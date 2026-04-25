Goldentrix EA

💎 Goldentrix EA - The Ultimate Professional Trading Tool for MT4 💎

Are you tired of staring at charts all day? Do you want a Top Rated Forex Robot that knows exactly when to trade and when to stop? Meet Goldentrix EA.

This is not just another bot; it is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to help you navigate the markets with precision and safety. Whether you are looking for a Passive Income source or a powerful tool to trade the London and New York sessions, Goldentrix is engineered for you.

🌟 Why Traders Love Goldentrix EA:

🔹 ⏰ Precision Time Filter (Hour & Minute): Most EAs are clumsy. Goldentrix is precise. Set your Starting Time and Ending Time down to the exact minute (e.g., Start 09:30, End 20:00). Never worry about trading during news or sleeping hours again!

🔹 🛡️ Daily Safety Protocols: This is your "bodyguard." Set a Daily Profit Target and the EA will automatically stop trading and close orders when your goal is reached. It protects your account from unexpected market reversals.

🔹 📈 Advanced Grid Strategy: Goldentrix uses a mathematically optimized grid system to handle market volatility. It calculates the perfect entry levels using a customizable exponent factor, ensuring you get the best average price.

🔹 🚀 Intelligent Trailing Stops: Maximize your wins! We included two types of trailing stops (Individual & Global Average) to lock in profits as the market moves in your favor.

🔹 ✅ Server Protection: We added a "Server Action Limiter" to prevent overloading your broker with requests, ensuring smooth operation even during high volatility.

⚙️ Key Features:Fully Automated: Set it and forget it. ✅ Visual Dashboard: See your Profit, Equity, and Open Orders right on the chart. ✅ Error Handling: Built-in logging to notify you if a trade fails. ✅ Easy Setup: Optimized input parameters for easy backtesting and customization.

🏆 Perfect For:

  • Traders with a 9-to-5 job who want Automated Trading.
  • Traders looking for a Low Drawdown EA.
  • Trading for GOLD -XAUUSD 
  • Anyone wanting to avoid overnight swap fees using the Time Filter.

📌 Input Highlights:

  • Main Settings: Lot Size, Take Profit, Stop Loss.
  • Time Filter: Start Hour, Start Minute, End Hour, End Minute.
  • Risk Management: Daily Profit Target ($), Max Server Actions.
  • Trailing: Individual & Global settings


  • Recommended Settings:

    • Timeframe: M1 (1 Minute High Risk ) – M15 (5 Minute Medium Risk ) -H1 (H1 Low Risk Recommeded)
    • Pair: XAUUSD (GOLD) – Highest liquidity and sweep accuracy.
    • Account Type: ECN, RAW, or PRO accounts are recommended for best results.
    • Min Balance: $2000 or higher (More is better for risk stability).
    • Risk: Start with 0.01 (by default).best optimize setting 

Get Goldentrix EA today and start your journey to financial freedom! 🚀

⚠️ IMPORTANT RISK DISCLOSURE ⚠️

TRADING FOREIGN EXCHANGE (FOREX) AND COMMODITIES CARRIES A HIGH LEVEL OF RISK AND MAY NOT BE SUITABLE FOR ALL INVESTORS.


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5 (11)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
专家
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
专家
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
AccountUP Algo
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
专家
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
专家
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
专家
After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
Forebot
Marek Kvarda
专家
This robot uses a custom hidden oscillating indicator and also analyzes the market response. It traded mostly at the time of higher volatility. It works with several pending orders with different size of volume and their position actively modifies. It uses advanced money management. TradingMode setting can also meet the conditions FIFO. It is successful in different markets and different timeframes. Best results are achieves with a broker with the spread to 5 points on EURUSD. Is necessary a br
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
专家
The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
AreaFiftyOne
Valeri Balachnin
专家
Area 51 EA generates signals on different strategies. Has different money management strategies and dynamic lot size function. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) will be set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit.  If you want, that your manual opened positions will be handled by the EA, so you
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
专家
注意 ：商品的点差和经纪商滑点以及VPS的速度，对EA交易的结果都有一定的影响。建议黄金点差3.0，美日点差1.7，欧美点差1.5，如果低于以上数值效果更好。所租用的VPS到经纪商的服务器ping值最好在10ms以下。另外要求经纪商的最小止损位置越小越好，0是最佳。 此EA是一款箱体突破型的交易系统，对进场的每单都有仓位控制，在单子入场后的处理方式有两种：可选追踪止损或保护止损，以下图片中都包括了测试过程的时间段、经纪商点差、商品名称、EA所使用的参数；更重要的是包括起始资金、最终盈利、胜率、盈亏比等重要值得参考的信息，所以请仔细查看以下图片。另外最后三张收益小点图片的参数比较适合经纪商滑点比较大的平台，可供参考。 参数：   MaxSpread -所允许商品的最大点差，如果超过这个值挂单会删除，并暂停 stoptime分钟时间， 建议XAUUSD-100，USDJPY-50，EURUSD-50 stoptime -如上说明：点差拉大时休息的时间，10表示休息10分钟。   Inp -技术指标参数，一般为整数值，可以为12、18、24等   TimeFrame -加载所在图表周期，建议
Milch Cow Extra
Mohamed Nasseem
专家
EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. It support to seize every opportunity in any direction as MILCH COW MIX but with multiple profit results without increasing the risk. Milch Cow Mix EA starts to open Hedge at first level only But EA opens Hedge at every level Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Experts inter
Milch Cow Turbo
Mohamed Nasseem
专家
MILCH COW Turbo EA is primarily a multi-currency strategy. It supports 9 or 10 pairs as collection of currencies (GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF,EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY). If you choose Trade_Calc = false, only one pair is turned on. The EA depends on a special indicator to set Buy stop, Buy limit, Sell stop and Sell limit orders Note: If enabled Pendingorders = false, the EA will use the prices shown on the chart in live orders (buy and sell). In this case, the EA uses stop loss a
AnyWay
Mohamed Nasseem
专家
"ANYWAY EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, which does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. The brokers can see this and do nothing to deal with it. While you are sitting there waiting for it to lock in the points it has already made. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on a
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
专家
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
Milch Cow Zone
Mohamed Nasseem
专家
Milch Cow Zone EA is an amazing tool designed to handle your losing trades in a different concept rather than using Stop Loss feature and ensure almost a profitable outcome regardless of market direction when closing orders according to a smart hedging mechanism "back-and-forth". It works by changing net direction of your trade using larger hedging trades in opposite directions. The Expert Advisor starts opening one order with a market trend or opening one order of your choice or opening the hed
Smart Trade
Phong Vu
专家
Introduction to Smart Trade Price Action Expert Advisor Smart Trade Price Action is an Expert Advisor (EA) with a flexible and diverse trading strategy, operating across 15 currency pairs on the All  timeframe. This approach enhances the chances of sustainable growth while reducing the risk of relying on a single pair or individual trades. Risk management is strictly controlled, ensuring the safety of your capital. With a simple setup, Smart Trade Price Action requires no specialized knowledg
Tiger GBP power
Yang Wu
专家
Attention : The TigerGBP Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!! Trend is the KEY ! TigerGBPPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerGBPPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerGBPPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is
Multiday Overlay Strategy
Fabio De Gaetano
专家
With the Multiday Overlay Strategy EA you can trade in parallel all major/minor/cross pairs in Forex. This EA is rather unique, as it is capable to "follow the market", this means: no optimization is needed; the same set of input parameters is good for all pairs; you do not need to change the input parameters even if market conditions change. This 3 features mean that the EA is not "manually adapted" to a specific pair in a specific timeframe, as it normally happens when you optimize a pair with
Price Action EA V3
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
专家
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
AnyWay Plus
Mohamed Nasseem
专家
"ANYWAY Plus EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, similar to "ANYWAY EA". But it looks for opportunities on 28 currency pairs and displays the data on the current chart. The EA does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on one pair on the M5
Mockingjay Trend EA
Guojun Xu
专家
The central strategy of the EA is based on the Elliott Wave Theory. When the second wave is a correction, you can open order in the direction of a trendline and use the fluctuations of the third wave to take profit. Stop loss will be set at the highest or the lowest price in the past. Each order has a stop loss. The EA is not Martingale, so the risk is controllable. Parameters StoplossParameter: Actual stop loss = Theoretical stop loss multiplied by the stop loss factor, and the value range is
CSM System
Michal Milko
专家
The CSM System is currently fully automated with all the special features and functions, controlled and regularly monitored. Its evolution, parameters and the individual algorithms are professionally evaluated and optimized by experienced development group of programmers who are developing new updated versions of system. Unlike the other systems, we focused to create the system where the backtesting successful results matching the real life situation. Our core lies in identification of these bi
TSO Price Channel
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
专家
TSO Price Channel is complete trading strategy focused on creating profit from market volatility. The system takes advantage of the intrinsic tendency of the market to reach its periodic maximum and minimum levels. By allowing the use of multiple instruments, the exposure of the system to any single instrument is reduced. Complete strategy including fully integrated positive and negative management. Works on any instrument. No pending orders placed. Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended. Ba
Marrykey stock indexes
Kostiantyn Kuzmin
专家
注意這一點很重要：不要使用此系統進行貨幣對交易。 注意這一點非常重要：如果沒有針對所選代理的單獨設置文件，請不要使用此系統進行交易和測試。 Marrykey股指 - 黃牛系統是建立在一種混合組合學一目均衡表配備了6個不同的策略和設計主要是為了在美國股市指數，如S＆P500，NASDAQ，道瓊斯，Russell2000工作。該系統能夠在從M5到W1的幀上操作，並具有靈活的設置。系統可以在任何時間框架上安裝，默認情況下我們使用D1。 Marrykey股指 - 已通過增加大量的具體時間框架選擇訂單的補償虧損交易的功能，該功能是基於系統的數理統計。 Marrykey股票指數 - 配備自動風險管理。系統的穩定性是由兩個參數（每筆交易和止損風險）控制，提高止損，如果你想添加的系統穩定性降低交易的風險。 Marrykey股票指數 - 建議的最低存款額為500美元，系統操作有限，可以減少存款 您還可以交易沒有掉期的期貨指數，您需要啟用期貨交易選項，以便您可以更有效地使用對沖系統。 注意很重要：每個代理都需要適當的配置。利用槓桿1:10,1：20,1：30及以上。該系統具有版權保護，可防止訂單
Win Sniper Follow
Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
专家
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Win Sniper Follow  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/winwifi/ General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is M15, H1, H4. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A ver
Multiday Overlay Strategy Low Risk
Fabio De Gaetano
专家
With the Multiday Overlay Strategy EA, you can trade in parallel all major/minor/cross pairs in Forex. This EA is rather unique, as it is capable to "follow the market", this means: no optimization is needed; the same set of input parameters is good for all pairs; you do not need to change the input parameters even if market conditions change. These three features mean that the EA is not "manually adapted" to a specific pair in a specific timeframe, as it normally happens when you optimize a pai
PW System EA
Pavel Komarovsky
专家
PW System EA — fully automatic expert advisor, based on trend indicators. Best works with the default settings on the following pairs: GBPCAD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, AUDCAD, EURCAD, GBPAUD, EURAUD. TimeFrime: M5 or M15. Benefits This is not martingale, not arbitration and etc. Ready for operation without pre-setting. Always use a stop loss to save your investment. Easy to use (does not have complex settings). The minimum deposit to start: $100-$200. Good results when testing 99.9% quality modeling. Yo
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Assistant of Trading MT5
Sadaf Noreen
实用工具
Trade Assistant MT5 Pro – One Click Trading Panel | Auto Lot Size | Risk Management Tool Short Description Trade Assistant MT5 Pro is a professional trading utility for MetaTrader 5 that allows traders to execute trades with one click, manage risk automatically, and improve trading accuracy using advanced tools like ATR stop loss, risk reward ratios, breakeven, and trailing stop. Full Description Trade Assistant MT5 Pro is a powerful manual trading panel designed for traders who want speed, prec
IronShield EA MT5
Sadaf Noreen
专家
IronShield EA MT5 Grid & Trend Hybrid Expert Advisor with Capital Monitoring Bollinger Bands + RSI Strategy for XAUUSD & Forex Overview IronShield EA MT5 is an automated trading system developed for MetaTrader 5. It combines Bollinger Bands volatility detection, RSI trend filtering, and structured grid recovery logic within a predefined risk management framework. The Expert Advisor is designed for XAUUSD (Gold) and can be adapted to other Forex symbols. It operates using rule-based entry conditi
MarketAura EA MT5
Sadaf Noreen
专家
MarketAura EA MT5 – AI Momentum Breakout Trading Robot for Gold & Forex Smart Pending Orders • Advanced Risk Management • Institutional Execution Technology Overview MarketAura EA for MT5 is a professional, AI-driven momentum breakout Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand precision, discipline, and institutional-style execution in Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex markets . Developed exclusively for MetaTrader 5 , this high-performance trading robot detects real market momentum , filters noise, a
Quantoryx Trend
Sadaf Noreen
专家
Quantoryx Trend MT5 Trend-Following Expert Advisor with Quantitative Market Filtering Automated Forex & Gold Trading System Overview Quantoryx Trend MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5. It applies a structured trend-following strategy combined with quantitative market filtering and risk-controlled trade execution. The system is designed for traders who prefer rule-based automated trading without martingale or uncontrolled grid expansion. It focuses on structured entrie
IronShield EA
Sadaf Noreen
专家
IronShield EA MT4 Grid & Trend Hybrid Expert Advisor with Capital Monitoring Bollinger Bands + RSI Strategy for XAUUSD & Forex Overview IronShield EA MT4 is an automated trading Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 4. It combines Bollinger Bands volatility detection, RSI momentum filtering, and structured grid recovery logic within a predefined risk management framework. The EA is primarily designed for XAUUSD (Gold) and can be adapted to major Forex currency pairs. It operates using rule-bas
Goldistan EA MT4
Sadaf Noreen
专家
GOLDISTAN EA PRO MT4 – Advanced XAUUSD Gold Trading Robot Professional Automated Gold Trading System for XAUUSD GOLDISTAN EA PRO MT4 is a professional automated trading robot designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) using a smart RSI momentum strategy, adaptive grid recovery system, and advanced risk management. The EA is built to handle gold market volatility with precision entries, controlled recovery, and stable trade management. It is suitable for traders who want structured automated tradin
Piporyx EA
Sadaf Noreen
专家
Piporyx EA 2026 – Smart Breakout Pending Order Expert Advisor for MT4 Professional Breakout Trading Robot | XAUUSD Gold EA | Pending Order Strategy | No Martingale | No Grid | Risk-Controlled Automated Trading Overview Piporyx EA 2026 is a professional breakout-based Forex trading robot designed for traders who want a disciplined, rule-based automated trading system with controlled risk and transparent trading logic. The Expert Advisor uses Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders to enter the mar
MarketAura EA
Sadaf Noreen
专家
MarketAura EA – AI Momentum Breakout Expert Advisor for MT4 Gold Trading Robot | XAUUSD Breakout EA | Smart Pending Orders | Risk-Controlled Forex Robot | Automated Trading System Overview MarketAura EA is a professional automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD (Gold) and major Forex pairs. The system focuses on detecting real market momentum and breakout movements , allowing trades to be executed only when strong price pressure confirms a valid opportunity. The EA uses dynamic Buy Stop and
Goldistan HFT
Sadaf Noreen
专家
Goldistan HFT MT4 High-Frequency Grid Expert Advisor for XAUUSD RSI Momentum Filter | Adaptive Grid Logic | Integrated Risk Control Overview Goldistan HFT is an automated trading Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It is designed primarily for XAUUSD (Gold) trading and operates using high-frequency execution logic combined with RSI-based momentum filtering and adaptive grid management. The EA applies structured trade deployment rules and built-in capital monitoring mechanisms within
Quantyxio EA
Sadaf Noreen
专家
Quantyxio EA MT4 Advanced Grid Trading Expert Advisor with Equity Protection for Gold & Forex Smart RSI + Bollinger Bands Strategy | Integrated Equity Stop Module Overview Quantyxio EA MT5 is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor built around a structured grid trading methodology combined with capital monitoring and equity protection mechanisms. The system integrates Bollinger Bands volatility detection with RSI momentum confirmation to identify statistically extended market conditions. It is primarily
Liquidity Map EA
Sadaf Noreen
专家
Liquidity Acceptance Map EA - XAUUSD Gold Scalper - Smart Money Strategy  UNLOCK THE POWER OF INSTITUTIONAL TRADING CONCEPTS Stop trading blindly against the banks. The Liquidity Acceptance Map (LAM) EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to trade alongside institutional money. It detects hidden liquidity pools where pending orders are hidden and enters the market exactly when the price "sweeps" these levels to trap retail traders—before the true move begins. Why is this the B
ProSignal Ultimate EA
Sadaf Noreen
专家
ProSignal Ultimate EA - Advanced Multi-Order Management with Intelligent Trailing Stop | MT4 Expert Advisor Automate your trading with a professional 3-Tier Strategy (1:1, 1:2, 1:3 RR), dynamic ATR Stop Loss, and individual Trailing Stops for every order. Maximize profits while managing risk automatically. Unlock the Power of Algorithmic Trading with the ProSignal Ultimate EA Are you tired of emotional trading decisions or missing opportunities while you sleep? The ProSignal Ultimate EA is a cut
Assistant of Trading MT4
Sadaf Noreen
实用工具
Assistant of Trading Pro MT4 – Ultimate Manual Trading Tool Boost your trading performance with a powerful, all-in-one MT4 trade assistant designed for precision, speed, and maximum control. Built for both beginners and professional traders, this advanced utility transforms your manual trading into a smart, structured execution system. Why Traders Choose This Tool One-Click Trading Execution Open Buy/Sell orders instantly with a single click for fast and efficient execution. Smart Auto SL & TP
Zonpips Matrix
Sadaf Noreen
专家
ZonPips Matrix Pro – Gold Scalping Grid EA for MT4 | Smart Recovery & Auto Trading Advanced XAUUSD Trading Robot with Dynamic Support & Resistance, Smart Grid Recovery, Auto Money Management, and Precision M1 Scalping Technology Turn Gold Market Volatility Into Trading Opportunities ZonPips Matrix Pro is a next-generation Gold Trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD traders seeking automated precision, intelligent recovery logic, and controlled risk management. Built around dynam
Goldistan EA
Sadaf Noreen
专家
GOLDISTAN EA PRO MT5 – XAUUSD Gold Trading Robot Gold Trading Robot MT5 | XAUUSD Expert Advisor | Smart Money Concept EA | RSI Grid Trading System | Automated Gold Forex Robot Overview GOLDISTAN EA PRO MT5 is a professional automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the MetaTrader platform. The Expert Advisor integrates Smart Money Concept (SMC) market logic, RSI-based momentum filtering, and adaptive grid recovery management to execute trades under structured market condition
Piporyx EA MT5
Sadaf Noreen
专家
Piporyx EA MT5 – Breakout Pending Order Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Overview Piporyx EA MT5 is a breakout-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for structured, rule-based trading with controlled risk management. This MT5 EA uses pending BuyStop and SellStop orders to capture confirmed market momentum during volatility expansion. The strategy is built for traders seeking a breakout strategy without martingale, grid, or high-risk recovery systems. It is optimized primarily for XAUUSD (Gold)
Goldistan HFT MT5
Sadaf Noreen
专家
Goldistan HFT MT5 – XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Automated Gold Trading EA | XAUUSD Robot MT5 | Smart Money Concept + RSI Strategy | Grid-Based Trade Management Goldistan HFT MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for XAUUSD trading. It combines Smart Money Concept logic, RSI filtering, and grid-based trade management with built-in risk control features. Overview Goldistan HFT MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the
Quantyxio EA MT5
Sadaf Noreen
专家
Quantyxio EA MT5 Advanced Grid Trading Expert Advisor with Equity Protection for Gold & Forex Overview Quantyxio EA MT5 is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders who use structured grid strategies combined with equity protection and controlled exposure. This Expert Advisor is developed for Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex currency pairs and integrates technical indicators with dynamic lot management and margin control logic. Quantyxio is built as a rule-based grid trading EA w
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