Emegencyrify Sovereign

Polaris Edge Alessandro Sciacco 5 (2) Experts

Polaris Edge is a multi-model machine-learning EA built specifically for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. It runs six ONNX classifiers in parallel, one per (strategy, side) combination, on four independent magic numbers. Up to four positions can be open at once on the same symbol, each managed independently with its own stop, take profit and trailing logic. The point of having four magic slots instead of one is that the sub-systems are uncorrelated by design. They can be all long, all short, or mi