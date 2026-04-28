Precious Ironclad
- Experts
-
Saiful Izham Bin HassanStop watching the noise. Start seeing the logic.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 28 April 2026
Precious is a quantitative trading system designed for institutional-grade grid management. It focuses on risk containment and adaptive execution by combining volatility-based spacing with a tiered exit strategy. The system is built for traders who require precise control over basket exposure and drawdown protection.
Core Features
- Adaptive Volatility Grid: The system uses ATR-based calculations to adjust grid spacing dynamically. This ensures that the distance between layers expands during high volatility and contracts during quiet market conditions.
- Trend-Aware Execution: Integrated ADX regime detection monitors trend strength. The system can pause additional grid layers if the dominant trend is moving strongly against the basket direction.
- Tiered Management System: Includes a three-stage management process:
- Harvest: Automatically closes a specified percentage of the position at the first profit target.
- Protect: Uses stealth virtual take-profit levels to hide targets from market participants.
- Trim: Implements a defensive mechanism that sheds volume if the drawdown reaches a specific threshold, aiming to preserve capital.
- Advanced Risk Controls: Features institutional risk tools including Value at Risk (VaR) confidence levels, equity-based lot scaling, and volatility-adjusted position sizing.
Operational Requirements
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Asset: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold), but compatible with major currency pairs.
- Timeframe: Recommended M15 or H1 for trend detection accuracy.
- Account: ECN or Raw Spread accounts are recommended due to the high-frequency nature of grid updates.
Input Parameters
General Settings
- Use Virtual TP: Enable stealth take-profit levels that are managed internally without being sent to the broker.
- Use ATR Grid: Toggle between fixed pip spacing and dynamic ATR-based spacing.
- ATR Period: The number of candles used to calculate market volatility.
- ADX Threshold: The value used to distinguish between ranging and trending market regimes.
Lot and Money Management
- Lot Mode: Choose between Fixed lots, Percent of Equity, or VaR-based sizing.
- Fixed Lot: Standard volume for the initial trade if using fixed mode.
- Percent Lot: Percentage of equity used for position sizing.
- Equity Scaling: Automatically reduces lot sizes if equity falls below the account balance.
- Volatility Adjustment: Reduces trade volume when current volatility exceeds the long-term average.
Grid Configuration
- Grid Lot Type: Progression method for additional layers (Martingale, Step, or Fixed).
- Grid Size Pips: Fallback distance between layers if ATR calculation is disabled.
- Grid Factor: Multiplier applied to the volume of subsequent grid layers.
- Max Lot: A hard ceiling on the maximum volume allowed for any single order.
Exit Strategy
- Exit Mode: Choose between closing the entire basket at once or managing positions independently.
- Use Trail: Enables a trailing stop for the profit basket once the target is reached.
- Trail Pips: The distance the price must retraces before the basket is closed in profit.
- TP1 Percent: The portion of the total volume to be closed at the first harvest level.
Safety and Risk Protection
- Max Daily Drawdown: Percentage of equity loss that triggers an emergency close of all positions.
- Max Exposure: The maximum total volume allowed across all open positions.
- Max Spread: Maximum allowed spread in pips for opening new entries.
- Max Spike Pips: Filters entries if the current candle body exceeds this size to avoid trading during news spikes.
- Trim Drawdown: The drawdown percentage at which the system begins shedding 25% of the position volume.
Time Settings
- Blackout Start/End: Configures a specific time window where the EA will not open new initial positions (server time).
Support and Community
For technical assistance or to discuss optimization settings, please use the Comments section of the product page or contact me directly via the MQL5 Messaging System. We provide regular updates and setup guides through our MQL5 blog.