Why Traders Love Goldentrix EA:

🔹 ⏰ Precision Time Filter (Hour & Minute): Most EAs are clumsy. Goldentrix is precise. Set your Starting Time and Ending Time down to the exact minute (e.g., Start 09:30, End 20:00). Never worry about trading during news or sleeping hours again!

🔹 🛡️ Daily Safety Protocols: This is your "bodyguard." Set a Daily Profit Target and the EA will automatically stop trading and close orders when your goal is reached. It protects your account from unexpected market reversals.

🔹 📈 Advanced Grid Strategy: Goldentrix uses a mathematically optimized grid system to handle market volatility. It calculates the perfect entry levels using a customizable exponent factor, ensuring you get the best average price.

🔹 🚀 Intelligent Trailing Stops: Maximize your wins! We included two types of trailing stops (Individual & Global Average) to lock in profits as the market moves in your favor.

🔹 ✅ Server Protection: We added a "Server Action Limiter" to prevent overloading your broker with requests, ensuring smooth operation even during high volatility.

⚙️ Key Features:Fully Automated: Set it and forget it. ✅ Visual Dashboard: See your Profit, Equity, and Open Orders right on the chart. ✅ Error Handling: Built-in logging to notify you if a trade fails. ✅ Easy Setup: Optimized input parameters for easy backtesting and customization.

🏆 Perfect For:

  • Traders with a 9-to-5 job who want Automated Trading.
  • Traders looking for a Low Drawdown EA.
  • Trading for GOLD -XAUUSD 
  • Anyone wanting to avoid overnight swap fees using the Time Filter.

📌 Input Highlights:

  • Main Settings: Lot Size, Take Profit, Stop Loss.
  • Time Filter: Start Hour, Start Minute, End Hour, End Minute.
  • Risk Management: Daily Profit Target ($), Max Server Actions.
  • Trailing: Individual & Global settings


  • Recommended Settings:

    • Timeframe: M1 (1 Minute High Risk ) – M15 (5 Minute Medium Risk ) -H1 (H1 Low Risk Recommeded)
    • Pair: XAUUSD (GOLD) – Highest liquidity and sweep accuracy.
    • Account Type: ECN, RAW, or PRO accounts are recommended for best results.
    • Min Balance: $2000 or higher (More is better for risk stability).
    • Risk: Start with 0.01 (by default).best optimize setting 

Get Goldentrix EA today and start your journey to financial freedom! 🚀

⚠️ IMPORTANT RISK DISCLOSURE ⚠️

TRADING FOREIGN EXCHANGE (FOREX) AND COMMODITIES CARRIES A HIGH LEVEL OF RISK AND MAY NOT BE SUITABLE FOR ALL INVESTORS.


Рекомендуем также
SynapseTrader EA
Ruben Villarreal Barajas
Эксперты
Советник (SynapseTrader EA) от компании ProfitFXBot предназначен для торговли на рынке Forex именно на GBP/USD, используя умные стратегии для получения стабильной прибыли. Этот бот должен быть включен в 20:00 по нью-йоркскому времени и вручную выключен в 5:00 утра (UTC-5), бот должен быть помещен в темпоральность M1.. В эти часы бот принимает решения на основе анализа рынка, оптимизируя логику для эффективной торговли и максимизации прибыли. Бот будет активирован только в те дни, когда в ранние
Two hearts zone trading EA by VUK
Vajahat Ullah Khan
Эксперты
"Представляем вам торгового советника Two Hearts Zone Trading EA от VUK (Лучше всего применять при разрывах, зонах предложения и спроса, разворотах и т. д.) – это ультимативный инструмент для поклонников торговли по зонам. Этот мощный торговый робот разработан для улучшения вашего опыта торговли, предоставляя автоматизированную поддержку при использовании стратегии торговли по зонам. С помощью Two Hearts Zone Trading EA трейдеры могут легко включиться в торговлю по зонам с точностью и эффективно
EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD
Sergey Demin
Эксперты
Полностью автоматический советник, инструмент  GBPUSD . Таймфрейм  м15 . Терминал MT4 ChatGPT O1  глубоко проанализировал все загруженные мною котировки GBPUSD с высоких таймфреймов, с целью поиска безопасной стратегии; выявил паранормальную активность этого инструмента. Советник отслеживает такие нетипичные активности GBPUSD и мгновенно среагирует попыткой войти в противоположную сторону. Каждый ордер защищен стоп-лоссом. Один ордер может разбиваться максимум на три ордера. Для каждого ордера
Golge Guardian
Ismail Demirci
Эксперты
ENGLISH VERSION GOLGE GUARDIAN – Professional Gold Scalping EA Trade Gold with Precision GOLGE GUARDIAN is a professional Expert Advisor developed specifically for MetaTrader 4. It is designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the 5-minute timeframe using an advanced algorithmic price engine and proprietary mathematical models . Unlike simple indicator-based robots, GOLGE GUARDIAN evaluates multiple market conditions before opening a trade. Every position is opened only after several technical filters a
EuroNest Egg
Tsoi Chi Kin
Эксперты
EuroNest Egg EA   is a fully automated trading system, which is especially effective in trading EURUSD on the Forex Market. Several trading patterns had been integrated into EuroNest Egg EA to analyze the market trend and find the entry point.  It also integrated with a special designed market filters to protect the capital.  Price: $220 LIVE Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1636889 Requirements Minimum balance $2000  Recommended leverage 1:200 or more Allow Web Request To allow the
FxWorldGodfather
Afjal Hussain Swapan
Эксперты
Product Overview Smart Grid Hedging EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that combines   trend filtering ,   grid trading , and   hedging strategies   to create a robust automated trading solution. This Expert Advisor is designed for forex and commodity markets with special optimization for gold (XAUUSD) trading.   Core Features Dual Engine System Engine A : Specialized for buy (long) positions with independent magic number Engine B : Specialized for sell (short) positions with indepen
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
3 (2)
Эксперты
Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
Currency crosses
Fuguang Liu
Эксперты
Currency balance hedging arbitrage is a common currency arbitrage method in the original quantitative trading, but conventional hedging arbitrage is not easy to achieve due to spreads, slippage, swaps, handling fees and other reasons. In order to achieve profits, we have made optimizations in this strategy, breaking the concept of balanced arbitrage, using factors such as the judgment of entry opportunities, the staggered entry time, and increasing or decreasing the position of currency pairs, e
Green Revolution Fx V2
Sarfraz Ali -
Эксперты
Green Revolution  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. EA works according to the Trend Follow  Live Results at:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1869436?source=Site +Profile Requirements Trading pairs XAUUSD Timeframe M15 Minimum deposit  100$ Leverage 1:500,1:100 Brokers Just Forex,Exness,FBS    Features - Fully automatic mode with Less inputs. -  Every trade is protected in advance. - Does not use averaging, history reading, overoptimization and other pointless meth
Gilded Egg
Tsoi Chi Kin
Эксперты
Gilded Egg EA  is a fully automated trading system, which is especially effective in trading  XAUUSD  on the Forex Market. Several trading patterns had been integrated into Gilded Egg EA to analyze the market trend and find the entry point.  It also integrated with a special designed market filters to protect the capital.  Price: $220 LIVE Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1636889 Requirements Minimum balance $2000  Recommended leverage 1:200 or more Allow Web Request To allow the ma
Intensive
Evgeniy Zhdan
Эксперты
Алгоритм советника определяет свечные фигуры дневных графиков, которые задают направление торговли внутри дня. Торговый эксперт определяет продолжительность нахождение цены в зонах перекупленности/перпроданности и начинает работу в сторону предполагаемого трендового движения. Каждая открываемая позиция имеет жесткие стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. В рынке может находиться только одна активная позиция. Разработка и тестирование советника производились на котировках 99% качества. Советник имеет встроенны
Gold StronGer Mt4
Fabio Fidelis Costa
Эксперты
Discover an automated trading robot specially developed for XAUUSD, designed to operate efficiently without using risky strategies such as Martingale, Averaging, or Grid. This Expert Advisor has been rigorously tested and approved, ensuring stability and consistent results across different market scenarios. Key Features: Advanced and Secure Strategy: The robot uses a combination of technical analysis and price movement algorithms, avoiding risky approaches like Martingale, Grid, or Averaging.
King David RSI expert
David Nkwuda Ovuoba
Эксперты
King David Scalper – Master the Markets with Royal Precision   Summon the commanding power of the "King David Scalper," a finely tuned trading weapon forged to reign supreme in the high-speed realm of scalping. Drawing inspiration from the storied cunning and accuracy of King David, this expert advisor strikes with lethal precision, capturing fleeting market opportunities with unmatched finesse. Tailored for traders hungry for swift profits, King David Scalper excels in turbulent waters, chasi
InfinX Classic MT4
Stanislav Shtiliyanov
Эксперты
For test Activate Power from False to True. Automatic and semi-automatic trading robot No grille Without Martingale Low management Long-term perspective Our priority is to keep capital with a long-term money management plan Semi-automatic and automatic control of daily trend trading with swing trading and price action. InfinX provides a balanced risk / reward ratio and survives easily in all market circumstances - even the most critical ones such as Corona, Brexit and others. This is a long-ter
Trends EA Only one order at a time
Bo Xu
Эксперты
趋势EA“缔造者”4.1.8版本最新产品，联系方式qq398867673 ，微信15940404448，（qq不经常登录，电话微信均可）都是实名认证的。国内按授权开户数量限制、授权交易仓位限制、授权使用时间限制为参考依据定价，不管您是大资金还是小资金都有相应的权限价格。黄金缔造者经过多次更新现在的交易获利能力有目共睹如图。 购买须知： 1.提供所想要授权账号，用于写入EA授权； 2.报备账户资金额度以及所想使用的时间（半年起），用于写入EA授权； 3.添加微信，有一个简单的培训； 4.本产品只适合XAUUSD的交易； 5.产品为趋势类EA，所以震荡行情会小亏，属于正常，趋势行情大赚。 （注：交易一定是有亏有赚，主要看盈亏比例，我们不会说“放心用单单都赢利”这种骗人的话）。 虽然在官网售卖，但我们有修改权限的权力，有人不相信可以联系我们，先给你写一个简单的EA都是可以的，也可以你购买产品后，额外为你写一个你自己的策略EA，算是赠送。定价高低自有意义，我们只会给最好的产品，定最合适的价格。本产品为mt4使用 EA介绍： 1.EA没有任何参数，所有的算法我们全部封存在EA里了，使用简单；
Neural Odin
Vladislav Filippov
Эксперты
Neural Odin - это полностью автоматический торговый советник. Алгоритм советника формировался и кастомизировался в контексте работы по скальпирующей торговой стратегией, подразумевающей использование имплицитного нейрокомпонента, позволяющего улавливать прозрачный тренд в хаотичных рыночных процессах. Настройки советника конструировались по принципу превалирования аспекта безопасности в открываемых сделках. При достижении минимального коэффициента прибыльности, в расчет котой включены и вычеты п
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Эксперты
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Zenith Flow 169
Hendriko Sofjan
Эксперты
Zenith Flow 169 - A Time-Tested Long-Term Trading Strategy Zenith Flow 169 is not just another backtest-based Expert Advisor (EA); it is a robust algorithmic system that has been strictly forward-tested in the live market for over 183 weeks . Since 2022, this EA has proven its resilience across multiple market cycles, successfully achieving an impressive account growth of over 1,516% . Carefully engineered to maximize profit opportunities, Zenith Flow 169 maintains a high trading activity rate (
PureDailyEA
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Эксперты
Expert's signal link has been working on 25 different instruments since 09.07.2019. It will be stopped after a while. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/605823 This expert advisor works well on daily charts. Opens a pending order based on daily price movements and may revise this pending order based on price movements during the day.  It can keep the current order by following the price movements and can open two different types of additional orders as soon as it sees the opportunity. If he sees t
Gegatrade Pro
David Zouein
4.66 (95)
Эксперты
Советник Gegatrade Pro - это система усреднения стоимости со сложным алгоритмом. Он использует встроенный компонент “ News WatchDog ” для предотвращения торговли во время выхода новостей. Торговая стратегия Советник Gegatrade Pro работает, исходя из того, что цена большую часть времени движется между верхними и нижними границами торгового канала. Gegatrade Pro открывает первую сделку, рассчитывая на то, что цена вернется к среднему значению и возьмет указанную прибыль. Если цена покидает торгов
ED Adviser
Debegamage Umayanga
Эксперты
Советник ED Adviser предназначен специально для EURUSD. Перед входом в рынок он использует систему Ишимоку (Ichimoku kinko hyo) и несколько методов расчета скользящей средней. Работает только на графике EURUSD. Входной параметр Lots - 2 (число лотов; регулируйте параметр в зависимости от баланса вашего счета) Тейк-профит и стоп-лосс обычно устанавливаются на 30-40 пипсов. Рекомендуемый таймфрейм - H4.
Nostradamus X Scalper
Burak Baltaci
Эксперты
Гибкое управление лотами Fixed Lot — классический метод Auto Lot — рассчитывает на основе процента риска Balance Lot — соотношения на основе вашего баланса  Профессиональная панель управления Отслеживание прибыли/убытков в реальном времени Коэффициент выигрыша и статистика Мгновенный контроль спреда и статуса Общий отчет о результатах  ОСОБЕННОСТИ, КОТОРЫЕ ВЫДЕЛЯЮТ NOSTRADAMUS  Режим автопилота 24/7 — зарабатывайте деньги, пока вы спите  Фильтр спреда — не открывает сделки с высоким
Bar Scalper A S A
Ali Azaz Maqsood
Эксперты
It is calculated based on the candle and it gives amazing results. ROI is minimum 80% and risk is 20% it gives minimum 100% returns for the minimum investment. It is starts with $100 and it gives amazing results on Forex. This EA can build based on the most powerful technology and the calculations it is giving massive profits to our customers. Please check some attached screenshot for your reference. It'll work on all timeframe like 1M, 5M,15M etc. For the settings for giving such a great profi
MultiBrain 10
Montoya Fernandes Martins Bani Antonio Fernando
5 (6)
Эксперты
Исследуйте нашего Мультивалютного советника для Metatrader 4, известного как Multibrain. Этот инновационный робот использует передовые алгоритмы машинного обучения, нейронные сети и ценовые паттерны для точного прогнозирования движения рынка в выбранном вами временном интервале. Важно протестировать эту стратегию в тестере стратегий и на демонстрационном счете, чтобы проанализировать производительность и настроить параметры под ваши потребности. Основные характеристики: Стратегия на основе машин
Flying Gold
Kantinan Manatkasemsak
Эксперты
Flying Gold EA It's an efficient gold trading system.  It's a unique strategy. The EA has accurate entry point calculations. If the conditions are not met, the EA will not open the order. Just install the EA, it can work immediately. Use the H4 time frame. XAUUSD Use initial Money 1000$ (Standard Account) /   initial Money  100$ (Cent / Micro Account) Back Test with 99% model quality from 2020 - 7 July. 2023 TIP !!! For good performance, choose a server that is close to the broker's server. Str
Magic Flash
Ho Wai Kee
Эксперты
Magic Flash is going to be a strong investent weapon for you.  Follow your established personal settings.  This EA can be turned into a fast and efficient but relatively high-risk EA,  it can also become a medium or low risk but slower profit.  High growth in a short period of time when in the right market conditions.  But if the market conditions are not right, the "Martingale Stop Loss" function to decisively leave the scene.  This EA is very varied and malleable.  This EA is built on the Sc
Secret Scalper
Burcak Sengezer
Эксперты
Secret Scalper - полностью автоматизированный советник. Является среднесрочным скальпером. Создан для скрытой работы. Советник закрывает ордера с прибылью или убытком по значению в валюте счета. Также устанавливает стоп-лосс. Работает по средне- и низкорисковой стратегии. При желании вы можете повысить риск, но делать это не рекомендуется. Логика работы советника достаточно сложна. Но сам он при этом прост в использовании. Большинство настроек устанавливаются автоматически при смене таймфрейма.
Forex Daily Scalping EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Эксперты
XGen Scalper MT4 — профессиональная автоматическая торговая система XGen Scalper — это передовой экспертный советник, который сочетает в себе передовую алгоритмическую структуру и проверенный технический анализ, обеспечивая стабильные результаты на всех рынках. Эта мощная торговая система бесперебойно работает с валютными парами, драгоценными металлами, такими как золото и серебро, криптовалютами и индексами сырьевых товаров. Передовая алгоритмическая технология Запатентованный алгоритм скан
AlgoSwing
Fabian Fasler
Эксперты
The EA is a swing trader. Trading is based on several indicators for entry and exit condition, taking the current market condition in respect. Each trade has a stop loss Use on EURUSD, D1 timeframe The EA is not spread sensitive DISCLAIMER: Don't forget that past performance is no guarantee for the future.   Always run on demo account first or on very low risk live account, to understand better how the EA executes trades and behaves regarding profits and losses.
С этим продуктом покупают
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (11)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Эксперты
Exorcist Bot   - это мультивалютный многофункциональный советник, работающий на любом тайм-фрейме и в любых рыночных условиях. - За основу работы робота взята система усреднения с негеометрической прогрессией построения торговой сетки. - Встроенные системы защиты: специальные фильтры, контроль спреда, внутреннее ограничение времени торговли. - Построение торговой сетки с учетом важных внутренних уровней. - Возможность настройки агрессивности торговли. - Работа отложенными ордерами с трейлингом
AccountUP Algo
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
Эксперты
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Эксперты
Benefit EA - безиндикаторный гибкий сеточный советник со специальными точками входа, обеспечивающие статистическое преимущество,выявленное с помощью математического моделирования рыночных паттернов. В советнике не используется стоп-лосс, все сделки закрываются по тейк-профиту или трейлинг-стопу. Есть возможность планирования увеличений лота. Функция «Фильтр времени» - устанавливается в соответствии с внутренним временем терминала, согласно отображаемому времени сервера инструмента, запущенного в
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Эксперты
Робот предназначен для торговли на валютных парах EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY и других с небольшим спредом. Торговля осуществляется на 5-и минутном таймфрейме, от уровней, определяемых роботом с помощью нескольких методов расчета ценового движения. Эксперт не использует опасные методы управления капиталом. Все позиции имеют стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. Параметры эксперта можно оптимизировать на коротких временных интервалах. Параметры Use_LOGO - использовать логотип на графике (Замедляет тестиров
Forebot
Marek Kvarda
Эксперты
Данный робот использует пользовательский скрытый осцилляторный индикатор, а также анализирует реакцию рынка. Он торгует в основном во время повышенной волатильности. Он работает при помощи нескольких отложенных ордеров с разными размерами лотов и активно модифицирует их позиции. Использует расширенное управление капиталом. Установка TradingMode позволяет также работать в соответствии с условиями FIFO. Показывает успешные результаты на различных рынках и различных таймфреймах. Наилучшие результат
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Эксперты
Советник Avato - один из наших автономных инструментов. (Сигнал на основе советника будет в будущем представлен на сайте). Он разработан на основе комбинированной формы хеджирования и мартингейла и использует сложные алгоритмы и фильтры для размещения сделок. Эксперт использует стоп-лосс и тейк-профит, размер лота рассчитывается автоматически на основе соответствующих настроек. Это готовый инструментарий для опытных трейдеров. Разработан для рынка золота, однако его можно протестировать и на дру
AreaFiftyOne
Valeri Balachnin
Эксперты
Торговый робот генерирует сигналы об изменениях тренда. Генерация сигналов может происходить с использованием различных стратегий. При открытии позиция оснащается тейк-профитом и стоп-лоссом. Если позиция становится прибыльной, на основе указанных значений (TrailingStep и DistanceStep) для нее устанавливается динамический стоп-лосс и постоянно подтягивается. Это позволяет всегда закрывать позиции в плюсе. Параметры Основные настройки LotSize = 0.01 - Фиксированный размер позиции; LotAutoSize = f
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
Эксперты
Внимание : Значение спреда, проскальзывание брокера и скорость VPS влияют на результаты торговли советника. Рекомендации: золото со спредом до 3, USDJPY со спредом до 1,7, EURUSD со спредом до 1,5. Чем лучше условия, тем лучше будут результаты. Значение задержки между VPS и сервером брокера должно быть не выше 10 мс. Кроме того, чем меньше стоп-уровень брокера, тем лучше. Идеальным является стоп-уровень = 0. Советник основан на системе пробоя, а после открытия сделок он сопровождает все открытые
Milch Cow Extra
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
Советник работает прежде всего по стратегии хеджирования и стратегии кратных. Он поддерживает использование любой возможности в любом направлении, как и MILCH COW MIX, но с увеличенным количеством совершаемых сделок. Советник Milch Cow Mix начинает открывать хеджирующие сделки на первом уровне, но этот советник открывает хеджирующие сделки на каждом уровне. Не только открывает сделки, но и выбирает подходящее время для закрытия открытых позиций, чтобы начать торговать снова. Советника рекомендуе
Milch Cow Turbo
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
MILCH COW Turbo - мультивалютная стратегия. Поддерживает до 10 валют (GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF,EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY). При Trade_Calc = false включена только одна пара. Советник использует специальный индикатор для установки ордеров Buy stop, Buy limit, Sell stop и Sell limit Примечание: при Pendingorders = false советник использует цены, отображаемые на графике в реальном времени (покупка и продажа). В этом случае советник использует скрытые стоп-ордера. Отложенные ордера
AnyWay
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
"ANYWAY EA" - это инструмент для управления сделками с другой концепцией, который не запускает трейлинг с фиксирования прибыли. Он просто переносит стоп-лосс на 1. SL будет перемещаться с шагом 1, поэтому с каждым пипсом SL будет устанавливаться на 19, 18, 17 и т.д. Брокеры видят это и ничего не могут с этим сделать. А в этом время вы будете ожидать, пока советник зафиксирует пункты, которые он накопил. Все уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит можно скрыть от брокера, выбрав SLnTPMode = Client. Запуск
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Эксперты
Perfection - это мультивалютный, полностью автоматизированный и безопасный торговый робот. Робот предназначен как для портфельной торговли, так и для торговли на одном инструменте. Советник не использует усредняющие методы, объем позиций строго регулируется. Ордера открываются только в сторону движения рынка по принципу сетки. Благодаря этому, робот чувствует себя уверенно на любых сильных движениях. Алгоритм принятия решений не использует индикаторы, вместо этого робот самостоятельно рассчитыва
Milch Cow Zone
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
Советник Milch Cow Zone работает с убыточными сделками без использования стоп-лосса и обеспечивает прибыльный или по крайней мере безубыточный результат независимо от направления рынка при закрытии ордеров в соответствии с механизмом интеллектуального хеджирования "back-and-forth" (туда-сюда). Советник работает, меняя общее направление сделки с помощью более крупных хеджирующих сделок в противоположных направлениях. Робот начинает с открытия одной сделки по тренду, сделки по вашему выбору либо х
Smart Trade
Phong Vu
Эксперты
Введение в Smart Trade Price Action Smart Trade Price Action — это экспертный советник (EA) с разнообразной стратегией работы, который функционирует на 15 валютных парах с временными рамками H4. Это повышает шансы на устойчивый рост и снижает риск зависимости от одной пары или отдельных сделок. Управление рисками строго контролируется. Вам не нужны специальные знания, так как конфигурация очень проста и не требует оптимизации. Не нужно беспокоиться о том, следует ли активировать EA, поскольку ег
Tiger GBP power
Yang Wu
Эксперты
Attention : The TigerGBP Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!! Trend is the KEY ! TigerGBPPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerGBPPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerGBPPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is
Multiday Overlay Strategy
Fabio De Gaetano
Эксперты
Советник Multiday Overlay Strategy позволяет торговать параллельно на всех основных и кросс-парах Форекс. Этот советник довольно уникален, поскольку он способен "следить за рынком", что означает: оптимизация не требуется; одинаковые входные параметры подходят для всех пар; не нужно менять входные параметры, даже если меняются рыночные условия. Эти 3 особенности означают, что советник не нужно "вручную адаптировать" к определенной паре на определенном таймфрейме, как это обычно происходит при опт
Price Action EA V3
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Эксперты
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
AnyWay Plus
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
"ANYWAY Plus EA" - это инструмент для управления сделками с другой концепцией, аналогично "ANYWAY EA". Но он ищет торговые возможности на 28 валютных парах и отображает данные на текущем графике. Советник не запускает трейлинг с фиксирования прибыли. Он просто переносит стоп-лосс на 1. SL будет перемещаться с шагом 1, поэтому с каждым пипсом SL будет устанавливаться на 19, 18, 17 и т.д. Все уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит можно скрыть от брокера, выбрав SLnTPMode = Client. Запустите советник на о
Mockingjay Trend EA
Guojun Xu
Эксперты
Центральная стратегия советника основана на теории волн Эллиотта. При коррекции на второй волне вы можете открыть ордер в направлении трендовой линии и использовать колебания третьей волны для фиксирования прибыли. Стоп-лосс устанавливается на предыдущую максимальную или минимальную цену. Каждый ордер оснащен стоп-лоссом. Советник не применяет мартингейл, поэтому риск остается регулируемым. Параметры StoplossParameter: фактический стоп-лосс = теоретический стоп-лосс, умноженный на коэффициент с
CSM System
Michal Milko
Эксперты
Система CSM System в настоящее время полностью автоматизирована, обладает всеми специальными особенностями и функциями и регулярно контролируется. Ее эволюция, параметры и индивидуальные алгоритмы оцениваются профессионалами и оптимизируются группой опытных программистов, которые разрабатывают новые обновленные версии системы. В отличие от других систем, мы сосредоточили свое внимание на создании системы, в которой успешные результаты тестирования соответствуют реальной торговле. Основная идея
TSO Price Channel
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Эксперты
TSO Price Channel - полная торговая стратегия, направленная на получения прибыли от волатильности рынка. Система использует внутреннюю тенденцию рынка достигать своих периодических максимальных и минимальных уровней. Благодаря использованию нескольких инструментов, риск системы по любому отдельному инструменту снижена. Полная стратегия, включающая полностью интегрированное управление прибыльными и убыточными сделками. Работает на любом инструменте. Отложенные ордера не устанавливаются. Можно раб
Marrykey stock indexes
Kostiantyn Kuzmin
Эксперты
ВНИМАНИЕ ЭТО ВАЖНО: Не используйте эту систему для торговли на валютных парах. ВНИМАНИЕ ЭТО ВАЖНО:  Не используйте эту систему для торговли и тестирования без индивидуальных set файлов для выбранного брокера.    Marrykey stock Indexes - это система скальпер построенная на гибридной комбинаторике Ichimoku Kinko Hyo снабжена 6 различными стратегиями и рассчитанная в первую очередь на работу на американских фондовых индексах таких как S&P500, NASDAQ, Dow Jones, Russell2000. Система способна работат
Win Sniper Follow
Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
Эксперты
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Win Sniper Follow  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/winwifi/ General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is M15, H1, H4. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A ver
Multiday Overlay Strategy Low Risk
Fabio De Gaetano
Эксперты
Советник Multiday Overlay Strategy позволяет торговать одновременно на всех основных/дополнительных/кросс-парах на форексе. Советник уникален, так как позволяет "следовать за рынком". Это означает, что: оптимизация не нужна; один набор входных параметров подходит для всех пар; не нужно менять входные параметры, даже если меняется рыночная ситуация. Другими словами, советник не нужно вручную подгонять к определенной паре и таймфрейму, как это обычно делается при оптимизации пары на предыдущем пер
PW System EA
Pavel Komarovsky
Эксперты
PW System EA — полностью автоматический торговый эксперт, основанный на трендовых индикаторах. Наиболее хорошо работает на следующих парах с настройками по умолчанию: GBPCAD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, AUDCAD, EURCAD, GBPAUD, EURAUD. Рабочий график: M5 или M15. Преимущества Это не мартингейл, не арбитраж и т.п. Готов к работе без предварительной настройки. Всегда используйте стоп-лосс, чтобы уберечь ваши инвестиции. Простой в применении (не имеет сложных настроек). Минимальный депозит для начала: $100-$20
Другие продукты этого автора
Assistant of Trading MT5
Sadaf Noreen
Утилиты
Trade Assistant MT5 Pro – One Click Trading Panel | Auto Lot Size | Risk Management Tool Short Description Trade Assistant MT5 Pro is a professional trading utility for MetaTrader 5 that allows traders to execute trades with one click, manage risk automatically, and improve trading accuracy using advanced tools like ATR stop loss, risk reward ratios, breakeven, and trailing stop. Full Description Trade Assistant MT5 Pro is a powerful manual trading panel designed for traders who want speed, prec
IronShield EA MT5
Sadaf Noreen
Эксперты
IronShield EA MT5 Grid & Trend Hybrid Expert Advisor with Capital Monitoring Bollinger Bands + RSI Strategy for XAUUSD & Forex Overview IronShield EA MT5 is an automated trading system developed for MetaTrader 5. It combines Bollinger Bands volatility detection, RSI trend filtering, and structured grid recovery logic within a predefined risk management framework. The Expert Advisor is designed for XAUUSD (Gold) and can be adapted to other Forex symbols. It operates using rule-based entry conditi
MarketAura EA MT5
Sadaf Noreen
Эксперты
MarketAura EA MT5 – AI Momentum Breakout Trading Robot for Gold & Forex Smart Pending Orders • Advanced Risk Management • Institutional Execution Technology Overview MarketAura EA for MT5 is a professional, AI-driven momentum breakout Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand precision, discipline, and institutional-style execution in Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex markets . Developed exclusively for MetaTrader 5 , this high-performance trading robot detects real market momentum , filters noise, a
Quantoryx Trend
Sadaf Noreen
Эксперты
Quantoryx Trend MT5 Trend-Following Expert Advisor with Quantitative Market Filtering Automated Forex & Gold Trading System Overview Quantoryx Trend MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5. It applies a structured trend-following strategy combined with quantitative market filtering and risk-controlled trade execution. The system is designed for traders who prefer rule-based automated trading without martingale or uncontrolled grid expansion. It focuses on structured entrie
IronShield EA
Sadaf Noreen
Эксперты
IronShield EA MT4 Grid & Trend Hybrid Expert Advisor with Capital Monitoring Bollinger Bands + RSI Strategy for XAUUSD & Forex Overview IronShield EA MT4 is an automated trading Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 4. It combines Bollinger Bands volatility detection, RSI momentum filtering, and structured grid recovery logic within a predefined risk management framework. The EA is primarily designed for XAUUSD (Gold) and can be adapted to major Forex currency pairs. It operates using rule-bas
Goldistan EA MT4
Sadaf Noreen
Эксперты
GOLDISTAN EA PRO MT4 – Advanced XAUUSD Gold Trading Robot Professional Automated Gold Trading System for XAUUSD GOLDISTAN EA PRO MT4 is a professional automated trading robot designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) using a smart RSI momentum strategy, adaptive grid recovery system, and advanced risk management. The EA is built to handle gold market volatility with precision entries, controlled recovery, and stable trade management. It is suitable for traders who want structured automated tradin
Piporyx EA
Sadaf Noreen
Эксперты
Piporyx EA 2026 – Smart Breakout Pending Order Expert Advisor for MT4 Professional Breakout Trading Robot | XAUUSD Gold EA | Pending Order Strategy | No Martingale | No Grid | Risk-Controlled Automated Trading Overview Piporyx EA 2026 is a professional breakout-based Forex trading robot designed for traders who want a disciplined, rule-based automated trading system with controlled risk and transparent trading logic. The Expert Advisor uses Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders to enter the mar
MarketAura EA
Sadaf Noreen
Эксперты
MarketAura EA – AI Momentum Breakout Expert Advisor for MT4 Gold Trading Robot | XAUUSD Breakout EA | Smart Pending Orders | Risk-Controlled Forex Robot | Automated Trading System Overview MarketAura EA is a professional automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD (Gold) and major Forex pairs. The system focuses on detecting real market momentum and breakout movements , allowing trades to be executed only when strong price pressure confirms a valid opportunity. The EA uses dynamic Buy Stop and
Goldistan HFT
Sadaf Noreen
Эксперты
Goldistan HFT MT4 High-Frequency Grid Expert Advisor for XAUUSD RSI Momentum Filter | Adaptive Grid Logic | Integrated Risk Control Overview Goldistan HFT is an automated trading Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It is designed primarily for XAUUSD (Gold) trading and operates using high-frequency execution logic combined with RSI-based momentum filtering and adaptive grid management. The EA applies structured trade deployment rules and built-in capital monitoring mechanisms within
Quantyxio EA
Sadaf Noreen
Эксперты
Quantyxio EA MT4 Advanced Grid Trading Expert Advisor with Equity Protection for Gold & Forex Smart RSI + Bollinger Bands Strategy | Integrated Equity Stop Module Overview Quantyxio EA MT5 is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor built around a structured grid trading methodology combined with capital monitoring and equity protection mechanisms. The system integrates Bollinger Bands volatility detection with RSI momentum confirmation to identify statistically extended market conditions. It is primarily
Liquidity Map EA
Sadaf Noreen
Эксперты
Liquidity Acceptance Map EA - XAUUSD Gold Scalper - Smart Money Strategy  UNLOCK THE POWER OF INSTITUTIONAL TRADING CONCEPTS Stop trading blindly against the banks. The Liquidity Acceptance Map (LAM) EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to trade alongside institutional money. It detects hidden liquidity pools where pending orders are hidden and enters the market exactly when the price "sweeps" these levels to trap retail traders—before the true move begins. Why is this the B
ProSignal Ultimate EA
Sadaf Noreen
Эксперты
ProSignal Ultimate EA - Advanced Multi-Order Management with Intelligent Trailing Stop | MT4 Expert Advisor Automate your trading with a professional 3-Tier Strategy (1:1, 1:2, 1:3 RR), dynamic ATR Stop Loss, and individual Trailing Stops for every order. Maximize profits while managing risk automatically. Unlock the Power of Algorithmic Trading with the ProSignal Ultimate EA Are you tired of emotional trading decisions or missing opportunities while you sleep? The ProSignal Ultimate EA is a cut
Assistant of Trading MT4
Sadaf Noreen
Утилиты
Assistant of Trading Pro MT4 – Ultimate Manual Trading Tool Boost your trading performance with a powerful, all-in-one MT4 trade assistant designed for precision, speed, and maximum control. Built for both beginners and professional traders, this advanced utility transforms your manual trading into a smart, structured execution system. Why Traders Choose This Tool One-Click Trading Execution Open Buy/Sell orders instantly with a single click for fast and efficient execution. Smart Auto SL & TP
Zonpips Matrix
Sadaf Noreen
Эксперты
ZonPips Matrix Pro – Gold Scalping Grid EA for MT4 | Smart Recovery & Auto Trading Advanced XAUUSD Trading Robot with Dynamic Support & Resistance, Smart Grid Recovery, Auto Money Management, and Precision M1 Scalping Technology Turn Gold Market Volatility Into Trading Opportunities ZonPips Matrix Pro is a next-generation Gold Trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD traders seeking automated precision, intelligent recovery logic, and controlled risk management. Built around dynam
Goldistan EA
Sadaf Noreen
Эксперты
GOLDISTAN EA PRO MT5 – XAUUSD Gold Trading Robot Gold Trading Robot MT5 | XAUUSD Expert Advisor | Smart Money Concept EA | RSI Grid Trading System | Automated Gold Forex Robot Overview GOLDISTAN EA PRO MT5 is a professional automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the MetaTrader platform. The Expert Advisor integrates Smart Money Concept (SMC) market logic, RSI-based momentum filtering, and adaptive grid recovery management to execute trades under structured market condition
Piporyx EA MT5
Sadaf Noreen
Эксперты
Piporyx EA MT5 – Breakout Pending Order Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Overview Piporyx EA MT5 is a breakout-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for structured, rule-based trading with controlled risk management. This MT5 EA uses pending BuyStop and SellStop orders to capture confirmed market momentum during volatility expansion. The strategy is built for traders seeking a breakout strategy without martingale, grid, or high-risk recovery systems. It is optimized primarily for XAUUSD (Gold)
Goldistan HFT MT5
Sadaf Noreen
Эксперты
Goldistan HFT MT5 – XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Automated Gold Trading EA | XAUUSD Robot MT5 | Smart Money Concept + RSI Strategy | Grid-Based Trade Management Goldistan HFT MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for XAUUSD trading. It combines Smart Money Concept logic, RSI filtering, and grid-based trade management with built-in risk control features. Overview Goldistan HFT MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the
Quantyxio EA MT5
Sadaf Noreen
Эксперты
Quantyxio EA MT5 Advanced Grid Trading Expert Advisor with Equity Protection for Gold & Forex Overview Quantyxio EA MT5 is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders who use structured grid strategies combined with equity protection and controlled exposure. This Expert Advisor is developed for Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex currency pairs and integrates technical indicators with dynamic lot management and margin control logic. Quantyxio is built as a rule-based grid trading EA w
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв