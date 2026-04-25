Goldentrix EA
- 专家
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- 版本: 1.5
- 激活: 20
💎 Goldentrix EA - The Ultimate Professional Trading Tool for MT4 💎
Are you tired of staring at charts all day? Do you want a Top Rated Forex Robot that knows exactly when to trade and when to stop? Meet Goldentrix EA.
This is not just another bot; it is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to help you navigate the markets with precision and safety. Whether you are looking for a Passive Income source or a powerful tool to trade the London and New York sessions, Goldentrix is engineered for you.
🌟 Why Traders Love Goldentrix EA:
🔹 ⏰ Precision Time Filter (Hour & Minute): Most EAs are clumsy. Goldentrix is precise. Set your Starting Time and Ending Time down to the exact minute (e.g., Start 09:30, End 20:00). Never worry about trading during news or sleeping hours again!
🔹 🛡️ Daily Safety Protocols: This is your "bodyguard." Set a Daily Profit Target and the EA will automatically stop trading and close orders when your goal is reached. It protects your account from unexpected market reversals.
🔹 📈 Advanced Grid Strategy: Goldentrix uses a mathematically optimized grid system to handle market volatility. It calculates the perfect entry levels using a customizable exponent factor, ensuring you get the best average price.
🔹 🚀 Intelligent Trailing Stops: Maximize your wins! We included two types of trailing stops (Individual & Global Average) to lock in profits as the market moves in your favor.
🔹 ✅ Server Protection: We added a "Server Action Limiter" to prevent overloading your broker with requests, ensuring smooth operation even during high volatility.
⚙️ Key Features: ✅ Fully Automated: Set it and forget it. ✅ Visual Dashboard: See your Profit, Equity, and Open Orders right on the chart. ✅ Error Handling: Built-in logging to notify you if a trade fails. ✅ Easy Setup: Optimized input parameters for easy backtesting and customization.
🏆 Perfect For:
- Traders with a 9-to-5 job who want Automated Trading.
- Traders looking for a Low Drawdown EA.
- Trading for GOLD -XAUUSD
- Anyone wanting to avoid overnight swap fees using the Time Filter.
📌 Input Highlights:
- Main Settings: Lot Size, Take Profit, Stop Loss.
- Time Filter: Start Hour, Start Minute, End Hour, End Minute.
- Risk Management: Daily Profit Target ($), Max Server Actions.
- Trailing: Individual & Global settings
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Recommended Settings:
- Timeframe: M1 (1 Minute High Risk ) – M15 (5 Minute Medium Risk ) -H1 (H1 Low Risk Recommeded)
- Pair: XAUUSD (GOLD) – Highest liquidity and sweep accuracy.
- Account Type: ECN, RAW, or PRO accounts are recommended for best results.
- Min Balance: $2000 or higher (More is better for risk stability).
- Risk: Start with 0.01 (by default).best optimize setting
Get Goldentrix EA today and start your journey to financial freedom! 🚀
⚠️ IMPORTANT RISK DISCLOSURE ⚠️
TRADING FOREIGN EXCHANGE (FOREX) AND COMMODITIES CARRIES A HIGH LEVEL OF RISK AND MAY NOT BE SUITABLE FOR ALL INVESTORS.