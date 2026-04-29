Emegencyrify Sovereign

Emegencyrify is a trend-following trading system designed for systematic execution. It combines trend components with volatility filters to identify and manage market movements. The system focuses on entry alignment and risk management to maintain stability across various market conditions.

Features

  • Trend Identification: Uses specific trend components and volume-weighted average price filters to align trades with market direction.
  • Volatility-Based Management: Trade exits and adjustments are calculated using volatility indicators to adapt to current market conditions.
  • Stealth Execution: Includes options for virtual exits to manage positions internally.
  • Money Management Models: Offers multiple sizing models including fractional sizing and volatility-adjusted lot allocation.
  • Protection Protocols: Built-in safety features monitor daily drawdown and symbol correlations.

Parameters

Strategic Architecture

  • Tenkan-sen: Period for the short-term trend component.
  • Kijun-sen: Period for the medium-term trend component.
  • Senkou Span B: Period for the long-term trend component.
  • Entry TF: Timeframe used for generating entry signals.
  • Global TF: Higher timeframe used for trend confirmation.

Defense and Yield

  • Virtual Exits: Enable or disable hidden stop loss and take profit levels.
  • Daily Drawdown %: Maximum allowed equity decline in a single day.
  • Max Daily Losses: Maximum number of losing trades permitted per day.
  • Risk %: Percentage of equity to risk on each trade.
  • Profit Latch Target %: Equity growth target before locking in gains.
  • Unique Magic Key: Identifier for the expert advisor's trades.

Sovereign Money Management

  • Use Kelly Criterion: Enables fractional position sizing based on trade history.
  • Use Volatility-Adjusted Sizing: Adjusts lot sizes based on current market volatility.
  • Max Daily Loss %: Hard limit for daily equity risk.
  • Max Total Lots: Maximum aggregate volume across all open positions.

Advanced Position Management

  • Enable Breakeven: Moves stop loss to the entry price after reaching a specific target.
  • BE Trigger: Distance required to activate breakeven, measured in ATR multiples.
  • Enable Trailing Stop: Activates a trailing mechanism to follow price movement.
  • Trailing Dist: Distance for the trailing stop, measured in ATR multiples.
  • Enable Partial TP: Allows closing a portion of the trade at a predefined target.
  • TP1 ATR Multiplier: Target for the first partial take profit.
  • TP1 Close %: Percentage of the volume to close at the first target.

Contact and Support

If you have questions regarding the setup or operation of the system, please use the comments section on this page or send a direct message via the MQL5 messaging system. All support is provided exclusively through the MQL5 platform to ensure a secure and organized environment for users.


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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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William Brandon Autry
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Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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