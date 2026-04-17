MT5 Trade Copier Slave EA

Flexible receiver with lot scaling, symbol mapping and filters.

Ideal receiver for MT4 → MT5 trade copying.

Receive trades automatically from MT4 or MT5 master accounts.

Designed for fast, flexible and reliable multi-account copying.

Main Features

• MT4 Master → MT5 Slave
• MT5 Master → MT5 Slave
• Lot size management:

  • Same Lot

  • Fixed Lot

  • Multiply Lot

  • Balance Based Lot

• Symbol Mapping
Example:
XAUUSD = GOLD
EURUSD = EURUSD.a

• Include Symbols filter
• Include Magics filter
• Reverse Trades mode
• Slippage control
• Custom Magic Number

Multiple Slaves on One Account

Run several Slave EAs on one trading account using different custom IDs.

Example:
Slave 1 = GOLD1
Slave 2 = FX1

━━━━━━━━━━
Important
━━━━━━━━━━

This is a fast local Trade Copier version.

Master and Slave terminals must run on the same computer or the same Windows VPS.

For copying between different computers or VPS servers, a network version is planned.
Follow updates and video tutorials for future releases.

Input Parameters

Use as ID – Account Number or User ID
Account ID – custom ID if used
Lot Type – choose volume mode
Lot Value – lot size / multiplier
Symbol Map – broker symbol conversion
Check Changes – refresh interval

Use together with:

MT5 Trade Copier Master EA

MT4 Trade Copier Master EA

Video Tutorials:

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