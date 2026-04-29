Emegencyrify Sovereign
- Experts
-
Saiful Izham Bin HassanStop watching the noise. Start seeing the logic.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 29 April 2026
Emegencyrify is a trend-following trading system designed for systematic execution. It combines trend components with volatility filters to identify and manage market movements. The system focuses on entry alignment and risk management to maintain stability across various market conditions.
Features
- Trend Identification: Uses specific trend components and volume-weighted average price filters to align trades with market direction.
- Volatility-Based Management: Trade exits and adjustments are calculated using volatility indicators to adapt to current market conditions.
- Stealth Execution: Includes options for virtual exits to manage positions internally.
- Money Management Models: Offers multiple sizing models including fractional sizing and volatility-adjusted lot allocation.
- Protection Protocols: Built-in safety features monitor daily drawdown and symbol correlations.
Parameters
Strategic Architecture
- Tenkan-sen: Period for the short-term trend component.
- Kijun-sen: Period for the medium-term trend component.
- Senkou Span B: Period for the long-term trend component.
- Entry TF: Timeframe used for generating entry signals.
- Global TF: Higher timeframe used for trend confirmation.
Defense and Yield
- Virtual Exits: Enable or disable hidden stop loss and take profit levels.
- Daily Drawdown %: Maximum allowed equity decline in a single day.
- Max Daily Losses: Maximum number of losing trades permitted per day.
- Risk %: Percentage of equity to risk on each trade.
- Profit Latch Target %: Equity growth target before locking in gains.
- Unique Magic Key: Identifier for the expert advisor's trades.
Sovereign Money Management
- Use Kelly Criterion: Enables fractional position sizing based on trade history.
- Use Volatility-Adjusted Sizing: Adjusts lot sizes based on current market volatility.
- Max Daily Loss %: Hard limit for daily equity risk.
- Max Total Lots: Maximum aggregate volume across all open positions.
Advanced Position Management
- Enable Breakeven: Moves stop loss to the entry price after reaching a specific target.
- BE Trigger: Distance required to activate breakeven, measured in ATR multiples.
- Enable Trailing Stop: Activates a trailing mechanism to follow price movement.
- Trailing Dist: Distance for the trailing stop, measured in ATR multiples.
- Enable Partial TP: Allows closing a portion of the trade at a predefined target.
- TP1 ATR Multiplier: Target for the first partial take profit.
- TP1 Close %: Percentage of the volume to close at the first target.
Contact and Support
If you have questions regarding the setup or operation of the system, please use the comments section on this page or send a direct message via the MQL5 messaging system. All support is provided exclusively through the MQL5 platform to ensure a secure and organized environment for users.